WCLV Program Guide 08-06-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Canadian Jazz Collective, Septology, Dig This

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Four

Tim Ray, Fire and Rain,Bye-Ya

Thelonious Monk, Straight, No Chaser, Japanese Folk Song (Kojo No Tsuki – The Moon Over the Desolate Castle)

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Like Someone in Love

Idle Hands, Get a Grip, Monk, Bunk and Vice-Versa

The 14 Jazz Orchestra, Islands, Man from Tanganyika

John Coltrane, Tanganyika Strut, Tanganyika Strut

John Coltrane, Blue Train, Blue Train

Curtis Fuller, New Trombone, Transportation Blues

Lee Morgan, Complete Lighthouse, The Beehive

Harold Mabern, Mabern Plays Coltrane, Straight Street

Artemis, In Real Time, Bow and Arrow

John Coltrane, Evenings at the Village Gate, My Favorite Things

Chad McCullough, The Charm of Impossibilities, Retroactive Resonance

Geof Bradfield, Quaver, 5 in 3

George Freeman , The Good Life, If I Had You

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Like Minds

Toots Thielemans, Pierre Michelot, Billy Higgins, Maurcie Vander, Pierre Blanchard Bass and Bosses The jitterbug Waltz

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris Do It Again

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Back Home Again in Indiana

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Hein van der Geyn Chet's Choice Stella by Starlight

Philip Catherine, Bert Joris, Hein van der Geyn, Hans Van Oosterhout Blue Prince Sweet Lorraine

Terence Blanchard, Joe Handerson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen, Studio Orchestra Jazz in Film Taxi Driver

Oscar Peterson, Milt Jackson, Ray Brown, Louis Hayes Renunion Blues Reunion Blues

Joe Williams, Studio Orchestra A Man Ain't Supposed to Cry Can't We Talk It Over

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Peter Bernstein, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Billy Drummond, Larry Goldings Brain Dance You Leave Me Breathless

Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together Alone Together

Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sunken Treasure

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy: The Jazz Sessions Rock Me To Sleep

Lala Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Bullitt Main Title

Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland Question and Answer Question and Answer

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common In a Crowd

Sonny Rollins, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Way Out West I'm an Old Cowhand

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners Ride Again Spring Is Here

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy: The Jazz Sessions It's a Most Unusual Day

Hilton Ruiz, Don Cherry, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce, Jimmy Rowser Doin' It Right Scottish Blues

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Emily Remler Retrospective, volume one How Insensitive

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Blues for Bird

Nat King Cole, Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra Nat King Cole, volume 5 It's Crazy, But I'm in Love

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Silver Celebration

Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Bob Maize, Jake Hanna Emily Remler Retrospective, volume one Strollin'

Clifford Brown, Max Roach, Richie Powell, George Morrow, Harold Land Study In Brown Land's End

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Pink Panther

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 14 in C (1777)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Francis Poulenc: Mass (1939)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Benedicite (1930)

Florence Price: Village Scenes: Church Spires in Moonlight (1942)

Olivier Messiaen: Vocalise from Concert à quatre (1991)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Grand Organ Extravaganza! - A full helping of intriguing interpretive indulgence featuring David Briggs, Olivier Latry and Wayne Marshall in concert at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center

J.S.BACH: Toccata & Fugue in d, BWV 565 David Briggs & Wayne Marshall, pianos; Olivier Latry, organ

ANDREW AGER: Toccata & Fugue Wayne Marshall, organ

THIERRY ESCAICH: Evocation II Olivier Latry, organ

GEORGE GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue Wayne Marshall, piano; David Briggs, organ

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: The Lord’s Prayer - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, among other things, we’ll listen to musical settings of the Lord’s Prayer, both choral and for organ. Peter DuBois will share pieces from a wide variety of composers and musical periods.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Giovanni Rovetta: Six Motets from 'Vespro Solenne' (1639)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Karl Jenkins: Dona nobis pacem (2011)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Adiemus (1994)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 18 in E-Flat 'Hunt' (1802)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Symphony in g (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C (1773)

Jean Sibelius: The Oceanides (1914)

Arthur Farwell: From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses (1905)

Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Tango (1943)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Joe Goetz

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter Symphony" - Movement 3. Menuetto: Allegretto Orchestra of St. Luke's; Donald Runnicles, conductor

Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto in E-flat Major, Op. 109 Timothy McAllister, saxophone; Liz Ames, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jane Johnson calling from Indianapolis, IN

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10 No. 3: II. Largo e mesto HJ Lim, piano

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Johann Vanhal: Concerto for Double Bass, Movement 3 Edicson Ruiz, double bass; Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra; Christian Vasquez, conductor

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá Polish Radio Orchestra in Warsaw; Christian Vasquez, conductor Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland Music: 6:59

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 in G Major, Hob. XV/25 Summit Piano Trio The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

Christopher Gunning: Symphony No. 10 Colorado MahlerFest Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor Colorado MahlerFest, Macky Auditorium, Boulder, CO

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Zubin Mehta, conductor; Sophia Burgos, soprano; Sebastian Dolinar, boy soprano

George Crumb: Ancient Voices of Children

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique

Arvo Part: Tabula Rasa—Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Peter Otto, violin – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 3/12/2022.

Thomas Adès: The Exterminating Angel Symphony (Cleveland Orchestra co-commission; U.S. premiere)

Sir William Walton: Violin Concerto

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat Op 82

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2021 - From Los Angeles, California, this program features young musicians who are all students at L.A.’s Colburn School, one of America’s outstanding and sought after institutions for music training. A young pianist performs music from Shostakovich’s collection of Preludes and Fugues, we meet a 16-year-old cellist who rehearsed for the program with an artificially intelligent piano and a teenage violinist performs one of Robert Schumann’s most joyful piece

Angeline Kiang, 16, cello, from Fremont, California performs Three Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73: III. Rasch und mit Feuer by Robert Schumann

Lindsey Yang, 15, piano, from Arcadia, California performs Prelude and Fugue in D-flat Major, Op. 87, No.15 by Dmitri Shostakovich

Kevin Miura, 18, violin, from Irvine, California performs Liebesfreud by Fritz Kreisler

Fengyang (William) Ju, 16, oboe, from Los Angeles, California performs Adagio from Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 by Robert Schumann

Nathaniel Yue, 14, cello, from San Marino, California; Gallia Kastner, 24, violin, alumna, from Los Angeles, California and Peter Dugan, piano perform Dies Irie (piano trio by Kenji Bunch

The Colburn School Honors Quartet from Los Angeles (violinists Rieho Yu, 17 and Rachel Sandman, 16; violist Jocelin Pan, 16; and cellist Andrew Hayhurst, 18 perform String Quartet in F, IV. Vif et agite by Maurice Ravel. Note: Flashback Finale – originally recorded by From the Top in 2009

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

20:00 SPECIAL The Best of ChamberFest 2023 with Bill O’Connell – Roman Rabinovitch, piano; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; the musicians of ChamberFest Cleveland 2023

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet in E-Flat for Piano & Winds K 452

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A K 581

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Prelude and Vivace (1996) Daniel Silver, clarinet; CIM New Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss, cond.

Jeffrey Mumford: to find in the glimmering air...a buoyant continuity of layering blue (2011) Julia Bruskin, cello

Frank Wiley: Portals of Light (2014) Jeffrey Heisler, alto saxophone; I-Chen Yeh, piano

H. Leslie Adams: Etude No. 9 in C-sharp minor Maria Corley, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Theatre for the People: BorderLight and the Future of Performance Art - Panel Discussion

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)

Isaac Albéniz: Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 (1888)

Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

Traditional: Suo gân

Dora Pejacevic: Lento from Piano Trio in C (1910)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia'

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 24 (1772)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)