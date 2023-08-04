WCLV Program Guide 08-05-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

The Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Hub

Freddie Hubbard, Ready for Freddie, Birdlike

Jeremy Pelt, The Art of Intimacy Vol. 2, Slow Hot Wind

Josh Lawrence, And That Too, North Winds

Terell Stafford, Between Two orlds, Wruth’s Blues

Greg Abate – Paul Del Nero, Reunion, Reunion

James Weidman, Sonic Realities, Fuvi Blue

Ken Fowser, Resolution, T. B. D.

Clark Gibson, Counterclock, Tunisia

Dizzy Gillespie, Afro, A Night in Tunisia

Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Side Up, After Hours

Pete McCann, Without Question, Blues for O. M.

Michael Davis, Open City, Ladybug

Geof Bradfield, Quaver, Deep Ellum

Geof Bradfield et al, Tenor Time, Valkyrie

John Coltrane, Evenings at the Village Gate, Greensleeves

George Freeman, The Good Life, Up and Down

Claire Daly, Vuvu for Frances, Sweet Georgia Bright

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Eric Alexander, David Samuels, Brian Dunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchuiti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Bewitched/I Dream of Jeannie

Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzalez, Jerry Gonzalez, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria

Paul Desmond, Ron Carter, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Wave

Jimmy Smith, Kenny Burrell, Grady Tate Organ Grinder Swing Satin Doll

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not for Me

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99-00 Giant Steps

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight The Shadow of Your Smile

The H2 Big Band It Could Happen The Healing Hymn

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve Laspina Something Special Lucky Thing

Monica Mancini, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dear Heart

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Mr. Lucky

Harry Edison, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Gee Baby, Ain't I Good to You

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Honeysuckle Rose

Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life Willow Weep For Me

Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Smokin' at the Half Note Four On Six

Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down by the Riverside

Brad Mehldau, Jeff Ballard, Larry Grenadier Day Is Done Day Is Done

Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

H2 Big Band It Could Happen Lynda B.

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit Sail Away

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, David Sanchez, Papo Vazquez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Brandy's Blues

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Catch

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home to

Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth Live at the Houe of Tribes What Is This Thing Called Love

Jimmy McGriff, Red Holloway, David Newman, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team Things Ain't What they Used to Be

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings I Can't Stop Lovin' You

David Amram, Studio Orchestra Complete Film Soundtrack Score: The Manchurian Candidate Home Again, 1952

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

William Orbaugh Suite Imaginaria William Orbaugh, guitar

Carlos Jimenez Mabarak Ballad of the Bird and the Maidens (Balada del pajaro y las doncellas) Orquesta Sinfonica de la UNAM Armando Zayas

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 30 in E, Op. 109 Gerardo Teissonniere, piano

Carlos Chavez Chapultepec (Republican Overture) Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela

Carlos Chavez Baile (Dance) The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique

Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 12 in Eb London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert

Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons in Buenos Aires Maria Bachmann, violin; Alexis Pia Gerlach, cello; Jon Klibonoff, piano;Trio Solisti

Anonymous Por la tu puerta yo pasi (I Passed By Your Door) Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter Symphony" - Movement 3. Menuetto: Allegretto Orchestra of St. Luke's; Donald Runnicles, conductor

Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto in E-flat Major, Op. 109 Timothy McAllister, saxophone; Liz Ames, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jane Johnson calling from Indianapolis, IN

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10 No. 3: II. Largo e mesto HJ Lim, piano

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Johann Vanhal: Concerto for Double Bass, Movement 3 Edicson Ruiz, double bass; Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra; Christian Vasquez, conductor Album: Edicson Ruiz, Orquesta Sinfonica Phil.harmonie 6008 Music: 4:13

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá Polish Radio Orchestra in Warsaw; Christian Vasquez, conductor Witold Lutoslawski Polish Radio Concert Studio, Warsaw, Poland Music: 6:59

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 in G Major, Hob. XV/25 Summit Piano Trio The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

Christopher Gunning: Symphony No. 10 Colorado MahlerFest Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor Colorado MahlerFest, Macky Auditorium, Boulder, CO

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: Damn Yankees: Overture (1955)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite (1944)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande (1884)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

James Horner: Legends of the Fall: Main Theme (1994)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 19 (1839)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2021 - From Los Angeles, California, this program features young musicians who are all students at L.A.’s Colburn School, one of America’s outstanding and sought after institutions for music training. A young pianist performs music from Shostakovich’s collection of Preludes and Fugues, we meet a 16-year-old cellist who rehearsed for the program with an artificially intelligent piano and a teenage violinist performs one of Robert Schumann’s most joyful piece

Angeline Kiang, 16, cello, from Fremont, California performs Three Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73: III. Rasch und mit Feuer by Robert Schumann

Lindsey Yang, 15, piano, from Arcadia, California performs Prelude and Fugue in D-flat Major, Op. 87, No.15 by Dmitri Shostakovich

Kevin Miura, 18, violin, from Irvine, California performs Liebesfreud by Fritz Kreisler

Fengyang (William) Ju, 16, oboe, from Los Angeles, California performs Adagio from Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 by Robert Schumann

Nathaniel Yue, 14, cello, from San Marino, California; Gallia Kastner, 24, violin, alumna, from Los Angeles, California and Peter Dugan, piano perform Dies Irie (piano trio by Kenji Bunch

The Colburn School Honors Quartet from Los Angeles (violinists Rieho Yu, 17 and Rachel Sandman, 16; violist Jocelin Pan, 16; and cellist Andrew Hayhurst, 18 perform String Quartet in F, IV. Vif et agite by Maurice Ravel. Note: Flashback Finale – originally recorded by From the Top in 2009

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Connais-tu le pays? (1866)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 2 (1945)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Symphony in g (1893)

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Arietta from Piano Sonata No. 32 (1822)

Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b (1910)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 2 in D (1846)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Perpetual Motion (2008)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Dança Brasileira (2008)

Alberto Nepomuceno: O Garatuja: Prelude (1904)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, a Brit in New York

Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba

Richard Rodney Bennett: Enchanted April: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba

Richard Rodney Bennett: Four Weddings and a Funeral: Love scene—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba

Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Suite— BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1962 on Stage – The main event is "Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum -- Stephen Sondheim's first Broadway musical as both lyricist and composer. But there's also Mr. Rodgers's first musical without Mr. Hammersterin, Sid Caesar in a comic tour de force, and the 19-year-old Barbra Streisand in her Broadway debut

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1835)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in g 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazurque pour danser (1893)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – The First Night of the BBC Proms

BBC Singers, BBC Symphony Chorus, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Dalia Stasevska, conductor; Paul Lewis, piano

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia

Bohdana Frolyak: Let There Be Light

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor

Jean Sibelius: Snöfrid Op 29

Benjamn Britten: The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 2—Jiri Belohlavek, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Wally Ballou at the State Fair in Teichalhoe, OH…Weathermen…Stanley Holloway…Richard Howland-Bolton

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Hymne de L' enfant (1852)

Georg Matthias Monn: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1750)

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Romance (1938)

Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 6 (1943)

Harold Darke: In the Bleak Midwinter (1909)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)