WCLV Program Guide 08-02-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Tony Williams Foreign Intrigue Sister Cheryl

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Between The Bars

Vincente Archer Short Stories Drop Of Dusk

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues for Mr. Broadway

Pepper Adams Plays the Compositions of C Mingus Black Light

Chris Beck Journey Mahjong

Nancy Wilson But Beautiful Easy Living

Ruby Braff Being With You When Your Lover Has Gone

Avrem Fefer Juba Lee Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)

Jimmy Guiffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato

Matt Crisculo Lotus Blossom To Wisdom The Prize

Oscar Peterson West Side Story I Feel Pretty

Miles Davis Relaxin' I Could Write A Book

Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

Curtis Fuller Jazz-It's Magic Soul Station

David Janeway Distant Voices Blue Serge

Josh Berman Old Ideas Almost Late

T Stanko Dark Eyes So Nice

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Walk Into My Heart

Horace Silver Song For My Father Que Pasa

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Brother G

Noah Haidu Standards Skylark

Ken Peplowski Maybe September I'll String Along with You

Knuffke/Stacken Orange Was The Color Peggy's Blue Skylight

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity King Of Pain

Rich Perry So In Love In Your Own Sweet Way

Pete McCann Without Question Lost City

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love

Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Woody Shaw Rosewood Theme For Maxine

Eric Jacobson Discover Dark one

Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues The Unknown

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me

Mike Murley Taking Flight Zingaro

Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones Nica's Dream

R Vega/T Marriott Coast to Coast Art Deco

Wayne Shorter Schizophrenia Go

Ken Fowser Resolution Resolution

Arman Sangalang Quartet Two Sides

Keith Jarrett At The Deer Head Inn Basin Street Blues

Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers Wild Women Don't Have The Blues

Jimmy Smith Home Cookin' Sugar Hill

Jimmy Heath The Thumper Who Needs It

David Larsen The Peplowski Project He Who Getz The Last Laugh

Charles Mingus Changes One Duke Ellington's Sound of Love

Jalen Baker Be Still T'was

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Nutville

Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying

Bobby Watson Beatitudes Beatitudes

Tim Ray Fire and Rain Lawns

Rodney Whitaker Hidden Kingdom The Child in the Womb

Count Basie 88 Basie Street Contractor's Blues

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5 'Heroic Elegy' (1860)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 in f (1842)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Anonymous: God Save the Queen (1730)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Somebody Loves Me' (1973)

John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial' (1930)

Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown: Waiting for Wings Overture (2013)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Lou Harrison: Gigue & Musette (1941)

Tomaso Albinoni: Sonata di Concerto à 7 for Trumpet & Strings (c.1710)

Giacomo Puccini: Prelude for Orchestra (1876)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's 'Tannhäuser' (1852)

Traditional: The Cuckoo

John Novacek: Fourth Street Drag (1998)

Paulo Bellinati: Jongo (1988)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Checkmate: Dance of the Red Pawns (1937)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)

Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Andante from Symphony in g (1893)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 in B-Flat (1781)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)

Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo (1899)

Margaret Bonds: When the Dove Enters In (1963)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

John Ireland: The Overlanders: The Brumbies (1946)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G (1802)

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux (1841)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Pearls of Love' (1857)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of Caipira (1930)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Oboe (1710)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)

Antonín Vranicky: Violin Concerto in C (1804)

Aaron Copland: Three Latin-American Sketches (1971)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Mêlée Fantasque (1921)

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Sir Edward Elgar: Agnus Dei (1899)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)

Ferruccio Busoni: Viennese Dance Song (1888)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite (1891)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals' March (1980)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866)

Florence Price: Largo from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Sir Henry Bishop: Home, Sweet Home (1823)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Scherzo from Symphony in g (1893)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Intermezzo (1891)

Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel (1925)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Frédéric Chopin: Boléro (1833)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Alberto Nepomuceno: O Garatuja: Prelude (1904)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Enrique Granados: Torrijos: Suite (1894)

Sir Granville Bantock: A Hebridean Symphony (1913)

20:00 OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory – Recital Finals of the Thomas & Evon Cooper International Competition 2023, recorded Tuesday 8/1

Artists and repertoire to be announced.

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Johannes Brahms: Sapphische Ode (1884)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse (1901)

Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)

Arvo Pärt: Variations for the Healing of Arinushka (1977)

Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Irlandaise (1975)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

Dmitri Klebanov: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 2 (1958)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses (1883)

Traditional: A la Nanita nana