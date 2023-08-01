© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-02-2023

Published August 1, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Tony Williams     Foreign Intrigue  Sister Cheryl

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Between The Bars

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Drop Of Dusk

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Blues for Mr. Broadway

      Pepper Adams      Plays the Compositions of C Mingus  Black Light

      Chris Beck  Journey     Mahjong

      Nancy Wilson      But Beautiful     Easy Living

      Ruby Braff  Being With You    When Your Lover Has Gone

      Avrem Fefer Juba Lee    Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)

                  

      Jimmy Guiffre     Travelin' Light   The Lonely Time

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Olhos De Gato

      Matt Crisculo     Lotus Blossom     To Wisdom The Prize

      Oscar Peterson    West Side Story   I Feel Pretty

      Miles Davis Relaxin'    I Could Write A Book

      Ella Fitzgerald   Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie      A Night In Tunisia

      Curtis Fuller     Jazz-It's Magic   Soul Station

      David Janeway     Distant Voices    Blue Serge

      Josh Berman Old Ideas   Almost Late

      T Stanko    Dark Eyes   So Nice

                  

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     Walk Into My Heart

      Horace Silver     Song For My Father      Que Pasa

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Brother G

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Skylark

      Ken Peplowski     Maybe September   I'll String Along with You

      Knuffke/Stacken   Orange Was The Color    Peggy's Blue Skylight

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     King Of Pain

      Rich Perry  So In Love  In Your Own Sweet Way

      Pete McCann Without Question  Lost City

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land     The Man I Love

      Peter Leitch      Trio/Quartet 91   Winter's Tale

      Al Foster   Reflections  Open Plans

      Woody Shaw  Rosewood    Theme For Maxine

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Dark one

      Jessica Williams  Some Ballads, Some Blues      The Unknown

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Someone To Watch Over Me

      Mike Murley Taking Flight     Zingaro

      Wycliffe Gordon   Boss Bones  Nica's Dream

                  

      R Vega/T Marriott Coast to Coast    Art Deco

      Wayne Shorter     Schizophrenia     Go

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  Resolution

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Two Sides

      Keith Jarrett     At The Deer Head Inn    Basin Street Blues

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Dreams and Daggers      Wild Women Don't Have The Blues

      Jimmy Smith Home Cookin'      Sugar Hill

      Jimmy Heath The Thumper Who Needs It

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   He Who Getz The Last Laugh

                  

      Charles Mingus    Changes One Duke Ellington's Sound of Love

      Jalen Baker Be Still    T'was

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Nutville

      Gregory Porter    Liquid Spirit     No Love Dying

      Bobby Watson      Beatitudes Beatitudes

      Tim Ray     Fire and Rain     Lawns

      Rodney Whitaker   Hidden Kingdom    The Child in the Womb

      Count Basie 88 Basie Street   Contractor's Blues

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5 'Heroic Elegy' (1860)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 in f (1842)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Anonymous: God Save the Queen (1730)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Somebody Loves Me' (1973)

John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial' (1930)

Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown: Waiting for Wings Overture (2013)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Lou Harrison: Gigue & Musette (1941)

Tomaso Albinoni: Sonata di Concerto à 7 for Trumpet & Strings (c.1710)

Giacomo Puccini: Prelude for Orchestra (1876)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's 'Tannhäuser' (1852)

Traditional: The Cuckoo

John Novacek: Fourth Street Drag (1998)

Paulo Bellinati: Jongo (1988)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Checkmate: Dance of the Red Pawns (1937)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)

Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Andante from Symphony in g (1893)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 in B-Flat (1781)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)

Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo (1899)

Margaret Bonds: When the Dove Enters In (1963)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

John Ireland: The Overlanders: The Brumbies (1946)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G (1802)

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux (1841)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Pearls of Love' (1857)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2: Little Train of Caipira (1930)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Oboe (1710)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)

Antonín Vranicky: Violin Concerto in C (1804)

Aaron Copland: Three Latin-American Sketches (1971)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Mêlée Fantasque (1921)

George Frideric Handel: An Occasional Oratorio: Overture (1746)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Sir Edward Elgar: Agnus Dei (1899)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)

Ferruccio Busoni: Viennese Dance Song (1888)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite (1891)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals' March (1980)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866)

Florence Price: Largo from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Sir Henry Bishop: Home, Sweet Home (1823)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Scherzo from Symphony in g (1893)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Intermezzo (1891)

Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel (1925)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Frédéric Chopin: Boléro (1833)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Alberto Nepomuceno: O Garatuja: Prelude (1904)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Enrique Granados: Torrijos: Suite (1894)

Sir Granville Bantock: A Hebridean Symphony (1913)

20:00 OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory – Recital Finals of the Thomas & Evon Cooper International Competition 2023, recorded Tuesday 8/1

Artists and repertoire to be announced.

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Johannes Brahms: Sapphische Ode (1884)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse (1901)

Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)

Arvo Pärt: Variations for the Healing of Arinushka (1977)

Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Irlandaise (1975)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

Dmitri Klebanov: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 2 (1958)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Crown of Roses (1883)

Traditional: A la Nanita nana

