Conrad Kittens = Pet News of the Week July 21

Many WCLV listeners remember when station co-founder Robert Conrad's family, decades ago, was presented with a litter of kittens by their cat, Brenda. They offered the kittens for adoption on WCLV, starting the tradition of "Conrad Kittens." The story, featured on July 17th, coincided with the on-air celebration of Bob's 90th birthday.

The voting on July 21st ended with a tie - The kitten story tied with the Dachshund races in California, won by "Beenie von Weenie." Thanks to a Parma listener's tie-breaking vote, the Conrad Kittens won the Pet News of the Week.

The Pet News can be heard on WCLV Monday through Thursday at 7:25 a.m. ET. The voting takes place Fridays 7:25 through 9:25 on the WCLV Contest Line, 1-800-343-WCLV, or by e-mail at "queenofthemorn@gmail.com." Thank you for voting, and for caring about these pets!