WCLV Program Guide 7-25-23
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C (1717)
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana (1926)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)
Alfredo Casella: Finale from 'Italia' (1910)
Henry Fillmore: March 'Rolling Thunder' (1916)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' (1869)
Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song (1875)
Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte (1928)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 (1792)
John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)
Richard Allison: Batchelar's Delight (1599)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 'Archduke' (1811)
Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)
Cristóbal de Morales: Jubilate Deo (1538)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 (1951)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)
Alfred Newman: Street Scene (1931)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle (1868)
Karl Jenkins: Nunc dimittis (2014)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)
Traditional: The Girl I Left Behind Me
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)
Francis Poulenc: Nocturne No. 1 (1929)
Alfredo Casella: Italia (1910)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)
Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso in F 'Convalescence' (1701)
George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture (1927)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Claude Debussy: Première Rapsodie (1908)
Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for Orchestra (1883)
Giuseppe Verdi: Scherzo from String Quartet (1873)
Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite (1919)
Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue (1730)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country (1921)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 (1878)
Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)
Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)
Franz Schubert: Der Musensohn (1822)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture (1815)
Carl Czerny: Variations on a Theme by Rode 'La Ricordanza' (1822)
John Williams: Lost In Space: Theme (1965)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b (1879)
Michael Torke: Bliss (2013)
George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in d (1720)
Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)
John Field: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1811)
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti (1743)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D 'Name Day' (1775)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song (1875)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum (1816)
Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)
Alexander Zemlinsky: Die Seejungfrau (1903)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer (1920)
Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1739)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 42 in C (1788)
William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)
Brian Dykstra: Meant to Be (2009)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
Alfredo Casella: Symphony No. 3 (1940)
Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)
Erik Satie: Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne (1939)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1873)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene (1919)
Walter Piston: Tranquillo from Divertimento for Nine Instruments (1946)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto (1753)
Michel Legrand: Noelle's Theme (1976)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' (1954)
Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)