WCLV Program Guide 7-25-23

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C (1717)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana (1926)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Alfredo Casella: Finale from 'Italia' (1910)

Henry Fillmore: March 'Rolling Thunder' (1916)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' (1869)

Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song (1875)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte (1928)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 (1792)

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)

Richard Allison: Batchelar's Delight (1599)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 'Archduke' (1811)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)

Cristóbal de Morales: Jubilate Deo (1538)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 (1951)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Alfred Newman: Street Scene (1931)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle (1868)

Karl Jenkins: Nunc dimittis (2014)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)

Traditional: The Girl I Left Behind Me

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Francis Poulenc: Nocturne No. 1 (1929)

Alfredo Casella: Italia (1910)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso in F 'Convalescence' (1701)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture (1927)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Première Rapsodie (1908)

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giacomo Puccini: Scherzo for Orchestra (1883)

Giuseppe Verdi: Scherzo from String Quartet (1873)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite (1919)

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue (1730)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country (1921)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 (1878)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

Franz Schubert: Der Musensohn (1822)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture (1815)

Carl Czerny: Variations on a Theme by Rode 'La Ricordanza' (1822)

John Williams: Lost In Space: Theme (1965)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b (1879)

Michael Torke: Bliss (2013)

George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in d (1720)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

John Field: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1811)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti (1743)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D 'Name Day' (1775)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song (1875)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum (1816)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Die Seejungfrau (1903)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer (1920)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D (1739)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 42 in C (1788)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Brian Dykstra: Meant to Be (2009)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Alfredo Casella: Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)

Erik Satie: Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne (1939)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1873)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene (1919)

Walter Piston: Tranquillo from Divertimento for Nine Instruments (1946)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto (1753)

Michel Legrand: Noelle's Theme (1976)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' (1954)

Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)