WCLV Program Guide 07-20-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Sunshower
Jessica Williams Touch Wise One
Ray Brown R Brown/M Alexander/R Malone Blues for Junior
Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Scootin'
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme
Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks
Curtis Lundy Purpose Snake Eyes
Johnny Griffin Introducing Johnny Griffin Lover Man
Hank Mobley No Room for Squares No Room For Squares
Clifford Jordan Starting Time Sunrise In Mexico
D Rendell/I Carr Shades of Blue Sailin'
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella My One and Only
Orrin Evans The Red Door Phoebe's Stroll
One For All The Long Haul Echoes in the Night
Andy Bianco Homefront Homefront
Jalen Baker Be Still Be Still
H Crawford/J McGriff Crunch Time Crunch Time
Bob Brookmeyer The Street Swingers Street Swingers
Mariel Bildsten Backbone Monaco
Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale
Roberta Brenza It's My turn to Color Les Feuilles Mortes
McCoy Tyner New York Reunion Miss Bea
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador
Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Other Jewels
Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Candle In The Dark
Sahib Shihab And the Danish Radio Jazz Group DiDa
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Mary Lou Williams Free Spirits Pale Blue
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage
Dave Stryker/Steve Slagle Roots Great Plains
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels
Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Oriental Folk Song
Stefon Harris Black Action Figure After the Day Is Done
Lester Young Kansas City Six Way Down Yonder In New Orleans #2
Bob Wilber with the Scott Hamilton Quartet Bob Wilber with The Scott Hamilton Quartet Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Art Pepper Plus Eleven Walkin' Shoes
Archie Shepp/Horace Parlan Trouble in Mind Goin' Down Slow
Craig Chako A Place for Bass ThreeQuarter Bass
Buster Wiliams Unalome Estate
Bobby Hutcherson Subtle Neptune Subtle Neptune
Dave Douglas Moving Portrait Roses Blue
Donald Harrison Noveau Swing Little Flowers
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Wedding Planning
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affiar The Backbone
Josh Lawrence And That too North Winds
Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Festive Minor
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Black Nightgown
Milt Jackson For Someone I Love Extraordinary blues
Diana Krall All For You Frim Fram Sauce
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Do It
Lee Morgan Leeway Nakatini suite
Clark Terry Intimate Stories Out Of Nowhere
Clark Terry Intimate Stories Blue Moon
Red Norvo Just A Mood Just A Mood
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)
Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)
Anthony Collins: Vanity Fair (1952)
Carlos Chávez: Sarabande for Strings (1946)
Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783)
Franz Schubert: Heidenröslein (1815)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)
Henry Fillmore: March 'King Karl King' (1950)
Richard Wagner: Christopher Columbus: Overture (1835)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1889)
Ivor Gurney: When Smoke Stood up from Ludlow (1923)
Frederic Curzon: Robin Hood Suite: March of the Bowmen (1936)
George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)
Tony Banks: Six Pieces for Orchestra: Wild Pilgrimage (2011)
Isaías Sávio: Batucada (1955)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1: Scherzo (1879)
Igor Stravinsky: Suite Italienne (1932)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8 (1946)
Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5 (1917)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée (1894)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)
George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)
Richard Strauss: Commemorative Waltz 'Munich' (1945)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes (1866)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1874)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f (1925)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Florence Price: Fantasie No.1 in g (1933)
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)
Wilhelm Stenhammar: Overture from Serenade (1913)
Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)
Constant Lambert: Horoscope: Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo (1937)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Concerto No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)
Samuel Barber: Summer Music (1956)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)
Robert Burns: Auld Lang Syne Variations (1788)
Jascha Heifetz: Contemplation after Brahms (1933)
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f (1841)
Hieronymus Praetorius: Surge, propera, amica mea (1599)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus' (1854)
George R. Poulton: Aura Lee (1861)
Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes (1740)
Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me (2006)
James Scott Skinner: Hurricane Set (1900)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Leó Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)
Orlando Gibbons: Lord Salisbury's Pavane & Galliard (1610)
Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature (1627)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings (1924)
Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite (1893)
Carl Nielsen: Little Suite (1888)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)
Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)
Robert Burns: Ae fond kiss (1791)
Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto (1716)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in g 'Winter Dreams' (1866)
Zoltán Kodály: Summer Evening (1906)
Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Grace Williams: Calm Sea in Summer (1944)
Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)
John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1739)
Traditional: Mary Queen of Scots' Lament
Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'
Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)
Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 (1895)
Anthony Holborne: The Farewell (1599)