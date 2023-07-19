© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 07-20-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Stan Getz   Bossas and Ballads      Sunshower

      Jessica Williams  Touch Wise One

      Ray Brown   R Brown/M Alexander/R Malone  Blues for Junior

      Benny Benack      Third Time's A Charm    Scootin'

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Amy's Theme

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Old Folks

      Curtis Lundy      Purpose     Snake Eyes

      Johnny Griffin    Introducing Johnny Griffin    Lover Man

                  

      Hank Mobley No Room for Squares     No Room For Squares

      Clifford Jordan   Starting Time     Sunrise In Mexico

      D Rendell/I Carr  Shades of Blue    Sailin'

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     My One and Only

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Phoebe's Stroll

      One For All The Long Haul     Echoes in the Night

      Andy Bianco Homefront   Homefront

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Be Still

      H Crawford/J McGriff    Crunch Time Crunch Time

                  

      Bob Brookmeyer    The Street Swingers     Street Swingers

      Mariel Bildsten   Backbone    Monaco

      Claudio Roditi    341   Springdale

      Roberta Brenza    It's My turn to Color   Les Feuilles Mortes

      McCoy Tyner New York Reunion  Miss Bea

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  Matador

      Walt Weiskopf     Diamonds and Other Jewels     Other Jewels

      Behn Gillece      Parallel Universe Candle In The Dark

      Sahib Shihab      And the Danish Radio Jazz Group     DiDa

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mary Lou Williams Free Spirits      Pale Blue

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Bon Voyage

      Dave Stryker/Steve Slagle     Roots Great Plains

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Someone To Watch Over Me

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time Angels

      Wayne Shorter     Night Dreamer     Oriental Folk Song

      Stefon Harris     Black Action Figure     After the Day Is Done

      Lester Young      Kansas City Six   Way Down Yonder In New Orleans #2

      Bob Wilber with the Scott Hamilton Quartet      Bob Wilber with The Scott Hamilton Quartet      Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

      Art Pepper  Plus Eleven Walkin' Shoes

      Archie Shepp/Horace Parlan    Trouble in Mind   Goin' Down Slow

                  

      Craig Chako A Place for Bass  ThreeQuarter Bass

      Buster Wiliams    Unalome     Estate

      Bobby Hutcherson  Subtle Neptune    Subtle Neptune

      Dave Douglas      Moving Portrait   Roses Blue

      Donald Harrison   Noveau Swing      Little Flowers

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Wedding Planning

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Lamplight

      Dexter Gordon     A Swingin' Affiar The Backbone

      Josh Lawrence     And That too      North Winds

                  

      Pacific Jazz Group      Pacific Jazz Group      Festive Minor

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Black Nightgown

      Milt Jackson      For Someone I Love      Extraordinary blues

      Diana Krall All For You Frim Fram Sauce

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Do It

      Lee Morgan  Leeway      Nakatini suite

      Clark Terry Intimate Stories  Out Of Nowhere

      Clark Terry Intimate Stories  Blue Moon

      Red Norvo   Just A Mood Just A Mood

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)

Anthony Collins: Vanity Fair (1952)

Carlos Chávez: Sarabande for Strings (1946)

Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783)

Franz Schubert: Heidenröslein (1815)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

Henry Fillmore: March 'King Karl King' (1950)

Richard Wagner: Christopher Columbus: Overture (1835)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

Ivor Gurney: When Smoke Stood up from Ludlow (1923)

Frederic Curzon: Robin Hood Suite: March of the Bowmen (1936)

George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)

Tony Banks: Six Pieces for Orchestra: Wild Pilgrimage (2011)

Isaías Sávio: Batucada (1955)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1: Scherzo (1879)

Igor Stravinsky: Suite Italienne (1932)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8 (1946)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5 (1917)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée (1894)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)

Richard Strauss: Commemorative Waltz 'Munich' (1945)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes (1866)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1874)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f (1925)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Florence Price: Fantasie No.1 in g (1933)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Overture from Serenade (1913)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)

Constant Lambert: Horoscope: Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo (1937)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Concerto No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Samuel Barber: Summer Music (1956)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)

Robert Burns: Auld Lang Syne Variations (1788)

Jascha Heifetz: Contemplation after Brahms (1933)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f (1841)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Surge, propera, amica mea (1599)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus' (1854)

George R. Poulton: Aura Lee (1861)

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes (1740)

Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me (2006)

James Scott Skinner: Hurricane Set (1900)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Leó Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)

Orlando Gibbons: Lord Salisbury's Pavane & Galliard (1610)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature (1627)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings (1924)

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite (1893)

Carl Nielsen: Little Suite (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Robert Burns: Ae fond kiss (1791)

Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto (1716)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in g 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Zoltán Kodály: Summer Evening (1906)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Grace Williams: Calm Sea in Summer (1944)

Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1739)

Traditional: Mary Queen of Scots' Lament

Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'

Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)

Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 (1895)

Anthony Holborne: The Farewell (1599)

Arts & Culture