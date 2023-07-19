WCLV Program Guide 07-20-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Sunshower

Jessica Williams Touch Wise One

Ray Brown R Brown/M Alexander/R Malone Blues for Junior

Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Scootin'

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme

Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks

Curtis Lundy Purpose Snake Eyes

Johnny Griffin Introducing Johnny Griffin Lover Man

Hank Mobley No Room for Squares No Room For Squares

Clifford Jordan Starting Time Sunrise In Mexico

D Rendell/I Carr Shades of Blue Sailin'

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella My One and Only

Orrin Evans The Red Door Phoebe's Stroll

One For All The Long Haul Echoes in the Night

Andy Bianco Homefront Homefront

Jalen Baker Be Still Be Still

H Crawford/J McGriff Crunch Time Crunch Time

Bob Brookmeyer The Street Swingers Street Swingers

Mariel Bildsten Backbone Monaco

Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale

Roberta Brenza It's My turn to Color Les Feuilles Mortes

McCoy Tyner New York Reunion Miss Bea

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Other Jewels

Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Candle In The Dark

Sahib Shihab And the Danish Radio Jazz Group DiDa

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Mary Lou Williams Free Spirits Pale Blue

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Dave Stryker/Steve Slagle Roots Great Plains

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Oriental Folk Song

Stefon Harris Black Action Figure After the Day Is Done

Lester Young Kansas City Six Way Down Yonder In New Orleans #2

Bob Wilber with the Scott Hamilton Quartet Bob Wilber with The Scott Hamilton Quartet Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Art Pepper Plus Eleven Walkin' Shoes

Archie Shepp/Horace Parlan Trouble in Mind Goin' Down Slow

Craig Chako A Place for Bass ThreeQuarter Bass

Buster Wiliams Unalome Estate

Bobby Hutcherson Subtle Neptune Subtle Neptune

Dave Douglas Moving Portrait Roses Blue

Donald Harrison Noveau Swing Little Flowers

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Wedding Planning

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight

Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affiar The Backbone

Josh Lawrence And That too North Winds

Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Festive Minor

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Black Nightgown

Milt Jackson For Someone I Love Extraordinary blues

Diana Krall All For You Frim Fram Sauce

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Do It

Lee Morgan Leeway Nakatini suite

Clark Terry Intimate Stories Out Of Nowhere

Clark Terry Intimate Stories Blue Moon

Red Norvo Just A Mood Just A Mood

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)

Anthony Collins: Vanity Fair (1952)

Carlos Chávez: Sarabande for Strings (1946)

Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783)

Franz Schubert: Heidenröslein (1815)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

Henry Fillmore: March 'King Karl King' (1950)

Richard Wagner: Christopher Columbus: Overture (1835)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

Ivor Gurney: When Smoke Stood up from Ludlow (1923)

Frederic Curzon: Robin Hood Suite: March of the Bowmen (1936)

George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)

Tony Banks: Six Pieces for Orchestra: Wild Pilgrimage (2011)

Isaías Sávio: Batucada (1955)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1: Scherzo (1879)

Igor Stravinsky: Suite Italienne (1932)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8 (1946)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5 (1917)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée (1894)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)

Richard Strauss: Commemorative Waltz 'Munich' (1945)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes (1866)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1874)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f (1925)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Florence Price: Fantasie No.1 in g (1933)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Overture from Serenade (1913)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)

Constant Lambert: Horoscope: Sarabande for the Followers of Virgo (1937)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Concerto No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Samuel Barber: Summer Music (1956)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)

Robert Burns: Auld Lang Syne Variations (1788)

Jascha Heifetz: Contemplation after Brahms (1933)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f (1841)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Surge, propera, amica mea (1599)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus' (1854)

George R. Poulton: Aura Lee (1861)

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Trumpet & 2 Oboes (1740)

Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me (2006)

James Scott Skinner: Hurricane Set (1900)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Leó Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)

Orlando Gibbons: Lord Salisbury's Pavane & Galliard (1610)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature (1627)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Emil von Reznícek: Serenade for Strings (1924)

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite (1893)

Carl Nielsen: Little Suite (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Robert Burns: Ae fond kiss (1791)

Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto (1716)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in g 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Zoltán Kodály: Summer Evening (1906)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Grace Williams: Calm Sea in Summer (1944)

Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1739)

Traditional: Mary Queen of Scots' Lament

Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'

Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)

Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 (1895)

Anthony Holborne: The Farewell (1599)