WCLV Program Guide 07-12-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Mal Waldron My Dear Family Sakura Sakura
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Theme For Ernie
Jazzmeia Horn Love and Liberation No More
Jay McShannn Kansas City Hustle My Sweet Mama
Zoot Sims Passion Flower Your Love Has Faded
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Bobby No Bags
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley In The Studio
John Scofield Grace Under Pressure You Bet
Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Twilight Blue
Gnostic Trio The Testament of Solomon Nirdi
Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Conjuring
Marcus Printup Unveiled Eclipse
Sonny Rollins The Bridge You Do Something To Me
Blue Mitchell The Cup Bearers Capers
Benny Carter Cosmopolite A Foggy Day
Le Bouef Brothers Hush State Of Conflict
Orrin Evans The Red Door Weezy
R Vega/T Marriott Coast to Coast Girl Talk
Rowles/Brown As Good as It Gets That's All _A. Brandt B. Haymes_
Diana Krall Love Scenes Peel Me A Grape
Dimitri Matheny Cascadia Dark Eyes
Caranicas/Roberts Move Over Yes I'm In The Barrel
McKenna/Temperly Sunbeam and thundercloud Gone with the Wind (518)
Sweets Edison Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You Blues For Bill Basie
Orbert Davis Priority Miles Ahead
Joe Chambers Mirrors Ruth
Antonio Hart Don't You Know I Care From Across The Ocean
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Clayton/Tate Buck & Buddy Birdland Betty
Johnny Lytle Moonchild The Moor Man
Horace Silver Six Pieces of Silver Senor Blues
Mike Moreno First in Mind Soul Dance
Kendrick Scott Reverence Metamorphosis
Thelonious Monk Alone in San Francisco Bluehawk
Ben Webster Meets the Oscar Peterson Trio When Your Lover Has Gone
Howard Alden Take Your Pick You're My Thrill
Duke Ellington Blanton-Webster Years Bojangles (A Portrait Of Bill Robinson)
Jaleel Shaw Perspective Miss Myriam
Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Solitaria
Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence
Chick Corea/Gary Burton Native Sense Love Castle
Paul Kogut/Kelly Sills Peace Tones for Joan's Bones
Catherine Russell Alone Together I Only Have Eyes For You
Freddie Hubbard/Woody Shaw Eternal Triangle Sao Paulo
George Colligan King's Dream Wishing For Things To Happen
Greg Chako A Place for Bass Base Mode
Warren Vache Talk to Me Baby On Y Va (Off We Go)
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Nicolette
E Breazeale Just Beyond Fantasy In D
Claire Daily VuVu for Frances Warm Valley/ What Am I Here For
Donald Byrd Fuego Lament
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Lush Life
Jazztet Moment to Moment Ease Away Walk
Jason Marsalis Melody Reimagined Book 1 Off the Rails
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 2 (1911)
Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)
Gregorian Chant: Iacobe servorum (1150)
Arvo Pärt: Agnus Dei from 'Berlin Mass' (1990)
Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in D (1770)
Ulysses Kay: Theater Set: Overture (1968)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Pathfinder of Panama' (1915)
Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
J. H. McNaughton: The Faded Coat of Blue (1865)
Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 39 (1788)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)
Charles Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus (1855)
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony for Strings in F 'Dissonant' (1740)
Jean-Marie Leclair: Tambourin (1730)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)
Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Impromptu in e (1893)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)
Friedrich Witt: Rondo from Flute Concerto (1806)
Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1945)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Duke Ellington: Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige' (1943)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique (1908)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz (1952)
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango (1952)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in d after Marcello (1717)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1755)
William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1833)
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)
Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)
Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)
Gaspar Sanz: Canarios (1680)
Ture Rangström: Divertimento elegiaco (1918)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins (1936)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps & Finale (2015)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 25 Adagio (1742)
Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes (1949)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)
George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after the Easter Oratorio (1736)
Aram Khachaturian: Finale from Flute Concerto (1940)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo in d (1888)
Karl Goldmark: Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Anton Arensky: Piano Concerto in f (1881)
Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo (1893)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: School for Fathers: Intermezzo (1906)
Johann Christian Bach: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1775)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 7 'Sinfonia Antartica' (1952)
20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor – Lift Ev’ry Voice – A Celebration of Brotherhood and Sisterhood
Recorded at Cain Park August 7, 2022
Music ranging from Claudio Monteverdi to the Chevalier St. Georges, from African American Spirituals to a new piece by Jonathan Woody
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)
Florence Price: String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)
Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)
George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)
Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)
Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)
Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)
René Clausen: Prayer (2009)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)