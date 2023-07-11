WCLV Program Guide 07-12-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Mal Waldron My Dear Family Sakura Sakura

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Theme For Ernie

Jazzmeia Horn Love and Liberation No More

Jay McShannn Kansas City Hustle My Sweet Mama

Zoot Sims Passion Flower Your Love Has Faded

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Bobby No Bags

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley In The Studio

John Scofield Grace Under Pressure You Bet

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Twilight Blue

Gnostic Trio The Testament of Solomon Nirdi

Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Conjuring

Marcus Printup Unveiled Eclipse

Sonny Rollins The Bridge You Do Something To Me

Blue Mitchell The Cup Bearers Capers

Benny Carter Cosmopolite A Foggy Day

Le Bouef Brothers Hush State Of Conflict

Orrin Evans The Red Door Weezy

R Vega/T Marriott Coast to Coast Girl Talk

Rowles/Brown As Good as It Gets That's All _A. Brandt B. Haymes_

Diana Krall Love Scenes Peel Me A Grape

Dimitri Matheny Cascadia Dark Eyes

Caranicas/Roberts Move Over Yes I'm In The Barrel

McKenna/Temperly Sunbeam and thundercloud Gone with the Wind (518)

Sweets Edison Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You Blues For Bill Basie

Orbert Davis Priority Miles Ahead

Joe Chambers Mirrors Ruth

Antonio Hart Don't You Know I Care From Across The Ocean

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Clayton/Tate Buck & Buddy Birdland Betty

Johnny Lytle Moonchild The Moor Man

Horace Silver Six Pieces of Silver Senor Blues

Mike Moreno First in Mind Soul Dance

Kendrick Scott Reverence Metamorphosis

Thelonious Monk Alone in San Francisco Bluehawk

Ben Webster Meets the Oscar Peterson Trio When Your Lover Has Gone

Howard Alden Take Your Pick You're My Thrill

Duke Ellington Blanton-Webster Years Bojangles (A Portrait Of Bill Robinson)

Jaleel Shaw Perspective Miss Myriam

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Solitaria

Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence

Chick Corea/Gary Burton Native Sense Love Castle

Paul Kogut/Kelly Sills Peace Tones for Joan's Bones

Catherine Russell Alone Together I Only Have Eyes For You

Freddie Hubbard/Woody Shaw Eternal Triangle Sao Paulo

George Colligan King's Dream Wishing For Things To Happen

Greg Chako A Place for Bass Base Mode

Warren Vache Talk to Me Baby On Y Va (Off We Go)

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Nicolette

E Breazeale Just Beyond Fantasy In D

Claire Daily VuVu for Frances Warm Valley/ What Am I Here For

Donald Byrd Fuego Lament

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Lush Life

Jazztet Moment to Moment Ease Away Walk

Jason Marsalis Melody Reimagined Book 1 Off the Rails

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 2 (1911)

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Gregorian Chant: Iacobe servorum (1150)

Arvo Pärt: Agnus Dei from 'Berlin Mass' (1990)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in D (1770)

Ulysses Kay: Theater Set: Overture (1968)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Pathfinder of Panama' (1915)

Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

J. H. McNaughton: The Faded Coat of Blue (1865)

Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 39 (1788)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Charles Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus (1855)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony for Strings in F 'Dissonant' (1740)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Tambourin (1730)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Impromptu in e (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

Friedrich Witt: Rondo from Flute Concerto (1806)

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1945)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Duke Ellington: Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige' (1943)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique (1908)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz (1952)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango (1952)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in d after Marcello (1717)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1755)

William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1833)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)

Gaspar Sanz: Canarios (1680)

Ture Rangström: Divertimento elegiaco (1918)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins (1936)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps & Finale (2015)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 25 Adagio (1742)

Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes (1949)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after the Easter Oratorio (1736)

Aram Khachaturian: Finale from Flute Concerto (1940)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo in d (1888)

Karl Goldmark: Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Anton Arensky: Piano Concerto in f (1881)

Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo (1893)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: School for Fathers: Intermezzo (1906)

Johann Christian Bach: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1775)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 7 'Sinfonia Antartica' (1952)

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor – Lift Ev’ry Voice – A Celebration of Brotherhood and Sisterhood

Recorded at Cain Park August 7, 2022

Music ranging from Claudio Monteverdi to the Chevalier St. Georges, from African American Spirituals to a new piece by Jonathan Woody

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)

Florence Price: String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)

Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)

Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)

Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

René Clausen: Prayer (2009)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)