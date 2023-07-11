© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 07-12-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Mal Waldron My Dear Family    Sakura Sakura

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Theme For Ernie

      Jazzmeia Horn     Love and Liberation     No More

      Jay McShannn      Kansas City Hustle      My Sweet Mama

      Zoot Sims   Passion Flower    Your Love Has Faded

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Bobby No Bags

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      In The Studio

      John Scofield     Grace Under Pressure    You Bet

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Twilight Blue

                  

      Gnostic Trio      The Testament of Solomon      Nirdi

      Fred Hersch Night and the Music     Heartland

      Lauren Henderson  Conjuring   Conjuring

      Marcus Printup    Unveiled    Eclipse

      Sonny Rollins     The Bridge  You Do Something To Me

      Blue Mitchell     The Cup Bearers   Capers

      Benny Carter      Cosmopolite A Foggy Day

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  State Of Conflict

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Weezy

      R Vega/T Marriott Coast to Coast    Girl Talk

                  

      Rowles/Brown      As Good as It Gets      That's All _A. Brandt B. Haymes_

      Diana Krall Love Scenes Peel Me A Grape

      Dimitri Matheny   Cascadia    Dark Eyes

      Caranicas/Roberts Move Over   Yes I'm In The Barrel

      McKenna/Temperly  Sunbeam and thundercloud      Gone with the Wind (518)

      Sweets Edison     Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You  Blues For Bill Basie

      Orbert Davis      Priority    Miles Ahead

      Joe Chambers      Mirrors     Ruth

      Antonio Hart      Don't You Know I Care   From Across The Ocean

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Clayton/Tate      Buck & Buddy      Birdland Betty

      Johnny Lytle      Moonchild   The Moor Man

      Horace Silver     Six Pieces of Silver    Senor Blues

      Mike Moreno First in Mind     Soul Dance

      Kendrick Scott    Reverence   Metamorphosis

      Thelonious Monk   Alone in San Francisco  Bluehawk

      Ben Webster Meets the Oscar Peterson Trio When Your Lover Has Gone

      Howard Alden      Take Your Pick    You're My Thrill

      Duke Ellington    Blanton-Webster Years   Bojangles (A Portrait Of Bill Robinson)

                  

      Jaleel Shaw Perspective Miss Myriam

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By the Crossroads    Solitaria

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     Crystal Silence

      Chick Corea/Gary Burton Native Sense      Love Castle

      Paul Kogut/Kelly Sills  Peace Tones for Joan's Bones

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    I Only Have Eyes For You

      Freddie Hubbard/Woody Shaw    Eternal Triangle  Sao Paulo

      George Colligan   King's Dream      Wishing For Things To Happen

                  

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  Base Mode

      Warren Vache      Talk to Me Baby   On Y Va (Off We Go)

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You Nicolette

      E Breazeale Just Beyond Fantasy In D

      Claire Daily      VuVu for Frances  Warm Valley/ What Am I Here For

      Donald Byrd Fuego Lament

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Lush Life

      Jazztet    Moment to Moment  Ease Away Walk

      Jason Marsalis    Melody Reimagined Book 1      Off the Rails

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 2 (1911)

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Gregorian Chant: Iacobe servorum (1150)

Arvo Pärt: Agnus Dei from 'Berlin Mass' (1990)

Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in D (1770)

Ulysses Kay: Theater Set: Overture (1968)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Pathfinder of Panama' (1915)

Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

J. H. McNaughton: The Faded Coat of Blue (1865)

Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 39 (1788)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Charles Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus (1855)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony for Strings in F 'Dissonant' (1740)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Tambourin (1730)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Impromptu in e (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

Friedrich Witt: Rondo from Flute Concerto (1806)

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1945)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Duke Ellington: Brown from 'Black, Brown & Beige' (1943)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique (1908)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz (1952)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango (1952)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in d after Marcello (1717)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1755)

William Sterndale Bennett: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1833)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)

Gaspar Sanz: Canarios (1680)

Ture Rangström: Divertimento elegiaco (1918)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins (1936)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps & Finale (2015)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 (1784)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 25 Adagio (1742)

Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes (1949)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after the Easter Oratorio (1736)

Aram Khachaturian: Finale from Flute Concerto (1940)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo in d (1888)

Karl Goldmark: Dance from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Anton Arensky: Piano Concerto in f (1881)

Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo (1893)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: School for Fathers: Intermezzo (1906)

Johann Christian Bach: Finale from Sinfonia Concertante (1775)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 7 'Sinfonia Antartica' (1952)

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor – Lift Ev’ry Voice – A Celebration of Brotherhood and Sisterhood

Recorded at Cain Park August 7, 2022

Music ranging from Claudio Monteverdi to the Chevalier St. Georges, from African American Spirituals to a new piece by Jonathan Woody

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)

Florence Price: String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)

Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)

Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)

Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

René Clausen: Prayer (2009)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)

