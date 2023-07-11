Lakewood author's 'P!NK: Raise Your Glass' charts singer's rise

When the singer Pink released her first single a few weeks into 2000, it would have been difficult to predict that she’d still be topping the charts almost a quarter of a century later. From her debut, “There You Go,” to the era-defining, “Get the Party Started,” to her stylistic shifts from pop to punk to rock, the Grammy Award-winner’s career is profiled in the book “P!NK: Raise Your Glass.”

Lakewood-based author Annie Zaleski has written books about Duran Duran and Lady Gaga, which led to the assignment about Pink.

“When you look at her career it's unbelievable how many hits she had and how consistent she is,” she said. “She's had these ebbs and flows where maybe a single only went top 20, but her next one went to number one.”

Although Zaleski didn’t get to interview the singer directly, she started her research with two decades of prior interviews and the entire Pink discography.

“Like Lady Gaga, she's just made unbelievable music videos that are very elaborate and just very high concept,” she said. “I kind of looked at how that intersected with the album themes and the music she was making. I discovered she was a wine maker.”

By the end of the process, Zaleski was even more of a fan when considering Pink's physicality in concert, attention to album cover design and her commitment to her husband and kids – which could be a clue to the next phase of her career. “Maybe she is going to basically say, ‘I'm going to stay home, and I'm going to do my wine making and maybe I'll write for other people,’ Zaleski said. “She's still at the height of her career. She could kind of go anywhere.”

One place she’ll be is Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where Pink brings her TrustFall tour on November 8.