WCLV Program Guide 07-10-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Gerry Mulligan Darn That Dream Noblesse

TK Blue The Tide of Love The Peacocks

T Flanagan Solo Piano Isn't It Romantic

Sonny Criss Jazz USA More Than You Know

Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Line For Lyons

Art Pepper The Way it Was Tickle Toe

Horace Silver Further Explorations Safari

Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys

Altin Sencalar Reconnected Reaching Out For More

Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D

Miles Davis Collector's Items In Your Own Sweet Way

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Autumn Bloom

Ken Fowser Now Hear This Still Standing

Caesar Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Just Passin' Thru

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini

Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All

Harvie S Witchcraft Until Tomorrow

Charenee Wade Offering Song of the Wind

D Farinacci Lovers, Tales & Dances Vision

Carmell Jones Carmell Jones Quartet Ruby

Steve Kuhn Love Walked In Saharan

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato

Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)

Wes Anderson Warmdaddy in the Garden of Swing Pumpkin's Lullaby

Joe Henderson Page One Jinrikisha

Red Garland It's A Blue World Teach Me Tonight

Quentin Baxter Arts Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Emily Remler The Firefly The Firefly

Third World Love New Blues La Camerona

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

John Zorn Incerto Cascades

Karla Harris Moon to Gold When Sunny Gets Blue

Gray Sargent Shades of Gray My Ideal

Dave Stryker Prime Hope

Kenny Drew Jr. Crystal River White Gardenia

James Williams Magical Trio 1 you're lucky to me

Buddy DeFranco Plays Benny Goodman A Smooth One

Milt Jackson Jackson's Ville Minor Conception

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Dolphin Dance

Scott Wendholt From Now One Times Past

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

Kenny Wheeler Gnu High Gnu Suite

Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence

Joe Williams Everyday I Have The Blues Just A Dream

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Sketch 1 Truth Be Told for MLW

Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move

Ray Bryant All Blues Stick With It

Superblue Superblue Once Forgotten

Kevin Hays El Matador Emperor Leon

Duke Ellington Blanton/Webster Band Concerto For Cootie

Duke Ellington Blanton/Webster Band Cottontail

Duke Ellington Blanton/Webster Band In A Mellow Tone

S Jones/B Haughland Road to Nowhere Silhouette

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Steve Turre Colors for the Masters Reflections

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Fandango (1910)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 (1839)

Gustav Holst: Morris Dance Tunes (1910)

Pablo de Sarasate: Serenata andaluza (1878)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Schönfeld March (1890)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: La dama boba: Overture (1939)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

Jacques Ibert: Histoires: Le petit âne blanc (1933)

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Quintet (1782)

Lalo Schifrin: Mission Impossible: Suite (1966)

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo-Tarantelle (1855)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)

William David Brohn: Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' (2000)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Francis Poulenc: Suite in C (1920)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for 3 Oboes & 3 Violins (1740)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)

David Diamond: The Enormous Room (1948)

David Diamond: Two Barcarolles (1994)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (1785)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g (1710)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D 'London' (1795)

Eric Whitacre: The River Cam (2011)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Jacques Offenbach: Master Péronilla: Overture (1878)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Vincent Persichetti: Symphony No. 6 'Symphony for Band' (1956)

Franz Schubert: String Trio No. 1 in B-Flat (1816)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Solo Violin Sonata No. 1 (1720)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Jean Sibelius: Cortège (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)

Louis-Nicolas Clérambault: Simphonia No. 2 'La Felicite' (1698)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegretto from Symphony No. 5 (1937)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Alexandre Luigini: Ballet égyptien (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: End of the Fairy Tale (1947)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 4 in g (1895)

Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1852)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

William David Brohn: Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' (2000)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G (1778)

Josef Myslivecek: Cello Concerto in C (1770)

Margaret Brouwer: Lament (2002)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)

Traditional: Les deux guitares

Ernest Bloch: Violin Concerto (1938)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day (1953)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume (1858)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet (1903)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Hildegard von Bingen: Spiritui sancto (1150)

Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon (1945)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Arvo Pärt: Für Alina (1976)