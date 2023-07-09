WCLV Program Guide 07-10-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Gerry Mulligan Darn That Dream Noblesse
TK Blue The Tide of Love The Peacocks
T Flanagan Solo Piano Isn't It Romantic
Sonny Criss Jazz USA More Than You Know
Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Line For Lyons
Art Pepper The Way it Was Tickle Toe
Horace Silver Further Explorations Safari
Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys
Altin Sencalar Reconnected Reaching Out For More
Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D
Miles Davis Collector's Items In Your Own Sweet Way
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Autumn Bloom
Ken Fowser Now Hear This Still Standing
Caesar Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Just Passin' Thru
Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini
Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All
Harvie S Witchcraft Until Tomorrow
Charenee Wade Offering Song of the Wind
D Farinacci Lovers, Tales & Dances Vision
Carmell Jones Carmell Jones Quartet Ruby
Steve Kuhn Love Walked In Saharan
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato
Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)
Wes Anderson Warmdaddy in the Garden of Swing Pumpkin's Lullaby
Joe Henderson Page One Jinrikisha
Red Garland It's A Blue World Teach Me Tonight
Quentin Baxter Arts Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles
Emily Remler The Firefly The Firefly
Third World Love New Blues La Camerona
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
John Zorn Incerto Cascades
Karla Harris Moon to Gold When Sunny Gets Blue
Gray Sargent Shades of Gray My Ideal
Dave Stryker Prime Hope
Kenny Drew Jr. Crystal River White Gardenia
James Williams Magical Trio 1 you're lucky to me
Buddy DeFranco Plays Benny Goodman A Smooth One
Milt Jackson Jackson's Ville Minor Conception
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Dolphin Dance
Scott Wendholt From Now One Times Past
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)
Kenny Wheeler Gnu High Gnu Suite
Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence
Joe Williams Everyday I Have The Blues Just A Dream
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Sketch 1 Truth Be Told for MLW
Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move
Ray Bryant All Blues Stick With It
Superblue Superblue Once Forgotten
Kevin Hays El Matador Emperor Leon
Duke Ellington Blanton/Webster Band Concerto For Cootie
Duke Ellington Blanton/Webster Band Cottontail
Duke Ellington Blanton/Webster Band In A Mellow Tone
S Jones/B Haughland Road to Nowhere Silhouette
Al Foster Reflections Open Plans
Steve Turre Colors for the Masters Reflections
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)
Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Fandango (1910)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 (1839)
Gustav Holst: Morris Dance Tunes (1910)
Pablo de Sarasate: Serenata andaluza (1878)
Carl Michael Ziehrer: Schönfeld March (1890)
Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: La dama boba: Overture (1939)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)
Jacques Ibert: Histoires: Le petit âne blanc (1933)
Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)
Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Quintet (1782)
Lalo Schifrin: Mission Impossible: Suite (1966)
Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo-Tarantelle (1855)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)
William David Brohn: Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' (2000)
Traditional: Scarborough Fair
Francis Poulenc: Suite in C (1920)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for 3 Oboes & 3 Violins (1740)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)
David Diamond: The Enormous Room (1948)
David Diamond: Two Barcarolles (1994)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (1785)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods (1944)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)
Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g (1710)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D 'London' (1795)
Eric Whitacre: The River Cam (2011)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)
Jacques Offenbach: Master Péronilla: Overture (1878)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)
Vincent Persichetti: Symphony No. 6 'Symphony for Band' (1956)
Franz Schubert: String Trio No. 1 in B-Flat (1816)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Solo Violin Sonata No. 1 (1720)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
Jean Sibelius: Cortège (1905)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)
Louis-Nicolas Clérambault: Simphonia No. 2 'La Felicite' (1698)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegretto from Symphony No. 5 (1937)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Alexandre Luigini: Ballet égyptien (1875)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)
Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: End of the Fairy Tale (1947)
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 4 in g (1895)
Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1852)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
William David Brohn: Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' (2000)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G (1778)
Josef Myslivecek: Cello Concerto in C (1770)
Margaret Brouwer: Lament (2002)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)
Traditional: Les deux guitares
Ernest Bloch: Violin Concerto (1938)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)
Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day (1953)
Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume (1858)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)
Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet (1903)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)
Hildegard von Bingen: Spiritui sancto (1150)
Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon (1945)
Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)
Arvo Pärt: Für Alina (1976)