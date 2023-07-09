© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 07-10-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 9, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Gerry Mulligan    Darn That Dream   Noblesse

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love  The Peacocks

      T Flanagan  Solo Piano  Isn't It Romantic

      Sonny Criss Jazz USA    More Than You Know

      Pacific Jazz Group      Pacific Jazz Group      Line For Lyons

      Art Pepper  The Way it Was    Tickle Toe

      Horace Silver     Further Explorations    Safari

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Black Keys

      Altin Sencalar    Reconnected Reaching Out For More

      Christopher McBride     Ramon Lady D

                  

      Miles Davis Collector's Items In Your Own Sweet Way

      Jeremy Manasia    Butcher Block Ballet    Autumn Bloom

      Ken Fowser  Now Hear This     Still Standing

      Caesar Frazier    Tenacity-As We Speak    Just Passin' Thru

      Jocelyn Gould     Golden Hour Gemini

      Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All

      Harvie S    Witchcraft  Until Tomorrow

      Charenee Wade     Offering    Song of the Wind

      D Farinacci Lovers, Tales & Dances  Vision

      Carmell Jones     Carmell Jones Quartet   Ruby

                  

      Steve Kuhn  Love Walked In    Saharan

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Olhos De Gato

      Terri Lyn Carrington    New Standards Vol 1     Two Hearts (Lawns)

      Wes Anderson      Warmdaddy in the Garden of Swing    Pumpkin's Lullaby

      Joe Henderson     Page One    Jinrikisha

      Red Garland It's A Blue World Teach Me Tonight

      Quentin Baxter    Arts Moves Jazz   For Miles And Miles

      Emily Remler      The Firefly The Firefly

      Third World Love  New Blues   La Camerona

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

John Zorn   Incerto     Cascades

      Karla Harris      Moon to Gold      When Sunny Gets Blue

      Gray Sargent      Shades of Gray    My Ideal

      Dave Stryker      Prime Hope

      Kenny Drew Jr.    Crystal River     White Gardenia

      James Williams    Magical Trio 1    you're lucky to me

      Buddy DeFranco    Plays Benny Goodman     A Smooth One

      Milt Jackson      Jackson's Ville   Minor Conception

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      Dolphin Dance

                  

      Scott Wendholt    From Now One      Times Past

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  My Truth

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

      Kenny Wheeler     Gnu High    Gnu Suite

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     Crystal Silence

      Joe Williams      Everyday I Have The Blues     Just A Dream

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project  Sketch 1 Truth Be Told for MLW

      Tina Brooks Minor Move  Minor Move

                  

      Ray Bryant  All Blues   Stick With It

      Superblue   Superblue   Once Forgotten

      Kevin Hays  El Matador  Emperor Leon

      Duke Ellington    Blanton/Webster Band    Concerto For Cootie

      Duke Ellington    Blanton/Webster Band    Cottontail

      Duke Ellington    Blanton/Webster Band    In A Mellow Tone

      S Jones/B Haughland     Road to Nowhere   Silhouette

      Al Foster   Reflections Open Plans

      Steve Turre Colors for the Masters  Reflections

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Fandango (1910)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 (1839)

Gustav Holst: Morris Dance Tunes (1910)

Pablo de Sarasate: Serenata andaluza (1878)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Schönfeld March (1890)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: La dama boba: Overture (1939)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

Jacques Ibert: Histoires: Le petit âne blanc (1933)

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Wine, Women and Song' (1869)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Quintet (1782)

Lalo Schifrin: Mission Impossible: Suite (1966)

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo-Tarantelle (1855)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)

William David Brohn: Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' (2000)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Francis Poulenc: Suite in C (1920)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for 3 Oboes & 3 Violins (1740)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)

David Diamond: The Enormous Room (1948)

David Diamond: Two Barcarolles (1994)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (1785)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Four Norwegian Moods (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g (1710)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D 'London' (1795)

Eric Whitacre: The River Cam (2011)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Jacques Offenbach: Master Péronilla: Overture (1878)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Vincent Persichetti: Symphony No. 6 'Symphony for Band' (1956)

Franz Schubert: String Trio No. 1 in B-Flat (1816)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Solo Violin Sonata No. 1 (1720)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Jean Sibelius: Cortège (1905)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)

Louis-Nicolas Clérambault: Simphonia No. 2 'La Felicite' (1698)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegretto from Symphony No. 5 (1937)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Alexandre Luigini: Ballet égyptien (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: End of the Fairy Tale (1947)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 4 in g (1895)

Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1852)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

William David Brohn: Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' (2000)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G (1778)

Josef Myslivecek: Cello Concerto in C (1770)

Margaret Brouwer: Lament (2002)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)

Traditional: Les deux guitares

Ernest Bloch: Violin Concerto (1938)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day (1953)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume (1858)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet (1903)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Hildegard von Bingen: Spiritui sancto (1150)

Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon (1945)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Arvo Pärt: Für Alina (1976)

