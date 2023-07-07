What's Up on Innovations for July 9, 2023

“Innovations” is the weekly program heard on WCLV 90.3 FM, featuring music written by composers living and working in Northeast Ohio. On this week’s program (7-9-23), we’ll present a work for mixed chamber ensemble by Margaret Brouwer, called Skyriding. Brouwer was for many years the head of the composition department at the Cleveland Institute of Music, and her music is smart, brilliantly crafted and sonically appealing.

Also on the program is Sortilège by self-taught composer Margi Griebling-Haugh, a member of Akron’s first family of composers, the Grieblings, though Margi herself is a longtime resident of Cleveland Heights. Sortilège is scored for bassoon and piano, and will be played by Cleveland Orchestra bassoonist Barrick Stees and pianist Randall Fusco.

Eric Charnofsky is an instructor in the music department at Case Western Reserve Univerrsity, where he directs the keyboard ensemble, leads seminars and coordinates CWRU’s accompanying program. He’s also an active composer, and on Sunday night’s “Innovations,” his work for piano quintet titled 5 by 5 will get a hearing, played by an ensemble that features the composer on piano.

The program will conclude with the Etude No. 4 for piano by H. Leslie Adams, one of Northeast Ohio’s most venerated composers, whose music has been performed around the world as well as the Cleveland area by the Cleveland Orchestra and the Cleveland Chamber Symphony. In his 26 Etudes, Adams sought to combine serious compositional and pianistic techniques with the accessible melodic content of popular song.

Tune in Sunday night at 9 to WCLV 90.3 FM as host Mark Satola presents this vibrant music on “Innovations.”