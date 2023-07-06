WCLV Program Guide 07-09-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Pacific Jazz Group, Pacific Jazz Group, Nights at the Turntable

Altin Sencalar, In Good Standing, Nutville

Stan Getz – J. J. Johnson, At the Opera House, Billie’s Bounce

Doug Beavers, Luna, Las Piedras

Lennie Moore, Mentors, Planetary Misalignment

Israel Tannenbaum, Impressions, Vaya

Santi Debriano, Ashanti, Mr. Monk

Claire Daly, Vuvu for Frances, Sweet Georgia Bright

Charles Lloyd, Chapel, Song My Lady Sings

Don Braden, Earth, Wind and Wonder, Reasons

Jay Hoggard, Raise Your Spirit Consciousness, Holy Spirit Consciousness

Steven Feifke, Catalyst, Tricotism

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, Gingerbread Boy

Cannonball Adderley, Paris, 1960, Bohemia After Dark

Harold Mabern, The Iron Man, T-Bone Steak

Joe Farnsworth, In What Direction Are You Heading?, Filters

Immanuel Wilkins, Omega, Warriors

Yelena Eckemoff, Lonely Man and His Fish, Song for Spark

360 Degree Initiative, Please Only Tell Me Good News, Strolling

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 - 00 A Lot of Livin' To Do

Bobby Timmons, Johnny Lytle, Keter Betts, William Hinnant Workin' Out Trick Hips

Dexter Gordon, Kenny Drew, Neils-Henning Orsted Pedersen, Art Taylor, Donald Byrd Dexter Gordon Ballads Darn That Dream

Live at MCG Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Like A Lover

Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, Bruce Barth, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Terence Blanchard East Coast, West Coast Giant Steps

McCoy Tyner Blue Gershwin Someone to Watch Over Me

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Bob Neel, Carson Smith Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Fall In Love Too Easily

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jorge Rossy Anything Goes Still Crazy After All These Years

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Grady Tate, Reggie Workman Blue Gershwin Summertime

Joe Pass Unforgettable The Very Thought of You

Bill Lee, Branford Marsalis, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score We Love Roll Call Y'all

Ray Brown and Milt Jackson All Star Big Band Much In Common The Work Song

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Will I Marry

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Delilah

Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Grady Tate Side By Side Dark Eyes

Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck Mood Indigo There Will Never Be Another You

Joey DeFrancesco, Paul BollenbeckByron Lanham All About My Girl Donna Lee

Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Manolo Badrena Borrowed Time You're My Girl

Lala Schifrin Cool Hand Luke Original Soundtrack Recording Just a Closer Walk With Thee

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce Doin' It Right Slip Slidin' Blues

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Lean On Me

Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Ron Carter, Grady Tate, George Devens Tequila Insensatez

Hilton Ruiz, Paco Vasquez, Andy Gonzalez, David Sanchez, Charlie Sepulveda, Ignacio Berroa, Joe Gonzalez Manhattan Mambo Home Cookin'

Ray Brown & Milt Jackson All Star Big Band Much In Common Lined With a Groove

Joe Jovano & Hank Jones Kids Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Budo

Fred Hersch, Drew Gess, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark Bye Bye Blackbird

Etta James, Cedar Walton, Studio Orchestra Blue Gardenia He's Funny That Way

Marlon Jordan, Branford Marsalis, Elton Heron I Like Jazz Stardust

Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, David Newman, Red Holloway The Dream Time Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Dixk Williams, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Dannie Richmond, Charlie Mingus, Jerome Richardson, Bennie Golson, Theodore Cohen The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Song With Orange

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, vol 2 Love Is Here to Stay

Monte Croft I Like Jazz Dedicated to You

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Father to Son

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Lü Wencheng: Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake (1935)

Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917)

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: The Field of the Dead (1939)

Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song (1814)

Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River (1913)

Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme

William Boyce: Moderato from Symphony No. 1 (1760)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: In the American Tradition - Composers from the United States have sustained the art of the King of Instruments

GERALD NEAR: Fanfare James Jordan (1935 Aeolian-Skinner/Church of the Advent, Boston, MA)

JOHN WEAVER: Variations on Kingsfold John Weaver (2000 Reuter/University Presbyterian Church, Seattle, WA)

ROY PERRY: Christos Patterakis Margaret Lacy (1941 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Amarillo, TX)

DIANE BISH: Dance of the Trumpets Diane Bish (2015 Glück/Marble Collegiate Church, New York, NY)

HORATIO PARKER: Revery-Traumerei, Op. 66, no. 2 Rudolf Innig (2003 Kuhn/Osnabrück Cathedral, Germany)

ROBERT RUSSELL BENNETT: Sonata in G Catharine Crozier (1952 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Church of Christ, Scientist, Boston, MA

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: All French All the Time - Sacred music with a distinctly French accent will be featured on this edition of With Heart and Voice in honor of Bastille Day. Vive la France!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Henry Purcell: Ground (1690)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings (1749)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens (1738)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Hieronymus Praetorius: Cantate Domino (1600)

William Byrd: Laudate Dominum (1600)

Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings (1902)

Carl Maria von Weber: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1807)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A 'Turkish' (1775)

David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' (1947)

Mark Isham: Army Strong (2006)

Marie-Auguste Durand: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat (1870)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gian Carlo Menotti: Ricercare on a Theme from ''The Old Maid and the Thief" Charlie Albright, piano

Gian Carlo Menotti: Suite from Sebastian National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Dekelboum Concert Hall at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park MD

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Tim Rogers calling from Austin, TX

Arnold Schoenberg: 5 Klavierstucke (piano pieces), Op. 23: Movement 5 Walzer Maurizio Pollini, piano

Jorge Machain: Adelante Joseph Alessi, trombone; Martha Locker, piano Cutting Edge Concerts New Music Festival, Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space, New York, NY

Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (Lullaby) Tine Thing Helseth, trumpet; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Eivind Aadland, conductor

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks, Op. 28 Aspen Conducting Academy Orchestra; Sebastian Zinca, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Elisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre: Pieces de clavessin, from Suite in A minor Elliot Figg, harpsichord Lakes Area Music Festival, Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, MN

Bedrich Smetana: Vltava (The Moldau) Texas Festival Orchestra; Michelle Merrill, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

John Adams: I Still Dance

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute and Harp

Astor Piazzolla: Tango

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenata Notturna

Julian Orbon: Tres Versiones (DG 410028)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5—Carlo Maria Giulini, conductor (DG 410028)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 2/25/2023

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 in D K. 131

Arnold Schoenberg: Variations for Orchestra Op 31

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January / February 2021 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features both material recorded all across the country with young musicians in their homes and in studios near their homes. We meet a young marimba player who’s a star member of one of the strongest marching bands in Texas, a teenage pianist performs the music of Chopin and we travel to one of Boston’s great churches to hear a young organist perform the music of J.S. Bach

Sasha Hitachi-Kizziah, 17, flute, from Ooltewah, Tennessee performs Carmen Fantasie (excerpts) by François Borne with host pianist, Peter Dugan

Victor Shlyakhtenko, 18, piano, from Los Angeles, CA. performs Nocturne No. 2 in D flat Major, Opus 27) by Frédéric Chopin (1810 - 1849)

Glenn Choe, 16, marimba, from Cedar Park, Texas performs Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BWV 1001: Fugue, arranged for marimba by J. S. Bach

Kah’lin Jordan, 17, clarinet, from Hoover, Alabama performs Cantilene by Louis Cahuzac.

Marshall Joos, 17, organ, from Somersworth, New Hampshire performs Trio Sonata No. 2 in C minor, BWV 526, Mvmt III Allegro by J. S. Bach

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 1 in e 'Nordic' (1923)

Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals (1928)

20:00 SPECIAL My Joyful Science: Mahler’s Third Symphony with Aaron Cohen

This is the latest episode in the series Embrace Everything- The Symphonies of Gustav Mahler. Aaron Cohen of WNYC New York hosts an hour exploring Mahler’s massive Symphony No. 3. When the composer said, “A symphony must be like the world. It must embrace everything,” he was speaking about this work. The Mahler Third uses music to show the evolution of the earth from lifeless matter to highest consciousness.

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Skyriding 20th Century Consort

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sortilége (2010) Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano

Eric Charnofsky: 5 by 5 (2011) Kenneth Johnson, Donna Jelen, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Julie Myers King, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano

H. Leslie Adams: Etude #4 in F-sharp Minor Thomas Otten, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Freedom, Justice, and Healing: Reducing Gun Violence in Our Communities - Pastor Michael McBride

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

John Cage: In a Landscape (1948)

John Dowland: A Fancy (1600)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 in B (1854)

Pavel Chesnokov: Zealous Protectress (1920)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)