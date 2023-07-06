WCLV Program Guide 07-08-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Craig Davis, Tone Paintings, Dodo’s Bounce

Vicente Archer, Short Stories, 13/14

Altin Sencalar, In Good Standing, Minor Mishap

Tommy Flanagan, The Birthday Concert, With Malice Toward None

Art Farmer – Benny Golson, Blues on Down, A November Afternoon

Clark Gibson, Counterclock, Conflict

Tim Lin, Empathy, Table Steaks

Les DeMerle, Once in a Lifetime, Signifyin’

Gordon Goodwin, Raymond Scott Reimagined, Powerhouse

Gordon Goodwin, Raymond Scott Reimagined, In an Eighteenth Century Drawing Room

Buselli – Wallarab, Gennett Suite, King Porter Stomp

Buselli – Wallarad, Gennett Suite, Grandpa’s Spells

Gil Evans, New Bottle, Old Wine, King Porter Stomp

Jelly Roll Morton, Classic Jazz Vol. 1, Black Bottom Stomp

Jelly Roll Morton, Classic Jazz Vol. 1, Dead Man Blues

Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, My Secret Love

Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, A Foggy Day

Doug MacDonald, Edwin Alley, Zoot and Pepper

Pepper Adams, 10 t0 4 at the Five Spot, Hastings Street Bounce

Zoot Sims – Al Cohn, Either Way, P-Town

Mose Allison, Greatest Hits, Creek Bank

Mose Allison, Greatest Hits, Seventh Son

Taj Mahal, Savoy, I’m Just a Lucky So and So

Taj Mahal, Savoy, Mood Indigo

David Larsen, The Peplowski Project, In a Sentimental Mood

Duke Ellington, At the Alhambra, Medley (Black and Tan Fantasy – Creole Love Call - The Mooch)

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Bye Bye, Blackbird

Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz au Go Go Summertime

Freddie Hubbard, Albert Daily, James Spaulding, Bob Cunningham, Otis Ray Appleton, Ray Barretto Backlash Echoes of Blue

Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Wes Anderson, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo Sweet Georgia Brown

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Georgia On My Mind

Danny Gatton, John Previti, Dave Elliott, Buddy Emmons Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyiro Lima Phil Woods Live Cheek to Cheek

Look What They've Done to My Song Ray Sings, Basie Swings Melanie Safka

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Moon River

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini The Pink Panther Theme

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Soldier In the Rain

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Days of Wine and Roses

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Bill Stewart, Joe Lovano, Marc Cohen, Dave Holland Think Before You Think When You're Smiling

Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now Giant Steps/On a Misty Night

Shirley Scott, Charles Davis, Virgil Jones, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Oasis Nature Boy

Robert Glasper, Mark Turner, Bilal, Vicente Archer, Damio Reid Canvas Chant

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Something/Octopus's Garden/The End

Donny Hathaway, Robert Flack, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Captain Bill

Cyrus Chestnut, Chritian McBride, Lewis Nash, Stefon Harris Soul Food Brother With the Mint Green Vin

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Turtle Island Sting Quartet Who Do We Think We Are Seven Steps to Heaven

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Whisper Not Bouncing With Bud

Peter Bernstein, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Billy Drummond, Larry Goldings Brain Dance Means and Ends

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Vito Lesczak Ain't Necessarily So All The Things You Are

Toots Thielemans, Charlie Haden, Robben Ford, Peter Erskine, Jerry Goodman East Coast/West Coast Take Five

Jean Thielemans, Pepper Adams, Kenny Drew, Wilbur Ware, Art Taylor Man Bites Harmonica East of the Sun

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Isaac Albéniz El Puerto, from Iberia Lang Lang, piano

Ernesto Lecuona Canto del Guajiro Thomas Tirino, piano

Manuel Ponce Estrellita Jorge Federico Osorio, piano

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Manuel de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim

Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F, Op. 70 Angel Romero, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard

Carlos Chávez Symphony No. 4, "Sinfonía Romántica" Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz

Anatol Liadov Russian Dance Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gian Carlo Menotti: Ricercare on a Theme from ''The Old Maid and the Thief" Charlie Albright, piano

Gian Carlo Menotti: Suite from Sebastian National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Dekelboum Concert Hall at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park MD

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Tim Rogers calling from Austin, TX

Arnold Schoenberg: 5 Klavierstucke (piano pieces), Op. 23: Movement 5 Walzer Maurizio Pollini, piano

Jorge Machain: Adelante Joseph Alessi, trombone; Martha Locker, piano Cutting Edge Concerts New Music Festival, Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space, New York, NY

Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (Lullaby) Tine Thing Helseth, trumpet; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Eivind Aadland, conductor

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks, Op. 28 Aspen Conducting Academy Orchestra; Sebastian Zinca, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Elisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre: Pieces de clavessin, from Suite in A minor Elliot Figg, harpsichord Lakes Area Music Festival, Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, MN

Bedrich Smetana: Vltava (The Moldau) Texas Festival Orchestra; Michelle Merrill, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Theme (1996)

Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Stephen Warbeck: Shakespeare in Love: Main Title (1998)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

Ralph Burns: Sophisticated Ladies (A Tribute to Duke Ellington) (1983)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January / February 2021 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features both materials recorded all across the country with young musicians in their homes and in studios near their homes. We meet a young marimba player who’s a star member of one of the strongest marching bands in Texas, a teenage pianist performs the music of Chopin and we travel to one of Boston’s great churches to hear a young organist perform the music of J.S. Bach

Sasha Hitachi-Kizziah, 17, flute, from Ooltewah, Tennessee performs Carmen Fantasie (excerpts) by François Borne with host pianist, Peter Dugan

Victor Shlyakhtenko, 18, piano, from Los Angeles, CA. performs Nocturne No. 2 in D flat Major, Opus 27) by Frédéric Chopin (1810 - 1849)

Glenn Choe, 16, marimba, from Cedar Park, Texas performs Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BWV 1001: Fugue, arranged for marimba by J. S. Bach

Kah’lin Jordan, 17, clarinet, from Hoover, Alabama performs Cantilene by Louis Cahuzac.

Marshall Joos, 17, organ, from Somersworth, New Hampshire performs Trio Sonata No. 2 in C minor, BWV 526, Mvmt III Allegro by J. S. Bach

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Pavel Chesnokov: Salvation is Created (1912)

Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937)

Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto in e (1819)

Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 13 (1615)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Checkmate (1937)

Nathaniel Stookey: The Composer is Dead (2006)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)

Maurice Ravel: Scherzo from String Quartet (1903)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1974 on Stage and Screen – The best of the year including "That's Entertainment," the Andrews Sisters (!) and some obscure Stephen Sondheim

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 2: Spring Dance (1884)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Minnesota Orchestra, Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor; Gabriela Montero, piano

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole

Gabriela Montero: Piano Concerto No. 1 ‘Latin’

Carlos Chavez: Symphony No. 2 ‘Sinfonia India’

Manuel de Falla: Suite from ‘The Three-Cornered Hat’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5—Osmo Vänskä, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Angry Sounding Announcer…Ernie Kovacs: Percy Dovetonsils…Mary Lu Walker…Mark Levy

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Lü Wencheng: Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake (1935)

Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917)

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: The Field of the Dead (1939)

Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Elegiac Song (1814)

Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River (1913)

Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme

William Boyce: Moderato from Symphony No. 1 (1760)