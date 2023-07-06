WCLV Program Guide 07-07-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Joe Henderson Page One Blue Bossa
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Tres Palabras
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was
Clovis Nicolas Nine Stories None Shall Wander
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion
Bill Evans Explorations Beautiful Love
Lester Young Pres & Teddy Love Me Or Leave Me
Miles Davis Round about Midnight All of You
Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Change of Plans
George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club When Sunny Gets Blue
Robert Glasper Canvas Canvas
Buddy Tate Swinging Like Tate Rockin' Steve
Marcus Roberts The Joy of Joplin The Entertainer
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue May Each Day
Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before
Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Summer Nights
The Cookers Look Out Traveling Lady
Braff/Kellaway Inside/Out Always
Joey Alexander Origin Remembering
Ulysses Owens Unanimous Prototype
Alex Baird Lemon tree Lemon Tree
Warren/Allan Vache Mrs. Vache's Boys I'll Remember April
Nathan Borton Each Step Just One of Those Things
Alan Broadbent Like Minds Stairway To The Stars
Ray Brown Some of My Best Friends are the trumpet Players I Thought About You
Chris Burge Whirrled Music many moons no eyes
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Moon Dancer
Michael Dease Decisions Jason's Gonna Get Ya
James Weidman Sonic Realities Jam For Jimmy James
Steven Bernstein Good Time Music Loveless Love
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Follow Your Heart
Jim Alfredson Family Business For Miles
Stanley Turrentine Up at Minton's Summertime
Stan Getz Anniversary I Can't Get Started
Hank Mobley Soul Station If I Should Lose You
Russ Freeman & Chet Baker Quartet Summer Sketch
Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory Quiet Now
Tim Warfield Jazzland Sleeping Dancer Sleep On
Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Angu
Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues O'Mighty
Mike LeDonne The Feeling of Jazz Bock to Bock
Curtis Fuller Imagination Blues De Funk
Benny Benack III Third Time's A Charm Scootin'
TK Blue The Tide of Love A Prayer For Us
Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Two Over One
Cece Gable Next year's Song The Last Goodbye
Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Katerina Ballerina
Eddie Lockjaw Davis Trane Whistle Stolen Moments
Dave Bailey Two Feet in the Gutter Comin' Home Baby
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage
Roger Kellaway The Art of Interconnectedness Lazy 'Sippi Steamer
Clayton/Hamilton Orch Heart and Soul 15 Minutes Late
Cyrus Chestnut The Nutman Speaks Blues For Nita
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)
Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 (1910)
Anonymous: Canción para dos Instrumentos (1700)
Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)
Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)
Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Douce dame jolie' (1350)
Joseph J. Richards: March 'Shield of Liberty' (1939)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Trombone Concerto (1878)
Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 3 'Romanza andaluza' (1879)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 in B-Flat (1834)
Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1720)
Rodion Shchedrin: Selections from 'Carmen Suite' (1967)
Kurt Weill: Lost in the Stars (1949)
Max Steiner: Sergeant York: Overture (1941)
Anderson & Roe: Carmen Fantasy (2010)
Dolores White: Blues Dialogues: Fast and funky (1988)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 (1950)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo-fantaisie (1893)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 28 (1772)
Antonio Vivaldi: L'Incoronatione di Dario: Sinfonia (1717)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)
Orlando Gibbons: O clap your hands together (16220
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer: Ging heut Morgen übers Feld (1884)
Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt (1899)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)
Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Suite (1703)
Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in g (1770)
George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)
Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' (1886)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture (1937)
Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944)
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)
Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 'Fandango' (1799)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)
Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice (1885)
Gustav Mahler: Veni creator Spiritus from Symphony No. 8 (1910)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)
Peter Boyer: Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1 (2013)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)
Gustav Mahler: Funeral March from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)
Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo (2008)
John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)
John Williams: 1941: March (1979)
Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)
Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)
Gustav Mahler: A Funeral March from 'Titan' (Symphony No. 1) (1893)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Umberto Giordano: Siberia: Act 2 Prelude (1903)
Carl Nielsen: Serenata in vano (1914)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Mátyás Seiber: Serenade for Winds (1927)
Laura Karpman: Brass Ceiling - The Journey of General Ann Dunwoody (2020)
Mark Isham: Army Strong (2006)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 48 in C (1780)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Gustav Mahler: Adagio from Symphony No. 10 (1910)
Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra (1889)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1 (1717)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
Gustav Mahler: Piano Quartet Movement (1876)
Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1888)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)
Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer (1931)
Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)
Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants (1960)
Manuel Ponce: Arietta from Cello Sonata (1922)
Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)
Antonín Dvorák: Poco adagio from Piano Trio No. 3 (1883)
Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral (1996)
John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)
Eric Whitacre: Goodnight, Moon (2011)