WCLV Program Guide 07-07-2023

Published July 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Joe Henderson     Page One    Blue Bossa

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Tres Palabras

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      What I Meant To Say Was

      Clovis Nicolas    Nine Stories      None Shall Wander

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    The Gentle Art of Compassion

      Bill Evans  Explorations      Beautiful Love

      Lester Young      Pres & Teddy      Love Me Or Leave Me

      Miles Davis Round about Midnight    All of You

      Jocelyn Gould     Elegant Traveler  Change of Plans

                  

      George Coleman    Live At Small's Jazz Club     When Sunny Gets Blue

      Robert Glasper    Canvas      Canvas

      Buddy Tate  Swinging Like Tate      Rockin' Steve

      Marcus Roberts    The Joy of Joplin The Entertainer

      Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue      May Each Day

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick-Up    Summer Nights

      The Cookers Look Out    Traveling Lady

                  

      Braff/Kellaway    Inside/Out  Always

      Joey Alexander    Origin      Remembering

      Ulysses Owens     Unanimous   Prototype

      Alex Baird  Lemon tree  Lemon Tree

      Warren/Allan Vache      Mrs. Vache's Boys I'll Remember April

      Nathan Borton     Each Step   Just One of Those Things

      Alan Broadbent    Like Minds  Stairway To The Stars

      Ray Brown   Some of My Best Friends are the trumpet Players I Thought About You

      Chris Burge Whirrled Music    many moons no eyes

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Moon Dancer

      Michael Dease     Decisions   Jason's Gonna Get Ya

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Jam For Jimmy James

      Steven Bernstein  Good Time Music   Loveless Love

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    Follow Your Heart

      Jim Alfredson     Family Business   For Miles

      Stanley Turrentine      Up at Minton's    Summertime

      Stan Getz   Anniversary I Can't Get Started

      Hank Mobley Soul Station      If I Should Lose You

                  

      Russ Freeman & Chet Baker     Quartet     Summer Sketch

      Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory  Quiet Now

      Tim Warfield      Jazzland    Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

      Duke Ellington    Afro-Bossa  Angu

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Blues O'Mighty

      Mike LeDonne      The Feeling of Jazz     Bock to Bock

      Curtis Fuller     Imagination Blues De Funk

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's A Charm    Scootin'

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love      A Prayer For Us

                  

      Tyshawn Sorey     Mesmerism   Two Over One

      Cece Gable  Next year's Song  The Last Goodbye

      Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     Katerina Ballerina

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Trane Whistle     Stolen Moments

      Dave Bailey Two Feet in the Gutter  Comin' Home Baby

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Pilgrimage

      Roger Kellaway    The Art of Interconnectedness Lazy 'Sippi Steamer

      Clayton/Hamilton Orch   Heart and Soul    15 Minutes Late

      Cyrus Chestnut    The Nutman Speaks Blues For Nita

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 (1910)

Anonymous: Canción para dos Instrumentos (1700)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)

Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Douce dame jolie' (1350)

Joseph J. Richards: March 'Shield of Liberty' (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Trombone Concerto (1878)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 3 'Romanza andaluza' (1879)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 in B-Flat (1834)

Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1720)

Rodion Shchedrin: Selections from 'Carmen Suite' (1967)

Kurt Weill: Lost in the Stars (1949)

Max Steiner: Sergeant York: Overture (1941)

Anderson & Roe: Carmen Fantasy (2010)

Dolores White: Blues Dialogues: Fast and funky (1988)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 (1950)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo-fantaisie (1893)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 28 (1772)

Antonio Vivaldi: L'Incoronatione di Dario: Sinfonia (1717)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Orlando Gibbons: O clap your hands together (16220

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer: Ging heut Morgen übers Feld (1884)

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt (1899)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Suite (1703)

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in g (1770)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)

Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' (1886)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture (1937)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 'Fandango' (1799)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice (1885)

Gustav Mahler: Veni creator Spiritus from Symphony No. 8 (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)

Peter Boyer: Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1 (2013)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)

Gustav Mahler: Funeral March from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)

Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo (2008)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Gustav Mahler: A Funeral March from 'Titan' (Symphony No. 1) (1893)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Umberto Giordano: Siberia: Act 2 Prelude (1903)

Carl Nielsen: Serenata in vano (1914)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Mátyás Seiber: Serenade for Winds (1927)

Laura Karpman: Brass Ceiling - The Journey of General Ann Dunwoody (2020)

Mark Isham: Army Strong (2006)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 48 in C (1780)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gustav Mahler: Adagio from Symphony No. 10 (1910)

Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra (1889)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1 (1717)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Gustav Mahler: Piano Quartet Movement (1876)

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)

Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer (1931)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants (1960)

Manuel Ponce: Arietta from Cello Sonata (1922)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)

Antonín Dvorák: Poco adagio from Piano Trio No. 3 (1883)

Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral (1996)

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Eric Whitacre: Goodnight, Moon (2011)

