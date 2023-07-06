WCLV Program Guide 07-07-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Joe Henderson Page One Blue Bossa

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Tres Palabras

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was

Clovis Nicolas Nine Stories None Shall Wander

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion

Bill Evans Explorations Beautiful Love

Lester Young Pres & Teddy Love Me Or Leave Me

Miles Davis Round about Midnight All of You

Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Change of Plans

George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club When Sunny Gets Blue

Robert Glasper Canvas Canvas

Buddy Tate Swinging Like Tate Rockin' Steve

Marcus Roberts The Joy of Joplin The Entertainer

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue May Each Day

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Summer Nights

The Cookers Look Out Traveling Lady

Braff/Kellaway Inside/Out Always

Joey Alexander Origin Remembering

Ulysses Owens Unanimous Prototype

Alex Baird Lemon tree Lemon Tree

Warren/Allan Vache Mrs. Vache's Boys I'll Remember April

Nathan Borton Each Step Just One of Those Things

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Stairway To The Stars

Ray Brown Some of My Best Friends are the trumpet Players I Thought About You

Chris Burge Whirrled Music many moons no eyes

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Moon Dancer

Michael Dease Decisions Jason's Gonna Get Ya

James Weidman Sonic Realities Jam For Jimmy James

Steven Bernstein Good Time Music Loveless Love

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Follow Your Heart

Jim Alfredson Family Business For Miles

Stanley Turrentine Up at Minton's Summertime

Stan Getz Anniversary I Can't Get Started

Hank Mobley Soul Station If I Should Lose You

Russ Freeman & Chet Baker Quartet Summer Sketch

Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory Quiet Now

Tim Warfield Jazzland Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Angu

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues O'Mighty

Mike LeDonne The Feeling of Jazz Bock to Bock

Curtis Fuller Imagination Blues De Funk

Benny Benack III Third Time's A Charm Scootin'

TK Blue The Tide of Love A Prayer For Us

Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Two Over One

Cece Gable Next year's Song The Last Goodbye

Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Katerina Ballerina

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Trane Whistle Stolen Moments

Dave Bailey Two Feet in the Gutter Comin' Home Baby

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage

Roger Kellaway The Art of Interconnectedness Lazy 'Sippi Steamer

Clayton/Hamilton Orch Heart and Soul 15 Minutes Late

Cyrus Chestnut The Nutman Speaks Blues For Nita

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 (1910)

Anonymous: Canción para dos Instrumentos (1700)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture (1842)

Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Douce dame jolie' (1350)

Joseph J. Richards: March 'Shield of Liberty' (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Trombone Concerto (1878)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 3 'Romanza andaluza' (1879)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 in B-Flat (1834)

Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1720)

Rodion Shchedrin: Selections from 'Carmen Suite' (1967)

Kurt Weill: Lost in the Stars (1949)

Max Steiner: Sergeant York: Overture (1941)

Anderson & Roe: Carmen Fantasy (2010)

Dolores White: Blues Dialogues: Fast and funky (1988)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 (1950)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo-fantaisie (1893)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 28 (1772)

Antonio Vivaldi: L'Incoronatione di Dario: Sinfonia (1717)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Orlando Gibbons: O clap your hands together (16220

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer: Ging heut Morgen übers Feld (1884)

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt (1899)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Suite (1703)

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in g (1770)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)

Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' (1886)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture (1937)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 'Fandango' (1799)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice (1885)

Gustav Mahler: Veni creator Spiritus from Symphony No. 8 (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)

Peter Boyer: Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1 (2013)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)

Gustav Mahler: Funeral March from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)

Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo (2008)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture (1822)

Gustav Mahler: A Funeral March from 'Titan' (Symphony No. 1) (1893)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Umberto Giordano: Siberia: Act 2 Prelude (1903)

Carl Nielsen: Serenata in vano (1914)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Mátyás Seiber: Serenade for Winds (1927)

Laura Karpman: Brass Ceiling - The Journey of General Ann Dunwoody (2020)

Mark Isham: Army Strong (2006)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 48 in C (1780)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gustav Mahler: Adagio from Symphony No. 10 (1910)

Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra (1889)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1 (1717)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Gustav Mahler: Piano Quartet Movement (1876)

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)

Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer (1931)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants (1960)

Manuel Ponce: Arietta from Cello Sonata (1922)

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)

Antonín Dvorák: Poco adagio from Piano Trio No. 3 (1883)

Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral (1996)

John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet (1932)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Eric Whitacre: Goodnight, Moon (2011)