Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 07-06-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Some Other Time

      James Carter      Jurassic Classics Ask Me Now

      S Jones/B Haugland      Road To Nowhere   A Hidden Walk

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Someday We'll All Be Free

      Vega/Marriott     Coast To Coast    So Long Eric

      Benny Benack      Third Time's A Charm    In a Mellow Tone

      J Jackson   With Peter Bradley      Amy's Theme

      Russ Freeman/Chet Baker Quartet     Amblin'

                  

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 It's a Grand Night for Swinging

      JJ Johnson  Quintenergy Blue Bossa

      Ray Bryant  All Mine…And Yours      Darlin' Marilyn

      Charlie Rouse     Soul Mates  Prayer Song

      Nash/Allison/Cardenas   Healing Power     Donkey

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Brown Down

      S Dahlen/B Coon   Balladexterous    All Of You

      Brandee Younger   Brand New Life    Moving Target

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Eye Of The Hurricane

                  

      Cory Weeds  Condition Blue    Das Dat

      Dave Douglas      Stargazer   Pug Nose

      Terence Blanchard Simply Stated     Lil' Fawdy

      Mark Masters      Ellington Saxophone Encounters      Used To Be Duke

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    Native Speaker

      Michael Treni     Pop Culture Blues Minor Blues

      Haden/Mehldau     Long Ago and Far Away   What'll I Do

      Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack  Elegy

      Ben Sidran  Swing State Lullaby Of The Leaves

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Horace Silver     Silver's Serenade The Dragon Lady

      Don Rendell Shades of Blue    Just Blue

      Marcus Roberts    The Truth is Spoken Here      The Governor

      Veronica Swift    Confession  I Hope She Makes You Happy

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   Teach Me Tonight

      Dave Stryker      Prime Mac

      Nadje Noordhuis   Full Circle Entwine

      Keith Jarrett     My Foolish Heart  Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry

      Booker Ervin      Structurally Sound      Berkshire Blues

                  

      Ron Carter  The Golden Striker      On and on

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Christina

      Steve Davis For Real    Days Gone By

      Stephane Spira    In Between  Glenntleman

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over

      Bobo Stenson      Spheres     You shall plant a tree

      Herbie Hancock    The River   Both Sides Now

      Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Quinet      Funk In Deep Freeze

                  

      Tony Williams     Foreign Intrigue  Sister Cheryl

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Between The Bars

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Drop Of Dusk

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Blues for Mr. Broadway

      Pepper Adams      Plays the Compositions of C Mingus  Black Light

      Chris Beck  Journey     Mahjong

      Nancy Wilson      But Beautiful     Easy Living

      Ruby Braff  Being With You    When Your Lover Has Gone

      Avrem Fefer Juba Lee    Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1835)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

Traditional: The Drunken Sailor

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien (1893)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)

Enya: The Lord of the Rings: May It Be (2001)

Henry Fillmore: March 'His Excellency' (1909)

Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Aaron Copland: Two Pieces for String Quartet (1928)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 84 in D (1765)

John Dowland: My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe (1600)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1864)

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 (1910)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 21 in b (1910)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in F (1722)

Florence Price: Clouds (1945)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Never weather-beaten sail (1916)

William Grant Still: Serenade (1957)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Three Fantastic Dances (1922)

Herbert Howells: Three Dances (1915)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' (1778)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1798)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Adolph von Henselt: Introduction & Variations on a Theme by Donizetti (1838)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Great' (1723)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frederick Delius: Air and Dance for Strings (1915)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 6 'Mazeppa' (1851)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 32 in D (1786)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Darius Milhaud: Symphonie No. 2 (1944)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture (1859)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1735)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Eugène d'Albert: Overture to 'Esther' (1888)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cádiz (1886)

Candelario Huízar: Imágenes (1919)

Nino Rota: The Glass Mountain: The Legend of the Glass Mountain (1949)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Robert Wright & George Forrest: Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite No. 1 (1953)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 28 (1772)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March (1858)

Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)

Robert Schumann: Variations on an Original Theme 'Ghost' (1854)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Sinfonia (1727)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture (1841)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt (1936)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Piano Sonata No. 1 in f-Sharp (1835)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E (1773)

Gustav Holst: Indra (1903)

Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)

Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d 'La Folia' (1700)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in f (1864)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C (1763)

César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 7 in e-Flat (2006)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)

