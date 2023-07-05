WCLV Program Guide 07-06-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time

James Carter Jurassic Classics Ask Me Now

S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere A Hidden Walk

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Someday We'll All Be Free

Vega/Marriott Coast To Coast So Long Eric

Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm In a Mellow Tone

J Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme

Russ Freeman/Chet Baker Quartet Amblin'

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 It's a Grand Night for Swinging

JJ Johnson Quintenergy Blue Bossa

Ray Bryant All Mine…And Yours Darlin' Marilyn

Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Prayer Song

Nash/Allison/Cardenas Healing Power Donkey

Jazz Defenders Scheming Brown Down

S Dahlen/B Coon Balladexterous All Of You

Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Eye Of The Hurricane

Cory Weeds Condition Blue Das Dat

Dave Douglas Stargazer Pug Nose

Terence Blanchard Simply Stated Lil' Fawdy

Mark Masters Ellington Saxophone Encounters Used To Be Duke

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

Michael Treni Pop Culture Blues Minor Blues

Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away What'll I Do

Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy

Ben Sidran Swing State Lullaby Of The Leaves

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Horace Silver Silver's Serenade The Dragon Lady

Don Rendell Shades of Blue Just Blue

Marcus Roberts The Truth is Spoken Here The Governor

Veronica Swift Confession I Hope She Makes You Happy

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Teach Me Tonight

Dave Stryker Prime Mac

Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Entwine

Keith Jarrett My Foolish Heart Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry

Booker Ervin Structurally Sound Berkshire Blues

Ron Carter The Golden Striker On and on

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Christina

Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By

Stephane Spira In Between Glenntleman

Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over

Bobo Stenson Spheres You shall plant a tree

Herbie Hancock The River Both Sides Now

Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Quinet Funk In Deep Freeze

Tony Williams Foreign Intrigue Sister Cheryl

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Between The Bars

Vincente Archer Short Stories Drop Of Dusk

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues for Mr. Broadway

Pepper Adams Plays the Compositions of C Mingus Black Light

Chris Beck Journey Mahjong

Nancy Wilson But Beautiful Easy Living

Ruby Braff Being With You When Your Lover Has Gone

Avrem Fefer Juba Lee Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1835)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

Traditional: The Drunken Sailor

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien (1893)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)

Enya: The Lord of the Rings: May It Be (2001)

Henry Fillmore: March 'His Excellency' (1909)

Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Aaron Copland: Two Pieces for String Quartet (1928)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 84 in D (1765)

John Dowland: My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe (1600)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1864)

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 (1910)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 21 in b (1910)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in F (1722)

Florence Price: Clouds (1945)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Never weather-beaten sail (1916)

William Grant Still: Serenade (1957)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Three Fantastic Dances (1922)

Herbert Howells: Three Dances (1915)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' (1778)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1798)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Adolph von Henselt: Introduction & Variations on a Theme by Donizetti (1838)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Great' (1723)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frederick Delius: Air and Dance for Strings (1915)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 6 'Mazeppa' (1851)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 32 in D (1786)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Darius Milhaud: Symphonie No. 2 (1944)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture (1859)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1735)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Eugène d'Albert: Overture to 'Esther' (1888)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cádiz (1886)

Candelario Huízar: Imágenes (1919)

Nino Rota: The Glass Mountain: The Legend of the Glass Mountain (1949)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

Robert Wright & George Forrest: Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite No. 1 (1953)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 28 (1772)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March (1858)

Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)

Robert Schumann: Variations on an Original Theme 'Ghost' (1854)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Sinfonia (1727)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture (1841)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt (1936)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire (1910)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Piano Sonata No. 1 in f-Sharp (1835)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E (1773)

Gustav Holst: Indra (1903)

Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)

Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d 'La Folia' (1700)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in f (1864)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C (1763)

César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 7 in e-Flat (2006)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)