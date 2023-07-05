WCLV Program Guide 07-06-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time
James Carter Jurassic Classics Ask Me Now
S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere A Hidden Walk
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Someday We'll All Be Free
Vega/Marriott Coast To Coast So Long Eric
Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm In a Mellow Tone
J Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme
Russ Freeman/Chet Baker Quartet Amblin'
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 It's a Grand Night for Swinging
JJ Johnson Quintenergy Blue Bossa
Ray Bryant All Mine…And Yours Darlin' Marilyn
Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Prayer Song
Nash/Allison/Cardenas Healing Power Donkey
Jazz Defenders Scheming Brown Down
S Dahlen/B Coon Balladexterous All Of You
Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Eye Of The Hurricane
Cory Weeds Condition Blue Das Dat
Dave Douglas Stargazer Pug Nose
Terence Blanchard Simply Stated Lil' Fawdy
Mark Masters Ellington Saxophone Encounters Used To Be Duke
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker
Michael Treni Pop Culture Blues Minor Blues
Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away What'll I Do
Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy
Ben Sidran Swing State Lullaby Of The Leaves
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Horace Silver Silver's Serenade The Dragon Lady
Don Rendell Shades of Blue Just Blue
Marcus Roberts The Truth is Spoken Here The Governor
Veronica Swift Confession I Hope She Makes You Happy
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Teach Me Tonight
Dave Stryker Prime Mac
Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Entwine
Keith Jarrett My Foolish Heart Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry
Booker Ervin Structurally Sound Berkshire Blues
Ron Carter The Golden Striker On and on
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Christina
Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By
Stephane Spira In Between Glenntleman
Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over
Bobo Stenson Spheres You shall plant a tree
Herbie Hancock The River Both Sides Now
Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Quinet Funk In Deep Freeze
Tony Williams Foreign Intrigue Sister Cheryl
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Between The Bars
Vincente Archer Short Stories Drop Of Dusk
Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues for Mr. Broadway
Pepper Adams Plays the Compositions of C Mingus Black Light
Chris Beck Journey Mahjong
Nancy Wilson But Beautiful Easy Living
Ruby Braff Being With You When Your Lover Has Gone
Avrem Fefer Juba Lee Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1835)
Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)
Traditional: The Drunken Sailor
Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien (1893)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)
Enya: The Lord of the Rings: May It Be (2001)
Henry Fillmore: March 'His Excellency' (1909)
Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1875)
Aaron Copland: Two Pieces for String Quartet (1928)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 84 in D (1765)
John Dowland: My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe (1600)
Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)
Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar (1878)
Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1864)
Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 10 (1910)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 21 in b (1910)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in F (1722)
Florence Price: Clouds (1945)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D 'Pastoral' (1735)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Never weather-beaten sail (1916)
William Grant Still: Serenade (1957)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Three Fantastic Dances (1922)
Herbert Howells: Three Dances (1915)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)
Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' (1778)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1798)
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
Adolph von Henselt: Introduction & Variations on a Theme by Donizetti (1838)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Great' (1723)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)
Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frederick Delius: Air and Dance for Strings (1915)
Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 6 'Mazeppa' (1851)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 32 in D (1786)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
Darius Milhaud: Symphonie No. 2 (1944)
Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture (1859)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1735)
Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1875)
Eugène d'Albert: Overture to 'Esther' (1888)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cádiz (1886)
Candelario Huízar: Imágenes (1919)
Nino Rota: The Glass Mountain: The Legend of the Glass Mountain (1949)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Dance for Six (1829)
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)
Robert Wright & George Forrest: Borodin's Music from 'Kismet' Suite No. 1 (1953)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 28 (1772)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)
Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March (1858)
Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)
Robert Schumann: Variations on an Original Theme 'Ghost' (1854)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Sinfonia (1727)
Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture (1841)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Death of Tybalt (1936)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire (1910)
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Robert Schumann: Piano Sonata No. 1 in f-Sharp (1835)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E (1773)
Gustav Holst: Indra (1903)
Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)
Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d 'La Folia' (1700)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in f (1864)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C (1763)
César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)
Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)
Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)
Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)
Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)
Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)
Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 7 in e-Flat (2006)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)
Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)