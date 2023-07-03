WCLV Program Guide 07-04-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
David Friedman Other Worlds From A Distance
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Lucid Vision
Carl Allen Work To Do With You I'm Born Again
William Parker Luc's Lantern Evening Star Song
Armstrong/Ellington The Great Summit The Beautiful American
Coleman Hawkins Hawk Eyes C'mon in
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Ugetsu
Orrin Evans The Red Door Phoebe's Stroll
Kevin O'Connell Hot New York Minutes Choose Now
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Neptune
Marshall Gilkes Waiting to Continue Longing For Home
John Coltrane Blue World Blue World
John Scofield John Scofield Junco Partner
W Muthspiel Rising Grace Rising Grace
T Stafford Brotherlee Love Petty Larceny
Ella Fitzgerald Cole Porter Songbook Just One Of Those Things
Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day
Marc Johnson Shades of Jade In 30 Hours
Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Besame Mucho
Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Joanne Julia
Kate Wyatt Artifact Underwater Chant
Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting Soul Meeting
3 More Sounds Play Ray Charles Drown in My Own Tears
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker
Gordon/Reed We 2 They
Ryan Kisor One finger Snap Buffalo
Alex Wintz Live to Tape On A Summer Day
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Andy Brown Direct Call Prisoner of Love
Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace
Kate McGarry The Target Blue in Green
Mike Morreale Vol 4 August 17 Now's The Time
Nica Carrington Times Like These When Sunny Gets Blue
Kenny Barron Without Deception I Remember When
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Studio J
Art Blakey Mosaic Children Of The Night
George Colligan King's Dream Blues For Dwayne Burno
Miles Davis Cookin' Aregin
Reeds and Deeds Wailin' Stand Pat
Lauren Falls A Little Louder Take Me
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace
Vince Mendoza Olympians Miracle Child
Nick Green Green on the Scene A Handful Of Stars
Dena DeRose Love's Holiday The Nearness of You
Towner Galaher Live One for McGriff
Jack Schantz Speechless America the Beautiful
David Hazeltine The Classic Trio meets Eric Alexander O Grande Amor
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Do I Love You
Tim Lin Empathy Dolphin Dance
Cleanhead Vinson Cleanhead and Cannonball Back Door Blues (80'')
Blue Mitchell The Thing To Do The Thing To Do
John Hicks Piece for My Peace Don't Let It Go
TK Blue The Tide of Love A Prayer For Us
Peter Bernstein Let Loose Blue Gardenia
06:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Sam Petrey
Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)
Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form (1929)
Don Gillis: Fourth of July from 'Star-Spangled Symphony' (1951)
07:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)
James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)
Antonín Dvorák: Cantata 'The American Flag' (1894)
Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade (1931)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo (1855)
Irving Berlin: God Bless America (1918)
08:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola
David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)
Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)
Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)
Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)
John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)
09:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell
John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)
John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)
John Williams: The Reivers (1980)
John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012)
John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme (1989)
10:00 SPECIAL Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering with Apollo’s Fire – Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director, Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH
Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman)
Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)
Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)
Traditional: The Fox went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)
Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)
Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)
George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)
Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)
Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)
11:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Simna
Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (1935)
John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)
Morton Gould: Symphony No. 4 'West Point' (1952)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Mark Satola
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
13:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Robert Conrad
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)
14:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Rob Grier
James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)
Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)
David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)
Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody (1953)
15:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Mills
Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)
George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d 'Jullien' (1853)
Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)
Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)
16:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell
Dan Locklair: Independence Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)
Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Suite (1944)
17:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Sam Petrey
Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)
Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form (1929)
Don Gillis: Fourth of July from 'Star-Spangled Symphony' (1951)
18:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)
James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)
Antonín Dvorák: Cantata 'The American Flag' (1894)
Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade (1931)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo (1855)
Irving Berlin: God Bless America (1918)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)
Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1958)
E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Michael Giacchino: Medal of Honor Suite (1999)
Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)
Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)
21:00 SPECIAL Not-Completely-Royal Fireworks Music with Bill O’Connell
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
22:00 Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering with Apollo’s Fire – Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director, Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH
Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman)
Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)
Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)
Traditional: The Fox went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)
Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)
Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)
George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)
Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)
Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)
Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra: Sermon (1941)
William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)
David Baker: Blues from Cello Sonata (1973)
Gordon Jenkins: Goodbye 'In memory of Benny' (1935)
William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)
Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)
Charlie Chaplin: Modern Times: Smile (1936)
Frederic Hand: Rose Liz (1986)