WCLV Program Guide 07-04-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

David Friedman Other Worlds From A Distance

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Lucid Vision

Carl Allen Work To Do With You I'm Born Again

William Parker Luc's Lantern Evening Star Song

Armstrong/Ellington The Great Summit The Beautiful American

Coleman Hawkins Hawk Eyes C'mon in

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Ugetsu

Orrin Evans The Red Door Phoebe's Stroll

Kevin O'Connell Hot New York Minutes Choose Now

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Neptune

Marshall Gilkes Waiting to Continue Longing For Home

John Coltrane Blue World Blue World

John Scofield John Scofield Junco Partner

W Muthspiel Rising Grace Rising Grace

T Stafford Brotherlee Love Petty Larceny

Ella Fitzgerald Cole Porter Songbook Just One Of Those Things

Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day

Marc Johnson Shades of Jade In 30 Hours

Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Besame Mucho

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Joanne Julia

Kate Wyatt Artifact Underwater Chant

Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting Soul Meeting

3 More Sounds Play Ray Charles Drown in My Own Tears

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

Gordon/Reed We 2 They

Ryan Kisor One finger Snap Buffalo

Alex Wintz Live to Tape On A Summer Day

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Andy Brown Direct Call Prisoner of Love

Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace

Kate McGarry The Target Blue in Green

Mike Morreale Vol 4 August 17 Now's The Time

Nica Carrington Times Like These When Sunny Gets Blue

Kenny Barron Without Deception I Remember When

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Studio J

Art Blakey Mosaic Children Of The Night

George Colligan King's Dream Blues For Dwayne Burno

Miles Davis Cookin' Aregin

Reeds and Deeds Wailin' Stand Pat

Lauren Falls A Little Louder Take Me

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace

Vince Mendoza Olympians Miracle Child

Nick Green Green on the Scene A Handful Of Stars

Dena DeRose Love's Holiday The Nearness of You

Towner Galaher Live One for McGriff

Jack Schantz Speechless America the Beautiful

David Hazeltine The Classic Trio meets Eric Alexander O Grande Amor

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Do I Love You

Tim Lin Empathy Dolphin Dance

Cleanhead Vinson Cleanhead and Cannonball Back Door Blues (80'')

Blue Mitchell The Thing To Do The Thing To Do

John Hicks Piece for My Peace Don't Let It Go

TK Blue The Tide of Love A Prayer For Us

Peter Bernstein Let Loose Blue Gardenia

06:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Sam Petrey

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form (1929)

Don Gillis: Fourth of July from 'Star-Spangled Symphony' (1951)

07:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)

James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)

Antonín Dvorák: Cantata 'The American Flag' (1894)

Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade (1931)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo (1855)

Irving Berlin: God Bless America (1918)

08:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola

David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)

Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)

John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)

09:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

John Williams: The Reivers (1980)

John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012)

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme (1989)

10:00 SPECIAL Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering with Apollo’s Fire – Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director, Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman)

Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)

Traditional: The Fox went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)

Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)

Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)

George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)

Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)

11:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Simna

Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (1935)

John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)

Morton Gould: Symphony No. 4 'West Point' (1952)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Mark Satola

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

13:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Robert Conrad

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)

14:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Rob Grier

James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)

David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)

Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody (1953)

15:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Mills

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)

George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d 'Jullien' (1853)

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)

Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)

16:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

Dan Locklair: Independence Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Suite (1944)

17:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Sam Petrey

18:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1958)

E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Michael Giacchino: Medal of Honor Suite (1999)

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

21:00 SPECIAL Not-Completely-Royal Fireworks Music with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

22:00 Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering with Apollo’s Fire – Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director, Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra: Sermon (1941)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

David Baker: Blues from Cello Sonata (1973)

Gordon Jenkins: Goodbye 'In memory of Benny' (1935)

William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)

Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)

Charlie Chaplin: Modern Times: Smile (1936)

Frederic Hand: Rose Liz (1986)