WCLV Program Guide 07-04-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      David Friedman    Other Worlds      From A Distance

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Lucid Vision

      Carl Allen  Work To Do  With You I'm Born Again

      William Parker    Luc's Lantern     Evening Star Song

      Armstrong/Ellington     The Great Summit  The Beautiful American

      Coleman Hawkins   Hawk Eyes   C'mon in

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Ugetsu

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Phoebe's Stroll

      Kevin O'Connell   Hot New York Minutes    Choose Now

                  

      Florian Hoefner   Desert Bloom      Neptune

      Marshall Gilkes   Waiting to Continue     Longing For Home

      John Coltrane     Blue World  Blue World

      John Scofield     John Scofield     Junco Partner

      W Muthspiel Rising Grace      Rising Grace

      T Stafford  Brotherlee Love   Petty Larceny

      Ella Fitzgerald   Cole Porter Songbook    Just One Of Those Things

      Joe Henderson     Inner Urge  Night And Day

      Marc Johnson      Shades of Jade    In 30 Hours

                  

      Jaki Byard  Parisian Solos    Besame Mucho

      Stan Getz   Bossas and Ballads      Joanne Julia

      Kate Wyatt  Artifact    Underwater Chant

      Ray Charles/Milt Jackson      Soul Meeting      Soul Meeting

      3 More Sounds     Play Ray Charles  Drown in My Own Tears

      Saltman/Knowles    Native Speaker    Native Speaker

      Gordon/Reed We 2  They

      Ryan Kisor  One finger Snap   Buffalo

      Alex Wintz  Live to Tape      On A Summer Day

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Andy Brown  Direct Call Prisoner of Love

      Jim Snidero Far Far Away      Search For Peace

      Kate McGarry      The Target  Blue in Green

      Mike Morreale     Vol 4 August 17   Now's The Time

      Nica Carrington   Times Like These  When Sunny Gets Blue

      Kenny Barron      Without Deception       I Remember When

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      Studio J

      Art Blakey  Mosaic      Children Of The Night

      George Colligan   King's Dream      Blues For Dwayne Burno

                  

      Miles Davis Cookin'     Aregin

      Reeds and Deeds   Wailin'     Stand Pat

      Lauren Falls      A Little Louder   Take Me

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Peace

      Vince Mendoza     Olympians   Miracle Child

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      A Handful Of Stars

      Dena DeRose Love's Holiday    The Nearness of You

      Towner Galaher    Live  One for McGriff

                  

      Jack Schantz      Speechless  America the Beautiful

      David Hazeltine   The Classic Trio meets Eric Alexander     O Grande Amor

      Lia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   Do I Love You

      Tim Lin     Empathy     Dolphin Dance

      Cleanhead Vinson  Cleanhead and Cannonball      Back Door Blues (80'')

      Blue Mitchell     The Thing To Do   The Thing To Do

      John Hicks  Piece for My Peace      Don't Let It Go

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love  A Prayer For Us

      Peter Bernstein   Let Loose   Blue Gardenia

06:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Sam Petrey

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form (1929)

Don Gillis: Fourth of July from 'Star-Spangled Symphony' (1951)

07:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)

James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)

Antonín Dvorák: Cantata 'The American Flag' (1894)

Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade (1931)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo (1855)

Irving Berlin: God Bless America (1918)

08:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola

David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)

Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)

John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)

09:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

John Williams: The Reivers (1980)

John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012)

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme (1989)

10:00 SPECIAL Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering with Apollo’s Fire – Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director, Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman)

Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)

Traditional: The Fox went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)

Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)

Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)

George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)

Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)

11:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Simna

Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (1935)

John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)

Morton Gould: Symphony No. 4 'West Point' (1952)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Mark Satola

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

13:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Robert Conrad

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)

14:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Rob Grier

James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)

David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)

Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody (1953)

15:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Mills

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)

George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d 'Jullien' (1853)

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)

Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)

16:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

Dan Locklair: Independence Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Suite (1944)

17:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Sam Petrey

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form (1929)

Don Gillis: Fourth of July from 'Star-Spangled Symphony' (1951)

18:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)

James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)

Antonín Dvorák: Cantata 'The American Flag' (1894)

Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade (1931)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo (1855)

Irving Berlin: God Bless America (1918)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1958)

E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Michael Giacchino: Medal of Honor Suite (1999)

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

21:00 SPECIAL Not-Completely-Royal Fireworks Music with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

22:00 Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering with Apollo’s Fire – Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director, Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman)

Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)

Traditional: The Fox went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)

Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)

Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)

George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)

Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra: Sermon (1941)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

David Baker: Blues from Cello Sonata (1973)

Gordon Jenkins: Goodbye 'In memory of Benny' (1935)

William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)

Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)

Charlie Chaplin: Modern Times: Smile (1936)

Frederic Hand: Rose Liz (1986)

