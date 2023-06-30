© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Aurora School of Music Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Events June 30 - July 1

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published June 30, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
koi88
/
Shutterstock

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with Vera Holczer-Warroquet, founder and director of the Aurora School of Music, about 20th anniversary events, including a gala on June 30 and a free open house July 1. Vera describes how the music school has evolved since she privately taught 98 students per week out of her home studio, to larger space that had to be adapted to the needs of music instruction, to the current location on Route 306 south of Route 82 in Aurora.

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber