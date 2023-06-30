Aurora School of Music Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Events June 30 - July 1

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with Vera Holczer-Warroquet, founder and director of the Aurora School of Music, about 20th anniversary events, including a gala on June 30 and a free open house July 1. Vera describes how the music school has evolved since she privately taught 98 students per week out of her home studio, to larger space that had to be adapted to the needs of music instruction, to the current location on Route 306 south of Route 82 in Aurora.