WCLV Program Guide for Sun 7/2/23

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Pacific Jazz Group, Pacific Jazz Group, Bernie’s Tune

Gerry Mulligan, Live at the Village Vanguard, Blueport

Buselli – Wallarab, Gennett Suite, Riverboat Shuffle Parts 1 and 2

Jim Beebe, Saturday Night Function, Indiana

Idle Hands, Get a Grip, Monk, Bunk and Vice-Versa

Charles Mingus, Jazz Portraits, Nostalgia in Times Square

Eric Jacobson, Discover, Sir John

Blue Mitchell, Big Six, Brother ‘Ball

Cannonball Adderley, Paris 1960, Jeannine

Michael Davis, Bone City, Underdog

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, By the Time I Get to Phoenix

George Coleman, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Meditation

Brad Goode, The Unknown, The Windmills of Your Mind

Miles Davis, In a Silent Way, Shhh/Peaceful

MEB, That You Not Dare to Forget, Mellow Kisses

Donald Byrd, Live at Montreux, The East

Walter Bishop, Bish at the Bank, So What

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Clifford Brown, Richie Powell, George Morrow, Max Roach, Harold Land Study in Brown Jacqui

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's MacTough

Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen Black Lace Freudian Slip

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelley Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead One Foot Off the Curb

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 This Can't Be Love

Harry Edison, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison The Man I Love

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Oeterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Peace for South Africa

Toots Thielemans, Robben Ford, Peter Erskine, Joerry Goodman East Coast/West Coast Take Five

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay, Ron Carter Pure Desmond I'm Old Fashioned

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? May I Come In?

Jim Hall, Bill Evans Undercurrent Romaine

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind of Blue So What

Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Gergory Hutchison, Larry Goldings Play It Cool The Ballad of Sweeney Todd

David Mann, Brian Bunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti Jazz for Couch Potatoes The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Thelonious Monk Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo

Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Blue Monk

Charles Brown, Dr. John, Earl May, Keith Copeland, Danny Caron, Clifford Solomon All My Life Fool's Paradise

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Evidence

Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate, Kenny Burrell Organ Grinder Swing Satin Doll

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces volume 2 I'll See You In My Dreams

Andre Previn, Red Mithell, Shelly Manne Andre Previn and Hil Pals Play West Side Story Tonight

Phil Woods, Mike melilo, Harry Leahey, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore Live Bye Bye Baby

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Concorde

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ray Barretto, Ron Carter, Studio Orchestra Talkin': Roots of Acid Jazz Sunny

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Caravan

Sonny Rollins, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Way Out West Wagon Wheels

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Prelude to a Kiss

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Something Special Mood Indigo

Monica Mancini, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dear Heart

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Florence Price: Adoration (1951)

Claudio Monteverdi: Christe, adoramus te (1620)

Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te (1584)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Jacob Clemens non Papa: Missa 'Pastores quidnam vidistis' (1550)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Alla Americana - Always with some interesting ideas, American composers continue to enhance the organ’s repertoire

DAVID CHERWIEN: Hymn Interpretations (God, whose almighty word; In thee is gladness; Love divine, all loves excelling; Oh that I had a thousand voices, Trio & Fantasia) David Cherwien (1970 Reuter/Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Minneapolis, MN)

CARSON COOMAN: Solstice Sonata Brian Reichenbach, trumpet; Rhonda Sider Edgington (1972-2018 Reuter/Second Reformed Church, Zeeland, MI)

GASTON DETHIER: Aria Robert Murray, violin; Ardyth Lohuis (1951-1968 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Richmond, VA)

DANIEL PINKHAM: Four Epigrams Peter Sykes (1999 Noack/Neskirkja, Reykjavik, Iceland)

KENNETH LOWENBERG: Variations on Laudate Dominum Kenneth Lowenberg (1970 Aeolian-Skinner/National Presbyterian Church, Washington, DC) PD Archive (r. 7/29/10)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Celebrate! - In honor of Independence Day and Canada Day, we’ll delve into recordings of sacred choral and organ music celebrating the musical traditions of each country. Join Peter DuBois for the celebration!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D (1723)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Suite (1684)

Nicola Matteis: Ground after the Scotch Humor (1680)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: God Save the Queen (1850)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Le bananier (1846)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band (1909)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

David Amram: This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie (2007)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

George Gershwin: Finale from Piano Concerto (1925)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert, arr. Colin Jacobsen: Die schone Mullerin: Des Baches Wiegenlied (The Brook's Lullaby)

The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: A Second of Silence

Billy Childs: Pursuit Inna Faliks, piano Jacaranda Music, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, CA (online)

Frederic Chopin: Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 65: Movement 1 Allegro Moderato

Inna Faliks, piano; Antonio Lysy, cello UCLA (streamed from Schoenberg Hall UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music Los Angeles CA)

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Rivkah Meder calling from Richmond, VA Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Johann Sebastien Bach: Prelude and Fugue in B Minor, BWV 869: I. Prelude. Andante Irakly Avaliani, piano Album: Jean-Sebastien Bach

Franz Schubert: Flucht The King's Singers Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI

Clement Janequin: Le chant des oiseaux The King's Singers Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium,Interlochen, MI

Queen, arr. Nicholas Ashby: Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy The King's Singers Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI

Cesar Franck: Violin Sonata in A: Movement 1 Allegretto ben moderato Lara St. John, violin; Matt Herskowitz, piano

Cesar Franck: Piano Quintet in F minor: Movements 2-3 David Coucheron, violin; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Catherine Lynn, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello; Elizabeth Pridgen, piano

Atlanta Chamber Players, Ahavath Achim Synagogue, Atlanta, GA

William Grant Still: Three Visions Suite Andrew Armstrong, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, SCMS Center for Chamber Music, Seattle WA

George Enescu: Octet in C-Major for Strings, Op. 7: Movements 1 and 2 Tres Modere and Meme temp West-Eastern Divan Ensemble

University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano

Luigi Boccherini (arr Luciano Berio): Ritirata notturna di Madrid from La musicanotturna delle strade di Madrid

Bela Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3

Jessie Montgomery: Strum for String Orchestra

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4—Herbert Blomstedt, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Daryl Freedman, mezzo-soprano; Julian Prégardien, tenor; Martin Mitterrutzner, tenor; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 1/14/23

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - I. Andante amoroso

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 ‘Unfinished’ – Movement I

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - II. Allegro misterioso

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 ‘Unfinished’ – Movement II

Alban Berg: Lyric Suite - III. Adagio appassionato

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 6 in E-flat D. 950

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 29, 2020 - Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe, the pianists who make up the popular piano duo, “Anderson and Roe” guest host the second of two episodes recorded in Fairfax, Virginia. Greg and Elizabeth collaborate with young performers on the program including a thoughtful 17-year-old violinist from Indiana who performs the music of William Grant Still and an extraordinary counter tenor from Massachusetts who performs music by Handel

Kiesse Nanor, 15, piano, from Ellicott City, Maryland performs "Widmung" by Robert arranged by Franz Liszt.

Natalie Brennecke, 18, viola, from Oberlin, Ohio performs Viola Concerto, Op 37, II. Allegro giocoso by Miklós Rózsa with pianist Greg Anderson

Phillip Hammond, 17, violin, from Bloomington, Indiana performs “Summerland” from Three Visions by William Grant Still with pianist, Elizabeth Joy Roe

Sam Higgins, 17, countertenor, from Milton, Massachusetts performs "Dove sei, amato bene?" from Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi by George Frideric Handel with pianist Greg Anderson

Supernova Piano Duo along with Anderson & Roe Piano Duo performs In the Hall of the Mountain King, from Peer Gynt Suite by Edvard Grieg arranged by Adolf Ruthardt (1849-1934). The Supernova duo features pianists Jialin Tso, 18, from Chantilly, Virginia and Alexander Suh, 16, violin, from Fairfax, Virginia. The Anderson & Roe Piano Duo features pianists Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General (1774)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 (1812)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Thomas Janson: Violin Rapture (1998) Jameson Cooper, violin; Donna Lee, piano

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Danses Ravissants (2006) George Pope, flute; Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Heidi Albert, cello; Rebekah Efthimiou, harp

Jack Gallagher: Symphony in One Movement: Threnody (1991) London Symphony Orch/JoAnn Falletta

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)

Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 4 in E-Flat (1884)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)

Benjamin Godard: Berceuse from 'Jocelyn' (1888)