Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide for Mon 7/3/23

Published June 29, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Shelly Berg Blackbird   A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing

      Rich Perry  So In Love  My Foolish Heart

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Composition

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    To The 'Top'

      The Pacific Jazz Group  The Pacific Jazz Group  Festive Minor

      Booker Ervin      The In-Between    Tyra

      Hal McKusick      Now's the Time    The End of a Love Affair

      Count Basie Count Basie The Legend

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      'D' Town

                  

      Tommy Flanagan    Jazz Poet   St. Louis Blues

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Bon Voyage

      Karryn Allison    In Blue     Everybody's Cryin' Mercy

      Charlie Carinacas Green Chimneys    Prelude And Jam

      Wycliffe Gordon   Cone's Coup Blues for Alice's Freight Train

      Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy     Chickmonk

      Joe Lovano  From the Soul     Portrait Of Jenny

      Steve Davis Bluesthetic Indigo to Azure

      Jeb Patton  New Strides Sir Roland

                  

      Lee Morgan  Search for the New Land The Joker

      WJ3 All-Stars     My Ship     Taking A Chance On Love

      Markus Howell     Get Right   Inner Being

      Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Venus de Milo

      Tim Warfield      Eye of the Beholder     Second Thoughts

      Charles Lloyd     The Call    Glimpse

      Coleman Hawkins   At Ease     Poor Butterfly

      Horace Silver     The Toyko Blues   The Tokyo Blues

      Jason Marshall    New Beginnings    I Could Write A Book

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

   Ben Webster Ben and Sweets    How Long Has This Been Going On

      Andrew Dickeson   The Song Is You   Ugly Beauty

      Rene Marie  Vertigo     It's All Right With Me

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     Rebirth

      Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow      Three Notes

      Rod Williams      Destiny Express   Middle Way

      Terumasa Hino     Sparkle     Calcutta Cutie

      Charlie Parker    Savoy Master Takes Marmaduke

      Jimmy Forrest     Sit Down and Relax      Tin Tin Deo

      Steve Nelson      Fuller Nelson     Heaven Dance

                  

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Shine

      Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield     Castle House Rag

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      City Of Saints

      Gerry Mulligan    Night Lights      Tell Me When

      Julian Lage The Layers  Everything Helps

      Jeff Johnson      My Heart    My Heart

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   Big Red

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Cantus Firmus

      Alan Vache  Allen and Allen   Lover Come Back to Me

                  

      Abdullah Ibrahim  No Fear, No Die   Calypso Minor

      L Hobgood   When the Heart Glistens The Cost of Living

      Christine Jensen  Day Moon    Here's That Rainy Day

      John Coltrane/Johnny Hartman  John Coltrane/Johnny Hartman  My One And Only Love

      G Fewell    A Blue Deeper Than Blue Park Avenue Petite

      VSOP  Five Stars  Finger Painting

      Harold Land West Coast Blues  Ursula

      Roy Eldridge/Dizzy Gillespie  Roy and Diz Sometimes I'm Happy

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture (1944)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz (1952)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)

Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Pastoral (1918)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

James Scott Skinner: Hurricane Set (1900)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Andante (1878)

Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance (1891)

William Wallace: Sir William Wallace (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in G (1786)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D (1775)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Mephisto's Calls from Hell' (1852)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Philippe Gaubert: Madrigal (1908)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Airs de Ballet d'Ascanio: Adagio & Variation (1890)

Leos Janácek: Suite for Orchestra (1891)

Bohuslav Martinu: Serenade No. 2 (1932)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat (1760)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

Miklós Rózsa: Overture to a Symphony Concert (1957)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: I am Easily Assimilated (1956)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: String Quartet No. 6 in A (1789)

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Nino Rota: La Dolce Vita: Main theme (1960)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan (1985)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève (1873)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque (1883)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

William Henry Fry: Niagara Symphony (1854)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Allegretto from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)

Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances (1891)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800)

Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite (1962)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

William Wallace: Sir William Wallace (1905)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

James Hewitt: New Medley Overture (1799)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Fantaisie symphonique (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A (1859)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

José White Lafitte: Violin Concerto in f-Sharp (1864)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D (1723)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics' (1859)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance (1910)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 7 in E-Flat (1822)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Arts & Culture