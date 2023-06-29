WCLV Program Guide for Mon 7/3/23

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Shelly Berg Blackbird A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing

Rich Perry So In Love My Foolish Heart

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'

The Pacific Jazz Group The Pacific Jazz Group Festive Minor

Booker Ervin The In-Between Tyra

Hal McKusick Now's the Time The End of a Love Affair

Count Basie Count Basie The Legend

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town

Tommy Flanagan Jazz Poet St. Louis Blues

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Karryn Allison In Blue Everybody's Cryin' Mercy

Charlie Carinacas Green Chimneys Prelude And Jam

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Blues for Alice's Freight Train

Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy Chickmonk

Joe Lovano From the Soul Portrait Of Jenny

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Indigo to Azure

Jeb Patton New Strides Sir Roland

Lee Morgan Search for the New Land The Joker

WJ3 All-Stars My Ship Taking A Chance On Love

Markus Howell Get Right Inner Being

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Second Thoughts

Charles Lloyd The Call Glimpse

Coleman Hawkins At Ease Poor Butterfly

Horace Silver The Toyko Blues The Tokyo Blues

Jason Marshall New Beginnings I Could Write A Book

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ben Webster Ben and Sweets How Long Has This Been Going On

Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Ugly Beauty

Rene Marie Vertigo It's All Right With Me

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow Three Notes

Rod Williams Destiny Express Middle Way

Terumasa Hino Sparkle Calcutta Cutie

Charlie Parker Savoy Master Takes Marmaduke

Jimmy Forrest Sit Down and Relax Tin Tin Deo

Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Heaven Dance

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield Castle House Rag

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina City Of Saints

Gerry Mulligan Night Lights Tell Me When

Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps

Jeff Johnson My Heart My Heart

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Big Red

Josh Lawrence And That Too Cantus Firmus

Alan Vache Allen and Allen Lover Come Back to Me

Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No Die Calypso Minor

L Hobgood When the Heart Glistens The Cost of Living

Christine Jensen Day Moon Here's That Rainy Day

John Coltrane/Johnny Hartman John Coltrane/Johnny Hartman My One And Only Love

G Fewell A Blue Deeper Than Blue Park Avenue Petite

VSOP Five Stars Finger Painting

Harold Land West Coast Blues Ursula

Roy Eldridge/Dizzy Gillespie Roy and Diz Sometimes I'm Happy

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture (1944)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz (1952)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)

Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Pastoral (1918)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

James Scott Skinner: Hurricane Set (1900)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Andante (1878)

Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance (1891)

William Wallace: Sir William Wallace (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in G (1786)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D (1775)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Mephisto's Calls from Hell' (1852)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Philippe Gaubert: Madrigal (1908)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Airs de Ballet d'Ascanio: Adagio & Variation (1890)

Leos Janácek: Suite for Orchestra (1891)

Bohuslav Martinu: Serenade No. 2 (1932)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat (1760)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

Miklós Rózsa: Overture to a Symphony Concert (1957)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: I am Easily Assimilated (1956)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: String Quartet No. 6 in A (1789)

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Nino Rota: La Dolce Vita: Main theme (1960)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan (1985)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève (1873)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque (1883)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

William Henry Fry: Niagara Symphony (1854)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Allegretto from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)

Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances (1891)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800)

Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite (1962)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

William Wallace: Sir William Wallace (1905)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

James Hewitt: New Medley Overture (1799)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Fantaisie symphonique (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A (1859)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

José White Lafitte: Violin Concerto in f-Sharp (1864)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D (1723)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics' (1859)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance (1910)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 7 in E-Flat (1822)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier