WCLV Program Guide for Mon 7/3/23

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Shelly Berg Blackbird A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing
Rich Perry So In Love My Foolish Heart
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'
The Pacific Jazz Group The Pacific Jazz Group Festive Minor
Booker Ervin The In-Between Tyra
Hal McKusick Now's the Time The End of a Love Affair
Count Basie Count Basie The Legend
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town
Tommy Flanagan Jazz Poet St. Louis Blues
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage
Karryn Allison In Blue Everybody's Cryin' Mercy
Charlie Carinacas Green Chimneys Prelude And Jam
Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Blues for Alice's Freight Train
Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy Chickmonk
Joe Lovano From the Soul Portrait Of Jenny
Steve Davis Bluesthetic Indigo to Azure
Jeb Patton New Strides Sir Roland
Lee Morgan Search for the New Land The Joker
WJ3 All-Stars My Ship Taking A Chance On Love
Markus Howell Get Right Inner Being
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo
Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Second Thoughts
Charles Lloyd The Call Glimpse
Coleman Hawkins At Ease Poor Butterfly
Horace Silver The Toyko Blues The Tokyo Blues
Jason Marshall New Beginnings I Could Write A Book
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Ben Webster Ben and Sweets How Long Has This Been Going On
Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Ugly Beauty
Rene Marie Vertigo It's All Right With Me
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth
Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow Three Notes
Rod Williams Destiny Express Middle Way
Terumasa Hino Sparkle Calcutta Cutie
Charlie Parker Savoy Master Takes Marmaduke
Jimmy Forrest Sit Down and Relax Tin Tin Deo
Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Heaven Dance
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine
Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield Castle House Rag
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina City Of Saints
Gerry Mulligan Night Lights Tell Me When
Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps
Jeff Johnson My Heart My Heart
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Big Red
Josh Lawrence And That Too Cantus Firmus
Alan Vache Allen and Allen Lover Come Back to Me
Abdullah Ibrahim No Fear, No Die Calypso Minor
L Hobgood When the Heart Glistens The Cost of Living
Christine Jensen Day Moon Here's That Rainy Day
John Coltrane/Johnny Hartman John Coltrane/Johnny Hartman My One And Only Love
G Fewell A Blue Deeper Than Blue Park Avenue Petite
VSOP Five Stars Finger Painting
Harold Land West Coast Blues Ursula
Roy Eldridge/Dizzy Gillespie Roy and Diz Sometimes I'm Happy
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture (1944)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne (1884)
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz (1952)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)
Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Pastoral (1918)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)
Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)
James Scott Skinner: Hurricane Set (1900)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Prelude (1959)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince (1888)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Andante (1878)
Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance (1891)
William Wallace: Sir William Wallace (1905)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in G (1786)
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D (1775)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)
Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Mephisto's Calls from Hell' (1852)
LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Philippe Gaubert: Madrigal (1908)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Airs de Ballet d'Ascanio: Adagio & Variation (1890)
Leos Janácek: Suite for Orchestra (1891)
Bohuslav Martinu: Serenade No. 2 (1932)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat (1760)
George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)
Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)
Miklós Rózsa: Overture to a Symphony Concert (1957)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: I am Easily Assimilated (1956)
Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: String Quartet No. 6 in A (1789)
Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 4 (1945)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)
Nino Rota: La Dolce Vita: Main theme (1960)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan (1985)
Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève (1873)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque (1883)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)
William Henry Fry: Niagara Symphony (1854)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Allegretto from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)
Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)
Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances (1891)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800)
Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite (1962)
DINNER CLASSICS
William Wallace: Sir William Wallace (1905)
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)
James Hewitt: New Medley Overture (1799)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Louis Théodore Gouvy: Fantaisie symphonique (1879)
Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A (1859)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
José White Lafitte: Violin Concerto in f-Sharp (1864)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D (1723)
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics' (1859)
Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)
Sir Edward Elgar: Romance (1910)
Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 7 in E-Flat (1822)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier