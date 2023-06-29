WCLV Program Guide for Fri 6/30/23

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Greg Chako A Place For Bass Base Mode

East Down Septet Channel Surfing The Downside

Bobby Watson Round trip Sweet Dreams

Nina Simone Little Girl Blue Good Bait

Lee Morgan Indeed Roccus

Classical Jazz Quartet Plays Bach Oboe Concerto in a Major Bwv 1055 2nd Movement

Dave Holland Not For Nothin' For All You Are

Lee Konitz Inside Hi-Fi Star Eyes

Walt Dickerson This Is Walt Dickerson Evelyn

Erik Friedlander A Queen's Firefly Little Daily Miracles

Gibert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Home Is Africa

Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Don't Explain

Ben Webster For the Guv'nor In A Sentimental Mood

Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Tin Tin Deo

John Bailey Time Bandits Groove Samba

Ben Allison Moments Inside The Great Sandero

Dave Douglas Moving Portrait My Old Man

Tony Williams Civilization Civilization

Michael Dease Coming Home Life Wish

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass

Eric Jacobson Discover I Hear a Rhapsody

Milt Jackson Bags Meets Wes S.K.J

Matthew Fries Lost Time Nine Robins

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Venus

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Baby Won't You Please Come Home

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Hot Club of San Francisco Swing This Nica's Dream

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

Ben Webster There is No Greater Love Close Your Eyes

Kevin Mahogany You've Got What It Takes (Get Your Kicks on) Route 66

Al Foster Inspirations and Dedications Cantaloupe Island

Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Diggin' the Dapples

Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time High Light [ 01 ]

Orbert Davis Priority Block Party

Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home

Abdullah Ibrahim Water from an Ancient Well Manenberg Revisited

Johnny Griffin Dance of Passion Dance of Passion

Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor

George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke

Karla Harris Moon to Gold When Sunny Gets Blue

George Colligan King's Dream Liam's Lament

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace Sufficient Grace

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Puppets

Kenny Barron the Art of Conversation Seascape

Art Pepper The Art of Pepper I Can't Believe That You're In Love With Me

Horace Silver Serenade to a Soul Sister Serenade to a Soul Sister

Jason Moran From the dancehall to the Battlefield All of No Man's Land is Ours

Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale

Henry Conerway With Pride for Dignity With Pride for Dignity

Kelly Green Life Reimagined I Should Care

Stanley Turrentine Sugar Sugar

Wayne Horvitz A Walk in The Dark Waltz from Woman of Tokyo

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Corrente & Double (1720)

Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 (1770)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Paul Bowles: Four Preludes for Piano (1945)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Septet (1800)

Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music (1985)

Constant Lambert: Horoscope: Dance for the Followers of Leo (1937)

Pierre Leemans: March 'Belgian Paratroopers' (1945)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)

William Grant Still: Threnody: In Memory of Jean Sibelius (1965)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: Summer Idyll (1893)

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

William Bolcom: Poltergeist (1970)

Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture (1825)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe (1981)

Laura Karpman: Brass Ceiling - The Journey of General Ann Dunwoody (2020)

Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)

Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Servants' Chorus (1843)

Percy Grainger: A Reel from Stanford's 'Four Irish Dances' (1905)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture (1909)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Saw Dance (1890)

Bohuslav Martinu: Dumka No. 2 'Contemplation' (1936)

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

Aaron Copland: Dance Panels: Pas de trois (1959)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Luigi Cherubini: Symphony in D (1815)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

Alphons Diepenbrock: Overture 'The Birds' (1917)

Roger Quilter: Three English Dances (1910)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Village Swallows from Austria' (1865)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 (1770)

Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1775)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Barcarolle (1912)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C 'Bear' (1786)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture (1888)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 4 (1881)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' (1876)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in a (1728)

Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Honeysuckle' (1599)

Augusta Holmès: Andromède (1883)

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Gretchen am Spinnrade' (1838)

Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)

Mick Jagger/Keith Richards: Paint It Black / Sympathy for the Devil (1966/1968)

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea (1922)

François Couperin: Sonata No. 1 'La Pucelle' (1690)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874)

Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911)

Gioacchino Rossini: Demetrio e Polibio: Overture (1809)

'PDQ Bach': Six Contrary Dances S 39

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Nielsen: Clarinet Concerto (1928)

Alberto Ginastera: Pampeana No. 1 (1947)

Osmar Maderna: Lluvia de estrellas (1948)

Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)

Francisco Tárrega: Adelita (1881)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)

Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals (1928)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite (1919)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 55 (1793)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in a (1714)

Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio (1913)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 16 in A (1771)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)

John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Elegie (1884)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)