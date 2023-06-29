© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide for Fri 6/30/23

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 29, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Greg Chako  A Place For Bass Base Mode

      East Down Septet  Channel Surfing   The Downside

      Bobby Watson      Round trip  Sweet Dreams

      Nina Simone Little Girl Blue  Good Bait

      Lee Morgan  Indeed      Roccus

      Classical Jazz Quartet  Plays Bach  Oboe Concerto in a Major Bwv 1055 2nd Movement

      Dave Holland      Not For Nothin'   For All You Are

      Lee Konitz  Inside Hi-Fi      Star Eyes

                  

      Walt Dickerson    This Is Walt Dickerson  Evelyn

      Erik Friedlander  A Queen's Firefly Little Daily Miracles

      Gibert Castellanos      Esperame En El Cielo    Home Is Africa

      Helen Merrill     Helen Merrill     Don't Explain

      Ben Webster For the Guv'nor   In A Sentimental Mood

      Avram Fefer Juba Lee    Bedouin Dream

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Tin Tin Deo

      John Bailey Time Bandits      Groove Samba

      Ben Allison Moments Inside    The Great Sandero

                  

      Dave Douglas      Moving Portrait   My Old Man

      Tony Williams     Civilization      Civilization

      Michael Dease     Coming Home Life Wish

      Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Braggin' in Brass

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    I Hear a Rhapsody

      Milt Jackson      Bags Meets Wes    S.K.J

      Matthew Fries     Lost Time   Nine Robins

      Rebecca Coupe Franks    Planets     Venus

      Kenny Davern      One Step to Chicago     Baby Won't You Please Come Home

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Hot Club of San Francisco     Swing This  Nica's Dream

      Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson     S' Wonderful      Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

      Ben Webster There is No Greater Love      Close Your Eyes

      Kevin Mahogany     You've Got What It Takes      (Get Your Kicks on) Route 66

      Al Foster   Inspirations and Dedications  Cantaloupe Island

      Birmingham Seven  Just Passin' Through    Diggin' the Dapples

      Bill Frisell      Four  The Pioneers

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time High Light [ 01 ]

      Orbert Davis      Priority    Block Party

                  

      Alan Broadbent    Personal Standards      Song Of Home

      Abdullah Ibrahim  Water from an Ancient Well    Manenberg Revisited

      Johnny Griffin    Dance of Passion  Dance of Passion

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      The Corridor

      George Cables     Icons and Influences    The Duke

      Karla Harris      Moon to Gold      When Sunny Gets Blue

      George Colligan  King's Dream      Liam's Lament

      Gregory Tardy     Sufficient Grace  Sufficient Grace

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis Puppets

                  

      Kenny Barron      the Art of Conversation Seascape

      Art Pepper  The Art of Pepper I Can't Believe That You're In Love With Me

      Horace Silver     Serenade to a Soul Sister     Serenade to a Soul Sister

      Jason Moran From the dancehall to the Battlefield     All of No Man's Land is Ours

      Claudio Roditi    341   Springdale

      Henry Conerway    With Pride for Dignity  With Pride for Dignity

      Kelly Green Life Reimagined   I Should Care

      Stanley Turrentine      Sugar Sugar

      Wayne Horvitz     A Walk in The Dark      Waltz from Woman of Tokyo

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Corrente & Double (1720)

Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 (1770)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Paul Bowles: Four Preludes for Piano (1945)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Septet (1800)

Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music (1985)

Constant Lambert: Horoscope: Dance for the Followers of Leo (1937)

Pierre Leemans: March 'Belgian Paratroopers' (1945)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)

William Grant Still: Threnody: In Memory of Jean Sibelius (1965)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: Summer Idyll (1893)

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

William Bolcom: Poltergeist (1970)

Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture (1825)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe (1981)

Laura Karpman: Brass Ceiling - The Journey of General Ann Dunwoody (2020)

Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo (1813)

Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Servants' Chorus (1843)

Percy Grainger: A Reel from Stanford's 'Four Irish Dances' (1905)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture (1909)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Saw Dance (1890)

Bohuslav Martinu: Dumka No. 2 'Contemplation' (1936)

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

Aaron Copland: Dance Panels: Pas de trois (1959)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Luigi Cherubini: Symphony in D (1815)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

Alphons Diepenbrock: Overture 'The Birds' (1917)

Roger Quilter: Three English Dances (1910)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Village Swallows from Austria' (1865)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 (1770)

Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1775)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Barcarolle (1912)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C 'Bear' (1786)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture (1888)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 4 (1881)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' (1876)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in a (1728)

Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Honeysuckle' (1599)

Augusta Holmès: Andromède (1883)

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Gretchen am Spinnrade' (1838)

Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)

Mick Jagger/Keith Richards: Paint It Black / Sympathy for the Devil (1966/1968)

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

Ernest Bloch: Poems of the Sea (1922)

François Couperin: Sonata No. 1 'La Pucelle' (1690)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874)

Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911)

Gioacchino Rossini: Demetrio e Polibio: Overture (1809)

'PDQ Bach': Six Contrary Dances S 39

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Nielsen: Clarinet Concerto (1928)

Alberto Ginastera: Pampeana No. 1 (1947)

Osmar Maderna: Lluvia de estrellas (1948)

Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)

Francisco Tárrega: Adelita (1881)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)

Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)

Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals (1928)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Carl Nielsen: Aladdin Suite (1919)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 55 (1793)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in a (1714)

Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio (1913)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 16 in A (1771)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)

John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Elegie (1884)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)

Arts & Culture