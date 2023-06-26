WCLV Program Guide for Mon 6/26

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ken Fowser Resolution Vanishing City

Larry Willis How Do You Keep The Music Playing Dance Cadaverous

Grant Green Born To Be Blue Born to Be Blue

Clark Terry Shades of Blues The View From Glencove

Art Pepper Modern Art-Vol 2 Cool Bunny

Horace Silver Doin' The Thing Doin' the Thing

Joh Hicks Hicks Time Naima's Love Song

Mike Moreno First in Mind Soul Dance

Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room

David Larsen The Peplowski Project He Who Getz The Last Laugh

Sonny Clark My Conception Some Clark Bars

Jason Bodlovich Blues for Dexter Catalonian Nights

3 More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind

John Scofield John Scofield You Win Again

Alex Baird Lemon Tree As Long as You Want Me

Randy Johnston In-A-Chord Minor Mystery

Scott Wendholt From Now On Promise

Ark Ovrustski Intersection La Mecha

Walt Dickerson Relativity Sugar Lump

Keith Jarrett Yesterdays Stella By Starlight

Charlie Hunter Ready, Set Shango Dersu

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Edith Ramsey

Clark Gibson Counterclock Tunisia

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity

Joshua Redman MoodSwing Alone In The Morning

Enrico Rava The Words and the Days Secrets

The Pacific Jazz Group The Pacific Jazz Group Casa De Luz

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

John LaBarbara Caravan Young Rabbits

Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My One and Only Love

Diego Rivera Connections O Moderno

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Love Dance

Todd Marcus In the Valley Final Days

Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey It Had to Be You

James Carter Present Tense Dodo's Bounce

Marcus Roberts the Joys of Joplin The Easy Winners

Catherine Russell Send For Me Blue And Sentimental

Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Lawns

Herlin Riley New Directions Spring Fantasy

Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator

Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Kind of Gentle

John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle

Greg Cohen Way Low Octaboo

Dave McKenna Easy Street When Your Lover Has Gone

Charlie Haden Quartet West Hermitage

Tony Williams Native Heart Native Heart

Billy Childs The Winds of Change The Winds Of Change

Bobby Hutcherson Good Bait Israel

Planet D Nonet Blues to be There Purple Gazelle

Duke Ellington Blanton/Webster Band John Hardy's Wife

Herb Ellis The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now

Dizzy Gillespie Shaw Enuff All The Things You Are

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Interiors

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Leopold Kozeluch: Minuet from Piano Concerto No. 6 (1786)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

Béla Bartók: Three Hungarian Folk Songs (1907)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)

Andrew York: Sunburst (1986)

Charles S. Belsterling: March of the Steel Men (1937)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Scherzo (1878)

Tim Simonec: The Great WWII Medley (1979)

Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte (1873)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal'

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)

Stephen Foster: Nelly Was a Lady (1849)

Ferruccio Busoni: Duettino Concertante after Mozart (1921)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music: Andante (1987)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme (2015)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Victor Ewald: Moderato from Brass Quintet No. 1 (1890)

Max Steiner: Sergeant York: Overture (1941)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Bibo No Aozora (1996)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus (1841)

Leopold Kozeluch: Symphony in D (1787)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Édouard Lalo: Deux Aubades (1872)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Piano & Winds (1796)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' (1968)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-Flat (1777)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Just as the Tide was Flowing (1913)

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)

Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)

Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet (1937)

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite (1947)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on the 'Turkish March' (1810)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 11 (1886)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 (1886)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856)

Carl Maria von Weber: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 4 (1822)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939)

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Adolph Deutsch: The Maltese Falcon: Main title & Street Scene (1941)

Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)

Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)

Bohuslav Martinu: Dumka No. 3 (1941)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird (1996)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 12 for Winds (1782)

Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F (1784)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Richard Strauss: Suite for 13 Wind Instruments (1884)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 in E-Flat (1772)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)

Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture (1814)

Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)

Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet (1813)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

Tomás Luis de Victoria: Popule meus (1585)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

Grace Williams: Calm Sea in Summer (1944)