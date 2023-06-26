WCLV Program Guide for Mon 6/26
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ken Fowser Resolution Vanishing City
Larry Willis How Do You Keep The Music Playing Dance Cadaverous
Grant Green Born To Be Blue Born to Be Blue
Clark Terry Shades of Blues The View From Glencove
Art Pepper Modern Art-Vol 2 Cool Bunny
Horace Silver Doin' The Thing Doin' the Thing
Joh Hicks Hicks Time Naima's Love Song
Mike Moreno First in Mind Soul Dance
Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room
David Larsen The Peplowski Project He Who Getz The Last Laugh
Sonny Clark My Conception Some Clark Bars
Jason Bodlovich Blues for Dexter Catalonian Nights
3 More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind
John Scofield John Scofield You Win Again
Alex Baird Lemon Tree As Long as You Want Me
Randy Johnston In-A-Chord Minor Mystery
Scott Wendholt From Now On Promise
Ark Ovrustski Intersection La Mecha
Walt Dickerson Relativity Sugar Lump
Keith Jarrett Yesterdays Stella By Starlight
Charlie Hunter Ready, Set Shango Dersu
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Edith Ramsey
Clark Gibson Counterclock Tunisia
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity
Joshua Redman MoodSwing Alone In The Morning
Enrico Rava The Words and the Days Secrets
The Pacific Jazz Group The Pacific Jazz Group Casa De Luz
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
John LaBarbara Caravan Young Rabbits
Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move
Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My One and Only Love
Diego Rivera Connections O Moderno
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Love Dance
Todd Marcus In the Valley Final Days
Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey It Had to Be You
James Carter Present Tense Dodo's Bounce
Marcus Roberts the Joys of Joplin The Easy Winners
Catherine Russell Send For Me Blue And Sentimental
Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Lawns
Herlin Riley New Directions Spring Fantasy
Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator
Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Kind of Gentle
John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle
Greg Cohen Way Low Octaboo
Dave McKenna Easy Street When Your Lover Has Gone
Charlie Haden Quartet West Hermitage
Tony Williams Native Heart Native Heart
Billy Childs The Winds of Change The Winds Of Change
Bobby Hutcherson Good Bait Israel
Planet D Nonet Blues to be There Purple Gazelle
Duke Ellington Blanton/Webster Band John Hardy's Wife
Herb Ellis The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now
Dizzy Gillespie Shaw Enuff All The Things You Are
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Interiors
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Leopold Kozeluch: Minuet from Piano Concerto No. 6 (1786)
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)
Béla Bartók: Three Hungarian Folk Songs (1907)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)
Andrew York: Sunburst (1986)
Charles S. Belsterling: March of the Steel Men (1937)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Scherzo (1878)
Tim Simonec: The Great WWII Medley (1979)
Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte (1873)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal'
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)
Stephen Foster: Nelly Was a Lady (1849)
Ferruccio Busoni: Duettino Concertante after Mozart (1921)
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)
Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music: Andante (1987)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme (2015)
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
Victor Ewald: Moderato from Brass Quintet No. 1 (1890)
Max Steiner: Sergeant York: Overture (1941)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Bibo No Aozora (1996)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus (1841)
Leopold Kozeluch: Symphony in D (1787)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Édouard Lalo: Deux Aubades (1872)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Piano & Winds (1796)
Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)
Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)
Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' (1968)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-Flat (1777)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Just as the Tide was Flowing (1913)
Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)
Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)
Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet (1937)
Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite (1947)
Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on the 'Turkish March' (1810)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 11 (1886)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 (1886)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856)
Carl Maria von Weber: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 4 (1822)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939)
Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)
Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)
Adolph Deutsch: The Maltese Falcon: Main title & Street Scene (1941)
Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)
Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)
Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)
Bohuslav Martinu: Dumka No. 3 (1941)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)
Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird (1996)
Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)
Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 12 for Winds (1782)
Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F (1784)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Richard Strauss: Suite for 13 Wind Instruments (1884)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 in E-Flat (1772)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)
Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)
Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)
Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture (1814)
Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)
Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)
Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet (1813)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)
Tomás Luis de Victoria: Popule meus (1585)
William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)
Grace Williams: Calm Sea in Summer (1944)