© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide for Mon 6/26

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ken Fowser  Resolution  Vanishing City

      Larry Willis      How Do You Keep The Music Playing   Dance Cadaverous

      Grant Green Born To Be Blue   Born to Be Blue

      Clark Terry Shades of Blues   The View From Glencove

      Art Pepper  Modern Art-Vol 2  Cool Bunny

      Horace Silver     Doin' The Thing   Doin' the Thing

      Joh Hicks   Hicks Time  Naima's Love Song

      Mike Moreno First in Mind     Soul Dance

      Sonny Rollins     On Impulse  Blue Room

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   He Who Getz The Last Laugh

                  

      Sonny Clark My Conception     Some Clark Bars

      Jason Bodlovich   Blues for Dexter  Catalonian Nights

      3 More Sounds     Play Ray Charles  Georgia on My Mind

      John Scofield     John Scofield      You Win Again

      Alex Baird  Lemon Tree  As Long as You Want Me

      Randy Johnston    In-A-Chord  Minor Mystery

      Scott Wendholt    From Now On Promise

      Ark Ovrustski     Intersection      La Mecha

      Walt Dickerson    Relativity  Sugar Lump

                  

      Keith Jarrett     Yesterdays  Stella By Starlight

      Charlie Hunter    Ready, Set Shango Dersu

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Edith Ramsey

      Clark Gibson      Counterclock      Tunisia

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Song Of Serenity

      Joshua Redman     MoodSwing   Alone In The Morning

      Enrico Rava The Words and the Days  Secrets

      The Pacific Jazz Group  The Pacific Jazz Group  Casa De Luz

      

      

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      John LaBarbara    Caravan     Young Rabbits

      Tina Brooks       Minor Move  Minor Move

      Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing     My One and Only Love

      Diego Rivera      Connections O Moderno

      Rick Roe    Lucid Dream Love Dance

      Todd Marcus In the Valley     Final Days

      Ruby Braff  Cornet Chop Suey  It Had to Be You

      James Carter      Present Tense     Dodo's Bounce

                  

      Marcus Roberts    the Joys of Joplin      The Easy Winners

      Catherine Russell Send For Me Blue And Sentimental

      Ruby Braff  Controlled Nonchalance  Mean To Me

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet? Lawns

      Herlin Riley      New Directions    Spring Fantasy

      Lee Morgan  The Procrastinator      The Procrastinator

      Kenny Wheeler     Angel Song  Kind of Gentle

      John Abercrombie  Up and Coming     Silver Circle

      Greg Cohen  Way Low     Octaboo

                  

      Dave McKenna      Easy Street When Your Lover Has Gone

      Charlie Haden     Quartet West      Hermitage

      Tony Williams     Native Heart      Native Heart

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     The Winds Of Change

      Bobby Hutcherson  Good Bait   Israel

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to be There Purple Gazelle

      Duke Ellington    Blanton/Webster Band    John Hardy's Wife

      Herb Ellis  The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now

      Dizzy Gillespie   Shaw Enuff  All The Things You Are

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Interiors

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Leopold Kozeluch: Minuet from Piano Concerto No. 6 (1786)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

Béla Bartók: Three Hungarian Folk Songs (1907)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)

Andrew York: Sunburst (1986)

Charles S. Belsterling: March of the Steel Men (1937)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Scherzo (1878)

Tim Simonec: The Great WWII Medley (1979)

Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte (1873)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal'

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)

Stephen Foster: Nelly Was a Lady (1849)

Ferruccio Busoni: Duettino Concertante after Mozart (1921)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music: Andante (1987)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme (2015)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Victor Ewald: Moderato from Brass Quintet No. 1 (1890)

Max Steiner: Sergeant York: Overture (1941)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Bibo No Aozora (1996)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Sailors' Chorus (1841)

Leopold Kozeluch: Symphony in D (1787)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Édouard Lalo: Deux Aubades (1872)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Piano & Winds (1796)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade (1934)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' (1968)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-Flat (1777)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Just as the Tide was Flowing (1913)

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)

Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)

Raymond Scott: The Toy Trumpet (1937)

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite (1947)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on the 'Turkish March' (1810)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 11 (1886)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 13 (1886)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856)

Carl Maria von Weber: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 4 (1822)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939)

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Adolph Deutsch: The Maltese Falcon: Main title & Street Scene (1941)

Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)

Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)

Bohuslav Martinu: Dumka No. 3 (1941)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird (1996)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 12 for Winds (1782)

Leopold Kozeluch: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F (1784)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Richard Strauss: Suite for 13 Wind Instruments (1884)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 19 in E-Flat (1772)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)

Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture (1814)

Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)

Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet (1813)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

Tomás Luis de Victoria: Popule meus (1585)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

Grace Williams: Calm Sea in Summer (1944)

Arts & Culture