WCLV Program Guide 06-23-2023

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lamet Looking Back

Billy Childs The Winds of Change The End Of Innocence

Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective-Chapter 2 The Ogham Stone

Christian Tamburr People Talk Norwegian Wood

Ray Baretto Portraits of Jazz and Clave Go

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrows There Will Never Be

Stanley Turrentine Back at the Chicken Shack Minor Chant

John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

Daniel Bingert Ariba Alvsala Lullaby

Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Cousin Mary

Lee Morgan The Sidewinder Totem Pole

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and A Day Room To Dream

Alan Pasqua My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

Peter Erskine The Interlochen Concert Chandra

Catherine Russell Send for Me If I Could Be With You

Casaer Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Festival El Spanol

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream

Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Ugetsu

Jackie McLean Capuchin Swing Condition Blue

Paul Bollenback Brightness of Being 7 A.M. Special

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions

Maria Schneider Evanescence Gush

Greg Chako A Place for Bass As A Button

Omer Avital NY Paradox C'est Clair

Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' The Bird On The Delta

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass

Jason Marshall New Beginnings I Could Write A Book

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Mind Wine

Peter Bernstein Earth Tones Dragonfly

Lee Konitz/Kenny Wheeler Olden Times Lennies

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Soft Winds [Live]

Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley

Eric Reed Groovewise The Gentle Giant

Braff/Barnes Live at the New School Liza

Pat Metheny Question and Answer Question And Answer

Red Garland Red Garland Trio + Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby

Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'

Walter Smith III Return to Casual K8 + BYUS

Ralph Towner At First Light Ubi Sunt

Grant Stewart More Urban Tones You Go To My Head

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

Something Blue Personal Preference Seely Street Song

James Williams Meet the Magical Trio Lazybird

Donald Byrd Free Form French Spice

Miles Davis ESP Iris

Herbie Hancock Maiden Voyage Little One

Herbie Hancock Quartet Parade

Lester Young And the Oscar Peterson Trio I'm Confessin'

Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Terri Lyne Carrington The New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)

McCoy Tyner Revelations Peresina

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853)

Roxanna Panufnik: Kyrie after William Byrd (2015)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Transit of Venus' (1883)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Tempo di Blues (arr 1944)

George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night' (1936)

Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)

Carl Reinecke: Arioso from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Carl Nielsen: In Shining Sun I Steer My Plow (1896)

John Williams: Hook: Main Themes (1991)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Antonio Vivaldi: Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue (1724)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)

Charles G. Vardell: Joe Clark Steps Out (1934)

Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 (1812)

Philip Maneval: The Demise of the Shepard Glacier (2020)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)

Marguerite Monnot: Hymne à l'amour (1949)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707)

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata (1737)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Carl Reinecke: Serenade for Strings (1896)

George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' (1937)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

Sergei Prokofiev: Humorous Scherzo (1913)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Lou Harrison: Pastorale No. 7 'For My Brother' (1952)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1 in c (1933)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' (1849)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

Julius Fucik: Danube Legends Waltz (1908)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 6 (1723)

Claude Bolling: Invention (1975)

Ignaz Moscheles: Recollections of Ireland (1826)

Clarice Assad: Suite for Chamber Orchestra 'Impressions' (2008)

Francisco Tárrega: Adelita (1881)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958)

H. Balfour Gardiner: Overture to a Comedy (1906)

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)

John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Valiant for Truth (1940)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Albert Lortzing: Zar und Zimmermann: Overture (1837)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March (1883)

Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles (1878)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)

Andrew Pryce Jackman: Fantasy on Verdi's 'Anvil Chorus' (1987)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 in A (1772)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Finale from Homage to the Seguidilla (1962)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue' (1740)

Ricardo Castro: Piano Concerto in a (1887)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)

Christopher Tucker: Twilight in the Wilderness (excerpt) North Texas Wind Symphony, Eugene Corporon

John Mackey: Aurora Awakes – North Texas Wind Symphony, Eugene Corporon

William Grant Still: Summerland – Oregon String Quartet

Lou Harrison: Solstice: Garden of the Sun – California Symphony, Barry Jekowsky

Hildegard von Bingen: O Ignis Spiritus (excerpt) – A Far Cry Orchestra

Hildegard von Bingen: O Ignis Spiritus – Vox Clamantis, Jaan-Eik Tulve

Max Richter: Summer from Vivaldi Recomposed – Berlin Chamber Orchestra, Andre de Ridder with Daniel Hope, violin

Helena Munktell: Rustic Dances from Dala Suite – Gavle Symphony, Tobias Ringborg

Christopher Theofanidis: All Dreams Begin with the Horizon (excerpt) – Christopher Atzinger

Agathe Grondahl: Summer Song – Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Bjarte Engeset

Amelia Chain: The Song of the Sun: Solstice – Amelia Chain, piano & electronics

Ola Gjeilo: Shine – Ola Gjeilo, piano

David Gay: Summer Solstice - Libana

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

Jacques Offenbach: Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture (1861)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)

John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)

Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night (1903)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913)

Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby (1913)

Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)

William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting (1890)

Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te (1584)