WCLV Program Guide 06-23-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lamet Looking Back
Billy Childs The Winds of Change The End Of Innocence
Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective-Chapter 2 The Ogham Stone
Christian Tamburr People Talk Norwegian Wood
Ray Baretto Portraits of Jazz and Clave Go
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrows There Will Never Be
Stanley Turrentine Back at the Chicken Shack Minor Chant
John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind
Daniel Bingert Ariba Alvsala Lullaby
Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Cousin Mary
Lee Morgan The Sidewinder Totem Pole
Matt Dwonszyk A Year and A Day Room To Dream
Alan Pasqua My New Old Friend My New Old Friend
Peter Erskine The Interlochen Concert Chandra
Catherine Russell Send for Me If I Could Be With You
Casaer Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Festival El Spanol
Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream
Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Ugetsu
Jackie McLean Capuchin Swing Condition Blue
Paul Bollenback Brightness of Being 7 A.M. Special
Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions
Maria Schneider Evanescence Gush
Greg Chako A Place for Bass As A Button
Omer Avital NY Paradox C'est Clair
Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' The Bird On The Delta
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass
Jason Marshall New Beginnings I Could Write A Book
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Mind Wine
Peter Bernstein Earth Tones Dragonfly
Lee Konitz/Kenny Wheeler Olden Times Lennies
Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Soft Winds [Live]
Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley
Eric Reed Groovewise The Gentle Giant
Braff/Barnes Live at the New School Liza
Pat Metheny Question and Answer Question And Answer
Red Garland Red Garland Trio + Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby
Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'
Walter Smith III Return to Casual K8 + BYUS
Ralph Towner At First Light Ubi Sunt
Grant Stewart More Urban Tones You Go To My Head
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory
Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)
Something Blue Personal Preference Seely Street Song
James Williams Meet the Magical Trio Lazybird
Donald Byrd Free Form French Spice
Miles Davis ESP Iris
Herbie Hancock Maiden Voyage Little One
Herbie Hancock Quartet Parade
Lester Young And the Oscar Peterson Trio I'm Confessin'
Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
Terri Lyne Carrington The New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)
McCoy Tyner Revelations Peresina
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853)
Roxanna Panufnik: Kyrie after William Byrd (2015)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)
Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)
Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Transit of Venus' (1883)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Tempo di Blues (arr 1944)
George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night' (1936)
Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)
Carl Reinecke: Arioso from Serenade for Strings (1896)
Carl Nielsen: In Shining Sun I Steer My Plow (1896)
John Williams: Hook: Main Themes (1991)
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)
Antonio Vivaldi: Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue (1724)
Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)
Charles G. Vardell: Joe Clark Steps Out (1934)
Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train (1939)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 (1812)
Philip Maneval: The Demise of the Shepard Glacier (2020)
Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)
George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)
Marguerite Monnot: Hymne à l'amour (1949)
Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707)
George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata (1737)
Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)
Carl Reinecke: Serenade for Strings (1896)
George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' (1937)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Prokofiev: Humorous Scherzo (1913)
Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)
Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)
Lou Harrison: Pastorale No. 7 'For My Brother' (1952)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1 in c (1933)
Robert Schumann: Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' (1849)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)
Julius Fucik: Danube Legends Waltz (1908)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 6 (1723)
Claude Bolling: Invention (1975)
Ignaz Moscheles: Recollections of Ireland (1826)
Clarice Assad: Suite for Chamber Orchestra 'Impressions' (2008)
Francisco Tárrega: Adelita (1881)
Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
H. Balfour Gardiner: Overture to a Comedy (1906)
Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)
John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Valiant for Truth (1940)
Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)
Albert Lortzing: Zar und Zimmermann: Overture (1837)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March (1883)
Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles (1878)
Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)
Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)
Andrew Pryce Jackman: Fantasy on Verdi's 'Anvil Chorus' (1987)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 in A (1772)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Finale from Homage to the Seguidilla (1962)
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue' (1740)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ricardo Castro: Piano Concerto in a (1887)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)
20:00 SPECIAL Shine – A Celebration of the Summer Solstice with Melanie Renate
Christopher Tucker: Twilight in the Wilderness (excerpt) North Texas Wind Symphony, Eugene Corporon
John Mackey: Aurora Awakes – North Texas Wind Symphony, Eugene Corporon
William Grant Still: Summerland – Oregon String Quartet
Lou Harrison: Solstice: Garden of the Sun – California Symphony, Barry Jekowsky
Hildegard von Bingen: O Ignis Spiritus (excerpt) – A Far Cry Orchestra
Hildegard von Bingen: O Ignis Spiritus – Vox Clamantis, Jaan-Eik Tulve
Max Richter: Summer from Vivaldi Recomposed – Berlin Chamber Orchestra, Andre de Ridder with Daniel Hope, violin
Helena Munktell: Rustic Dances from Dala Suite – Gavle Symphony, Tobias Ringborg
Christopher Theofanidis: All Dreams Begin with the Horizon (excerpt) – Christopher Atzinger
Agathe Grondahl: Summer Song – Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Bjarte Engeset
Amelia Chain: The Song of the Sun: Solstice – Amelia Chain, piano & electronics
Ola Gjeilo: Shine – Ola Gjeilo, piano
David Gay: Summer Solstice - Libana
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)
Jacques Offenbach: Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture (1861)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)
John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)
Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)
Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)
Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night (1903)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913)
Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby (1913)
Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)
William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)
Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting (1890)
Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te (1584)