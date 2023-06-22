© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 06-23-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lamet    Looking Back

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     The End Of Innocence

      Tynan/Lington     Bicoastal Collective-Chapter 2      The Ogham Stone

      Christian Tamburr People Talk Norwegian Wood

      Ray Baretto Portraits of Jazz and Clave    Go

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrows     There Will Never Be

      Stanley Turrentine      Back at the Chicken Shack     Minor Chant

      John Scofield     Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

      Daniel Bingert    Ariba Alvsala Lullaby

      Khan Jamal  Impressions of Coltrane Cousin Mary

      Lee Morgan  The Sidewinder    Totem Pole

      Matt Dwonszyk     A Year and A Day  Room To Dream

      Alan Pasqua My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

      Peter Erskine     The Interlochen Concert Chandra

      Catherine Russell Send for Me If I Could Be With You

      Casaer Frazier    Tenacity-As We Speak    Festival El Spanol

      Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right!    Ugetsu

      Jackie McLean     Capuchin Swing    Condition Blue

      Paul Bollenback   Brightness of Being     7 A.M. Special

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    Aspirations And Convictions

      Maria Schneider   Evanescence Gush

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  As A Button

      Omer Avital NY Paradox  C'est Clair

      Bobby Hutcherson  Cruisin' The Bird On The Delta

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Braggin' in Brass

      Jason Marshall    New Beginnings    I Could Write A Book

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Mind Wine

      Peter Bernstein   Earth Tones Dragonfly

      Lee Konitz/Kenny Wheeler      Olden Times Lennies

      Oscar Peterson    On A Clear Day    Soft Winds [Live]

      Bill Frisell      Four  Claude Utley

      Eric Reed   Groovewise  The Gentle Giant

      Braff/Barnes      Live at the New School  Liza

      Pat Metheny Question and Answer     Question And Answer

      Red Garland       Red Garland Trio + Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      Cheatin'

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  K8 + BYUS

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Ubi Sunt

      Grant Stewart     More Urban Tones  You Go To My Head

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  What's Your Story Morning Glory

      Gregory Groover   The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2  My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Seely Street Song

      James Williams    Meet the Magical Trio   Lazybird

      Donald Byrd Free Form   French Spice

      Miles Davis ESP   Iris

      Herbie Hancock    Maiden Voyage     Little One

      Herbie Hancock    Quartet     Parade

      Lester Young      And the Oscar Peterson Trio   I'm Confessin'

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

      Terri Lyne Carrington   The New Standards Vol 1       Two Hearts (Lawns)

      McCoy Tyner Revelations Peresina

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853)

Roxanna Panufnik: Kyrie after William Byrd (2015)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Transit of Venus' (1883)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Tempo di Blues (arr 1944)

George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night' (1936)

Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)

Carl Reinecke: Arioso from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Carl Nielsen: In Shining Sun I Steer My Plow (1896)

John Williams: Hook: Main Themes (1991)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Antonio Vivaldi: Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue (1724)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)

Charles G. Vardell: Joe Clark Steps Out (1934)

Billy Strayhorn: Take the 'A' Train (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 (1812)

Philip Maneval: The Demise of the Shepard Glacier (2020)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780)

Marguerite Monnot: Hymne à l'amour (1949)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707)

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Truth: Sonata (1737)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Carl Reinecke: Serenade for Strings (1896)

George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' (1937)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Humorous Scherzo (1913)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Lou Harrison: Pastorale No. 7 'For My Brother' (1952)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1 in c (1933)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' (1849)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

Julius Fucik: Danube Legends Waltz (1908)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 6 (1723)

Claude Bolling: Invention (1975)

Ignaz Moscheles: Recollections of Ireland (1826)

Clarice Assad: Suite for Chamber Orchestra 'Impressions' (2008)

Francisco Tárrega: Adelita (1881)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

H. Balfour Gardiner: Overture to a Comedy (1906)

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)

John Johnson: Lute Duet 'Greensleeves' (1580)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Valiant for Truth (1940)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Albert Lortzing: Zar und Zimmermann: Overture (1837)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March (1883)

Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles (1878)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)

Andrew Pryce Jackman: Fantasy on Verdi's 'Anvil Chorus' (1987)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 24 in A (1772)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Finale from Homage to the Seguidilla (1962)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony 'Adagio & Fugue' (1740)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ricardo Castro: Piano Concerto in a (1887)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)

20:00 SPECIAL Shine – A Celebration of the Summer Solstice with Melanie Renate

Christopher Tucker: Twilight in the Wilderness (excerpt) North Texas Wind Symphony, Eugene Corporon

John Mackey: Aurora Awakes – North Texas Wind Symphony, Eugene Corporon

William Grant Still: Summerland – Oregon String Quartet

Lou Harrison: Solstice: Garden of the Sun – California Symphony, Barry Jekowsky

Hildegard von Bingen: O Ignis Spiritus (excerpt) – A Far Cry Orchestra

Hildegard von Bingen: O Ignis Spiritus – Vox Clamantis, Jaan-Eik Tulve

Max Richter: Summer from Vivaldi Recomposed – Berlin Chamber Orchestra, Andre de Ridder with Daniel Hope, violin

Helena Munktell: Rustic Dances from Dala Suite – Gavle Symphony, Tobias Ringborg

Christopher Theofanidis: All Dreams Begin with the Horizon (excerpt) – Christopher Atzinger

Agathe Grondahl: Summer Song – Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Bjarte Engeset

Amelia Chain: The Song of the Sun: Solstice – Amelia Chain, piano & electronics

Ola Gjeilo: Shine – Ola Gjeilo, piano

David Gay: Summer Solstice - Libana

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

Jacques Offenbach: Monsieur et Madame Denis: Overture (1861)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)

John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)

Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night (1903)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Pequeña Suite: Melodia (1913)

Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby (1913)

Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)

William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)

Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies: The First Meeting (1890)

Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te (1584)

