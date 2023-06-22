5 things to do in NEO: Boston Mills Artfest, LEGOs at Holden Arboretum and more

Boston Mills Artfest

The Boston Mills Artfest is back with two weekends of fine art on view in Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Peruse works by artists from near and far during the next two Saturdays, 10 a.m.–6 pm., and Sundays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., at the Boston Mills ski resort in Peninsula. There will be live music as well as food and drink available while you shop.



Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival

The Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival takes over the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea this weekend with various athletic and cultural competitions. Expect Irish and Scottish music, dance performances and live jousting. The festival starts Friday, 5-10 p.m., and continues Saturday, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. Don’t miss the grand parade at noon.



Tri-C JazzFest

The 44th annual Tri-C JazzFest heats up Playhouse Square this week in Cleveland. Enjoy two days of free outdoor performances on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m.–midnight, featuring many local acts like Nathan-Paul & the Admirables and Ernie Krivda and the Fat Tuesday Big Band. There are also three days of ticketed performances indoors, including legendary jazz pianist Herbie Hancock, playing Saturday at 7 p.m., and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, performing Saturday at 9:30 p.m.



Underground Railroad Experience

Spring Hill historic home in Massillon hosts the 18th annual Underground Railroad Experience Saturday. A walking drama takes visitors around the grounds of Spring Hill to learn about the history there as well as what it was like for freedom seekers in 1821. The immersive performances are about 40 minutes, and they are scheduled throughout the event, which runs from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. There is also one seated performance. Admission includes tours of the farm house as well as additional historical performances.



LEGO sculptures at Holden Arboretum

Take a jovial walk through Holden Arboretum in Kirtland where more than a dozen sculptures made with LEGO bricks are now on view through Labor Day. Created by artist Sean Kenney, the sculptures are interspersed throughout the gardens and trees. It takes about 45 minutes of walking to discover all of the pieces, such as the monarch butterfly, lily flower and praying mantis. While you’re there, consider also climbing Holden’s 120-foot tower for an expansive view of the area.

