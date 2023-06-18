© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 06-20-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By the Crossroads    Song For Freedom

      Dick Whittington  In New York New Rhumba

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Idle Moments

      Art Pepper  Smack Up    Las Cuevas De Mario

      Paul Tynan/A Lington Bi-Coastal Collective      Chapter Two Lovely On The Water

      Jim Alfredson     Family Business   Strange Matter

      Conrad Herwig     the Latin Side of Horace Silver     The Cape Verdean Blues

      Astral Project    Voodoobop   Southern Blue

      Kenny Burrell     Introducing Kenny Burrell     Blues For Skeeter

      Kevin O'Connell   Hot New York Minutes    Biskit (feat. Adam Brenner)

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Weezy

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Someone To Watch Over Me

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Strait

      Dave Young  Mantra      Inside a Silent Tear

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Steeplechase

      Bobby Watson      Keeping It Real   Mohawk

      Alan Broadbent    Like Minds  This I Dig Of You

      Johnny Hodges     Used To Be Duke   Sweet As Bear Meat

      JOI Jazz Orchestra       A Joiful NoiZZ   Jeeps Blues

      Cory Weeds  Explosion   East of the Village

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading?  Composition

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love  The Peacocks

      Jay Thomas  I Always Knew     You Don't Know What Love Is

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  T.B.D

      Warren Vache      Talk To Me Baby   The Eels Nephew

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Love Me Or Leave Me

      Ralph Moore Round Trip  Monique

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Louis Armstrong   Plays WC Handy    Aunt Hagar's Blues

      Eric Reed   It's All Right To Swing Blues For Akmad

      Tina Brooks Tina Brooks Back To The Tracks

      Garrison Fewell   A Blue Deeper Than Blue Out of the Past

      Milt Jackson      Milt Jackson Quartet    My Funny Valentine

      Sonny Stitt Only the Blues    I Remember You

      Pepper Adams      Encounter   Serenity

      Tal Farlow  Tal Farlow Quartet      Rock 'n' Rye

      Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo

      Marshall Gilkes   Cyclic Journey    Part I First Light

      Chris Glassman    Living The Dream  Blossom

      Frank Morgan      A Lovesome Thing  Footprints

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Ghost Song  Moon Song

      Harold Land Take Aim    Blue Nellie

      Carmen McRae      Any Old Time      I Hear Music

      Hank Jones  The Oracle  Jacob's Ladder

      Gil Fuller  Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra   Man From Monterey

      McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What They Used to Be   My One And Only Love

      Peter Erskine     As It Is    The Lady In The Lake

      Tomasz Stanko     Suspended Night   Suspended Variation VI

      Grant Green First Session     Seepin'

      Mike LeDonne      Heavy Hitters     Cedar Land

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Holy Land

      Enrico Pieranunzi Someday Tomorrow  Je Ne Sais Quoi

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Ballet (1889)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Niccolò Jommelli: Periodical Overture (1766)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Olympie: Overture (1792)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

John Philip Sousa: March 'King Cotton' (1895)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Alexander Glazunov: Triumphal March (1893)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors (1875)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Polka (1930)

Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Gigue (1731)

Maurice Ravel: Scherzo from String Quartet (1903)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 6 in C-Sharp (1865)

Average White Band: Pick Up the Pieces (1975)

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Sonata in D (1743)

John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Themes (1990)

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Final Trio & Chorus (1859)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Alec Wilder: Theme and Variations (1945)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jacques Offenbach: Le roi Carotte: Overture (1872)

Jacques Offenbach: La vie Parisienne: Cancan (1866)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in e (1783)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ach, ich fühl's (1791)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Rondeña (1907)

Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d (1856)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 in D (1821)

Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 2 (1960)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 5: Gavotte (1720)

Sergei Prokofiev: Gavotte from 'Cinderella' (1942)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

Charles Gounod: Funeral March of a Marionette (1872)

Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 (1893)

Franz Krommer: Symphony No. 2 in D (1803)

Knudage Riisager: Concertino for Trumpet & Strings (1933)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Manuel Ponce: Intermezzo No. 1 (1920)

Manuel Ponce: Gavota (1901)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme (1959)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Overture (1875)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54 in G (1784)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Russian Dance (1876)

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Franz Schubert: Overture in D (1817)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A (1720)

Pedro I of Brazil: Te Deum laudamus from 'Te Deum' (1820)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22 in C (1773)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Martin Kraus: Viola Concerto (1787)

Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Tsar's Farewell (1903)

Frederick Delius: La Quadroöne & Scherzo (1889)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto No. 1 'Romántico' (1912)

Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite a (1965)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 65 (1797)

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

George W. Chadwick: Tam O'Shanter (1915)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1716)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)

Henry Purcell: Chacony (1678)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1894)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Arts & Culture