WCLV Program Guide 06-20-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Song For Freedom

Dick Whittington In New York New Rhumba

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Idle Moments

Art Pepper Smack Up Las Cuevas De Mario

Paul Tynan/A Lington Bi-Coastal Collective Chapter Two Lovely On The Water

Jim Alfredson Family Business Strange Matter

Conrad Herwig the Latin Side of Horace Silver The Cape Verdean Blues

Astral Project Voodoobop Southern Blue

Kenny Burrell Introducing Kenny Burrell Blues For Skeeter

Kevin O'Connell Hot New York Minutes Biskit (feat. Adam Brenner)

Orrin Evans The Red Door Weezy

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me

Ralph Towner At First Light Strait

Dave Young Mantra Inside a Silent Tear

James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase

Bobby Watson Keeping It Real Mohawk

Alan Broadbent Like Minds This I Dig Of You

Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke Sweet As Bear Meat

JOI Jazz Orchestra A Joiful NoiZZ Jeeps Blues

Cory Weeds Explosion East of the Village

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading? Composition

TK Blue The Tide of Love The Peacocks

Jay Thomas I Always Knew You Don't Know What Love Is

Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D

Warren Vache Talk To Me Baby The Eels Nephew

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me

Ralph Moore Round Trip Monique

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Aunt Hagar's Blues

Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing Blues For Akmad

Tina Brooks Tina Brooks Back To The Tracks

Garrison Fewell A Blue Deeper Than Blue Out of the Past

Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet My Funny Valentine

Sonny Stitt Only the Blues I Remember You

Pepper Adams Encounter Serenity

Tal Farlow Tal Farlow Quartet Rock 'n' Rye

Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Blossom

Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Footprints

Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song

Harold Land Take Aim Blue Nellie

Carmen McRae Any Old Time I Hear Music

Hank Jones The Oracle Jacob's Ladder

Gil Fuller Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra Man From Monterey

McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What They Used to Be My One And Only Love

Peter Erskine As It Is The Lady In The Lake

Tomasz Stanko Suspended Night Suspended Variation VI

Grant Green First Session Seepin'

Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Holy Land

Enrico Pieranunzi Someday Tomorrow Je Ne Sais Quoi

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Ballet (1889)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Niccolò Jommelli: Periodical Overture (1766)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Olympie: Overture (1792)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

John Philip Sousa: March 'King Cotton' (1895)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Alexander Glazunov: Triumphal March (1893)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors (1875)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Polka (1930)

Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Gigue (1731)

Maurice Ravel: Scherzo from String Quartet (1903)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 6 in C-Sharp (1865)

Average White Band: Pick Up the Pieces (1975)

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Sonata in D (1743)

John Barry: Dances With Wolves: Themes (1990)

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Final Trio & Chorus (1859)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Alec Wilder: Theme and Variations (1945)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jacques Offenbach: Le roi Carotte: Overture (1872)

Jacques Offenbach: La vie Parisienne: Cancan (1866)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in e (1783)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ach, ich fühl's (1791)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Rondeña (1907)

Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d (1856)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 in D (1821)

Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 2 (1960)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 5: Gavotte (1720)

Sergei Prokofiev: Gavotte from 'Cinderella' (1942)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

Charles Gounod: Funeral March of a Marionette (1872)

Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 (1893)

Franz Krommer: Symphony No. 2 in D (1803)

Knudage Riisager: Concertino for Trumpet & Strings (1933)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Manuel Ponce: Intermezzo No. 1 (1920)

Manuel Ponce: Gavota (1901)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme (1959)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Overture (1875)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 54 in G (1784)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Russian Dance (1876)

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Franz Schubert: Overture in D (1817)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A (1720)

Pedro I of Brazil: Te Deum laudamus from 'Te Deum' (1820)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22 in C (1773)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Martin Kraus: Viola Concerto (1787)

Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Tsar's Farewell (1903)

Frederick Delius: La Quadroöne & Scherzo (1889)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto No. 1 'Romántico' (1912)

Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite a (1965)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 65 (1797)

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

George W. Chadwick: Tam O'Shanter (1915)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1716)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)

Henry Purcell: Chacony (1678)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1894)

Johann Adolf Scheibe: Sinfonia à 4 (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier