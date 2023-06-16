WCLV Program Guide 06-19-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass
Jimmy Rowles Music's the Only Thing on My Mind Running Brook
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine
Christian Tamburr Places Phantoms
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage
Christian McBride Fingerpainting Fingerpainting
Jessica Williams All Alone Bill's Beauty
Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys
Bill Carothers After Hours It's Easy to Remember
Justin Joyce Story Tales Lowest Lane
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean
Sweets Edison The Swinger Pussy Willow
Hampton Hawes Four The Awful Truth
Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day
Darren Litzie My Horizon Faded Portrait
Nat Birchall Ancient Africa Malidoma
Dave Slonaker Convergency A Curve in the Road
Jaki Byard Hi-Fly Tillie Butterball
Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits Blue Spirits
Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Chantez Les Bas (Sing 'Em Low)
George Russell The Jazz Workshop Night Sound
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream
Victor Goines New Adventures Eternal Devotion
Jimmy Giuffre 7 Pieces The Little Melody
Ben Allison Layers of the City Ghost Ship
Randy Weston Volcano Blues Mystery Of Love
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Henry "Red" Allen World on a String St. James Infirmary
Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing Boo Boo Strikes Again
Dave Young Mantra The Gypsy
Peter Erskine You Never Know On the Lake
Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Moon
Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes A Nice Song
Jay Ashby/Steve Davis Mistaken Identity Choices
Craig Davis Tone Painting Dary Departs
Sal Nistico Neo/Nistico Fee-fi-fo-fum
Art Farmer Mirage Mirage
Marlon Jordan For You Only Arad's Dream
Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Yo Soy Lori Obá
Johnny Varro Two Legends Secret Love
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing A Bee Has Two Brains
Lester Young Complete Aladdin Sessions She's Funny That Way
Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls Like Vibes Adelaide
Roy Eldridge The Nifty Cat The Nifty Cat
Mc Coy Tyner Revelation Contemplation
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi
Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm Johnny Come Lately
Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Central Park West
Orrin Evans Faith in Action Faith In Action
Vanessa Rubin Language of Love Nice and Easy
Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's I'll Let You Know
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Theme For BT
06:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Sam Petrey
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphonie Concertante in G (1778)
Antonín Dvorák: Violin Sonatina in G (1893)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Petite Suite de Concert (1910)
Florence Price: Fantasie No.1 in g (1933)
07:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Jacqueline Gerber
David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) (1968)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)
Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America (1932)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Deep River'
William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt' (1926)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Sarabande (1718)
08:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Mark Satola
Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)
Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)
09:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Bill O’Connell
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'
Morton Gould: Revival: A Fantasy on Six Spirituals (1947)
Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)
Leo Brouwer: Guitar Concerto No. 3 'Elegiaco' (1986)
Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A (1775)
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
11:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with John Simna
Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances (2019)
William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)
Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Mark Satola
Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder (1858)
Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
13:00 SPECIAL Let Freedom Ring: A Musical Celebration of Juneteenth with Lara Downes
14:00 SPECIAL Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration with Steve Staruch and Jeffery Yelverton
William Grant Still: “And They Lynched Him on a Tree” from “They Left Him Hanging” (VocalEssence Ensemble Singers and Orchestra conducted by Philip Brunell)
Joel Thompson: “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed” (University of Michigan Glee Club conducted by Eugene Rogers)
Margaret Bonds: “The Negro Speaks of Rivers” (Daryl Taylor, tenor; Maria Corley, piano)
George Walker: “Going to lay down my sword and shield” from “Folk Songs for Orchestra” (Cleveland Chamber Orchestra conducted by Edwin London)
Regina Harris Baiocchi: “Hold Out for Joy” (Picasso Ensemble)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: “Danse Negre” from “African Suite” (London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Paul Freeman)
Adolphus Hailstork: “Shout for Joy” (The Aeolians conducted by Jason Max Ferdinand)
15:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Rob Grier
George Walker: Serenata for Chamber Orchestra (1983)
Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed (1979)
16:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with John Mills
Florence Price: Songs to the Dark Virgin (1941)
Florence Price: The White Rose (1940)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in g (1893)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Blue/s Forms (1972)
Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)
17:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Bill O’Connell
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'
Morton Gould: Revival: A Fantasy on Six Spirituals (1947)
Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)
Leo Brouwer: Guitar Concerto No. 3 'Elegiaco' (1986)
Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A (1775)
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)
Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988)
Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974)
Florence Price: Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 in E-Flat (1801)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)
Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914)
José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Te, Christe, solum novimus (1800)
George Butler: Symphonic Spirituals (1978)
Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances (2019)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 in G (1777)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio (1891)
Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)
Florence Price: Andante from Piano Quintet in a (1935)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)
Richard Dubugnon: Hypnos (2010)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Komm süsser Tod (1736)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)