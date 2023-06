WCLV Program Guide 06-19-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass

Jimmy Rowles Music's the Only Thing on My Mind Running Brook

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Shine

Christian Tamburr Places Phantoms

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage

Christian McBride Fingerpainting Fingerpainting

Jessica Williams All Alone Bill's Beauty

Josh Lawrence And That Too Black Keys

Bill Carothers After Hours It's Easy to Remember

Justin Joyce Story Tales Lowest Lane

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean

Sweets Edison The Swinger Pussy Willow

Hampton Hawes Four The Awful Truth

Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day

Darren Litzie My Horizon Faded Portrait

Nat Birchall Ancient Africa Malidoma

Dave Slonaker Convergency A Curve in the Road

Jaki Byard Hi-Fly Tillie Butterball

Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits Blue Spirits

Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Chantez Les Bas (Sing 'Em Low)

George Russell The Jazz Workshop Night Sound

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream

Victor Goines New Adventures Eternal Devotion

Jimmy Giuffre 7 Pieces The Little Melody

Ben Allison Layers of the City Ghost Ship

Randy Weston Volcano Blues Mystery Of Love

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Henry "Red" Allen World on a String St. James Infirmary

Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing Boo Boo Strikes Again

Dave Young Mantra The Gypsy

Peter Erskine You Never Know On the Lake

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Moon

Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes A Nice Song

Jay Ashby/Steve Davis Mistaken Identity Choices

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dary Departs

Sal Nistico Neo/Nistico Fee-fi-fo-fum

Art Farmer Mirage Mirage

Marlon Jordan For You Only Arad's Dream

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Yo Soy Lori Obá

Johnny Varro Two Legends Secret Love

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing A Bee Has Two Brains

Lester Young Complete Aladdin Sessions She's Funny That Way

Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls Like Vibes Adelaide

Roy Eldridge The Nifty Cat The Nifty Cat

Mc Coy Tyner Revelation Contemplation

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi

Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm Johnny Come Lately

Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Central Park West

Orrin Evans Faith in Action Faith In Action

Vanessa Rubin Language of Love Nice and Easy

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's I'll Let You Know

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Theme For BT

06:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Sam Petrey

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphonie Concertante in G (1778)

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Sonatina in G (1893)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Petite Suite de Concert (1910)

Florence Price: Fantasie No.1 in g (1933)

07:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Jacqueline Gerber

David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) (1968)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America (1932)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Deep River'

William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt' (1926)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Sarabande (1718)

08:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Mark Satola

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

09:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Bill O’Connell

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'

Morton Gould: Revival: A Fantasy on Six Spirituals (1947)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)

Leo Brouwer: Guitar Concerto No. 3 'Elegiaco' (1986)

Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A (1775)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

11:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with John Simna

Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances (2019)

William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)

Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Mark Satola

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder (1858)

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

13:00 SPECIAL Let Freedom Ring: A Musical Celebration of Juneteenth with Lara Downes

14:00 SPECIAL Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration with Steve Staruch and Jeffery Yelverton

William Grant Still: “And They Lynched Him on a Tree” from “They Left Him Hanging” (VocalEssence Ensemble Singers and Orchestra conducted by Philip Brunell)

Joel Thompson: “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed” (University of Michigan Glee Club conducted by Eugene Rogers)

Margaret Bonds: “The Negro Speaks of Rivers” (Daryl Taylor, tenor; Maria Corley, piano)

George Walker: “Going to lay down my sword and shield” from “Folk Songs for Orchestra” (Cleveland Chamber Orchestra conducted by Edwin London)

Regina Harris Baiocchi: “Hold Out for Joy” (Picasso Ensemble)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: “Danse Negre” from “African Suite” (London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Paul Freeman)

Adolphus Hailstork: “Shout for Joy” (The Aeolians conducted by Jason Max Ferdinand)

15:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Rob Grier

George Walker: Serenata for Chamber Orchestra (1983)

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed (1979)

16:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with John Mills

Florence Price: Songs to the Dark Virgin (1941)

Florence Price: The White Rose (1940)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in g (1893)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Blue/s Forms (1972)

Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988)

Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974)

Florence Price: Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 in E-Flat (1801)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914)

José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Te, Christe, solum novimus (1800)

George Butler: Symphonic Spirituals (1978)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 in G (1777)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)

Florence Price: Andante from Piano Quintet in a (1935)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

Richard Dubugnon: Hypnos (2010)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Komm süsser Tod (1736)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)