Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 06-19-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 16, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  First Bass

      Jimmy Rowles      Music's the Only Thing on My Mind   Running Brook

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Shine

      Christian Tamburr Places      Phantoms

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Pilgrimage

      Christian McBride Fingerpainting    Fingerpainting

      Jessica Williams  All Alone   Bill's Beauty

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Black Keys

      Bill Carothers    After Hours It's Easy to Remember

      Justin Joyce      Story Tales Lowest Lane

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  Gradual Lean

      Sweets Edison     The Swinger Pussy Willow

      Hampton Hawes     Four  The Awful Truth

      Count Basie One More Time     Jessica's Day

      Darren Litzie     My Horizon  Faded Portrait

      Nat Birchall      Ancient Africa    Malidoma

      Dave Slonaker     Convergency A Curve in the Road

      Jaki Byard  Hi-Fly      Tillie Butterball

      Freddie Hubbard   Blue Spirits      Blue Spirits

      Louis Armstrong   Plays WC Handy    Chantez Les Bas (Sing 'Em Low)

      George Russell    The Jazz Workshop Night Sound

      Nick Finzer  Dreams, Visions, Illusions     To Dream A Bigger Dream

      Victor Goines     New Adventures    Eternal Devotion

      Jimmy Giuffre     7 Pieces    The Little Melody

      Ben Allison Layers of the City      Ghost Ship

      Randy Weston      Volcano Blues     Mystery Of Love

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Henry "Red" Allen World on a String St. James Infirmary

      Eric Reed   It's All Right to Swing Boo Boo Strikes Again

      Dave Young  Mantra      The Gypsy

      Peter Erskine     You Never Know    On the Lake

      Rebecca Coupe Franks    Planets     Moon

      Ron Carter  Finding the Right Notes A Nice Song

      Jay Ashby/Steve Davis   Mistaken Identity Choices

      Craig Davis Tone Painting     Dary Departs

      Sal Nistico Neo/Nistico Fee-fi-fo-fum

      Art Farmer  Mirage      Mirage

      Marlon Jordan     For You Only      Arad's Dream

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By the Crossroads    Yo Soy Lori Obá

      Johnny Varro      Two Legends Secret Love

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   A Bee Has Two Brains

      Lester Young      Complete Aladdin Sessions     She's Funny That Way

      Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls Like Vibes     Adelaide

      Roy Eldridge      The Nifty Cat     The Nifty Cat

      Mc Coy Tyner      Revelation  Contemplation

      Gilbert Castellanos      Esperame En El Cielo    New Delhi

      Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm   Johnny Come Lately

      Khan Jamal  Impressions of Coltrane Central Park West

      Orrin Evans Faith in Action   Faith In Action

      Vanessa Rubin     Language of Love  Nice and Easy

      Houston Person    Reminiscing at Rudy's  I'll Let You Know

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Theme For BT

06:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Sam Petrey

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphonie Concertante in G (1778)

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Sonatina in G (1893)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Petite Suite de Concert (1910)

Florence Price: Fantasie No.1 in g (1933)

07:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Jacqueline Gerber

David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul) (1968)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America (1932)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Deep River'

William Grant Still: Suite 'From the Black Belt' (1926)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Sarabande (1718)

08:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Mark Satola

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

09:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Bill O’Connell

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'

Morton Gould: Revival: A Fantasy on Six Spirituals (1947)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)

Leo Brouwer: Guitar Concerto No. 3 'Elegiaco' (1986)

Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A (1775)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

11:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with John Simna

Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances (2019)

William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)

Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Mark Satola

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder (1858)

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

13:00 SPECIAL Let Freedom Ring: A Musical Celebration of Juneteenth with Lara Downes

14:00 SPECIAL Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration with Steve Staruch and Jeffery Yelverton

William Grant Still: “And They Lynched Him on a Tree” from “They Left Him Hanging” (VocalEssence Ensemble Singers and Orchestra conducted by Philip Brunell)

Joel Thompson: “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed” (University of Michigan Glee Club conducted by Eugene Rogers)

Margaret Bonds: “The Negro Speaks of Rivers” (Daryl Taylor, tenor; Maria Corley, piano)

George Walker: “Going to lay down my sword and shield” from “Folk Songs for Orchestra” (Cleveland Chamber Orchestra conducted by Edwin London)

Regina Harris Baiocchi: “Hold Out for Joy” (Picasso Ensemble)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: “Danse Negre” from “African Suite” (London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Paul Freeman)

Adolphus Hailstork: “Shout for Joy” (The Aeolians conducted by Jason Max Ferdinand)

15:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Rob Grier

George Walker: Serenata for Chamber Orchestra (1983)

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed (1979)

16:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with John Mills

Florence Price: Songs to the Dark Virgin (1941)

Florence Price: The White Rose (1940)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in g (1893)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Blue/s Forms (1972)

Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)

17:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Bill O’Connell

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'

Morton Gould: Revival: A Fantasy on Six Spirituals (1947)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)

Leo Brouwer: Guitar Concerto No. 3 'Elegiaco' (1986)

Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A (1775)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988)

Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974)

Florence Price: Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 in E-Flat (1801)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914)

José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Te, Christe, solum novimus (1800)

George Butler: Symphonic Spirituals (1978)

Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances (2019)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 in G (1777)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)

Florence Price: Andante from Piano Quintet in a (1935)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

Richard Dubugnon: Hypnos (2010)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Komm süsser Tod (1736)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

