WCLV Program Guide 06-18-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Brendan Lanighan, A Little Optimism, All Day Breckfest
Charlie Apicella, Destiny Calling, Sparks
Yusef Lateef, The Gentle Giant, Nubian Lady
Charlie Apicella, Groove Machine, Three Sided
Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Chain Saw
Tony Scott, The Three Dicks, Counterpoint Pleasant
Dan Wilson, Things Eternal, Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer
Jazz Defenders, Scheming, Brown Down
JM Jazz World Orchestra, Jazz Pops/Pops Swings, Sco
Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra, Voices: A Musical Heritage, The Living Mind
Buselli – Wallarab, Gennett Suite, Davenport Blues/Jazz Me Blues
Gil Evans, Great Jazz Standards, Davenport Blues
Gil Evans, The Individualism of Gil Evans, Spoonful
Phil Ravita, Oriana, Sisters
Dennis Mitcheltree , Golden Rule, Sarah
John Coltrane – Eric Dolphy, Evenings at the Village Gate, Impressions
John Coltrane, Africa Brass, Greensleeves
Tony Scott, Homage to Lady Day, Lover Man
Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, Blues
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Bill Evans, Paul Motian, Scott LaFaro Explorations Sweet and Lovely
Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Flossie Lou
Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Sweets Edison Days of Wine and Roses
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Soldier In the Rain
Turtle Island String Quartet Who Do We Think We Are Seven Steps to Heaven
Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Skylark
Toots Thielemans, Troy Davis, John Scofield, Mike Manieri, Christian McBride East Coast/West Coast Con Alma
John Abercrombie, John Scofield Solar: The Bebop Album Solar
Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles My New Old Friend Body and Soul
Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Lonely
Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Jeremy Ragsdale Unfailing Kindness Another Day
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life A Day in the Life
Shirley Horn, Joe Henderson, Steve Novosel, Elvin Jones The Main Ingredient You Go to My Head
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Riders Ride Again Angel Eyes
Ike Quebec, Earl Vandyke, Willie Jones, Wilbert Hogan Blue Gershwin But Not For Me
Turtle Island String Quartet Who Do We Think We Are Ruby My Dear
Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Evidence
T. S. Monk Big Band, Dianne Reeves, Nnenna Freelon Monk on Monk In Walked Bud/Suddenly
Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Four in One
Toots Thielemans, Pierre Michelot, Billy Higgins, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born
Toots Thielemans, Pierre Michelot, Billy Higgins, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander Bass and Bosses Blues in the Closet
Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen Autobiography
Bill Evans, Bob Brookmeyer, Percy Heath, Connie Kay Blue Gershwin I Got Rhythm
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Oleo
Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm
Antioch Baptist Choir, Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Mundell Lowe, Grady Tate, Warren Vache, Richard Todd, Jim Pugh What Headphones All Is Well
Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, Houston Person, Red Holloway The Dream Team Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away
H2 Big Band It Could Happen The Healing Hymn
Bobby Hutcherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Pomponio
Darek Oles, Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend Smile
Antioch Baptist Choir, Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Mundell Lowe, Grady Tate, Warren Vache, Richard Todd, Jim Pugh What Headphones Holy Spirit in Me
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus (1941)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Lord, let me know mine end (1917)
Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Sanctus (1837)
Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Bénédiction de Dieu (1852)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Some Old Masters - Enjoy the sounds of historic instruments while exploring repertoire from the 16th through 18th centuries
PIERRE ATTAIGNANT (pub.): 6 Dances (Dessus le marche darras; 3 Branles; La jaulne et bleu; Vignon, vignon) Yvonne Kendall, percussion; Robert Bates (1568 Anonymous/Church of St. Peter, Saint Julien du Sault, France)
JOHANN KASPAR KERLL: Toccata, Canzona & Passacaglia in d Matthias Krampe (1689 Anonymous/Parish Church, Saint Veit am Vogau, Austria) Organum Classics 230070
JOHANN JACOB FROBERGER: Toccata No. 1 & Ricercare No. 1 Bob van Asperen (1664 Hermans/Holy Spirit Church Pistoia, Italy)
BERNARDO STORACE: Ballo della battaglia Gustav Auzinger (1627 Zerndtle/Wallfahrtskirche, Hart bei Pischelsdorf, Austria)
ANONYMOUS (18th c.): Pastorale Liuwe Tamminga (17th c. Anonymous/Madre St. Maria Maggiore, Matera, Italy)
JOHANN MATTHESON: 2 Fugues in F (Nos. 3 & 9), fr The Harmonious Language of the Fingers Gerd Zacher (1714 König/St. Leodegar Church, Niederehe, Germany)
C.P.E.BACH: Fantasy & Fugue in c Wouter van dem Broek (1721 Schnitger/St. Michael’s Church, Zwolle, Netherlands)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? - This edition of With Heart and Voice will include another in our ongoing series of programs highlighting sacred choral and organ music from new and recent releases. In addition, we’ll feature some music to acknowledge the celebration of Juneteenth on June 19
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Allegro prestissimo from Sonata for 2 Cellos (c.1740)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 (1720)
François Couperin: Pièces en concert (1710)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lento from Trio Sonata No. 6 (1732)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche militaire française (1880)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche militaire (1660)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-Flat (1794)
Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto (1750)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 4 in e (1838)
Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite (1932)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Dance of the Young Moorish Slaves (1870)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Joaquin Turina: Circulo Op. 91: Movement 1 Amanecer (Dawn) Lincoln Trio
Joaquin Turina: Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 1 John Novacek, piano; Steven Copes, violin; Jason Uyeyama, violin; Caitlin Lynch, viola; Sophie Shao, cello Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Gina Doorn calling from Los Alamos, NM
Leos Janacek: Jenufa - Act 1 Prelude Vienna Philharmonic; Charles Mackerras, conductor
Mari Esabel Valverde: Darest, O Soul Cantus
Franz Liszt: from 28 Grandes etudes de Paganini, S. 141: No. 3 in G-Sharp Minor "La Campanella" Yekwon Sunwoo, piano
Dorothy Howell: Koong Shee Ballet Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland
Franz Liszt, arr. William Kanengiser & Jon Minei: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 Lassan Friska Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL
Friedrich Hermann: Capriccio No. 1 in D minor for 3 violins, Op. 2 Dae Hee Ahn, Rachel Ostler, Sissi Zhang, violins Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA
14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Nathalie Stutzmann, conductor; San Francisco Symphony Chorus
Johannes Brahms: Nänie Op 82
Johannes Brahms: Gesang der Parzen Op 89
Johannes Brahms: Schicksalslied Op 54
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74 ‘Pathétique’
Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith; Marina Ziegler, violin – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/5/2023
Kurt Schwertsik: ‘Herr K. entdeckt Amerika’
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d Op 47
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in a Op 44
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2021 - Co-hosted Kevin Olusola (the cellist and beatboxer from the acapella supergroup, Pentatonix) along with pianist Peter Dugan, this special program commemorates the holiday, Juneteenth. We meet outstanding young black musicians performing works by black composers including music by Coleridge-Taylor, Sam Cooke, Florence Price and a new work by a young composer. These excellent young players discuss what Juneteenth means to them and the black experience in classical music.
The Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School Chorus, Director Phillip Streetman with 18-year-old soloist, Zanaiah Billups performs There is a Balm in Gilead, traditional arranged by Moses Hogan
Najee Greenlee, 18, clarinet, from Flint, Michigan along with violinists Aidan Krieger and Valerie Xu-Friedman, violist Emma Boyd and cellist Gabriel Hennebury (all teenagers studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy) performs Clarinet Quintet in F Sharp Minor, Op. 10, Mvmt 2: Larghetto affettuoso by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Ebun Oguntola, 15, composer, from Fayetteville, NY presents her own work, “The Dimensions” performed by host Peter Dugan, piano and From the Top alumni violinists Charles Yang and Doori Na
Host Peter Dugan, piano performs “A Child is Born” by Thad Jones
Emma Spence, 12, cello, from Los Altos, CA along with pianist Jeremy Lenk, performs Adoration by Florence Price
Kevin Olusola, cello, with alums Hannah White, violin and Clifton Williams, keyboards performs A Change is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke arranged by Matt Jones
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana (1942)
Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b (1910)
Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté Parisienne (1938)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Nick Puin: Towards a Better Time Caroline Stephenson, Alexander Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello
Dolores White: Rock-a-My Soul (1996); Rhythm of the Claves (2000) Cedric Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos
Andrew Rindfleisch: Tears (1994) Jean DeMart, flute
Edwin London: Gypsy Heirs (1997) Laura Martin, violin; Mark George, piano
Nicholas Underhill: Passacaglia (1982) Nicholas Underhill, piano
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - An American Martyr in Persia: A Conversation with - Reza Aslan
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Georg Matthias Monn: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1750)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude (1859)
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)
Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)
Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914)
Percy Grainger: Early One Morning (1949)
Hildegard von Bingen: Beata nobis gaudia (1150)