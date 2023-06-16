WCLV Program Guide 06-18-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Brendan Lanighan, A Little Optimism, All Day Breckfest

Charlie Apicella, Destiny Calling, Sparks

Yusef Lateef, The Gentle Giant, Nubian Lady

Charlie Apicella, Groove Machine, Three Sided

Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Chain Saw

Tony Scott, The Three Dicks, Counterpoint Pleasant

Dan Wilson, Things Eternal, Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer

Jazz Defenders, Scheming, Brown Down

JM Jazz World Orchestra, Jazz Pops/Pops Swings, Sco

Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra, Voices: A Musical Heritage, The Living Mind

Buselli – Wallarab, Gennett Suite, Davenport Blues/Jazz Me Blues

Gil Evans, Great Jazz Standards, Davenport Blues

Gil Evans, The Individualism of Gil Evans, Spoonful

Phil Ravita, Oriana, Sisters

Dennis Mitcheltree , Golden Rule, Sarah

John Coltrane – Eric Dolphy, Evenings at the Village Gate, Impressions

John Coltrane, Africa Brass, Greensleeves

Tony Scott, Homage to Lady Day, Lover Man

Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, Blues

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Evans, Paul Motian, Scott LaFaro Explorations Sweet and Lovely

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Flossie Lou

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Sweets Edison Days of Wine and Roses

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Soldier In the Rain

Turtle Island String Quartet Who Do We Think We Are Seven Steps to Heaven

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Skylark

Toots Thielemans, Troy Davis, John Scofield, Mike Manieri, Christian McBride East Coast/West Coast Con Alma

John Abercrombie, John Scofield Solar: The Bebop Album Solar

Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles My New Old Friend Body and Soul

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Lonely

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Jeremy Ragsdale Unfailing Kindness Another Day

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life A Day in the Life

Shirley Horn, Joe Henderson, Steve Novosel, Elvin Jones The Main Ingredient You Go to My Head

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Riders Ride Again Angel Eyes

Ike Quebec, Earl Vandyke, Willie Jones, Wilbert Hogan Blue Gershwin But Not For Me

Turtle Island String Quartet Who Do We Think We Are Ruby My Dear

Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Evidence

T. S. Monk Big Band, Dianne Reeves, Nnenna Freelon Monk on Monk In Walked Bud/Suddenly

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Four in One

Toots Thielemans, Pierre Michelot, Billy Higgins, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born

Toots Thielemans, Pierre Michelot, Billy Higgins, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander Bass and Bosses Blues in the Closet

Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen Autobiography

Bill Evans, Bob Brookmeyer, Percy Heath, Connie Kay Blue Gershwin I Got Rhythm

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Oleo

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Antioch Baptist Choir, Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Mundell Lowe, Grady Tate, Warren Vache, Richard Todd, Jim Pugh What Headphones All Is Well

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, Houston Person, Red Holloway The Dream Team Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away

H2 Big Band It Could Happen The Healing Hymn

Bobby Hutcherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Pomponio

Darek Oles, Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend Smile

Antioch Baptist Choir, Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Mundell Lowe, Grady Tate, Warren Vache, Richard Todd, Jim Pugh What Headphones Holy Spirit in Me

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus (1941)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Lord, let me know mine end (1917)

Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Sanctus (1837)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Bénédiction de Dieu (1852)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Some Old Masters - Enjoy the sounds of historic instruments while exploring repertoire from the 16th through 18th centuries

PIERRE ATTAIGNANT (pub.): 6 Dances (Dessus le marche darras; 3 Branles; La jaulne et bleu; Vignon, vignon) Yvonne Kendall, percussion; Robert Bates (1568 Anonymous/Church of St. Peter, Saint Julien du Sault, France)

JOHANN KASPAR KERLL: Toccata, Canzona & Passacaglia in d Matthias Krampe (1689 Anonymous/Parish Church, Saint Veit am Vogau, Austria) Organum Classics 230070

JOHANN JACOB FROBERGER: Toccata No. 1 & Ricercare No. 1 Bob van Asperen (1664 Hermans/Holy Spirit Church Pistoia, Italy)

BERNARDO STORACE: Ballo della battaglia Gustav Auzinger (1627 Zerndtle/Wallfahrtskirche, Hart bei Pischelsdorf, Austria)

ANONYMOUS (18th c.): Pastorale Liuwe Tamminga (17th c. Anonymous/Madre St. Maria Maggiore, Matera, Italy)

JOHANN MATTHESON: 2 Fugues in F (Nos. 3 & 9), fr The Harmonious Language of the Fingers Gerd Zacher (1714 König/St. Leodegar Church, Niederehe, Germany)

C.P.E.BACH: Fantasy & Fugue in c Wouter van dem Broek (1721 Schnitger/St. Michael’s Church, Zwolle, Netherlands)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? - This edition of With Heart and Voice will include another in our ongoing series of programs highlighting sacred choral and organ music from new and recent releases. In addition, we’ll feature some music to acknowledge the celebration of Juneteenth on June 19

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Allegro prestissimo from Sonata for 2 Cellos (c.1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 (1720)

François Couperin: Pièces en concert (1710)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lento from Trio Sonata No. 6 (1732)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche militaire française (1880)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche militaire (1660)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-Flat (1794)

Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto (1750)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 4 in e (1838)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite (1932)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Dance of the Young Moorish Slaves (1870)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joaquin Turina: Circulo Op. 91: Movement 1 Amanecer (Dawn) Lincoln Trio

Joaquin Turina: Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 1 John Novacek, piano; Steven Copes, violin; Jason Uyeyama, violin; Caitlin Lynch, viola; Sophie Shao, cello Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Gina Doorn calling from Los Alamos, NM

Leos Janacek: Jenufa - Act 1 Prelude Vienna Philharmonic; Charles Mackerras, conductor

Mari Esabel Valverde: Darest, O Soul Cantus

Franz Liszt: from 28 Grandes etudes de Paganini, S. 141: No. 3 in G-Sharp Minor "La Campanella" Yekwon Sunwoo, piano

Dorothy Howell: Koong Shee Ballet Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland

Franz Liszt, arr. William Kanengiser & Jon Minei: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 Lassan Friska Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL

Friedrich Hermann: Capriccio No. 1 in D minor for 3 violins, Op. 2 Dae Hee Ahn, Rachel Ostler, Sissi Zhang, violins Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Nathalie Stutzmann, conductor; San Francisco Symphony Chorus

Johannes Brahms: Nänie Op 82

Johannes Brahms: Gesang der Parzen Op 89

Johannes Brahms: Schicksalslied Op 54

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74 ‘Pathétique’

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith; Marina Ziegler, violin – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/5/2023

Kurt Schwertsik: ‘Herr K. entdeckt Amerika’

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d Op 47

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in a Op 44

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2021 - Co-hosted Kevin Olusola (the cellist and beatboxer from the acapella supergroup, Pentatonix) along with pianist Peter Dugan, this special program commemorates the holiday, Juneteenth. We meet outstanding young black musicians performing works by black composers including music by Coleridge-Taylor, Sam Cooke, Florence Price and a new work by a young composer. These excellent young players discuss what Juneteenth means to them and the black experience in classical music.

The Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School Chorus, Director Phillip Streetman with 18-year-old soloist, Zanaiah Billups performs There is a Balm in Gilead, traditional arranged by Moses Hogan

Najee Greenlee, 18, clarinet, from Flint, Michigan along with violinists Aidan Krieger and Valerie Xu-Friedman, violist Emma Boyd and cellist Gabriel Hennebury (all teenagers studying at the Interlochen Arts Academy) performs Clarinet Quintet in F Sharp Minor, Op. 10, Mvmt 2: Larghetto affettuoso by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

Ebun Oguntola, 15, composer, from Fayetteville, NY presents her own work, “The Dimensions” performed by host Peter Dugan, piano and From the Top alumni violinists Charles Yang and Doori Na

Host Peter Dugan, piano performs “A Child is Born” by Thad Jones

Emma Spence, 12, cello, from Los Altos, CA along with pianist Jeremy Lenk, performs Adoration by Florence Price

Kevin Olusola, cello, with alums Hannah White, violin and Clifton Williams, keyboards performs A Change is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke arranged by Matt Jones

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana (1942)

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b (1910)

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté Parisienne (1938)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nick Puin: Towards a Better Time Caroline Stephenson, Alexander Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello

Dolores White: Rock-a-My Soul (1996); Rhythm of the Claves (2000) Cedric Addreley, Stacey Holliday, pianos

Andrew Rindfleisch: Tears (1994) Jean DeMart, flute

Edwin London: Gypsy Heirs (1997) Laura Martin, violin; Mark George, piano

Nicholas Underhill: Passacaglia (1982) Nicholas Underhill, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - An American Martyr in Persia: A Conversation with - Reza Aslan

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Georg Matthias Monn: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1750)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 3 Prelude (1859)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914)

Percy Grainger: Early One Morning (1949)

Hildegard von Bingen: Beata nobis gaudia (1150)