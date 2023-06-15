© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 06-16-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 15, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Paul Desmond      Easy Living Polka Dots And Moonbeams

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Clandestin

      Ryan Kisor  Jam Session #8    Seven Steps To Heaven

      Tommy Flanagan    Solo Piano  Con Alma

      Tommy Flanagan    Solo Piano  Ruby My Dear

      Tommy Flanagan    Solo Piano  If You Could See Me Now

      Tommy Flanagan    Solo Piano  Lover

      Tim Lin     Empathy     Dolphin Dance

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  Resolution

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Rosie Karima

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   On The Sunny Side Of The Street

      Ben Sidran  Swing State 

      Claudio Roditi    Light In the Dark Gypsy Groove

      Melissa Sylianou  Dream Dancing     It Could Happen To You

      Mike LeDonne      On Fire     Idle Moments

      Roger Kellaway    The Art of Interconnectedness You Took Advantage of Me

      Lee Konitz  Parallels   Skylark

      Terell Stafford   This Side of Strayhorn  My Little Brown Book

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     1314

      Jesse Davis From Within Tai's Tune

      Wynton Marsalis   Citi Movement     Dark Heartbeat

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn

      George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     My Funny Valentine

      Dena DeRose Love's Holiday    But Beautiful

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Due Up Next

      Pepper Adams      Critic's Choice   Blackout Blues

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sonny Rollins     Saxophone Colossus      Moritat (Mack The Knife)

      Kirk Lightsey     Lightsey Live     Fee Fi Fo Fum

      Kurt Elling Man in the Air    In The Winelight

      Jerry Granelli    Another Time      Alambro

      SF Jazz Collective      Live at SF Jazz 2018    How Insensitive

      Swainson/Thompson Tranquility Time Remembered

      Bill Charlap      Street of Dreams  Street Of Dreams

      Jessica Williams  Inventions  Nightwatch

      Bill Frisell      Four  Claude Utley

      Marques Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps (2)

      Andrew Dickeson   The Song Is You   Blues For Riyo

      Manzanita Quintet Osmosis     Devotion

      Modern Jazz Quartet     Modern Jazz Quartet     Vendome

      Duke Ellington    The Pianist Don Juan

      Buck Clayton      Buck Clayton Special    Jive at Five

      Ray Baretto My Summertime     While My Lady Sleeps

      Tommy Flanagan    Solo Piano  Strayhorn Medley

      Horace Silver     Song for My Father      Song For My Father

      Graham Dechter    Takin' It There   Father

      Dizzy Gillespie   Duets Anythin'

      Tommy Flanagan    Solo Piano  Isn't It Romantic

      Tommy Flanagan    Solo Piano  Parisian Thoroughfare

      Tommy Flanagan    Solo Piano  Wail

      Walt Dickerson    This is Walt Dickerson  Time

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 1 (1962)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 in G (1772)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

Robert Browne Hall: March 'Gardes du Corps' (1896)

Jacques Ibert: Finale from Flute Concerto (1934)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Marc Lavry: Kinereth (1949)

Elmer Bernstein: National Geographic: Theme (1964)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 5 (1888)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)

Nikolai Kapustin: Raillery (1984)

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka: Russian Dance (1911)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Ricardo Castro: Polonaise from Piano Concerto (1887)

Arvo Pärt: Psalm 95 'Cantate Domino' (1977)

Gabriel Pierné: Cydalise: March of the Little Fauns (1923)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 1 (1717)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat (1720)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1835)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'Africaine: Overture (1865)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A 'Grand Rondeau' (1828)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo in a (1847)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

Heinrich Marschner: The Falconer's Bride: Overture (1830)

Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)

Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 in F (1802)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in d (1734)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle in a (1857)

David Popper: Hungarian Rhapsody (1894)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in G (1720)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat (1786)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)

Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)

Manuel Ponce: Arrulladora mexicana (1909)

Ricardo Castro: Berceuse (1906)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony for Strings in d (1740)

Pietro Castrucci: Finale with Echo from Concerto Grosso in D (1731)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 in E-Flat (1791)

Maurice Jarre: Ryan's Daughter: Suite (1970)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

Moritz Moszkowski: Don Juan and Faust: Airs de ballet (1896)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786)

Igor Stravinsky: Etude for Pianola 'Madrid' (1917)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1905)

Michael Torke: Oracle (2013)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in C (1770)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - In Caelum Fero (1994)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto No. 1 'Romántico' (1912)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Josef Strauss: Angelica Polka (1862)

Sir Arnold Bax: Rogue's Comedy Overture (1936)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1836)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c (1824)

Benjamin Britten: Playful Pizzicato from 'A Simple Symphony' (1934)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes (1944)

Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes (1852)

Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)

E. J. Moeran: Third Rhapsody (1943)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)

Anton Diabelli: Guitar Sonata in F (1830)

Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio in G (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana (1902)

Frederick Delius: A Song Before Sunrise (1918)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Concierto de Castilla (1960)

Arts & Culture