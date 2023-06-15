WCLV Program Guide 06-16-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Paul Desmond Easy Living Polka Dots And Moonbeams

Dominic Miller Vagabond Clandestin

Ryan Kisor Jam Session #8 Seven Steps To Heaven

Tommy Flanagan Solo Piano Con Alma

Tommy Flanagan Solo Piano Ruby My Dear

Tommy Flanagan Solo Piano If You Could See Me Now

Tommy Flanagan Solo Piano Lover

Tim Lin Empathy Dolphin Dance

Ken Fowser Resolution Resolution

Jazz Defenders Scheming Rosie Karima

David Larsen The Peplowski Project On The Sunny Side Of The Street

Ben Sidran Swing State

Claudio Roditi Light In the Dark Gypsy Groove

Melissa Sylianou Dream Dancing It Could Happen To You

Mike LeDonne On Fire Idle Moments

Roger Kellaway The Art of Interconnectedness You Took Advantage of Me

Lee Konitz Parallels Skylark

Terell Stafford This Side of Strayhorn My Little Brown Book

Vincente Archer Short Stories 1314

Jesse Davis From Within Tai's Tune

Wynton Marsalis Citi Movement Dark Heartbeat

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn

George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club My Funny Valentine

Dena DeRose Love's Holiday But Beautiful

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Due Up Next

Pepper Adams Critic's Choice Blackout Blues

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sonny Rollins Saxophone Colossus Moritat (Mack The Knife)

Kirk Lightsey Lightsey Live Fee Fi Fo Fum

Kurt Elling Man in the Air In The Winelight

Jerry Granelli Another Time Alambro

SF Jazz Collective Live at SF Jazz 2018 How Insensitive

Swainson/Thompson Tranquility Time Remembered

Bill Charlap Street of Dreams Street Of Dreams

Jessica Williams Inventions Nightwatch

Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley

Marques Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps (2)

Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Blues For Riyo

Manzanita Quintet Osmosis Devotion

Modern Jazz Quartet Modern Jazz Quartet Vendome

Duke Ellington The Pianist Don Juan

Buck Clayton Buck Clayton Special Jive at Five

Ray Baretto My Summertime While My Lady Sleeps

Tommy Flanagan Solo Piano Strayhorn Medley

Horace Silver Song for My Father Song For My Father

Graham Dechter Takin' It There Father

Dizzy Gillespie Duets Anythin'

Tommy Flanagan Solo Piano Isn't It Romantic

Tommy Flanagan Solo Piano Parisian Thoroughfare

Tommy Flanagan Solo Piano Wail

Walt Dickerson This is Walt Dickerson Time

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Anton Rubinstein: Feramors: Danses des fiancées de Cachemir (1862)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 1 (1962)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 in G (1772)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957)

Robert Browne Hall: March 'Gardes du Corps' (1896)

Jacques Ibert: Finale from Flute Concerto (1934)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Marc Lavry: Kinereth (1949)

Elmer Bernstein: National Geographic: Theme (1964)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 5 (1888)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)

Nikolai Kapustin: Raillery (1984)

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka: Russian Dance (1911)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Ricardo Castro: Polonaise from Piano Concerto (1887)

Arvo Pärt: Psalm 95 'Cantate Domino' (1977)

Gabriel Pierné: Cydalise: March of the Little Fauns (1923)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 1 (1717)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat (1720)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

Daniel Auber: The Bronze Horse: Overture (1835)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'Africaine: Overture (1865)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A 'Grand Rondeau' (1828)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo in a (1847)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

Heinrich Marschner: The Falconer's Bride: Overture (1830)

Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)

Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 in F (1802)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in d (1734)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle in a (1857)

David Popper: Hungarian Rhapsody (1894)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A (1760)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in G (1720)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat (1786)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)

Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)

Manuel Ponce: Arrulladora mexicana (1909)

Ricardo Castro: Berceuse (1906)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony for Strings in d (1740)

Pietro Castrucci: Finale with Echo from Concerto Grosso in D (1731)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 in E-Flat (1791)

Maurice Jarre: Ryan's Daughter: Suite (1970)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

Moritz Moszkowski: Don Juan and Faust: Airs de ballet (1896)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786)

Igor Stravinsky: Etude for Pianola 'Madrid' (1917)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1905)

Michael Torke: Oracle (2013)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in C (1770)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - In Caelum Fero (1994)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Manuel Ponce: Piano Concerto No. 1 'Romántico' (1912)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Josef Strauss: Angelica Polka (1862)

Sir Arnold Bax: Rogue's Comedy Overture (1936)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a (1836)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c (1824)

Benjamin Britten: Playful Pizzicato from 'A Simple Symphony' (1934)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes (1944)

Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes (1852)

Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)

E. J. Moeran: Third Rhapsody (1943)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)

Anton Diabelli: Guitar Sonata in F (1830)

Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio in G (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 5 (1881)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana (1902)

Frederick Delius: A Song Before Sunrise (1918)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Concierto de Castilla (1960)