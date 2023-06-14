WCLV Program Guide 06-14-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter
Ralph Moore Three Score Three Score
Paul Shaw Moment of Clarity Moment of Clarity
Champain Fulton Sings and Swings I Cover the Waterfront
Champain Fulton Dream a Little Dream I Thought About You
Sonny Criss I'll Catch The Sun Cry Me a River
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back
Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center Take The A Train
Brandee Younger Brand New Life You're a Girl
Dominick Faranacci Manhattan Dreams Manhattan Dreams
La Boeuf Brothers Hush State Of Conflict
Tommy Flanagan Beyond the Bluebird Yesterdays
Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator
Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Jean Marie
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions But I Did What They Said
Planet D Nonet Blues To Be There The Swingers Get the Blues Too
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Conjuring
Zoot Sims Hawthorne Nights Main Stem [Album Version]
Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues
Ny Jazz Collective Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven Emotivation
Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous Autumn In New York
Emily Remler Transitions Transitions
Renee Rosnes For the Moment Thinking To Myself
Andy Bey Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters Squeeze Me
Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)
Johnny Coles The Warm Sound HiFly
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Art Pepper The Return of Art Pepper You Go To My Head
Tony Williams Native Heart Native Heart
Jimmy Smith Prayer Meetin' Picnickin'
Hyman/Sandke Now and Again Bronco Busters
Cat Anderson Cat Anderson in Paris Concerto For Cootie
Cannonball Adderley Portrait of Cannonball Nardis (Take 5)
Peplowski/Alden Maybeck Recital Hall If I Should Lose You
Junko Onishi Cruisin' Roz
Davis Sills Double Guitar Quintet Natural Lines Foggy Daze
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Infant Eyes
Dave Holland Extensions Processional
Jeff Johnson My Heart Watercolours
Nightcrawlers Get Ready Free At Last
Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism FrankLy
Steve Davis For Real Nicky D
Mary Stallings But Beautiful But Beautiful
Bobo Stenson Serenity Polska Of Despair
Curtis Fuller Jazz…It's Magic Soul Station
Bill Evans Alone On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)
Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale
Artemis In Real Time Balance Of Time
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading? Bobby No Bags
Russell Gunn Gunn Fu Invitation
Ray Brown Walk On F.S.R. (For Sonny Rollins)
Benny Goodman Together Again I've Found A New Baby
Milt Jackson Soul Route Dejection Blues
Thomas Fonnesbaek/Justin Kauflin Danish Rain Danish Rain
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1898)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1 (1777)
Manuel Ponce: Sonatina meridional (1932)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 in d (1895)
Hildegard von Bingen: Alma Redemptoris Mater (1150)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post' (1889)
Franz Danzi: Finale from Concertino for Clarinet & Bassoon (1818)
George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743)
Isaac Albéniz: Navarra (1909)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 15 (1886)
Thomas Tallis: O nata lux de lumine (1575)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)
Manuel Ponce: Intermezzo No. 1 (1920)
John Harbison: Remembering Gatsby (1985)
Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)
Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral (1937)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Finale (1936)
William Alwyn: Overture to a Masque (1940)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture (1876)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward (1895)
Ernest Chausson: Poème (1896)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)
Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in D (1785)
Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)
Richard Strauss: Macbeth (1888)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)
Johan Svendsen: Scherzo from String Quartet (1865)
Edvard Grieg: Overture 'In Autumn' (1866)
Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)
Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in F (1737)
Franz Danzi: Polonaise from Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 2 in A (1795)
Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani (1770)
Ottorino Respighi: Poema autunnale (1926)
Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening (1901)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 4: Gigue (1720)
Frank Bridge: Suite for String Orchestra (1920)
Charles Wildman: Gypsy Fury: Swedish Rhapsody (1951)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto: First movement (1868)
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title (1955)
Ricardo Castro: Canto de amor (1896)
Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)
Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)
Franz Danzi: Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1800)
Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)
Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)
Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: March (1924)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ricardo Castro: Piano Concerto in a (1887)
Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)
John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Nimbus 2000 (2001)
Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood' (1953)
Franz Danzi: Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)
Florence Price: Village Scenes: The Park (1942)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in G (1755)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche Royale (1660)
Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in g (1821)
Claude Debussy: Rapsodie for Saxophone & Orchestra (1908)
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole: Feria (1907)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)
Edvard Grieg: Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' (1876)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)
Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)
Armas Järnefelt: Berceuse (1909)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (1801)
George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1753)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)
Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es (1943)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)
Anthony Holborne: The Farewell (1599)