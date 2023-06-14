© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 06-14-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 14, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Florian Hoefner   Desert Bloom      Shelter

      Ralph Moore Three Score Three Score

      Paul Shaw   Moment of Clarity Moment of Clarity

      Champain Fulton   Sings and Swings  I Cover the Waterfront

      Champain Fulton   Dream a Little Dream    I Thought About You

      Sonny Criss I'll Catch The Sun      Cry Me a River

      Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Standing Back

      Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center Take The A Train

      Brandee Younger   Brand New Life    You're a Girl

      Dominick Faranacci      Manhattan Dreams  Manhattan Dreams

      La Boeuf Brothers Hush  State Of Conflict

      Tommy Flanagan    Beyond the Bluebird     Yesterdays

      Lee Morgan  The Procrastinator      The Procrastinator

      Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     Jean Marie

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    But I Did What They Said

      Planet D Nonet     Blues To Be There The Swingers Get the Blues Too

      Lauren Henderson  Conjuring   Conjuring

      Zoot Sims   Hawthorne Nights  Main Stem [Album Version]

      Curtis Amy  Way Down    24 Hours Blues

      Ny Jazz Collective      Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven    Emotivation

      Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous     Autumn In New York

      Emily Remler      Transitions Transitions

      Renee Rosnes      For the Moment    Thinking To Myself

      Andy Bey    Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters  Squeeze Me

      Stanley Turrentine      Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)

      Johnny Coles      The Warm Sound    HiFly

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Pepper  The Return of Art Pepper      You Go To My Head

      Tony Williams     Native Heart      Native Heart

      Jimmy Smith Prayer Meetin'    Picnickin'

      Hyman/Sandke      Now and Again     Bronco Busters

      Cat Anderson      Cat Anderson in Paris   Concerto For Cootie

      Cannonball Adderley     Portrait of Cannonball  Nardis (Take 5)

      Peplowski/Alden   Maybeck Recital Hall    If I Should Lose You

      Junko Onishi      Cruisin'    Roz

      Davis Sills Double Guitar Quintet   Natural Lines     Foggy Daze

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Infant Eyes

      Dave Holland      Extensions  Processional

      Jeff Johnson      My Heart    Watercolours

      Nightcrawlers     Get Ready   Free At Last

      Brendan Lanighan  A Little Optimism FrankLy

      Steve Davis For Real    Nicky D

      Mary Stallings    But Beautiful     But Beautiful

      Bobo Stenson      Serenity    Polska Of Despair

      Curtis Fuller     Jazz…It's Magic   Soul Station

      Bill Evans  Alone On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)

      Claudio Roditi    341   Springdale

      Artemis     In Real Time      Balance Of Time

      Joe Farnsworth     In What Direction Are You Heading?  Bobby No Bags

      Russell Gunn      Gunn Fu     Invitation

      Ray Brown   Walk On     F.S.R. (For Sonny Rollins)

      Benny Goodman     Together Again    I've Found A New Baby

      Milt Jackson      Soul Route  Dejection Blues

      Thomas Fonnesbaek/Justin Kauflin    Danish Rain Danish Rain

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1898)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1 (1777)

Manuel Ponce: Sonatina meridional (1932)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 in d (1895)

Hildegard von Bingen: Alma Redemptoris Mater (1150)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post' (1889)

Franz Danzi: Finale from Concertino for Clarinet & Bassoon (1818)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743)

Isaac Albéniz: Navarra (1909)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 15 (1886)

Thomas Tallis: O nata lux de lumine (1575)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Manuel Ponce: Intermezzo No. 1 (1920)

John Harbison: Remembering Gatsby (1985)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral (1937)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Finale (1936)

William Alwyn: Overture to a Masque (1940)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture (1876)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward (1895)

Ernest Chausson: Poème (1896)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in D (1785)

Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)

Richard Strauss: Macbeth (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Johan Svendsen: Scherzo from String Quartet (1865)

Edvard Grieg: Overture 'In Autumn' (1866)

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in F (1737)

Franz Danzi: Polonaise from Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 2 in A (1795)

Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani (1770)

Ottorino Respighi: Poema autunnale (1926)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening (1901)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 4: Gigue (1720)

Frank Bridge: Suite for String Orchestra (1920)

Charles Wildman: Gypsy Fury: Swedish Rhapsody (1951)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto: First movement (1868)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title (1955)

Ricardo Castro: Canto de amor (1896)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)

Franz Danzi: Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1800)

Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)

Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: March (1924)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ricardo Castro: Piano Concerto in a (1887)

Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Nimbus 2000 (2001)

Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood' (1953)

Franz Danzi: Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)

Florence Price: Village Scenes: The Park (1942)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in G (1755)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche Royale (1660)

Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in g (1821)

Claude Debussy: Rapsodie for Saxophone & Orchestra (1908)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole: Feria (1907)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)

Edvard Grieg: Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

Armas Järnefelt: Berceuse (1909)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (1801)

George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1753)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es (1943)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)

Anthony Holborne: The Farewell (1599)

Arts & Culture