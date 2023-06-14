WCLV Program Guide 06-14-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter

Ralph Moore Three Score Three Score

Paul Shaw Moment of Clarity Moment of Clarity

Champain Fulton Sings and Swings I Cover the Waterfront

Champain Fulton Dream a Little Dream I Thought About You

Sonny Criss I'll Catch The Sun Cry Me a River

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back

Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center Take The A Train

Brandee Younger Brand New Life You're a Girl

Dominick Faranacci Manhattan Dreams Manhattan Dreams

La Boeuf Brothers Hush State Of Conflict

Tommy Flanagan Beyond the Bluebird Yesterdays

Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator

Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Jean Marie

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions But I Did What They Said

Planet D Nonet Blues To Be There The Swingers Get the Blues Too

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Conjuring

Zoot Sims Hawthorne Nights Main Stem [Album Version]

Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues

Ny Jazz Collective Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven Emotivation

Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous Autumn In New York

Emily Remler Transitions Transitions

Renee Rosnes For the Moment Thinking To Myself

Andy Bey Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters Squeeze Me

Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)

Johnny Coles The Warm Sound HiFly

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Pepper The Return of Art Pepper You Go To My Head

Tony Williams Native Heart Native Heart

Jimmy Smith Prayer Meetin' Picnickin'

Hyman/Sandke Now and Again Bronco Busters

Cat Anderson Cat Anderson in Paris Concerto For Cootie

Cannonball Adderley Portrait of Cannonball Nardis (Take 5)

Peplowski/Alden Maybeck Recital Hall If I Should Lose You

Junko Onishi Cruisin' Roz

Davis Sills Double Guitar Quintet Natural Lines Foggy Daze

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Infant Eyes

Dave Holland Extensions Processional

Jeff Johnson My Heart Watercolours

Nightcrawlers Get Ready Free At Last

Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism FrankLy

Steve Davis For Real Nicky D

Mary Stallings But Beautiful But Beautiful

Bobo Stenson Serenity Polska Of Despair

Curtis Fuller Jazz…It's Magic Soul Station

Bill Evans Alone On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)

Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale

Artemis In Real Time Balance Of Time

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading? Bobby No Bags

Russell Gunn Gunn Fu Invitation

Ray Brown Walk On F.S.R. (For Sonny Rollins)

Benny Goodman Together Again I've Found A New Baby

Milt Jackson Soul Route Dejection Blues

Thomas Fonnesbaek/Justin Kauflin Danish Rain Danish Rain

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1898)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1 (1777)

Manuel Ponce: Sonatina meridional (1932)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 in d (1895)

Hildegard von Bingen: Alma Redemptoris Mater (1150)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Washington Post' (1889)

Franz Danzi: Finale from Concertino for Clarinet & Bassoon (1818)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743)

Isaac Albéniz: Navarra (1909)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 15 (1886)

Thomas Tallis: O nata lux de lumine (1575)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Manuel Ponce: Intermezzo No. 1 (1920)

John Harbison: Remembering Gatsby (1985)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral (1937)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Finale (1936)

William Alwyn: Overture to a Masque (1940)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture (1876)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 7: Homeward (1895)

Ernest Chausson: Poème (1896)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in D (1785)

Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)

Richard Strauss: Macbeth (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Johan Svendsen: Scherzo from String Quartet (1865)

Edvard Grieg: Overture 'In Autumn' (1866)

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in F (1737)

Franz Danzi: Polonaise from Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 2 in A (1795)

Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani (1770)

Ottorino Respighi: Poema autunnale (1926)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening (1901)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 4: Gigue (1720)

Frank Bridge: Suite for String Orchestra (1920)

Charles Wildman: Gypsy Fury: Swedish Rhapsody (1951)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto: First movement (1868)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title (1955)

Ricardo Castro: Canto de amor (1896)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)

Franz Danzi: Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1800)

Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)

Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: March (1924)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ricardo Castro: Piano Concerto in a (1887)

Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Nimbus 2000 (2001)

Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood' (1953)

Franz Danzi: Concertante for Flute & Clarinet (1814)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)

Florence Price: Village Scenes: The Park (1942)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in G (1755)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche Royale (1660)

Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in g (1821)

Claude Debussy: Rapsodie for Saxophone & Orchestra (1908)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole: Feria (1907)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)

Edvard Grieg: Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b (1738)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

Armas Järnefelt: Berceuse (1909)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (1801)

George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1753)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es (1943)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)

Anthony Holborne: The Farewell (1599)