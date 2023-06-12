© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 06-13-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   In A Sentimental Mood

      Victor Goines     New Adventures    Pres' New Clarinet

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Interiors

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    For Tomorrow

      Altin Sencalar    Reconnected Reaching Out For More

      Joshua Redman     Timeless Tales for Changing Times   How Deep Is the Ocean

      Ben Webster Soulville   Soulville

      Pee Wee Russell   Swingin' With Pee Wee   If I Had You

      Randy Johnston    Hit and Run The Best Thing for You

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame En El cielo    Espérame En El Cielo

      Tommy Flanagan    Jazz Poet   St. Louis Blues

      Joe Henderson     Double Rainbows   Felicidade

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Bob French

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Waltz For Olena

      Alex Snydman      Fortunate Action  Eternal Recurrence

      Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek   Staying In Touch  Round Midnight

      Sonny Rollins     Here's to the People    I Wish I Knew

      Sam Taylor  Let Go      Out Of The Past

      Bill Charlap      Souvenir    Souvenir

      Wynton Marsalis   Levee Low Moan    Levee Low Moan

      Josh Lawrence     Triptych    Wind

      Red Mitchell      Red Mitchell      Section Blues

      Nelson/Bowman Collective      Tomorrow is Not Promised      Water Mile

      Matt Dwonszyk     A Year and a Day  Passage

      Michael Brecker   Time is of the Essence  Sound Off

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  For One to Love   The Trolley Song

      Fred Hersch Whirl Blue Midnight

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Miles Davis In Person: Friday and Saturday Night at the Blackhawk If I Were A Bell

      Oscar Peterson    On A Clear Day    Younger Than Springtime [Live]

      Chartbusters      The Chartbusters  Blue In A Jiff

      Ernie Watts The Long Road Home      Moonlight And Shadows

      Milt Jackson      Soul Route  NeAfterglow

      Pasqua/Oles/Erksine     Live in Italy     Old School Blues

      Cal Tjader  Grace Cathedral Concert I Showed Them

      Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Venus de Milo

      Michael Dease     All These Hands   Chocolate City

      Avram Fefer Juba Lee    Bedouin Dream

      Gerry Mulligan    The Gerry Mulligan Songbook   Crazy Day

      Louis Bellson     Louis Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles

      Randy Napoleon    Rust Belt Roots   Grant's Tune

      Skip and Dan Wilkins    In the Stars      I Was So Young

      Kurt Elling The Messenger     Prelude To A Kiss

      Ark Ovrutski      Intersection      La Mecha

      Ellis Marsalis    Ellis Marsalis Trio     Chapter One

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2     Slow Hot Wind

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      Wayfaring Stranger

      Marc Johnson      Swept Away  Midnight Blue

      Yaya3 Yaya3 Slow Orbit

      Kate McGarry      The Subject Tonight Is Love   Secret Love

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By the Crossroads    Song For Freedom

      Howard Roberts    Good Pickins      Will You Still Be Mine

      Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin Voodoo

      Kenny Burrell/Jimmy Smith     Blue Bash   Blue Bash

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera (1875)

Eugène d'Albert: The Departure: Overture (1898)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings (1749)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' (1925)

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in E-Flat (1785)

Joaquín Rodrigo: I come from the poplars, Mother (1947)

Anonymous: Gigue-Duet from Concerto in D for Trumpet & Winds (1740)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Coconut Grove, early evening (2014)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 28 (1772)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Joseph Brackett: Simple Gifts (1848)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Franz Schubert: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1815)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite (1986)

Igor Stravinsky: Three Movements from 'Pétrouchka' (1923)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan' (1723)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Jerusalem (1610)

Augusta Holmès: Pologne (1883)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1893)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: My Ship (1941)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)

Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 2 'Sinfonía India' (1936)

Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)

Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1780)

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)

Chilly Gonzalez: Wintermezzo (2011)

Robert Russell Bennett: Symphonic Songs for Band (1957)

Jules Mouquet: Suite for Winds: Aubade (1910)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carlos Chávez: Chapultepec (1935)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Stephen Warbeck: Shakespeare in Love: Suite (1998)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 14 (1886)

Florence Price: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Camille Saint-Saëns: La princesse jaune: Overture (1872)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1753)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1875)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 47 (1849)

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1775)

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Clown Dance (1842)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b (1879)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Vranicky: Violin Concerto in C (1804)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 45 in f-Sharp 'Farewell' (1772)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 (1894)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Serenade in D (1801)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Aaron Copland: Three Latin-American Sketches (1971)

Carlos Chávez: El Trópico (1927)

Antonio Salieri: Tarare: Act 2 Overture (1787)

Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b (1895)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Bellini's 'Norma' (1841)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Minuet & Trio (1895)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown (1989)

Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad (1956)

John Dowland: Lacrimae Pavan (1596)

