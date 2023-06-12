WCLV Program Guide 06-13-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

David Larsen The Peplowski Project In A Sentimental Mood

Victor Goines New Adventures Pres' New Clarinet

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Interiors

Dan Wilson Things Eternal For Tomorrow

Altin Sencalar Reconnected Reaching Out For More

Joshua Redman Timeless Tales for Changing Times How Deep Is the Ocean

Ben Webster Soulville Soulville

Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee If I Had You

Randy Johnston Hit and Run The Best Thing for You

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El cielo Espérame En El Cielo

Tommy Flanagan Jazz Poet St. Louis Blues

Joe Henderson Double Rainbows Felicidade

Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French

Something Blue Personal Preference Waltz For Olena

Alex Snydman Fortunate Action Eternal Recurrence

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Round Midnight

Sonny Rollins Here's to the People I Wish I Knew

Sam Taylor Let Go Out Of The Past

Bill Charlap Souvenir Souvenir

Wynton Marsalis Levee Low Moan Levee Low Moan

Josh Lawrence Triptych Wind

Red Mitchell Red Mitchell Section Blues

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Water Mile

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Passage

Michael Brecker Time is of the Essence Sound Off

Cecile McLorin Salvant For One to Love The Trolley Song

Fred Hersch Whirl Blue Midnight

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Miles Davis In Person: Friday and Saturday Night at the Blackhawk If I Were A Bell

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Younger Than Springtime [Live]

Chartbusters The Chartbusters Blue In A Jiff

Ernie Watts The Long Road Home Moonlight And Shadows

Milt Jackson Soul Route NeAfterglow

Pasqua/Oles/Erksine Live in Italy Old School Blues

Cal Tjader Grace Cathedral Concert I Showed Them

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Michael Dease All These Hands Chocolate City

Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream

Gerry Mulligan The Gerry Mulligan Songbook Crazy Day

Louis Bellson Louis Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles

Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Grant's Tune

Skip and Dan Wilkins In the Stars I Was So Young

Kurt Elling The Messenger Prelude To A Kiss

Ark Ovrutski Intersection La Mecha

Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Chapter One

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Slow Hot Wind

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Wayfaring Stranger

Marc Johnson Swept Away Midnight Blue

Yaya3 Yaya3 Slow Orbit

Kate McGarry The Subject Tonight Is Love Secret Love

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Song For Freedom

Howard Roberts Good Pickins Will You Still Be Mine

Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin Voodoo

Kenny Burrell/Jimmy Smith Blue Bash Blue Bash

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera (1875)

Eugène d'Albert: The Departure: Overture (1898)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings (1749)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' (1925)

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in E-Flat (1785)

Joaquín Rodrigo: I come from the poplars, Mother (1947)

Anonymous: Gigue-Duet from Concerto in D for Trumpet & Winds (1740)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Coconut Grove, early evening (2014)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 28 (1772)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Joseph Brackett: Simple Gifts (1848)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Franz Schubert: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1815)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite (1986)

Igor Stravinsky: Three Movements from 'Pétrouchka' (1923)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan' (1723)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Jerusalem (1610)

Augusta Holmès: Pologne (1883)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G (1784)

Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1893)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: My Ship (1941)

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945)

Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 2 'Sinfonía India' (1936)

Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)

Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1780)

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)

Chilly Gonzalez: Wintermezzo (2011)

Robert Russell Bennett: Symphonic Songs for Band (1957)

Jules Mouquet: Suite for Winds: Aubade (1910)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carlos Chávez: Chapultepec (1935)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Stephen Warbeck: Shakespeare in Love: Suite (1998)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 14 (1886)

Florence Price: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Camille Saint-Saëns: La princesse jaune: Overture (1872)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in D (1753)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1875)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 47 (1849)

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1775)

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Clown Dance (1842)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b (1879)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Vranicky: Violin Concerto in C (1804)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 45 in f-Sharp 'Farewell' (1772)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 (1894)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Serenade in D (1801)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Aaron Copland: Three Latin-American Sketches (1971)

Carlos Chávez: El Trópico (1927)

Antonio Salieri: Tarare: Act 2 Overture (1787)

Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b (1895)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Bellini's 'Norma' (1841)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Minuet & Trio (1895)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown (1989)

Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad (1956)

John Dowland: Lacrimae Pavan (1596)