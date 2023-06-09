WCLV Program Guide 06-12-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Headed? Terra Nova

Vincente Archer Short Stories Message To A Friend

Donald Byrd Royal Flush 6 M's

Joe Henderson Double Rainbow Passarim

Bobby Hutcherson Components West 22nd Street Theme

Kenny Dorham Una Mas Sao Paulo

Jim Alfredson Family Business For Miles

Gerald Wilson New York New Sound Viva Tirado

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Blues Variant

Craig Davis Tone Painting Mellow Mood

Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Prayer Song

Freddie Hubbard Ready for Freddie Arietis

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia

Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey

Nica Carrington Times Like These You Don't Know What Love Is

Avishai Cohen Playing The Room The Opening

Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner

Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora

Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries I Concentrate On You

Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Modal Mood

Catherine Russell Send for Me Going Back To New Orleans

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini

Ray Drummond The Essence Whisper Not

Jane Ira Bloom The Red Quartets Time After Time

Frank Rosolino Thinking About You There's No You

Mike LeDonne Smoking Out Loud French Spice

Taylor Eigsti Lucky to be Me Adventure One

Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Wes Like

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Peace

Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune

Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism NotoRioty

Lucky Thompson Lord, Lord How Will I Ever Know? Warm Inside

Don Friedman Flashback Ballade in C Sharp Minor

Horace Silver Silver's Blue Silver's Blue

Vince Ector Live at the Side Door Dex Blues

Gregory Groover the Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country

Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine 01 Estce ainsi que les hommes vivent

Curtis Lundy Against all Odds Player's Anthem

Chris Keefe Opening Dream

Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move I Love You (Verse)

Marc Copland Softly I Love You

Sonny Criss Complete Cole Porter If I Had You

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues

Marcus Roberts As Serenity Approaches When The Morning Comes

Curtis Fuller Blues-ette Part 2 Sis

Albert Nichols Albert's Back in Town Creole Love Call

Stanley Turrentine Blue Hour Since I Fell for You

Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home

S Dahlen/ B Coon Balladextrous When Lights Are Low

Ralph Towner At First Light Empty Stage

Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget

Jazz Defenders Scheming Everybody's Got Something

Jimmy Heath The Quota Bells and Horns

Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger Elijah Rock

Lee Konitz Very Cool Billie's Bounce

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Chick Corea: Spain (1973)

Maria Schneider: All Night, in Gusty Winds (2011)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé (1907)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

George Frideric Handel: Chaconne with 21 Variations (1733)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1935)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Duke Ellington: The River: Giggling Rapids (1971)

Billy Strayhorn: Chelsea Bridge (1941)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Concertino (1816)

Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Waltz (1927)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat (1838)

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Pablo de Sarasate: Introduction & Tarantella (1898)

Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso (1946)

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Der Geist hilft' (1729)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Boys from Brazil: Suite (1978)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 7 in C (1770)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)

Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)

John Mauceri: An American in London (1990)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D (1722)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 59 'Rider' (1793)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas (1952)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov' (1936)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concert Fantasy (1884)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)

Felix Mendelssohn: Capriccio brillante in b (1831)

Eric Coates: London Suite (1933)

Carlos Gomes: Sonata for Strings (1894)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata No. 20 à 22 (1612)

Johann Pachelbel: Three Magnificat Fugues (1700)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande (1926)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)

Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma: Tenderly & Autumn Leaves (1946/1945)

John Thomas: Watching the Wheat (1890)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata (1918)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Romance (1938)

Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza' (1599)