WCLV Program Guide 06-12-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Headed? Terra Nova
Vincente Archer Short Stories Message To A Friend
Donald Byrd Royal Flush 6 M's
Joe Henderson Double Rainbow Passarim
Bobby Hutcherson Components West 22nd Street Theme
Kenny Dorham Una Mas Sao Paulo
Jim Alfredson Family Business For Miles
Gerald Wilson New York New Sound Viva Tirado
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Blues Variant
Craig Davis Tone Painting Mellow Mood
Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Prayer Song
Freddie Hubbard Ready for Freddie Arietis
Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia
Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey
Nica Carrington Times Like These You Don't Know What Love Is
Avishai Cohen Playing The Room The Opening
Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner
Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora
Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries I Concentrate On You
Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Modal Mood
Catherine Russell Send for Me Going Back To New Orleans
Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini
Ray Drummond The Essence Whisper Not
Jane Ira Bloom The Red Quartets Time After Time
Frank Rosolino Thinking About You There's No You
Mike LeDonne Smoking Out Loud French Spice
Taylor Eigsti Lucky to be Me Adventure One
Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Wes Like
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Peace
Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune
Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism NotoRioty
Lucky Thompson Lord, Lord How Will I Ever Know? Warm Inside
Don Friedman Flashback Ballade in C Sharp Minor
Horace Silver Silver's Blue Silver's Blue
Vince Ector Live at the Side Door Dex Blues
Gregory Groover the Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)
Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country
Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine 01 Estce ainsi que les hommes vivent
Curtis Lundy Against all Odds Player's Anthem
Chris Keefe Opening Dream
Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move I Love You (Verse)
Marc Copland Softly I Love You
Sonny Criss Complete Cole Porter If I Had You
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 St. Louis Blues
Marcus Roberts As Serenity Approaches When The Morning Comes
Curtis Fuller Blues-ette Part 2 Sis
Albert Nichols Albert's Back in Town Creole Love Call
Stanley Turrentine Blue Hour Since I Fell for You
Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home
S Dahlen/ B Coon Balladextrous When Lights Are Low
Ralph Towner At First Light Empty Stage
Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget
Jazz Defenders Scheming Everybody's Got Something
Jimmy Heath The Quota Bells and Horns
Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger Elijah Rock
Lee Konitz Very Cool Billie's Bounce
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Chick Corea: Spain (1973)
Maria Schneider: All Night, in Gusty Winds (2011)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)
Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé (1907)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)
George Frideric Handel: Chaconne with 21 Variations (1733)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1791)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1935)
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Duke Ellington: The River: Giggling Rapids (1971)
Billy Strayhorn: Chelsea Bridge (1941)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Concertino (1816)
Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Waltz (1927)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat (1838)
Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)
Pablo de Sarasate: Introduction & Tarantella (1898)
Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso (1946)
John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Der Geist hilft' (1729)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)
Jerry Goldsmith: The Boys from Brazil: Suite (1978)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 7 in C (1770)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)
Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)
John Mauceri: An American in London (1990)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)
William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D (1722)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 59 'Rider' (1793)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas (1952)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov' (1936)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Concert Fantasy (1884)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)
Felix Mendelssohn: Capriccio brillante in b (1831)
Eric Coates: London Suite (1933)
Carlos Gomes: Sonata for Strings (1894)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata No. 20 à 22 (1612)
Johann Pachelbel: Three Magnificat Fugues (1700)
Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)
Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)
Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande (1926)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)
Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma: Tenderly & Autumn Leaves (1946/1945)
John Thomas: Watching the Wheat (1890)
Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata (1918)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Romance (1938)
Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)
Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)
Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza' (1599)