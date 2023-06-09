© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 06-12-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Headed?   Terra Nova

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Message To A Friend

      Donald Byrd Royal Flush 6 M's

      Joe Henderson     Double Rainbow    Passarim

      Bobby Hutcherson  Components  West 22nd Street Theme

      Kenny Dorham      Una Mas     Sao Paulo

      Jim Alfredson     Family Business   For Miles

      Gerald Wilson     New York New Sound      Viva Tirado

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Blues Variant

      Craig Davis       Tone Painting     Mellow Mood

      Charlie Rouse     Soul Mates  Prayer Song

      Freddie Hubbard   Ready for Freddie Arietis

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis Minorabilia

      Behn Gillece      Walk of Fire      Dauntless Journey

      Nica Carrington   Times Like These  You Don't Know What Love Is

      Avishai Cohen     Playing The Room  The Opening

      Bill Frisell      Four  Waltz For Hal Wilner

      Garrison Fewell   Birdland Sessions Sonora

      Sir Roland Hanna  Tributaries I Concentrate On You

      Dexter Gordon     Dexter Calling    Modal Mood

      Catherine Russell Send for Me Going Back To New Orleans

      Jocelyn Gould     Golden Hour Gemini

      Ray Drummond      The Essence Whisper Not

      Jane Ira Bloom    The Red Quartets  Time After Time

      Frank Rosolino    Thinking About You      There's No You

      Mike LeDonne      Smoking Out Loud  French Spice

      Taylor Eigsti     Lucky to be Me    Adventure One

      Randy Napoleon    Rust Belt Roots   Wes Like

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Peace

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    Shorty's Tune

      Brendan Lanighan  A Little Optimism       NotoRioty

      Lucky Thompson    Lord, Lord How Will I Ever Know?    Warm Inside

      Don Friedman      Flashback   Ballade in C Sharp Minor

      Horace Silver     Silver's Blue     Silver's Blue

      Vince Ector Live at the Side Door   Dex Blues

      Gregory Groover   the Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2  My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Flyover Country

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Melusine    01 Estce ainsi que les hommes vivent

      Curtis Lundy      Against all Odds  Player's Anthem

      Chris Keefe Opening     Dream

      Gilad Edelman     My Groove, Your Move    I Love You (Verse)

      Marc Copland      Softly      I Love You

      Sonny Criss Complete Cole Porter    If I Had You

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  St. Louis Blues

      Marcus Roberts    As Serenity Approaches  When The Morning Comes

      Curtis Fuller     Blues-ette Part 2 Sis

      Albert Nichols    Albert's Back in Town   Creole Love Call

      Stanley Turrentine      Blue Hour   Since I Fell for You

      Alan Broadbent    Personal Standards      Song Of Home

      S Dahlen/ B Coon  Balladextrous     When Lights Are Low

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Empty Stage

      Terell Stafford   Forgive and Forget      Forgive And Forget

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Everybody's Got Something

      Jimmy Heath The Quota   Bells and Horns

      Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger  Elijah Rock

      Lee Konitz  Very Cool   Billie's Bounce

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Chick Corea: Spain (1973)

Maria Schneider: All Night, in Gusty Winds (2011)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé (1907)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

George Frideric Handel: Chaconne with 21 Variations (1733)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1935)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Duke Ellington: The River: Giggling Rapids (1971)

Billy Strayhorn: Chelsea Bridge (1941)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Concertino (1816)

Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Waltz (1927)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat (1838)

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Pablo de Sarasate: Introduction & Tarantella (1898)

Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso (1946)

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Der Geist hilft' (1729)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Boys from Brazil: Suite (1978)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 7 in C (1770)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)

Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)

John Mauceri: An American in London (1990)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D (1722)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 59 'Rider' (1793)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas (1952)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Mussorgsky's 'Boris Godunov' (1936)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Concert Fantasy (1884)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)

Felix Mendelssohn: Capriccio brillante in b (1831)

Eric Coates: London Suite (1933)

Carlos Gomes: Sonata for Strings (1894)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata No. 20 à 22 (1612)

Johann Pachelbel: Three Magnificat Fugues (1700)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande (1926)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)

Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma: Tenderly & Autumn Leaves (1946/1945)

John Thomas: Watching the Wheat (1890)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata (1918)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Romance (1938)

Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza' (1599)

