WCLV Program Guide 06-11-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Ingrid Jensen, George Colligan, Swayne burno, Gary Bartz, Bill Stewart Here On Earth Here On Earth

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Dedicated to You

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round

Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Takin' Off Three Bags Full

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Cantata for Combo Cantata for Combo

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment My One and Only Love

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott Triste

James Brown, Louis Bellson Orchestra, Oliver Nelson Soul On Top September Song

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Windy

Hilton Ruiz, Don Cherry, Ruben Rodriguez, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce, Jimmy Rowser Doin' It Right Scottish Blues

Ray Baretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vasquen, David Sanchez, Adam Cruz, John Benitez Standards Rican-ditioned Travlin' Light

Richard Howell, Babatunde Lea, Hilton Ruiz, Angela Wellman, Alex Balke,Norman's Black Vernacular Choir, David Fraser, Munyungo Jackson, Khalil Shaheed, Bill Summers, The March of the Jazz Guerillas The Creator Has a Master Plan

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra, Branford Marsalis, Terence Blanchard Do the Right Thing Original Score Malcolm and Martin

Johnny Lytle, Bobby Timmons, Keter Betts, Willima Hinnant Workin' Out Lela

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Little Rascal on a Rock

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Orscar Peterson Just One of Those Things

Melvin Rhyne, Kenny Washington, Peter Bernstein Boss Organ Born to Be Blue

Major Holley, Gerry Wiggins, Ed Thigpen Mule There Will Never Be Another You

Art Tatum Art Tatum: Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 I'll See You In My Dreams

John Scofield, John Abercrombie, George Mraz, Peter Donald Solar: the Bebop Album If You Could See Me Now

Renee Rosnes, Walt Weiskopf, John Patitucci, Duduka Da Fonseca Life On Earth Gabriola Passage

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 - 00 The Sun in Montreal

Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Bob Hancock, John Previti, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliott Redneck Jazz Canadian Sunset

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Baubles, Bangles and Beads

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 - 00 Go Get It

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit BeBop

Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Charles Mingus, Bud Powell, Charlie Parker The Quintet: Jazz at Massey Hall Night in Tunisia

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo These Foolish Things

Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Charles Mingus, Bud Powell, Charlie Parker The Quintet: Jazz at Massey Hall Salt Peanuts

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Luigi Boccherini: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 9 (1785)

Pedro I of Brazil: Credo (1821)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 18 in c (1765)

Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 7 'Little Organ Mass' (1778)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Sounding Trumpets - The blend of brasses and organs is always and exciting combination

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN: 3 Heroic Marches (La Majesté; La Grace; La Valliance) Matthew Sadler, trumpet; Marcus Sterk (2001 Metzler/St. Jacob Church Friedberg, Germany)

JAN PIETERSZOON SWEELINCK: Variations, Mein junges Leben hat ein End Alison Balsam, trumpet; Quentin Thomas (2009 Harrison/Paisley Abbey, Scotland)

JOHANN FRIEDRICH FASCH: Concerto in D Dominic Derasse, trumpet; Kenneth Bowen (1979 Kern/Notre Dame Collegiate Church, Vernon, France)

G.F. HANDEL: Voluntary Mathias Schmutzler, trumpet; Felix Friedrich (1730 Trost/Parish Church, Waltershausen, Germany)

SAMUEL ADLER: Barcarolle, fr Clarion Calls Keith Benjamin, trumpet; Melody Turnquist Steed (1987 Kney/Grace & Holy Trinity Cathedral, Kansas City, MO)

HENRI TOMASI: Variations on Salve Regina Eric Aubier, trumpet; Thierry Escaich (1956 Beuchet-Debierre/St. Etienne-du-Mont, Paris, France)

SAMUEL DUCOMMUN: Sonata da Chiesa Adam Hayes & Joel Treybig, trumpets; Andrew Risinger (1969 Aeolian-Skinner/Belmont University, Nashville, TN)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Commencement - Graduation season is upon us, and on this edition of With Heart and Voice Peter DuBois will share sacred choral and organ music from school and collegiate choirs in the US and UK, as well as music that commemorates such rites of passage

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Juan Marcolini: La dicha en la desgracia: Overture (1765)

Francesco Bonporti: Violin Concerto in F (1727)

Louis Couperin: Suite in D (1660)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Rodolfo Halffter: Festive Overture (1952)

Ernesto Halffter: Danza de la pastora (1927)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)

George Frederick McKay: To a Liberator (1940)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1911)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo No. 2 in D-Flat (1934)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Meghann Oglesby

Antonin Dvorak: Legends, No. 5 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Sir Charles Mackerras, conductor

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 8: Movements 1-3 Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Stephane Denève, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Allison Toltz calling from Montreal, Canada

Gabriel Faure: Piano Quintet no. 1 In D Minor, Op. 89 Molto Moderato Fine Arts Quartet

Margaret Bonds/Langston Hughes: When the Dove Enters In Davone Tines, baritone; Lara Downes, piano

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F Major, Op. 1: Movement 4 Allegro molto Roberto Plano, piano

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions Sphinx Virtuosi Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Ottorino Respighi: Notturno Roberto Plano, piano Grand Piano Series, Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, Naples, FL

Joachim Raff: Sinfonietta, Op. 188 ROCO ROCO, Lucian & Nancy Morrison Theater at Brockman Hall, Rice University, Houston TX

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D K 504 ‘Prague’

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Michael Sachs, trumpet – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 4/29/2023.

Julius Eastman: Symphony No. 2

Wynton Marsalis: Trumpet Concerto [world premiere, TCO Co-Commission]

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in e Op 95 ‘From the New World’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 2020 - This program is From the Top’s annual “Where Are They Now” show featuring interviews with From the Top alumni and the fantastic music they’re making in their early professional careers. We meet a alum pianist who has released an album to raise money for the people of Flint, Michigan who have suffered from the contaminated water crisis there, the alum winner of last year’s Queen Elizabeth Competition and an alum baritone who just won his first Grammy

Catalyst Quartet with pianist Stewart Goodyear performs Piano Quintet in G minor I. Allegro con moto by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. The Catalyst Quartet features Karla Donehew Perez and Jesse Montgomery, violins; Paul Laraia, viola and Karlos Rodriguez, cello.

John Brancy, baritone performs "How Fair This Spot" and "Spring Waters" by Sergei Rachmaninoff, with Peter Dugan, piano

Stella Chen, violin performs Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35, Mvt 3 “Allegro Vivacissimo” by Peter Tchaikovsky with the Belgian National Orchestra, Hugh Wolff, conductor.

Jeremy Ajani Jordan, composer/piano performs “For Flint” by Jeremy Ajani Jordan

Yi Wei, marimba, performs Sonata No.1 in G Minor, Presto by Johann Sebastian Bach for Marimba & Two Part Invention No 13 in A Minor by Johann Sebastian Bach, Yi Wei, marimba; Béla Fleck, banjo

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Karol Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1916)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1853)

Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Suite (1922)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Five Spirituals for Cello and Piano Donald White, cello; Dolores White, piano

Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996) Avalon Quartet

H. Leslie Adams: Piano Etudes Nos. 11 – 14 Thomas Otten, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - I Have Something to Tell You (For Young Adults): A Conversation with - Chasten Buttigieg

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

George Gershwin: Nice Work If You Can Get It (1937)

Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time: Louange à l'éternité de Jésus (1941)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler (1884)

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus (1584)

Robert Schumann: March from Piano Quintet (1842)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana (1914)