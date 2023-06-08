WCLV Program Guide 06-09-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
John Hicks Hicks Time Redd's Blues
Josh Lawrence Call Time Cornbread
Yaya 3 Yaya 3 Slow Orbit
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage
Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Herbie Hancock Maiden Voyage
Milt Jackson Mostly Duke Caravan
Zoot Sims Down Home There'll Be Some Changes Made
Vince Guaraldi The Jazz Scene: San Francisco Between 8th & 10th On Mission Street
John Coltrane Soultrane Theme For Ernie
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful This Can't Be Love
Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish Not So Dukish
Bobby Hutcherson Color Schemes RecordaMe
George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke
Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song
Johnny Griffin The Cat The Count
Buddy Tate Swingin' Like Tate Moon Eyes
Mark Wade True Stories At the Sunside
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Please Scream Inside Your Heart
Curtis Lundy Just Be Yourself Just Be Yourself
Charles Mingus Blues and Roots Cryin' Blues
Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush
Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain You Must Believe In Spring
Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All
Chris Lightcap Deluxe Year of the Rooster
Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Willow Weep for Me
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jim Hall Concierto You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Ray Brown Walk On That's All
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow There Will Never Be
Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French
Moore/Berner Amulet You'll Never Walk Alone
Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon I Thought About You
Lee Morgan Cornbread Most Like Lee
Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Solitude
Horace Silver The Jody Grind Mary Lou
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, and Illusions But I Did What They Said
Jack DeJohnette Parallel Realities John McKee
Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine Petite musique terrienne
Brian Schwartz Portraiture I'll See You in Spring
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Shuffle
Louis Armstrong Hot Five Vol 1 Cornet Chop Suey
Dizzy Reece Asia Minor Summertime
Nick Lockett Swings and Roundabouts Here's To Ornette
Eastdown Septet Channel Surfing Tell Me When
Charles Lloyd I Long To See You All My Trials
Stan Getz Anniversary I Can't Get Started
Sphere Flight Path El Sueño
Kenny Barron Without Deception Until Then
Kenny Barron Things Unseen Marie Laveau
Kenny Barron Wanton Spirit Sail Away
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)
Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)
Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Polka 'Between the Two of Us' (1900)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll (1908)
Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866)
Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)
Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)
George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)
Felice Anerio: Christus factus est (1600)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in a (1720)
Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' (1859)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Yrsa' (1881)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 4 in G (1770)
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)
Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody (1911)
Benjamin Hanby: Darling Nelly Gray (1856)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 6 (1894)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)
Carl Nielsen: Little Suite (1888)
Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872)
Carl Nielsen: Wind Quintet (1922)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F (1781)
Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture (1948)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture (1748)
Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Two Airs & Chaconne (1703)
Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin (1896)
Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)
Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5 (1922)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)
George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F (1738)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Passepied (1953)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Passepied from Partita No. 5 (1726)
Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 6 in d 'La casa del diavolo' (1771)
John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Cole Porter: The Snake in the Grass Ballet (1929)
George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)
James Newton Howard: The Hunger Games: Rue's Farewell (2012)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache (1791)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat (1781)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)
Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Sarabande (1718)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi (1717)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Grosso for Strings (1950)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 26 'Les adieux' (1810)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)
Virgil Thomson: Louisiana Story: Suite (1948)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture (1818)
Albéric Magnard: Quintet in d for Piano & Winds (1895)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)
Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth' (1959)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)
Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro (1849)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)
Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 7 (1939)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)
Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)
Ivor Gurney: Far in a Western Brookland (1923)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)
William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)
Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)
Federico Mompou: Música Callada: Lento (1967)
Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)
Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)
Paul Bowles: Heavenly Grass (1946)