WCLV Program Guide 06-09-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

John Hicks Hicks Time Redd's Blues

Josh Lawrence Call Time Cornbread

Yaya 3 Yaya 3 Slow Orbit

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Herbie Hancock Maiden Voyage

Milt Jackson Mostly Duke Caravan

Zoot Sims Down Home There'll Be Some Changes Made

Vince Guaraldi The Jazz Scene: San Francisco Between 8th & 10th On Mission Street

John Coltrane Soultrane Theme For Ernie

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful This Can't Be Love

Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish Not So Dukish

Bobby Hutcherson Color Schemes RecordaMe

George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke

Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song

Johnny Griffin The Cat The Count

Buddy Tate Swingin' Like Tate Moon Eyes

Mark Wade True Stories At the Sunside

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Please Scream Inside Your Heart

Curtis Lundy Just Be Yourself Just Be Yourself

Charles Mingus Blues and Roots Cryin' Blues

Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush

Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain You Must Believe In Spring

Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All

Chris Lightcap Deluxe Year of the Rooster

Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Willow Weep for Me

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jim Hall Concierto You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To

Ray Brown Walk On That's All

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow There Will Never Be

Ben Wolfe Unjust Bob French

Moore/Berner Amulet You'll Never Walk Alone

Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon I Thought About You

Lee Morgan Cornbread Most Like Lee

Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Solitude

Horace Silver The Jody Grind Mary Lou

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, and Illusions But I Did What They Said

Jack DeJohnette Parallel Realities John McKee

Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine Petite musique terrienne

Brian Schwartz Portraiture I'll See You in Spring

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Shuffle

Louis Armstrong Hot Five Vol 1 Cornet Chop Suey

Dizzy Reece Asia Minor Summertime

Nick Lockett Swings and Roundabouts Here's To Ornette

Eastdown Septet Channel Surfing Tell Me When

Charles Lloyd I Long To See You All My Trials

Stan Getz Anniversary I Can't Get Started

Sphere Flight Path El Sueño

Kenny Barron Without Deception Until Then

Kenny Barron Things Unseen Marie Laveau

Kenny Barron Wanton Spirit Sail Away

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Polka 'Between the Two of Us' (1900)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll (1908)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)

Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

Felice Anerio: Christus factus est (1600)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in a (1720)

Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' (1859)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Yrsa' (1881)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 4 in G (1770)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody (1911)

Benjamin Hanby: Darling Nelly Gray (1856)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 6 (1894)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Carl Nielsen: Little Suite (1888)

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872)

Carl Nielsen: Wind Quintet (1922)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F (1781)

Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture (1948)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture (1748)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Two Airs & Chaconne (1703)

Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin (1896)

Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)

Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5 (1922)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F (1738)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Passepied (1953)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passepied from Partita No. 5 (1726)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 6 in d 'La casa del diavolo' (1771)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Cole Porter: The Snake in the Grass Ballet (1929)

George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)

James Newton Howard: The Hunger Games: Rue's Farewell (2012)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache (1791)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat (1781)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)

Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Sarabande (1718)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi (1717)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Grosso for Strings (1950)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 26 'Les adieux' (1810)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)

Virgil Thomson: Louisiana Story: Suite (1948)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture (1818)

Albéric Magnard: Quintet in d for Piano & Winds (1895)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth' (1959)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)

Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro (1849)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 7 (1939)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Ivor Gurney: Far in a Western Brookland (1923)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)

William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)

Federico Mompou: Música Callada: Lento (1967)

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Paul Bowles: Heavenly Grass (1946)