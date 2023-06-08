© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 06-09-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      John Hicks  Hicks Time  Redd's Blues

      Josh Lawrence     Call Time    Cornbread

      Yaya 3      Yaya 3      Slow Orbit

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Bon Voyage

      Conrad Herwig     The Latin Side of Herbie Hancock    Maiden Voyage

      Milt Jackson      Mostly Duke Caravan

      Zoot Sims   Down Home   There'll Be Some Changes Made

      Vince Guaraldi    The Jazz Scene: San Francisco Between 8th & 10th On Mission Street

      John Coltrane     Soultrane   Theme For Ernie

      Lia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   This Can't Be Love

      Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

      Johnny Hodges     Not So Dukish     Not So Dukish

      Bobby Hutcherson  Color Schemes     RecordaMe

      George Cables     Icons and Influences    The Duke

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Kite Song

      Johnny Griffin    The Cat     The Count

      Buddy Tate  Swingin' Like Tate      Moon Eyes

      Mark Wade   True Stories      At the Sunside

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Please Scream Inside Your Heart

      Curtis Lundy      Just Be Yourself  Just Be Yourself

      Charles Mingus    Blues and Roots   Cryin' Blues

      Sonny Clark My Conception     Royal Flush

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain You Must Believe In Spring

      Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All

      Chris Lightcap    Deluxe      Year of the Rooster

      Towner Galaher    Organ Trio Live   Willow Weep for Me

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jim Hall    Concierto   You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To

      Ray Brown   Walk On     That's All

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      There Will Never Be

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Bob French

      Moore/Berner      Amulet      You'll Never Walk Alone

      Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon    I Thought About You

      Lee Morgan  Cornbread   Most Like Lee

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis FanOGram

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   Solitude

      Horace Silver     The Jody Grind    Mary Lou

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, and Illusions      But I Did What They Said

      Jack DeJohnette   Parallel Realities      John McKee

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Melusine    Petite musique terrienne

      Brian Schwartz    Portraiture I'll See You in Spring

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Shuffle

      Louis Armstrong   Hot Five Vol 1    Cornet Chop Suey

      Dizzy Reece Asia Minor  Summertime

      Nick Lockett      Swings and Roundabouts  Here's To Ornette

      Eastdown Septet   Channel Surfing   Tell Me When

      Charles Lloyd     I Long To See You All My Trials

      Stan Getz   Anniversary I Can't Get Started

      Sphere      Flight Path El Sueño

      Kenny Barron      Without Deception Until Then

      Kenny Barron      Things Unseen     Marie Laveau

      Kenny Barron      Wanton Spirit     Sail Away

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Polka 'Between the Two of Us' (1900)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll (1908)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)

Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748)

Felice Anerio: Christus factus est (1600)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in a (1720)

Igor Stravinsky: Circus Polka (1942)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' (1859)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Yrsa' (1881)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 4 in G (1770)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody (1911)

Benjamin Hanby: Darling Nelly Gray (1856)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 6 (1894)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Carl Nielsen: Little Suite (1888)

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872)

Carl Nielsen: Wind Quintet (1922)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F (1781)

Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture (1948)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture (1748)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Two Airs & Chaconne (1703)

Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin (1896)

Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)

Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5 (1922)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D 'Obbligato' (1781)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F (1738)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Passepied (1953)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passepied from Partita No. 5 (1726)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 6 in d 'La casa del diavolo' (1771)

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Cole Porter: The Snake in the Grass Ballet (1929)

George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)

James Newton Howard: The Hunger Games: Rue's Farewell (2012)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Der Hölle Rache (1791)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat (1781)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 'Octave' (1838)

Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Sarabande (1718)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi (1717)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Grosso for Strings (1950)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 26 'Les adieux' (1810)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)

Virgil Thomson: Louisiana Story: Suite (1948)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture (1818)

Albéric Magnard: Quintet in d for Piano & Winds (1895)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth' (1959)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)

Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro (1849)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1775)

Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 7 (1939)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Ivor Gurney: Far in a Western Brookland (1923)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)

William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)

Federico Mompou: Música Callada: Lento (1967)

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Paul Bowles: Heavenly Grass (1946)

Arts & Culture