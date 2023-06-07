© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 06-08-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Locke/Barron      But Beautiful     The Island

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    Aspirations And Convictions [Feat. Dave Baron]

      Gary Burton Next Generation   B & G (Midsummer Night's Dream)

      Johnny Hodges     Used to Be Duke   Used to Be Duke

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   On The Sunny Side Of The Street

      Horace Parlan     On the Spur of the Moment     Wadin'

      Ella Fitzgerald   Sings the Cole Porter Songbook      From This Moment On

      Brendan Lanighan  A Little Optimism FrankLy

      Pat Metheny Quartet     When We Were Free

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Thinking Cap

      Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     The Moontrane

      David Miller      Vagabond    Cruel But Fair

      Terence Blanchard Let's Get Lost    I Can't Believe That You're In Love With Me

      Wess/Coles  Two from the Top  A Blue Time

      Wess/Coles  Two from the Top  Morning Star

      Willie Jones III  Fallen Heroes     Annika's Lullaby

      Willie Jones III  My Point Is My Point Is

      Daniel Bingert    Berit in Space    Lost Keys

      Rowles/Mraz Music's The Only Thing on My Mind   Tom Thumb

      Peterson/Edison   Oscar Peterson & Sweets Edison      The Man I Love

      Horace Silver     Song for My Father      The Natives Are Restless Tonight

      Bar Khokba Sextet Zorn's 50th Birthday Celebration    Kisofim

      Stan Getz   Serenity    Falling In Love

      Scott Hamilton    Red Door Remembered     It's All Right With Me

      Drew/Coryell      Duality     Goodbye Mr. Jones

      Brad Mehldau      Songs: Art of the Trio-Vol 3  River Man

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sonny Rollins     +4    PentUp House

      Art Blakey  A Jazz Message    The Song Is You

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Shuffle

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

      Kurt Rosenwinkel  Reflections East Coast Love Affair

      Shirley Horn      I Remember Miles  I Fall In Love Too Easily

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Long Gone

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Theme For B.T

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby

      Count Basie In Sweden   Four Five Six

      Steven Bernstein  Manifestos in Henryisms Crescendo in Blue

      Lauren Falls      A Little Louder   Jupiter

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet? Tres Palabras

      John Bailey Time Bandits      Groove Samba

      John Hicks  Inc. 1      Ruby My Dear

      Enrico Rava The Words and the Days  The Words and the Days

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters Silverdust

      Roger Kellaway    Maybeck Recital Hall    Close Your Eyes

      Kevin Eubanks     Live at Bradley's Alter Ego

      Wayne Shorter     Night Dreamer     Night Dreamer

      Lonnie Smith      Too Damn Hot      Too Damn Hot

      Libby York  DreamLand   Moonray

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Sparkling Red

      Jeff Parker ForFolks    Four Folks

      Jimmy O'Connell   Arrhytmia   (Millie) In June

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: Overture (1847)

Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells (1931)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1796)

Sholom Secunda: Bei mir bist du schön (1932)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Frederick A. Jewell: March 'The Screamer' (1906)

Frédéric Chopin: Finale from Piano Trio (1829)

Charles Ives: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals (1923)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo for Piano 4-hands (1894)

Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March (1898)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (1817)

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Francesco Molino: Rondo from Guitar Concerto (1820)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in d (1839)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)

Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giovanni Paisiello: Sinfonia d'Opera (1770)

Gioacchino Rossini: Sinfonia di Bologna (1808)

Robert Schumann: Fantasie (1853)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo (1909)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Randall Thompson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1931)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Clara Schumann: Romance in g (1855)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Tremolo (1869)

Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Burton Lane: Royal Wedding: Too Late Now (1951)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1851)

Henry Mancini: Victor/Victoria: Finale (1982)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1859)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A (1707)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: On the Green (1936)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet (1842)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Italian Concerto (1731)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Peter Boyer: Rolling River (2014)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio (2009)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque (1919)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in a (1850)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Harp Concerto in A (1780)

Darius Milhaud: La Cheminée du roi René (1939)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 2 in e-Flat 'Siberian' (1835)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana (1936)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 'Holy Song of Thanksgiving' (1825)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude in B (1896)

Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice (1885)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 (1847)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Thomas Weelkes: O vos omnes (1600)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 5 in D-Flat (1896)

Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts (1961)

Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)

