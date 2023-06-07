WCLV Program Guide 06-08-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Locke/Barron But Beautiful The Island

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions [Feat. Dave Baron]

Gary Burton Next Generation B & G (Midsummer Night's Dream)

Johnny Hodges Used to Be Duke Used to Be Duke

David Larsen The Peplowski Project On The Sunny Side Of The Street

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Wadin'

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Cole Porter Songbook From This Moment On

Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism FrankLy

Pat Metheny Quartet When We Were Free

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Thinking Cap

Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove The Moontrane

David Miller Vagabond Cruel But Fair

Terence Blanchard Let's Get Lost I Can't Believe That You're In Love With Me

Wess/Coles Two from the Top A Blue Time

Wess/Coles Two from the Top Morning Star

Willie Jones III Fallen Heroes Annika's Lullaby

Willie Jones III My Point Is My Point Is

Daniel Bingert Berit in Space Lost Keys

Rowles/Mraz Music's The Only Thing on My Mind Tom Thumb

Peterson/Edison Oscar Peterson & Sweets Edison The Man I Love

Horace Silver Song for My Father The Natives Are Restless Tonight

Bar Khokba Sextet Zorn's 50th Birthday Celebration Kisofim

Stan Getz Serenity Falling In Love

Scott Hamilton Red Door Remembered It's All Right With Me

Drew/Coryell Duality Goodbye Mr. Jones

Brad Mehldau Songs: Art of the Trio-Vol 3 River Man

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sonny Rollins +4 PentUp House

Art Blakey A Jazz Message The Song Is You

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Shuffle

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

Kurt Rosenwinkel Reflections East Coast Love Affair

Shirley Horn I Remember Miles I Fall In Love Too Easily

Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Theme For B.T

Catherine Russell Alone Together Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby

Count Basie In Sweden Four Five Six

Steven Bernstein Manifestos in Henryisms Crescendo in Blue

Lauren Falls A Little Louder Jupiter

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Tres Palabras

John Bailey Time Bandits Groove Samba

John Hicks Inc. 1 Ruby My Dear

Enrico Rava The Words and the Days The Words and the Days

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Silverdust

Roger Kellaway Maybeck Recital Hall Close Your Eyes

Kevin Eubanks Live at Bradley's Alter Ego

Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Night Dreamer

Lonnie Smith Too Damn Hot Too Damn Hot

Libby York DreamLand Moonray

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red

Jeff Parker ForFolks Four Folks

Jimmy O'Connell Arrhytmia (Millie) In June

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: Overture (1847)

Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells (1931)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1796)

Sholom Secunda: Bei mir bist du schön (1932)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Frederick A. Jewell: March 'The Screamer' (1906)

Frédéric Chopin: Finale from Piano Trio (1829)

Charles Ives: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals (1923)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo for Piano 4-hands (1894)

Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March (1898)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (1817)

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Francesco Molino: Rondo from Guitar Concerto (1820)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 1 in d (1839)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)

Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giovanni Paisiello: Sinfonia d'Opera (1770)

Gioacchino Rossini: Sinfonia di Bologna (1808)

Robert Schumann: Fantasie (1853)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo (1909)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Randall Thompson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1931)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Clara Schumann: Romance in g (1855)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Tremolo (1869)

Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Burton Lane: Royal Wedding: Too Late Now (1951)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1851)

Henry Mancini: Victor/Victoria: Finale (1982)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1859)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A (1707)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: On the Green (1936)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet (1842)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Italian Concerto (1731)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Peter Boyer: Rolling River (2014)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio (2009)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque (1919)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in a (1850)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Harp Concerto in A (1780)

Darius Milhaud: La Cheminée du roi René (1939)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 2 in e-Flat 'Siberian' (1835)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana (1936)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 'Holy Song of Thanksgiving' (1825)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude in B (1896)

Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice (1885)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 6 (1847)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)

Thomas Weelkes: O vos omnes (1600)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 5 in D-Flat (1896)

Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts (1961)

Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)