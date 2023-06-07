© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

TCO's Carolyn Warner on "Berg & Strauss" Digital Album

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 7, 2023
Carolyn Warner and Bill O'Connell talk about the Cleveland Orchestra digital release of Berg's Three Movements from Lyric Suite and Richard Strauss's Suite in Three Parts from Der Rosenkavalier, arranged and conducted by Franz Welser-Most. Carolyn Warner has been a member of TCO since 1979. She played violin in the Lyric Suite, and celesta in the Rosenkavalier Suite. WCLV's first airing of the Strauss is set for his birthday, June 11. It will air at about 10:45am, as part of Sunday Brunch hosted by Sam Petrey. The album was officially released on Friday June 2.

