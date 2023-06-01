© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 06-02-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Craig Davis       Tone Painting     Mellow Mood

      Charlie Rouse     Soul Mates  Prayer Song

      Freddie Hubbard   Ready for Freddie Arietis

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis Minorabilia

      Behn Gillece      Walk of Fire      Dauntless Journey

      Nica Carrington   Times Like These  You Don't Know What Love Is

      Avishai Cohen     Playing The Room  The Opening

      Bill Frisell      Four  Waltz For Hal Wilner

      Garrison Fewell   Birdland Sessions Sonora

      Sir Roland Hanna  Tributaries I Concentrate On You

      Charlie Haden     In Angel City     First Song (For Ruth)

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Celestial

      Jacky Terrasson   Jacky Terrasson   Time After Time

      Jeff Parker Eastside Romp     Wait

      Rich Perry  O Grande Amor     Nardis

      Rope  In this Moment    Sandino Silence

      Shamie Royston    Beautiful Liar    Uplifted Heart

      Rick Roe    Lucid Dream Primal Union

      Vine Guaraldi     the Jazz Scene: San Francisco Calling Dr. Funk [live at the Black Hawk]

      Kenny Barron      New York Attitude Autumn In New York

      Al Foster   Reflections Anastasia

      Bar Kokhba Sextet Vol 1 Mahlah

      Ella Fitzgerald   Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook   In A Mellow Tone

      Zoot Sims   Passion Flower    Bojangles

      Benny Golson      New York Scene    Step Lightly

      Julian Lage View With a Room  Heart Is A Drum

      Don Sickler The Music of Kenny Dorham     Escapade

      Brad Mehldau      The Art of the Trio-vol3      Exit Music (For A Film)

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Matthew Fries     Lost Time   June Blues

      Carl Allen  The Pursuer       A Difference of Opinion

      Mike Treni  Pop-Culture Blues Minor Blues

      Kurt Elling Flirting With Twilight  Moonlight Serenade

      James Williams    I Remember Clifford     I Remember Clifford

      Stanley Turrentine      Mr. Natural Shirley

      Ken Peplowski     Double Exposure   Deep

      Crusaders   Powerhouse  Firewater

      Milt Jackson      Count Basie Big Band Vol 1    Blues for Joe Turner

      Joe Turner  Have No Fear, Joe Turner is Here    Woman You Must Be Crazy

      Scott Hamiliton   Nocturnes and Serenades Chelsea Bridge

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    Shorty's Tune

      Third World Love  New Blues   Nature's dance

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   There Is No Greater Love

      Julian Lage Layers      This World

      Kenny Wheeler     It Takes Two      One Of Many

      Randall Despommier      A Midsummer Odyssey     Danny's Dream

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   Stardust

      Gerry Mulligan    Dream A Little Dream    Home (When Shadows Fall)

      Brendle/Kimbrough Autumn      Autumn Nocturne

      John Coltrane     John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman    My One And Only Love

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame En El Cielo    Totem Pole

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Thank You Mr. Mabern    Watermelon Man

      Steve Davis Meant To Be Choices

      Louis Armstrong   Hot Seven Vol 2   Potato Head Blues

      Charles Mingus    Mingus Ah Um      Jelly Roll

      Skip Grasso Becoming    Canto Belo

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors (1911)

Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse (1891)

Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' (1863)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: The Birth of Venus (1927)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Scenes from Goethe's 'Faust' (1853)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f (1925)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle (1894)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Paradox (1879)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D (1750)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F (1728)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C (1921)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 22 in F (1804)

Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns (1750)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese (1881)

Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa (1878)

Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1908)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 3 in b (1854)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster (1935)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Francisco Braga: Madrigal-Pavana (1901)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

Michael Kamen: Quintet (2003)

Sir William Walton: Coronation Te Deum (1953)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Sir Edward Elgar: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1908)

Peter Schickele: New Horizons in Music Appreciation: Beethoven's Fifth Symphony (1967)

Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' (1826)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante No. 1 from Symphony No. 31 'Paris' (1778)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General (1774)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Where Corals Lie (1899)

Sir Edward Elgar: Empire March (1924)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Claude Debussy: The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Symphonic Fragments (1911)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Don Gillis: Paul Bunyan (1964)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 11 after Corelli in E (1726)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Mass in C (1807)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Antonio Vivaldi: Andante from Concerto for 2 Mandolins (1720)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland (1884)

Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Frederic Hand: Prayer (2012)

Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

