WCLV Program Guide 06-02-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Craig Davis Tone Painting Mellow Mood
Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Prayer Song
Freddie Hubbard Ready for Freddie Arietis
Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia
Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey
Nica Carrington Times Like These You Don't Know What Love Is
Avishai Cohen Playing The Room The Opening
Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner
Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora
Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries I Concentrate On You
Charlie Haden In Angel City First Song (For Ruth)
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial
Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Time After Time
Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait
Rich Perry O Grande Amor Nardis
Rope In this Moment Sandino Silence
Shamie Royston Beautiful Liar Uplifted Heart
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union
Vine Guaraldi the Jazz Scene: San Francisco Calling Dr. Funk [live at the Black Hawk]
Kenny Barron New York Attitude Autumn In New York
Al Foster Reflections Anastasia
Bar Kokhba Sextet Vol 1 Mahlah
Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook In A Mellow Tone
Zoot Sims Passion Flower Bojangles
Benny Golson New York Scene Step Lightly
Julian Lage View With a Room Heart Is A Drum
Don Sickler The Music of Kenny Dorham Escapade
Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio-vol3 Exit Music (For A Film)
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Matthew Fries Lost Time June Blues
Carl Allen The Pursuer A Difference of Opinion
Mike Treni Pop-Culture Blues Minor Blues
Kurt Elling Flirting With Twilight Moonlight Serenade
James Williams I Remember Clifford I Remember Clifford
Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Shirley
Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Deep
Crusaders Powerhouse Firewater
Milt Jackson Count Basie Big Band Vol 1 Blues for Joe Turner
Joe Turner Have No Fear, Joe Turner is Here Woman You Must Be Crazy
Scott Hamiliton Nocturnes and Serenades Chelsea Bridge
Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune
Third World Love New Blues Nature's dance
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love
Julian Lage Layers This World
Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two One Of Many
Randall Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Danny's Dream
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Stardust
Gerry Mulligan Dream A Little Dream Home (When Shadows Fall)
Brendle/Kimbrough Autumn Autumn Nocturne
John Coltrane John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman My One And Only Love
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Totem Pole
Leon Lee Dorsey Thank You Mr. Mabern Watermelon Man
Steve Davis Meant To Be Choices
Louis Armstrong Hot Seven Vol 2 Potato Head Blues
Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Jelly Roll
Skip Grasso Becoming Canto Belo
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors (1911)
Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse (1891)
Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' (1863)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: The Birth of Venus (1927)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)
Robert Schumann: Overture to Scenes from Goethe's 'Faust' (1853)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f (1925)
Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle (1894)
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)
Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Paradox (1879)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D (1750)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F (1728)
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C (1921)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 22 in F (1804)
Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns (1750)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)
Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese (1881)
Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa (1878)
Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1908)
Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 3 in b (1854)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)
Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster (1935)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Francisco Braga: Madrigal-Pavana (1901)
Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)
Michael Kamen: Quintet (2003)
Sir William Walton: Coronation Te Deum (1953)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)
Sir Edward Elgar: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1908)
Peter Schickele: New Horizons in Music Appreciation: Beethoven's Fifth Symphony (1967)
Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' (1826)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante No. 1 from Symphony No. 31 'Paris' (1778)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General (1774)
Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Where Corals Lie (1899)
Sir Edward Elgar: Empire March (1924)
Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Claude Debussy: The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Symphonic Fragments (1911)
Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G 'Mozartiana' (1887)
Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)
Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)
Don Gillis: Paul Bunyan (1964)
Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 11 after Corelli in E (1726)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Mass in C (1807)
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Antonio Vivaldi: Andante from Concerto for 2 Mandolins (1720)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland (1884)
Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987)
Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)
Frederic Hand: Prayer (2012)
Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)
Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)