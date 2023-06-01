WCLV Program Guide 06-02-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Craig Davis Tone Painting Mellow Mood

Charlie Rouse Soul Mates Prayer Song

Freddie Hubbard Ready for Freddie Arietis

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia

Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey

Nica Carrington Times Like These You Don't Know What Love Is

Avishai Cohen Playing The Room The Opening

Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner

Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora

Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries I Concentrate On You

Charlie Haden In Angel City First Song (For Ruth)

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Time After Time

Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait

Rich Perry O Grande Amor Nardis

Rope In this Moment Sandino Silence

Shamie Royston Beautiful Liar Uplifted Heart

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Vine Guaraldi the Jazz Scene: San Francisco Calling Dr. Funk [live at the Black Hawk]

Kenny Barron New York Attitude Autumn In New York

Al Foster Reflections Anastasia

Bar Kokhba Sextet Vol 1 Mahlah

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook In A Mellow Tone

Zoot Sims Passion Flower Bojangles

Benny Golson New York Scene Step Lightly

Julian Lage View With a Room Heart Is A Drum

Don Sickler The Music of Kenny Dorham Escapade

Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio-vol3 Exit Music (For A Film)

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Matthew Fries Lost Time June Blues

Carl Allen The Pursuer A Difference of Opinion

Mike Treni Pop-Culture Blues Minor Blues

Kurt Elling Flirting With Twilight Moonlight Serenade

James Williams I Remember Clifford I Remember Clifford

Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Shirley

Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Deep

Crusaders Powerhouse Firewater

Milt Jackson Count Basie Big Band Vol 1 Blues for Joe Turner

Joe Turner Have No Fear, Joe Turner is Here Woman You Must Be Crazy

Scott Hamiliton Nocturnes and Serenades Chelsea Bridge

Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune

Third World Love New Blues Nature's dance

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love

Julian Lage Layers This World

Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two One Of Many

Randall Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Danny's Dream

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Stardust

Gerry Mulligan Dream A Little Dream Home (When Shadows Fall)

Brendle/Kimbrough Autumn Autumn Nocturne

John Coltrane John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman My One And Only Love

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Totem Pole

Leon Lee Dorsey Thank You Mr. Mabern Watermelon Man

Steve Davis Meant To Be Choices

Louis Armstrong Hot Seven Vol 2 Potato Head Blues

Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Jelly Roll

Skip Grasso Becoming Canto Belo

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors (1911)

Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse (1891)

Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' (1863)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: The Birth of Venus (1927)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Scenes from Goethe's 'Faust' (1853)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f (1925)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle (1894)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Paradox (1879)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D (1750)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F (1728)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C (1921)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 22 in F (1804)

Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns (1750)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese (1881)

Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa (1878)

Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1908)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 3 in b (1854)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931)

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster (1935)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Francisco Braga: Madrigal-Pavana (1901)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

Michael Kamen: Quintet (2003)

Sir William Walton: Coronation Te Deum (1953)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Sir Edward Elgar: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1908)

Peter Schickele: New Horizons in Music Appreciation: Beethoven's Fifth Symphony (1967)

Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' (1826)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante No. 1 from Symphony No. 31 'Paris' (1778)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfée et Eurydice: Ballet General (1774)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Where Corals Lie (1899)

Sir Edward Elgar: Empire March (1924)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Claude Debussy: The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Symphonic Fragments (1911)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Don Gillis: Paul Bunyan (1964)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 11 after Corelli in E (1726)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Mass in C (1807)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Antonio Vivaldi: Andante from Concerto for 2 Mandolins (1720)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland (1884)

Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Frederic Hand: Prayer (2012)

Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)