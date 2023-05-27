WCLV Program Guide 05-29-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace

Julian Lage The Layers The Layers

Kenny Barron The Moment Tear Drop

Sean Jones Im.Pro.Vise Dark Times

Gerry Mulligan Mainstream of Jazz Igloo

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Stardust

Jim Alfredson Family Business Easy Breezy

Benny Golson Walkin' Quicksilver

Barry Coates New Dreams Swing Set

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Cardenas/Nash/Allison Healing Power Healing Power

Harry "Sweets" Edison Mr Swing Impresario

Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio Blues for Pres Sweets and Ben

Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries Delarna

Kurt Rosenwinkel Intuit Summertime

Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique

Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street

Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Ships Passing

Lauren Henderson La Bruja La Bruja

Carl Allen Work to Do Relativity

Justin Joyce Story Tales (Tales Of) Today's Tomorrow

Sonny Criss Crisscraft All Night Long

Bill Evans Interplay Interplay

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Minors Only

Shawn Purcell 180 180

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fell Among Thieves

Ryan/Lage/Frisell Novi Cantici per Francesco D'Assisi Admonitions

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Christain Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Pete Candoli

Art Pepper Complete Village Vanguard Sessions Goodbye

Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Ava's Dance

Mark Masters Priestess Dance Eternal Spirits Dance!

Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings Close Your Eyes

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate

Aaron Lington Cape Breton Cape Breton

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Dave Douglas Live at the Jazz Standard The Next Phase

James Brandon Lewis MSM Live Loverly

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 There'll Be Other Times

Hank Mobley Soul Station Soul Station

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Straight Street

John Zorn Incerto Totem And Taboo

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Whatever You Say

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Thieves In The Temple

Eddie Cleanhead Vinson I Want A Little Girl Stormy Monday

Renee Rosnes Renee Rosnes The Storyteller

Lionel Hampton Lionel Hampton Quintet The Way You Look Tonight

Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones Nica's Dream

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Nostalgia In Times Square

Curtis Brothers Syzgy Yes or No

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Two Funky People

06:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Sam Petrey

Peter Boyer: In the Cause of the Free (2017)

Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Karl King: March 'Voice of America' (1956)

07:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture (1994)

Charles Ives: Decoration Day from 'Holidays' (1912)

John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day (1953)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross Cross (1952)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade (1966)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)

08:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Mark Satola

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln (2010)

Charles Ives: String Quartet No. 1 (1896)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite (1912)

Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture (1938)

09:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)

John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)

Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)

Bernard Herrmann: For the Fallen (1943)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)

Danny Elfman: Batman: Theme (1989)

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite (1951)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

11:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with John Simna

Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: The East (1957)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Jubilo (1976)

13:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with John Mills

Meredith Monk: Ellis Island (1981)

Amy Beach: Piano Concerto in c-Sharp (1899)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Rebecca Clarke: Finale from Piano Trio (1921)

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle Variations' (1845)

14:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Robert Conrad

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' (1910)

Ernest Bloch: America, an Epic Rhapsody (1928)

Harry T. Burleigh: Ethiopia Saluting the Colors (1915)

15:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Rob Grier

Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend (1941)

Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)

David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)

Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)

16:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Sam Petrey

Peter Boyer: In the Cause of the Free (2017)

Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Frank Panella: March 'On the Square' (1915)

17:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture (1994)

Charles Ives: Decoration Day from 'Holidays' (1912)

John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day (1953)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross Cross (1952)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade (1966)

John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917)

18:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)

John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)

Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)

Bernard Herrmann: For the Fallen (1943)

Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay' (1943)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1958)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne (1947)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: Ching-A-Ring Chaw (1952)

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 2 in e (1894)

Alexander Reinagle: Occasional Overture (1794)

Alexander Reinagle: Overture in G (1787)

Florence Price: Juba from Piano Quintet in a (1935)

John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 2 in A 'In Springtime' (1880)

William Grant Still: Darker America (1924)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra: Sermon (1941)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings (1944)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A (1750)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Traditional: Shaker Song 'Peace' (1850)