WCLV Program Guide 05-29-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace
Julian Lage The Layers The Layers
Kenny Barron The Moment Tear Drop
Sean Jones Im.Pro.Vise Dark Times
Gerry Mulligan Mainstream of Jazz Igloo
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Stardust
Jim Alfredson Family Business Easy Breezy
Benny Golson Walkin' Quicksilver
Barry Coates New Dreams Swing Set
Al Foster Reflections Open Plans
Cardenas/Nash/Allison Healing Power Healing Power
Harry "Sweets" Edison Mr Swing Impresario
Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio Blues for Pres Sweets and Ben
Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries Delarna
Kurt Rosenwinkel Intuit Summertime
Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique
Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street
Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Ships Passing
Lauren Henderson La Bruja La Bruja
Carl Allen Work to Do Relativity
Justin Joyce Story Tales (Tales Of) Today's Tomorrow
Sonny Criss Crisscraft All Night Long
Bill Evans Interplay Interplay
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Minors Only
Shawn Purcell 180 180
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fell Among Thieves
Ryan/Lage/Frisell Novi Cantici per Francesco D'Assisi Admonitions
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Christain Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Pete Candoli
Art Pepper Complete Village Vanguard Sessions Goodbye
Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Ava's Dance
Mark Masters Priestess Dance Eternal Spirits Dance!
Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings Close Your Eyes
Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate
Aaron Lington Cape Breton Cape Breton
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial
Dave Douglas Live at the Jazz Standard The Next Phase
James Brandon Lewis MSM Live Loverly
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 There'll Be Other Times
Hank Mobley Soul Station Soul Station
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Straight Street
John Zorn Incerto Totem And Taboo
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Whatever You Say
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Thieves In The Temple
Eddie Cleanhead Vinson I Want A Little Girl Stormy Monday
Renee Rosnes Renee Rosnes The Storyteller
Lionel Hampton Lionel Hampton Quintet The Way You Look Tonight
Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones Nica's Dream
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Nostalgia In Times Square
Curtis Brothers Syzgy Yes or No
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Two Funky People
06:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Sam Petrey
Peter Boyer: In the Cause of the Free (2017)
Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
Karl King: March 'Voice of America' (1956)
07:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)
Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture (1994)
Charles Ives: Decoration Day from 'Holidays' (1912)
John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day (1953)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross Cross (1952)
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)
Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade (1966)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)
08:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Mark Satola
Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln (2010)
Charles Ives: String Quartet No. 1 (1896)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite (1912)
Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture (1938)
09:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell
John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)
John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)
Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)
Bernard Herrmann: For the Fallen (1943)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)
Danny Elfman: Batman: Theme (1989)
Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite (1951)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
11:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with John Simna
Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)
Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)
William Grant Still: The American Scene: The East (1957)
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)
Morton Gould: American Ballads: Jubilo (1976)
13:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with John Mills
Meredith Monk: Ellis Island (1981)
Amy Beach: Piano Concerto in c-Sharp (1899)
Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)
Rebecca Clarke: Finale from Piano Trio (1921)
Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle Variations' (1845)
14:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Robert Conrad
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' (1910)
Ernest Bloch: America, an Epic Rhapsody (1928)
Harry T. Burleigh: Ethiopia Saluting the Colors (1915)
15:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Rob Grier
Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend (1941)
Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)
David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)
Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)
16:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Sam Petrey
Peter Boyer: In the Cause of the Free (2017)
Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
Frank Panella: March 'On the Square' (1915)
17:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)
Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture (1994)
Charles Ives: Decoration Day from 'Holidays' (1912)
John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day (1953)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross Cross (1952)
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)
Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade (1966)
John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917)
18:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell
John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)
John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)
Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)
Bernard Herrmann: For the Fallen (1943)
Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay' (1943)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1958)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)
Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne (1947)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)
Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942)
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: Ching-A-Ring Chaw (1952)
Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 2 in e (1894)
Alexander Reinagle: Occasional Overture (1794)
Alexander Reinagle: Overture in G (1787)
Florence Price: Juba from Piano Quintet in a (1935)
John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 2 in A 'In Springtime' (1880)
William Grant Still: Darker America (1924)
Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)
Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra: Sermon (1941)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings (1944)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)
Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A (1750)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)
Traditional: Shaker Song 'Peace' (1850)