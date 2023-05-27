© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-29-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published May 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jim Snidero Far Far Away      Search For Peace

      Julian Lage The Layers  The Layers

      Kenny Barron      The Moment  Tear Drop

      Sean Jones  Im.Pro.Vise Dark Times

      Gerry Mulligan    Mainstream of Jazz      Igloo

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    Aspirations And Convictions

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   Stardust

      Jim Alfredson     Family Business   Easy Breezy

      Benny Golson      Walkin'     Quicksilver

      Barry Coates      New Dreams  Swing Set

      Al Foster   Reflections Open Plans

      Cardenas/Nash/Allison   Healing Power     Healing Power

      Harry "Sweets" Edison   Mr Swing    Impresario

      Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio      Blues for Pres Sweets and Ben

      Sir Roland Hanna  Tributaries Delarna

      Kurt Rosenwinkel  Intuit      Summertime

      Wynton Marsalis   J Mood      Melodique

      Eddie Henderson   Dark Shadows      19th Street

      Art Hirahara      Verdant Valley    Ships Passing

      Lauren Henderson  La Bruja    La Bruja

      Carl Allen  Work to Do  Relativity

      Justin Joyce      Story Tales (Tales Of) Today's Tomorrow

      Sonny Criss Crisscraft  All Night Long

      Bill Evans  Interplay   Interplay

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    For Minors Only

      Shawn Purcell     180   180

      Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Fell Among Thieves

      Ryan/Lage/Frisell Novi Cantici per Francesco D'Assisi Admonitions

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Christain Jacob   New Standards Vol 5     A Ballad for Pete Candoli

      Art Pepper  Complete Village Vanguard Sessions  Goodbye

      Birmingham Seven   Just Passing Through    Ava's Dance

      Mark Masters      Priestess   Dance Eternal Spirits Dance!

      Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings     Close Your Eyes

      Roberta Brenza    It's My Turn to Color   Estate

      Aaron Lington     Cape Breton Cape Breton

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Celestial

      Dave Douglas      Live at the Jazz Standard     The Next Phase

      James Brandon Lewis     MSM Live    Loverly

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2     There'll Be Other Times

      Hank Mobley Soul Station      Soul Station

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   Straight Street

      John Zorn   Incerto     Totem And Taboo

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Whatever You Say

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe Island Thieves In The Temple

      Eddie Cleanhead Vinson  I Want A Little Girl    Stormy Monday

      Renee Rosnes      Renee Rosnes     The Storyteller

      Lionel Hampton    Lionel Hampton Quintet   The Way You Look Tonight

      Wycliffe Gordon   Boss Bones  Nica's Dream

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Nostalgia In Times Square

      Curtis Brothers   Syzgy Yes or No

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Two Funky People

06:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Sam Petrey

Peter Boyer: In the Cause of the Free (2017)

Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Karl King: March 'Voice of America' (1956)

07:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture (1994)

Charles Ives: Decoration Day from 'Holidays' (1912)

John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day (1953)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross Cross (1952)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade (1966)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)

08:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Mark Satola

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln (2010)

Charles Ives: String Quartet No. 1 (1896)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite (1912)

Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture (1938)

09:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)

John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)

Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)

Bernard Herrmann: For the Fallen (1943)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)

Danny Elfman: Batman: Theme (1989)

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite (1951)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

11:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with John Simna

Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: The East (1957)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Jubilo (1976)

13:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with John Mills

Meredith Monk: Ellis Island (1981)

Amy Beach: Piano Concerto in c-Sharp (1899)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Rebecca Clarke: Finale from Piano Trio (1921)

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle Variations' (1845)

14:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Robert Conrad

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' (1910)

Ernest Bloch: America, an Epic Rhapsody (1928)

Harry T. Burleigh: Ethiopia Saluting the Colors (1915)

15:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Rob Grier

Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend (1941)

Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)

David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)

Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)

16:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Sam Petrey

Peter Boyer: In the Cause of the Free (2017)

Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Frank Panella: March 'On the Square' (1915)

17:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture (1994)

Charles Ives: Decoration Day from 'Holidays' (1912)

John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day (1953)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross Cross (1952)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Richard Hayman: Servicemen on Parade (1966)

John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917)

18:00 MUSIC FOR MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)

John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)

Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)

Bernard Herrmann: For the Fallen (1943)

Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay' (1943)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1958)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne (1947)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: Ching-A-Ring Chaw (1952)

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No. 2 in e (1894)

Alexander Reinagle: Occasional Overture (1794)

Alexander Reinagle: Overture in G (1787)

Florence Price: Juba from Piano Quintet in a (1935)

John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 2 in A 'In Springtime' (1880)

William Grant Still: Darker America (1924)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra: Sermon (1941)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings (1944)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A (1750)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Traditional: Shaker Song 'Peace' (1850)

