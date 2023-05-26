WCLV Program Guide 05-27-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, Love for Sale
George Coleman , Live at Smalls, New York, New York
Miles Davis, The complete 1964 Concert, So What
Thelonious Monk, Big Band in Concert, Oska T
Christian McBride. Prime, Obsequious
Canadian Jazz Collective, Septology, Dig That
Composers Collective Big Band, The Toronto Project, Transit
Airmen of Note, Out of the Clouds, Out of the Clouds
Jim Alfredson, Family Business, Winkin, Blinkin’ and Nod
Nick Green, Green on the Scene, Cheatin’
Alex Weitz, Rule of Thirds, Convent Court
Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, Contra
Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Morning
Brad Goode. The Unknown, Shiprock
Planet D Nonet, Blues to Be There, Blues to Be There
Eric Reed, Black, Brown and Blue, Christina
George Coleman, Live at Smalls, When Sunny Gets Blue
Marina Pacowski, Inner Urge, Moon and Sand
T. K. Blue, The Tide of Love, The Peacocks
Arturo O’Farrill, Legacies, Doxy
Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s Jazz Club, Bolivia
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Grady Tate, Ray Brown Side By Side Misty
Art Blakey, Jymie Merritt, Cedar Walton, Wayne Shorter, Curtis Fuller, Freddie Hubbard Mosaic Children of the Night
Andy Bey, Kenny Washington, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So Ain't Necessarily So
Christian McBride, Mark Whitfield, Nicholas Payton Fingerpainting: the Music of Herbie Hancock Driftin'
Herbie Hancock The Piano Someday My Prince Will Come
Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Tell Me a Bedtime Story
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon
Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, David Sanchez, Papo Vasquez, John Benitez, Adam Cruz, Chris Barretto Standards Rican-ditioned Brandy's Blues
Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Grady Tate, Ron Carter Tequila Bumpin' On Sunset
Andre Previn, Grady Tate, Ray Brown, Jim Pugh, Warren Vache What Headphones What Headphones
Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to watch Girls By Sugarlips
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Straight Ahead Caravan
Ronnie Cuber, Lonnie Smith, George Benson, Marion Booker George Benson Cookbook Big Fat Lady
George Benson, Count Baise Orchestra Big Boss Band Without a Song
Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions
Chuck Deardorf, Marc Seales, Gary Hobbs Perception Can't Find My Way Home
The H2 Big Band It Could Happen The Healing Hymn
Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Hymn to Freedom
Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Steve Wilson Soul Grooves Papa was a Rolling Stone
Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue Blue In Green
Bill Evans, Scott LaFaro, Paul Motian Explorations Israel
Ronnie Cuber, Lonnie Smith, George Benson, Marion Booker George Benson Cookbook All Of Me
Jimmy Smith, Mick Martin, Andy Simpkins, Mikchael Baker, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Herman Riley Sum Serious Blues Moof's Blues
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Straight Ahead Blue Boy
Johnny Lytle, Keter Betts, William Hinnant, Bobby Timmons Workin' Out This Is All I Ask
Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 This Can't Be Love
Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Wave
Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen To You Black Lace Freudian Slip
Joe Pass, Roy Clark, John Pisano Jim Hughart, Colin Bailey Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Cold, Cold Heart
Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Busted
Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliott, Bob Hancock Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe
Roy Clark, Joe Pass Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Your Cheatin' Heart
Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends April In Paris
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) David Russell, guitar
Enrique Granados Elegia Eterna Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl
Enrique Granados Goyescas Jorge Luis Prats, piano
Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from Estancia Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata
Manuel de Falla Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata
Maurice Ravel La valse Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata
Aaron Copland El Salón Mexico Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata
Manuel Ponce Piano Concerto in f María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child & Anthony McGill
Francois Couperin arr. Paul Bazelaire: 5 Pieces en concert: No. 4 Plainte Amit Peled, cello; Eliza Ching, piano
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Margaret Chan calling from Carmel, NY
Aaron Copland: Piano Sonata - I. Molto moderato – Allegro Molto moderato – Allegro Conrad Tao, piano
Joachim Stutschewsky: Hassidic Fantasy Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC
Joel Puckett: Concerto Duo: Movement 1 The Great American Scream Machine Anthony McGill, clarinet; Demarre McGill, flute; Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra; Allen Tinkham, conductor
James Lee III: Quintet for Clarinet and String Quartet Anthony McGill, clarinet; The Pacifica Quartet UGA Presents, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: 3. Beim Schlafengehen Jessye Norman, soprano; Gewandhaus Orchestra Leipzig; Kurt Masur, conductor
Richard Lamb: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free Nina Simone, vocals and piano
Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Sonata Op. 120, No. 1: Movement 2 Andante un poco adagio Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Howard Shore: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship (2001)
Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)
Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)
Calvin Custer: The American Frontier (1989)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Wilhelm Kaiser-Lindemann: The 12 in Bossa-nova (2000)
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)
Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943)
Samuel A. Ward: America, the Beautiful (1910)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this week’s From the Top features a young cellist performing one of Rachmaninoff’s most lyrical works, a 16-year-old violinist who was a prize winner at this year’s Menuhin Competition performing the music of Bartok, and a young violist performs on a very fine instrument he built himself with his father
Hannah Tam, 16, violinist, from Philadelphia, PA performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók, Jungeun Kim, piano
Ava Kenney, 16, violinist, from Madison, Wisconsin, performs Rhapsody #2 by Jessie Montgomery
Justin Wahby, 17, pianist from Elk Grove, CA performs Piano Sonata, Op. 58 No.3, Mvmt 2 by Frédéric Chopin
George Wolfe-McGuire, 17, cellist from Amityville, NY performs Cello Sonata in G minor, Mvmt 3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, host Peter Dugan, piano.
Julian Tugaoen, 18, violist, from Westerville, Ohio performs The Three G’s by Kenji Bunch (b. 1973)
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with the network broadcast premiere of Champion. Terence Blanchard’s opera in jazz follows the rise and fall of boxer Emile Griffith, who became a world champion in the 1960s, but grappled with homophobia and his own guilt over a devastating tragedy in the ring. This acclaimed performance from April starred a pair of extraordinary bass baritones: Ryan Speedo Green and Eric Owens. The dazzling ensemble cast also featured Latonia Moore, Paul Groves, Eric Greene, Chauncey Packer, and Stephanie Blythe. Metropolitan Opera Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin led the Met orchestra and chorus in this rich and riveting score.
16:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)
Dan Welcher: Haleakala: How Maui Snared the Sun (1991)
Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra (1941)
David Amram: American Dance Suite: Cajun (1986)
John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1948: The Year in Film Scores
Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman
Max Steiner: Johnny Belinda: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Max Steiner: Key Largo: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Max Steiner: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Franz Waxman: Sorry, Wrong Number: Passacaglia—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills
David Buttolph: Rope: Main title—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman
Jacques Ibert: Macbeth: Ghost of Banquo, Overture & Murder of Duncan—Slovak Radio Symphony/Adriano
Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin’s Romp—Royal Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scott of the Antarctic: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to George Abbott - We salute the legendary Broadway showman, whose 82-year career in the theater will never be surpassed, in an interview with Bill Rudman taped when he was 99. Selections from 13 musicals, ranging from "Pal Joey" to "A Funny Thing..."
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Lakes Area Music Festival, Christian Reif, conductor
Bedrich Smetana: The Moldau
Jimmy Lopez Bellido: Pago a la tierra [Tribute to the Earth] (2021) -world premiere
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2
Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Flipper Martin…Rowan & Martin…Stan Freberg
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)
Zhou Long: Green (2021)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)
Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)
Traditional: I Know Where I'm Going
George I. Gurdjieff: Night Procession (1910)
André Jolivet: Allant from Petite Suite (1947)
Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)
Peter Warlock: Pieds-en-l'air from 'Capriol Suite' (1926)