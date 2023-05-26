WCLV Program Guide 05-27-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, Love for Sale

George Coleman , Live at Smalls, New York, New York

Miles Davis, The complete 1964 Concert, So What

Thelonious Monk, Big Band in Concert, Oska T

Christian McBride. Prime, Obsequious

Canadian Jazz Collective, Septology, Dig That

Composers Collective Big Band, The Toronto Project, Transit

Airmen of Note, Out of the Clouds, Out of the Clouds

Jim Alfredson, Family Business, Winkin, Blinkin’ and Nod

Nick Green, Green on the Scene, Cheatin’

Alex Weitz, Rule of Thirds, Convent Court

Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, Contra

Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Morning

Brad Goode. The Unknown, Shiprock

Planet D Nonet, Blues to Be There, Blues to Be There

Eric Reed, Black, Brown and Blue, Christina

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, When Sunny Gets Blue

Marina Pacowski, Inner Urge, Moon and Sand

T. K. Blue, The Tide of Love, The Peacocks

Arturo O’Farrill, Legacies, Doxy

Steve Kaldestad, Live at Frankie’s Jazz Club, Bolivia

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Grady Tate, Ray Brown Side By Side Misty

Art Blakey, Jymie Merritt, Cedar Walton, Wayne Shorter, Curtis Fuller, Freddie Hubbard Mosaic Children of the Night

Andy Bey, Kenny Washington, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So Ain't Necessarily So

Christian McBride, Mark Whitfield, Nicholas Payton Fingerpainting: the Music of Herbie Hancock Driftin'

Herbie Hancock The Piano Someday My Prince Will Come

Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, David Sanchez, Papo Vasquez, John Benitez, Adam Cruz, Chris Barretto Standards Rican-ditioned Brandy's Blues

Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Grady Tate, Ron Carter Tequila Bumpin' On Sunset

Andre Previn, Grady Tate, Ray Brown, Jim Pugh, Warren Vache What Headphones What Headphones

Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to watch Girls By Sugarlips

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Straight Ahead Caravan

Ronnie Cuber, Lonnie Smith, George Benson, Marion Booker George Benson Cookbook Big Fat Lady

George Benson, Count Baise Orchestra Big Boss Band Without a Song

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Chuck Deardorf, Marc Seales, Gary Hobbs Perception Can't Find My Way Home

The H2 Big Band It Could Happen The Healing Hymn

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Hymn to Freedom

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Steve Wilson Soul Grooves Papa was a Rolling Stone

Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Kind of Blue Blue In Green

Bill Evans, Scott LaFaro, Paul Motian Explorations Israel

Ronnie Cuber, Lonnie Smith, George Benson, Marion Booker George Benson Cookbook All Of Me

Jimmy Smith, Mick Martin, Andy Simpkins, Mikchael Baker, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Herman Riley Sum Serious Blues Moof's Blues

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Straight Ahead Blue Boy

Johnny Lytle, Keter Betts, William Hinnant, Bobby Timmons Workin' Out This Is All I Ask

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 This Can't Be Love

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Wave

Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen To You Black Lace Freudian Slip

Joe Pass, Roy Clark, John Pisano Jim Hughart, Colin Bailey Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Cold, Cold Heart

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Busted

Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliott, Bob Hancock Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe

Roy Clark, Joe Pass Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Your Cheatin' Heart

Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends April In Paris

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) David Russell, guitar

Enrique Granados Elegia Eterna Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl

Enrique Granados Goyescas Jorge Luis Prats, piano

Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from Estancia Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata

Manuel de Falla Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata

Maurice Ravel La valse Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata

Aaron Copland El Salón Mexico Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata

Manuel Ponce Piano Concerto in f María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child & Anthony McGill

Francois Couperin arr. Paul Bazelaire: 5 Pieces en concert: No. 4 Plainte Amit Peled, cello; Eliza Ching, piano

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt, Suite No. 1 Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Margaret Chan calling from Carmel, NY

Aaron Copland: Piano Sonata - I. Molto moderato – Allegro Molto moderato – Allegro Conrad Tao, piano

Joachim Stutschewsky: Hassidic Fantasy Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Joel Puckett: Concerto Duo: Movement 1 The Great American Scream Machine Anthony McGill, clarinet; Demarre McGill, flute; Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra; Allen Tinkham, conductor

James Lee III: Quintet for Clarinet and String Quartet Anthony McGill, clarinet; The Pacifica Quartet UGA Presents, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: 3. Beim Schlafengehen Jessye Norman, soprano; Gewandhaus Orchestra Leipzig; Kurt Masur, conductor

Richard Lamb: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free Nina Simone, vocals and piano

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Sonata Op. 120, No. 1: Movement 2 Andante un poco adagio Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Howard Shore: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship (2001)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942)

Calvin Custer: The American Frontier (1989)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Wilhelm Kaiser-Lindemann: The 12 in Bossa-nova (2000)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943)

Samuel A. Ward: America, the Beautiful (1910)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, this week’s From the Top features a young cellist performing one of Rachmaninoff’s most lyrical works, a 16-year-old violinist who was a prize winner at this year’s Menuhin Competition performing the music of Bartok, and a young violist performs on a very fine instrument he built himself with his father

Hannah Tam, 16, violinist, from Philadelphia, PA performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók, Jungeun Kim, piano

Ava Kenney, 16, violinist, from Madison, Wisconsin, performs Rhapsody #2 by Jessie Montgomery

Justin Wahby, 17, pianist from Elk Grove, CA performs Piano Sonata, Op. 58 No.3, Mvmt 2 by Frédéric Chopin

George Wolfe-McGuire, 17, cellist from Amityville, NY performs Cello Sonata in G minor, Mvmt 3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff, host Peter Dugan, piano.

Julian Tugaoen, 18, violist, from Westerville, Ohio performs The Three G’s by Kenji Bunch (b. 1973)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with the network broadcast premiere of Champion. Terence Blanchard’s opera in jazz follows the rise and fall of boxer Emile Griffith, who became a world champion in the 1960s, but grappled with homophobia and his own guilt over a devastating tragedy in the ring. This acclaimed performance from April starred a pair of extraordinary bass baritones: Ryan Speedo Green and Eric Owens. The dazzling ensemble cast also featured Latonia Moore, Paul Groves, Eric Greene, Chauncey Packer, and Stephanie Blythe. Metropolitan Opera Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin led the Met orchestra and chorus in this rich and riveting score.

16:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)

Dan Welcher: Haleakala: How Maui Snared the Sun (1991)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra (1941)

David Amram: American Dance Suite: Cajun (1986)

John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1948: The Year in Film Scores

Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

Max Steiner: Johnny Belinda: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Key Largo: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: Sorry, Wrong Number: Passacaglia—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills

David Buttolph: Rope: Main title—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

Jacques Ibert: Macbeth: Ghost of Banquo, Overture & Murder of Duncan—Slovak Radio Symphony/Adriano

Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin’s Romp—Royal Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scott of the Antarctic: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to George Abbott - We salute the legendary Broadway showman, whose 82-year career in the theater will never be surpassed, in an interview with Bill Rudman taped when he was 99. Selections from 13 musicals, ranging from "Pal Joey" to "A Funny Thing..."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Lakes Area Music Festival, Christian Reif, conductor

Bedrich Smetana: The Moldau

Jimmy Lopez Bellido: Pago a la tierra [Tribute to the Earth] (2021) -world premiere

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Flipper Martin…Rowan & Martin…Stan Freberg

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Traditional: I Know Where I'm Going

George I. Gurdjieff: Night Procession (1910)

André Jolivet: Allant from Petite Suite (1947)

Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)

Peter Warlock: Pieds-en-l'air from 'Capriol Suite' (1926)