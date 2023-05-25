5 things to do in NEO: Station Hope in Cleveland, rockin’ in Lorain and more

Station Hope

Consider today’s social justice issues while reflecting on the region’s Civil War history at the 10th annual Station Hope, Saturday, May 27, in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. Expect theater, music, dance and more on the grounds of St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was a stop on the Underground Railroad. Dozens of creatives and arts organizations join the free Cleveland Public Theatre celebration from 7-10 p.m.



Rockin’ on the River

Bring a lawn chair and kick back for an evening of rock at Black River Landing in Downtown Lorain Friday, May 26. King’s Highway, a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band, and Invincible, a Pat Benatar tribute band, share the stage. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts around 6:15 p.m. If you can’t make the first Rockin’ on the River, this series continues throughout the summer featuring various rock tributes.



Rabbit Run Theater

The summer theatrical season returns this week at Rabbit Run in Madison. Enjoy a show in the old barn, starting with “Dancing at Lughnasa.” The play tells the story of five sisters living in tight quarters and raising their nephew in Ireland in the 1930s. Intended for audiences 13 and older, the show opens Friday, May 26, and continues through June 10, with performances at 7:30 p.m.



Rube Goldberg machines

Kids of all ages (and the young at heart) will enjoy triggering the chain reactions on Rube Goldberg machines at the Maltz Museum in Beachwood with a new hands-on exhibit. Goldberg was a Pulitzer Prize-winning humorist as well as an inventor whose legacy lives on with contraptions where one piece starts the next in motion and so on. “Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention!” is included with admission to the Maltz Museum, open Tuesdays – Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.



Memorial Day at Lake View Cemetery

Communities around Northeast Ohio will honor those who died in service to the country Monday, May 29, with ceremonies and parades. All are welcome to an observance at the James A. Garfield Memorial at Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland. In 1868, Garfield, then an Ohio congressman, addressed a crowd at Arlington National Cemetery during the first National Decoration Day, which later became Memorial Day. Gather this year with a blanket and a picnic at the former president’s gravesite from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Registration is requested for this free event.