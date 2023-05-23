© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-24-2023

Published May 23, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Apollo

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Open Heart

      Renee Rosnes      For The Moment    Summer Night

      Mihalay Borbely   Miracles of the Night   The Waiting Itself

      Baylor Project    Generations Infant Eyes

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    Shorty's Tune

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Tell Me a Bedtime Story

      Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude    Theme In Bb Minor

      Madd For Tadd     Central Ave Swing/Our Delight Mating Call

      Bill Evans  You Must Believe in Spring    Theme From MASH (Suicide Is Painless)

      Ralph Moore Three Score Three Score

      Gregory Porter    Take Me to the Alley    Take Me To The Alley

      Lee Morgan  Candy Since I Fell For You

      Claude Hopkins/Buddy Tate     Claude and Buddy  Empty Bed blues

      Freddie Hubbard   Blue Spirits      The Melting Pot

      Art Farmer  Mirage      Smiling Billy

      Stephane Spira    In Between  Samba Em Preludio

      Nat Cole    After Midnight    You're Looking At Me

      Donald Byrd Byrd in Flight    My Girl Shirl

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Due Up Next

      Charles Mingus    Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus  Hora Decubitus

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Cookbook Vol 1    In The Kitchen

      Jimmy Hamilton    Can't Help Swingin'     Nits And Wits

      Bobo Stenson      Sphere      Kingdom of coldness

      Geof Bradfield    Rule of Three     Reconciliation

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     Moods

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Nelson      Fuller Nelson     Do Nothing Until You Here From Me

      Eric Reed   It's All Right to Swing You Don't Know What Is Love

      Billie Holiday    Body and Soul     Let's call the whole thing off

      Hampton Hawes     All Night Sessions Vol 2      I'll Remember April

      Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin'      Somethin' Special

      Art Hirahara      Verdant Valley    Lost

      Ken Fowser  Now Hear This     The Force Of Gravity

      Avashai Cohen     Playing the Room  Kofifi Blues

      Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey    Blues on Top      Birk's Works

      Jamie Saft  Borscht Belt Jazz Pinkus

      Abdullah Ibrahim  African Marketplace     Anthem for the New Nation

      Cassandra Wilson  She Who Weeps     She Who Weeps

      Julian Lage Layers      Missing Voices

      Kenny Barron      The Perfect Set   Twilight Song

      Ruby Braff  You Brought A New Kind of Love to Me      It's Wonderful

      Nadje Hoordhuis   Full Circle Hudson

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Composure

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe Island Cantaloupe Island

      Jaki Byard  Solo Piano  Spanish Tinge #2

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By the Crossroads    Song For Freedom

      Dick Whittington  In New York New Rhumba

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Idle Moments

      Art Pepper  Smack Up    Las Cuevas De Mario

      Paul Tynan/A Lington Bi-Coastal Collective      Chapter Two Lovely On The Water

      Jim Alfredson     Family Business   Strange Matter

      Conrad Herwig     the Latin Side of Horace Silver     The Cape Verdean Blues

      Astral Project    Voodoobop   Southern Blue

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Menuetts 1 & 2 (1737)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Duke Ellington: Solitude (1935)

Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)

César Franck: Allegretto from Symphony in d (1888)

Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 (1917)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Invincible Eagle' (1901)

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise (1875)

Albert Ketèlbey: In a Persian Market (1921)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Franz Schubert: Twelve Waltzes (1820)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)

Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli (1945)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 (1853)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses (1895)

Sergei Prokofiev: Gavotte from 'Cinderella' (1942)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

Frank Loesser: Hans Christian Andersen: Medley (1952)

Antonio Vivaldi: Bassoon Concerto No. 18 (1720)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Air (1720)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)

Sir Edward Elgar: Coronation March (1911)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat 'Emperor' (1809)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: E amore un ladroncello (1790)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Bass Tuba Concerto (1954)

Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1767)

Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture (1763)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 2 in c-Sharp (1830)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Gioacchino Rossini: Stabat Mater: Amen (1842)

Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in f (1811)

Randy Newman: Family Album: Lionel Teaches Marilyn Monroe How to Sing (2013)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)

Anonymous: Greensleeves to a Ground (1600)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-Flat (1786)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko (1869)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 1 (1738)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante No. 2 from Symphony No. 31 'Paris' (1778)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Polka (1879)

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 23 in f (1772)

Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)

Carl Teike: March 'Old Comrades' (1889)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes (1940)

Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire – Exile and Resilience: Music of the Jewish & African Diasporas, a program created and directed by Jeannette Sorrell; recorded April 4, 7:30pm at Cleveland Museum of Art

Apollo’s Fire: Ashlee Foreman, soprano; Polina Skovoroda Shepherd, alto; Brian Giebler, tenor; Charles Wesley Evans, baritone; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone; Edward Vogel, baritone; Daphna Morney, recorder, vocals; Merlin Shepherd, clarinet

Part 1 Longing for the Homeland

Part 2 Sojourn in Italy

Part 3 Journey to Freedom

Part 4 A Shtetl Wedding

Part 5 Sacred Sounds

Part 6 – A Wounded World

Part 7 Neighborhood Gathering

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana (1838)

George Walker: Poème for Violin & Orchestra (1991)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)

Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 3 Prelude (1915)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)

Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f (1877)

Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Turtledove (1907)

Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de nuit (1890)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)

