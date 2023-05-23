WCLV Program Guide 05-24-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Apollo

Dominic Miller Vagabond Open Heart

Renee Rosnes For The Moment Summer Night

Mihalay Borbely Miracles of the Night The Waiting Itself

Baylor Project Generations Infant Eyes

Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude Theme In Bb Minor

Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight Mating Call

Bill Evans You Must Believe in Spring Theme From MASH (Suicide Is Painless)

Ralph Moore Three Score Three Score

Gregory Porter Take Me to the Alley Take Me To The Alley

Lee Morgan Candy Since I Fell For You

Claude Hopkins/Buddy Tate Claude and Buddy Empty Bed blues

Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits The Melting Pot

Art Farmer Mirage Smiling Billy

Stephane Spira In Between Samba Em Preludio

Nat Cole After Midnight You're Looking At Me

Donald Byrd Byrd in Flight My Girl Shirl

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Due Up Next

Charles Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Hora Decubitus

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Cookbook Vol 1 In The Kitchen

Jimmy Hamilton Can't Help Swingin' Nits And Wits

Bobo Stenson Sphere Kingdom of coldness

Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Reconciliation

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Moods

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Do Nothing Until You Here From Me

Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing You Don't Know What Is Love

Billie Holiday Body and Soul Let's call the whole thing off

Hampton Hawes All Night Sessions Vol 2 I'll Remember April

Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin' Somethin' Special

Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Lost

Ken Fowser Now Hear This The Force Of Gravity

Avashai Cohen Playing the Room Kofifi Blues

Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Birk's Works

Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Jazz Pinkus

Abdullah Ibrahim African Marketplace Anthem for the New Nation

Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps

Julian Lage Layers Missing Voices

Kenny Barron The Perfect Set Twilight Song

Ruby Braff You Brought A New Kind of Love to Me It's Wonderful

Nadje Hoordhuis Full Circle Hudson

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Cantaloupe Island

Jaki Byard Solo Piano Spanish Tinge #2

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Song For Freedom

Dick Whittington In New York New Rhumba

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Idle Moments

Art Pepper Smack Up Las Cuevas De Mario

Paul Tynan/A Lington Bi-Coastal Collective Chapter Two Lovely On The Water

Jim Alfredson Family Business Strange Matter

Conrad Herwig the Latin Side of Horace Silver The Cape Verdean Blues

Astral Project Voodoobop Southern Blue

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Menuetts 1 & 2 (1737)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Duke Ellington: Solitude (1935)

Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)

César Franck: Allegretto from Symphony in d (1888)

Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 (1917)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Invincible Eagle' (1901)

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise (1875)

Albert Ketèlbey: In a Persian Market (1921)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)

Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)

Franz Schubert: Twelve Waltzes (1820)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)

Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli (1945)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 (1853)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses (1895)

Sergei Prokofiev: Gavotte from 'Cinderella' (1942)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

Frank Loesser: Hans Christian Andersen: Medley (1952)

Antonio Vivaldi: Bassoon Concerto No. 18 (1720)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Air (1720)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)

Sir Edward Elgar: Coronation March (1911)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat 'Emperor' (1809)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: E amore un ladroncello (1790)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Bass Tuba Concerto (1954)

Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1767)

Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture (1763)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 2 in c-Sharp (1830)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Gioacchino Rossini: Stabat Mater: Amen (1842)

Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in f (1811)

Randy Newman: Family Album: Lionel Teaches Marilyn Monroe How to Sing (2013)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)

Anonymous: Greensleeves to a Ground (1600)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-Flat (1786)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko (1869)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 1 (1738)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante No. 2 from Symphony No. 31 'Paris' (1778)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Polka (1879)

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 23 in f (1772)

Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)

Carl Teike: March 'Old Comrades' (1889)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes (1940)

Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire – Exile and Resilience: Music of the Jewish & African Diasporas, a program created and directed by Jeannette Sorrell; recorded April 4, 7:30pm at Cleveland Museum of Art

Apollo’s Fire: Ashlee Foreman, soprano; Polina Skovoroda Shepherd, alto; Brian Giebler, tenor; Charles Wesley Evans, baritone; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone; Edward Vogel, baritone; Daphna Morney, recorder, vocals; Merlin Shepherd, clarinet

Part 1 Longing for the Homeland

Part 2 Sojourn in Italy

Part 3 Journey to Freedom

Part 4 A Shtetl Wedding

Part 5 Sacred Sounds

Part 6 – A Wounded World

Part 7 Neighborhood Gathering

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana (1838)

George Walker: Poème for Violin & Orchestra (1991)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)

Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 3 Prelude (1915)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)

Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f (1877)

Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Turtledove (1907)

Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de nuit (1890)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)