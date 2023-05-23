WCLV Program Guide 05-24-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Apollo
Dominic Miller Vagabond Open Heart
Renee Rosnes For The Moment Summer Night
Mihalay Borbely Miracles of the Night The Waiting Itself
Baylor Project Generations Infant Eyes
Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Tell Me a Bedtime Story
Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude Theme In Bb Minor
Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight Mating Call
Bill Evans You Must Believe in Spring Theme From MASH (Suicide Is Painless)
Ralph Moore Three Score Three Score
Gregory Porter Take Me to the Alley Take Me To The Alley
Lee Morgan Candy Since I Fell For You
Claude Hopkins/Buddy Tate Claude and Buddy Empty Bed blues
Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits The Melting Pot
Art Farmer Mirage Smiling Billy
Stephane Spira In Between Samba Em Preludio
Nat Cole After Midnight You're Looking At Me
Donald Byrd Byrd in Flight My Girl Shirl
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Due Up Next
Charles Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Hora Decubitus
Eddie Lockjaw Davis Cookbook Vol 1 In The Kitchen
Jimmy Hamilton Can't Help Swingin' Nits And Wits
Bobo Stenson Sphere Kingdom of coldness
Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Reconciliation
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Moods
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Do Nothing Until You Here From Me
Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing You Don't Know What Is Love
Billie Holiday Body and Soul Let's call the whole thing off
Hampton Hawes All Night Sessions Vol 2 I'll Remember April
Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin' Somethin' Special
Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Lost
Ken Fowser Now Hear This The Force Of Gravity
Avashai Cohen Playing the Room Kofifi Blues
Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Birk's Works
Jamie Saft Borscht Belt Jazz Pinkus
Abdullah Ibrahim African Marketplace Anthem for the New Nation
Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps
Julian Lage Layers Missing Voices
Kenny Barron The Perfect Set Twilight Song
Ruby Braff You Brought A New Kind of Love to Me It's Wonderful
Nadje Hoordhuis Full Circle Hudson
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Cantaloupe Island
Jaki Byard Solo Piano Spanish Tinge #2
Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Song For Freedom
Dick Whittington In New York New Rhumba
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Idle Moments
Art Pepper Smack Up Las Cuevas De Mario
Paul Tynan/A Lington Bi-Coastal Collective Chapter Two Lovely On The Water
Jim Alfredson Family Business Strange Matter
Conrad Herwig the Latin Side of Horace Silver The Cape Verdean Blues
Astral Project Voodoobop Southern Blue
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Menuetts 1 & 2 (1737)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Duke Ellington: Solitude (1935)
Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)
César Franck: Allegretto from Symphony in d (1888)
Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 5 (1917)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Invincible Eagle' (1901)
George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)
Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise (1875)
Albert Ketèlbey: In a Persian Market (1921)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)
Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)
Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz (1906)
Franz Schubert: Twelve Waltzes (1820)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)
Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli (1945)
Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei (1888)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 (1853)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses (1895)
Sergei Prokofiev: Gavotte from 'Cinderella' (1942)
Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)
Frank Loesser: Hans Christian Andersen: Medley (1952)
Antonio Vivaldi: Bassoon Concerto No. 18 (1720)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Air (1720)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)
Sir Edward Elgar: Coronation March (1911)
Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)
Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat 'Emperor' (1809)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: E amore un ladroncello (1790)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Bass Tuba Concerto (1954)
Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1767)
Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture (1763)
Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)
Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 2 in c-Sharp (1830)
Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)
Gioacchino Rossini: Stabat Mater: Amen (1842)
Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in f (1811)
Randy Newman: Family Album: Lionel Teaches Marilyn Monroe How to Sing (2013)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739)
Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
Richard Rodgers: Manhattan (1925)
Anonymous: Greensleeves to a Ground (1600)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-Flat (1786)
Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 in G (1885)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko (1869)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 1 (1738)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante No. 2 from Symphony No. 31 'Paris' (1778)
Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Polka (1879)
Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 23 in f (1772)
Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)
Carl Teike: March 'Old Comrades' (1889)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes (1940)
Amy Beach: Symphony in e 'Gaelic' (1896)
20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire – Exile and Resilience: Music of the Jewish & African Diasporas, a program created and directed by Jeannette Sorrell; recorded April 4, 7:30pm at Cleveland Museum of Art
Apollo’s Fire: Ashlee Foreman, soprano; Polina Skovoroda Shepherd, alto; Brian Giebler, tenor; Charles Wesley Evans, baritone; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone; Edward Vogel, baritone; Daphna Morney, recorder, vocals; Merlin Shepherd, clarinet
Part 1 Longing for the Homeland
Part 2 Sojourn in Italy
Part 3 Journey to Freedom
Part 4 A Shtetl Wedding
Part 5 Sacred Sounds
Part 6 – A Wounded World
Part 7 Neighborhood Gathering
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana (1838)
George Walker: Poème for Violin & Orchestra (1991)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)
Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 3 Prelude (1915)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)
Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f (1877)
Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Turtledove (1907)
Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de nuit (1890)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)