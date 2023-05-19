© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-22-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published May 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Walt Dickerson    A Sense of Direction    Why

      JJ Johnson  In Person   Misterioso

      Konitz/Wheeler    Olden Times Kind Folk

      Duke Ellington    Such Suite Thunder      Pretty Girl (The Star Crossed Lovers)

      Sam Rivers  Purple Violets    Where to Go

      Spike Wilner      Plays Ellington and Monk      Intimacy Of The Blues

      Nina Simone Let It Be Me      My Baby Just Cares For Me

      Sonny Criss Mr. Blues Pour Flirtier  God Bless the Child

      Horace Parlan     On the Spur of the Moment     Pyramid

      Mark Whitfield    The Marksman      The Blues From Way Back

      Art Tatum/Ben Webster   Complete Group Masterpieces   Night And Day

      Benny Golson      Gone With Golson  Staccato Swing

      Tawanda     Smile Sister Moon

      Billy Childs      Speak Like of Child     Fragile

      Mario Pavone      Motion Poetry     Emmett Spencer

      Bob Brookmeyer    Traditionalism Revisited      Some Sweet Day

      Sonny Clark Leapin' In  Voodoo

      Roger Kellaway    I Was There Just in Time

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Argentinian Nights

      Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing     My Ideal

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time Angels

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Saqqara

      Blue Mitchell     The Thing to Do   The Thing To Do

      Eric Alexander    The First Milestone     The First Milestone

      Lauren Henderson  Conjuring   Spells

      Johnny Coles      The Warm Sound    Where

      Vache/Charlap     2gether     Soon

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project    Black Nightgown

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Stan Getz   The Steamer Blues For Mary Jane

      Kenny Drew  Undercurrent      FunkCosity

      Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Venus de Milo

      Derek Gardner     Pan Africa  Blues for the Diaspora

      Marc Copland      Haunted Heart and Other Ballads     Crescent

      Montgomery Brothers     Montgomery Brothers     Jeannine

      Bobby Hutcherson  Cruisin' the Bird All Or Nothing At All

      Count Basie One More Time     Jessica's Day

      David Murray      Special Quartet   La Tina Lee

       Ben Allison      Moments Inside    Ghost Ship

      Vincent Gardner   Three-Five  Iris

      Peter Erskine     You Never Know    Amber Waves

      Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls  The Pearls

      Louis Armstrong   Plays WC Handy    Hesitating Blues

      Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody      Tangerine Rhapsody

      Joe Henderson     So Near, So Far   Joshua

      Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness     Holy Spirit Consciousness

      Corey Weeds Live at Frankie's Jazz Club   Gypsy Blue

      Kenny Werner      Form and Fantasy  Sicilienne

      Victor Goines     Sunrise to Midnight     Midnight

      Karrin Allison    Round Midnight    Spring can really hang you up the most

      Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club     Ceora [Live]

      Cyrus Chestnut    Natural Essence   I Remember

      Booker Ervin      Structurally Sound      Stolen Moments

      Stanley Turrentine      That's Where It's At    Soft Pedal Blues

      Junko Onishi      Cruisin'    Blue Seven

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Sonata No. 3 for Solo Violin (1720)

Bernhard Crusell: Divertimento for Oboe & Strings (1823)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: The Padstow Lifeboat (1967)

Fela Sowande: Joyful Day from 'African Suite' (1955)

Sir Edward Elgar: Coronation March (1911)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for 3 Pianos 'Lodron' (1776)

Bill Evans: Song for Helen (1978)

Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24 in F-Sharp (1809)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 3 in C (1809)

Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 1 (1931)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Spinning Chorus (1841)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 18 in B-Flat (1800)

Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 'Fandango' (1799)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D (1713)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)

Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d (1785)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass (1868)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Sanctus (1874)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Sanctus (1888)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c (1822)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)

Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance (1888)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 6: Homesickness (1893)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Anonymous: Allegro from Concerto in D for Trumpet & Winds (1740)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Leighton Lucas: Stage Fright: Rhapsody (1950)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Gondoliers: Overture (1889)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto (1720)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: My Soul, There is a Country (1916)

Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)

William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)

Gerald Finzi: Elegy 'The Fall of the Leaf' (1942)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo (1909)

Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 12 in B-Flat (1773)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)

Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite (1935)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)

Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Act 3 Sinfonia (1717)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude & Good Friday Spell (1882)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A (1739)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

Jeremy Sams: Jeremy's Jig (1986)

Carl Nielsen: Flute Concerto (1926)

Gaspar Sanz: Selections from 'Suite española' (1690)

Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 in f (1853)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Mêlée Fantasque (1921)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 9 'Remembrances' (1851)

Guy Ropartz: Serenade for Strings (1892)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)

Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo (1909)

Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)

Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite: Cantilena (1965)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Introduction (1955)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)

