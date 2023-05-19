WCLV Program Guide 05-22-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Walt Dickerson A Sense of Direction Why
JJ Johnson In Person Misterioso
Konitz/Wheeler Olden Times Kind Folk
Duke Ellington Such Suite Thunder Pretty Girl (The Star Crossed Lovers)
Sam Rivers Purple Violets Where to Go
Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Intimacy Of The Blues
Nina Simone Let It Be Me My Baby Just Cares For Me
Sonny Criss Mr. Blues Pour Flirtier God Bless the Child
Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Pyramid
Mark Whitfield The Marksman The Blues From Way Back
Art Tatum/Ben Webster Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day
Benny Golson Gone With Golson Staccato Swing
Tawanda Smile Sister Moon
Billy Childs Speak Like of Child Fragile
Mario Pavone Motion Poetry Emmett Spencer
Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Some Sweet Day
Sonny Clark Leapin' In Voodoo
Roger Kellaway I Was There Just in Time
Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights
Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Saqqara
Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do The Thing To Do
Eric Alexander The First Milestone The First Milestone
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Spells
Johnny Coles The Warm Sound Where
Vache/Charlap 2gether Soon
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Black Nightgown
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Stan Getz The Steamer Blues For Mary Jane
Kenny Drew Undercurrent FunkCosity
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo
Derek Gardner Pan Africa Blues for the Diaspora
Marc Copland Haunted Heart and Other Ballads Crescent
Montgomery Brothers Montgomery Brothers Jeannine
Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' the Bird All Or Nothing At All
Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day
David Murray Special Quartet La Tina Lee
Ben Allison Moments Inside Ghost Ship
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris
Peter Erskine You Never Know Amber Waves
Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls
Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Hesitating Blues
Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Tangerine Rhapsody
Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Joshua
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness
Corey Weeds Live at Frankie's Jazz Club Gypsy Blue
Kenny Werner Form and Fantasy Sicilienne
Victor Goines Sunrise to Midnight Midnight
Karrin Allison Round Midnight Spring can really hang you up the most
Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Ceora [Live]
Cyrus Chestnut Natural Essence I Remember
Booker Ervin Structurally Sound Stolen Moments
Stanley Turrentine That's Where It's At Soft Pedal Blues
Junko Onishi Cruisin' Blue Seven
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Sonata No. 3 for Solo Violin (1720)
Bernhard Crusell: Divertimento for Oboe & Strings (1823)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: The Padstow Lifeboat (1967)
Fela Sowande: Joyful Day from 'African Suite' (1955)
Sir Edward Elgar: Coronation March (1911)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for 3 Pianos 'Lodron' (1776)
Bill Evans: Song for Helen (1978)
Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24 in F-Sharp (1809)
Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)
Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 3 in C (1809)
Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)
Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 1 (1931)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Spinning Chorus (1841)
Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 18 in B-Flat (1800)
Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 'Fandango' (1799)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D (1713)
Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo brilliant in E-Flat (1834)
Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d (1785)
Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass (1868)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Sanctus (1874)
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Sanctus (1888)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c (1822)
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)
Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance (1888)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 6: Homesickness (1893)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
Anonymous: Allegro from Concerto in D for Trumpet & Winds (1740)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Leighton Lucas: Stage Fright: Rhapsody (1950)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Gondoliers: Overture (1889)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)
Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto (1720)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: My Soul, There is a Country (1916)
Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)
William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)
Gerald Finzi: Elegy 'The Fall of the Leaf' (1942)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)
Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo (1909)
Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 12 in B-Flat (1773)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)
Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite (1935)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)
Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)
Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Act 3 Sinfonia (1717)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude & Good Friday Spell (1882)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A (1739)
Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)
Jeremy Sams: Jeremy's Jig (1986)
Carl Nielsen: Flute Concerto (1926)
Gaspar Sanz: Selections from 'Suite española' (1690)
Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3 in f (1853)
Sir Arthur Bliss: Mêlée Fantasque (1921)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 9 'Remembrances' (1851)
Guy Ropartz: Serenade for Strings (1892)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)
Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)
Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo (1909)
Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)
Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)
Paul Creston: Choreografic Suite: Cantilena (1965)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Introduction (1955)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)