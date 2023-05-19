WCLV Program Guide 05-21-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

David Larsen, The Peplowski Project, Black Nightgown

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, At Last

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Never Can Say Goodbye

Metropolitan Jazz Octet, The Bowie Project, Let’s Dance

Hazelrigg Brothers, Synchronicity, Murder by Numbers

Dave McMurray, Grateful Dedication 2, Truckin’

Joe Locke, Makram , Raise Heaven

Behn Gillece, Between the Bars, Thinking Cap

Steve Smith, Time Flies, Tempus Fugue-It

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, My Funny Valentine

Miles Davis, Seven Steps to Heaven, Joshua

Miles Davis, Cookin’, Blues by Five

Dave Bass, The Trio Vol 3, Libertango

Clarice Assad, Window to the World, Nascimento Medley

Ian Dogole, Quinta Essentia, Togo

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, The Nearness of You

Hank Mobley, Soul Station, Soul Station

T. K. Blue, The Tide of Love, Luiza

Eric Alexander, A New Beginning, Maybe September

Bill Dobbins, Paradise, Sweet for Swee’ Pea \

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 4 in C (1816)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1897)

Claudio Monteverdi: Cantate Domino (1620)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An Organ Tour in Sweden - While some of us are actually there, we thought it only fair to share some of the sounds of instruments we’re visiting.

J.S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in a, BWV 551 Hans Fagius (1728 Cahman/Lövsta Bruk Church)

BACH: Fantasy, Jesu, meine Freude, BWV 713 Hans Fagius (1764 Wahlberg-1987 Grönlunds/German Church, Karlskrona)

YNGVE SKÖLD: Passacaglia, fr Church Symphony James D. Hicks (1905-2008 Åkerman & Lund/St. Johannes Church, Malmö)

JOHANN PACHELBEL: Chorale & Prelude, Vom Himmel hoch Karin Nelson (1992 Brombaugh/Haga Church, Göteborg)

STAFFAN BJÖRKLUND: Melody Staffan Björklund (1971 Andersen choir organ/Linköping Cathedral)

OSKAR LINDBERG: Sonata in g, Op. 23 James D. Hicks (1929 Setterquist/Linköping Cathedral)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns and Anthems of Praise and Adoration - Inspiring music will be featured for this edition of With Heart and Voice. Join Peter DuBois for an uplifting program of sacred choral and organ music from across the centuries.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Gigue (1737)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music (1739)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Gavotte (1737)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin (1720)

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1898)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Trio in C (1770)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Giovanni Palestrina: Alma Redemptoris Mater (1570)

Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in c-Sharp (1889)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claudio Monteverdi: "Zefiro torna, e di soavi accenti," SV 251, from Scherzi Musicali Jeremy Denk, piano

Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to La forza del destino Colorado Music Festival Orchestra; Peter Oundjian, conductor Colorado Music Festival, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, CO

Wang Jie: Flying on the Scaly Backs of Our Mountains Colorado Music Festival Orchestra; Peter Oundjian, conductor Colorado Music Festival, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, CO

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Eli Robbins calling from Peachtree City, GA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R Movement 3: Allegro ma non tanto Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe d'amore; Portland Baroque Orchestra; Monica Huggett, artistic director

David Kirkland Garner: MELT Alcides Rodriguez, clarinet; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Brad Ritchie, cello; Susan Welty, horn; Andrew Brady, bassoon; Julie Coucheron, piano Atlanta Chamber Players, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in c minor K. 406 Movement 2: Andante Dover Quartet Michael Tree, viola Album: Dover Quartet Plays Mozart Cedille 167

Joachim Raff: Cavatina, from Six Morceaux No. 3, Op. 85 Sherniyaz Mussakhan, violin; Swiss Orchestra; Lena-Lisa Wustendorfer, conductor 12 Concerts from Switzerland, Andermatt Concert Hall, Andermatt, Switzerland Music: 4:47

Camille Saint-Saens: Morceau de Concert for Horn and Piano, Op. 94 Jeffrey Fair, horn; Paige Roberts Molloy, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arr. Ignaz Lachner: Piano Concerto No 17 in G Major Orli Shaham, piano; Parker Quartet; Luca Lombardi, bass Chamber Music Athens Festival, Bernard Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Daniel Stewart, conductor; Michelle Bradley, soprano; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano; Mario Chang, tenor; Rod Gilfry, baritone Daniel Stewart, conductor; San Francisco Symphony Chorus

Anna Clyne: Sound and Fury

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d Op 125 ‘Choral’

Aaron Copland: Suite from Billy the Kid—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Latonia Moore, soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/5/2022.

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 70 in D (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

George Walker: Lilacs

Richard Strauss: Suite in Three Parts from ‘Der Rosenkavalier’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2021 - Co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and clarinetist Alex Laing, this week features two broadcast premiers of original music written by impressively sophisticated teenagers. We’ll also meet an exuberant 13-year-old cellist who performs the music of Shostakovich and a young violinist from rural-most Tennessee who treats us to the music of Fritz Kreisler

Fiona Huang, 13, cello, from Saratoga, CA performs Cello Sonata in D Minor, Op. 40, Mvmt 2 Dmitri Shostakovich, Allegra Chapman, piano.

Host and pianist Peter Dugan performs Hexachord Composition by Ziyi Tao, 18, Composer, from Forest Hills, NY

Iris Shepherd, 16, violin, from Henry, Tennessee performs La Gitana By Fritz Kreisler

Allison Park, viola; Audry Kim, Dara Moayer, Jessica Zhang, cello; Mia Safdie, harp; Slater Anton, flute; and co-host and clarinetist, Alex Laing peform Binding Disunity by Joseph “Joey” Karz, 18, Composer, Los Angeles, CA

Solomon Sigmon; 17, clarinet, from Owens Cross Roads, Alabama performs Homage a Manuel de Falla by Béla Kovács

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Domenico Cimarosa: Concertante in G (1793)

Edvard Grieg: Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' (1876)

Ernö Dohnányi: Symphony No. 1 in d (1901)

Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba (1943)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

James Wilding: Nehanda Remembered (1999); Peace on Earth (2001) James Wilding, piano

William Rayer: Memories of Childhood Dreams Jane Berkner, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Larry Baker: Circumzenithal Arc Matthew Holm, marimba

Daniel McCarthy: All the West Was Moving (1997) Barrick Stees, bassoon; Arianna String Quartet

Margaret Brouwer: Remembrances Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Entrepreneurship & Innovation: A Conversation with: Eduardo Gonzalez

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F (1802)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 (1809)

Gregorian Chant: Ave maris stella (1300)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio: Súplica (2009)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)