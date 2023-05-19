WCLV Program Guide 05-20-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

3-D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, I Only Have Eyes for You

Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, My Secret Love

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Four

Miles Davis, Complete Concert 1964, All of You

Behn Gillece, Between the Bars, Apogee

Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Holy Land

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Blues for Smalls

Harold Mabern, The Iron Man, T-Bone Steak

Michael Dease, The Other Shoe, Wake-Up Call

Michael Dease, Best Next Thing, With Love

Charles Tolliver, Connect, Emperor March

Michael Wetherwax, Big Band Trax by Wax, Gina’s Groove

Airmen of Note, Out of the Clouds, Wellspring

Louis Hayes, Exactly Right, Exactly Right

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Meditation

Charles Lloyd, Dream Weaver, Dream Weaver

Nick Finzer, Dreams, Visions, Illusions, Intro/Follow Your Heart

Dan Wilson, Things Eternal, Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, A Foggy Day

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Francisco Mignone Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Francisco Mignone Seresta No. 2 for Double Quartet (1956) Cuarteto Latinamericano; La Catrina String Quartet

Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 4 in c, BWV 1017 Itzhak Perlman, violin; Martha Argerich, piano

Federico Mompou Ballet Jordi Maso, piano

Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 (ii. Adagio) Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada

Jules Massenet Le Cid, ballet suite selections Moscow Symphony Orchestra Antonio de Almeida

Alessandro Grandi Dixit Dominus" Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine Leonor Suarez Dulzaides

Ignacio de Jerusalem Quem terra pontus sidera Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings

Xavier Montsalvatge Fantasia Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar

Isaac Albeniz Six Salon Mazurkas, Op. 66 Miguel Baselga, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claudio Monteverdi: "Zefiro torna, e di soavi accenti," SV 251, from Scherzi Musicali Jeremy Denk, piano

Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to La forza del destino Colorado Music Festival Orchestra; Peter Oundjian, conductor Colorado Music Festival, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, CO

Wang Jie: Flying on the Scaly Backs of Our Mountains Colorado Music Festival Orchestra; Peter Oundjian, conductor Colorado Music Festival, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, CO

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Eli Robbins calling from Peachtree City, GA

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R Movement 3: Allegro ma non tanto Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe d'amore; Portland Baroque Orchestra; Monica Huggett, artistic director

David Kirkland Garner: MELT Alcides Rodriguez, clarinet; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Brad Ritchie, cello; Susan Welty, horn; Andrew Brady, bassoon; Julie Coucheron, piano Atlanta Chamber Players, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in c minor K. 406 Movement 2: Andante Dover Quartet Michael Tree, viola

Joachim Raff: Cavatina, from Six Morceaux No. 3, Op. 85 Sherniyaz Mussakhan, violin; Swiss Orchestra; Lena-Lisa Wustendorfer, conductor 12 Concerts from Switzerland, Andermatt Concert Hall, Andermatt, Switzerland

Camille Saint-Saens: Morceau de Concert for Horn and Piano, Op. 94 Jeffrey Fair, horn; Paige Roberts Molloy, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arr. Ignaz Lachner: Piano Concerto No 17 in G Major Orli Shaham, piano; Parker Quartet; Luca Lombardi, bass Chamber Music Athens Festival, Bernard Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Henry Mancini: The Pink Panther: Theme (1963)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Scott Joplin: A Treemonisha Sampler (1911)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée (1612)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' (1869)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop (1949)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2021 - Co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and clarinetist Alex Laing, this week features two broadcast premiers of original music written by impressively sophisticated teenagers. We’ll also meet an exuberant 13-year-old cellist who performs the music of Shostakovich and a young violinist from rural-most Tennessee who treats us to the music of Fritz Kreisler

Fiona Huang, 13, cello, from Saratoga, CA performs Cello Sonata in D Minor, Op. 40, Mvmt 2 y Dmitri Shostakovich, Allegra Chapman, piano.

Host and pianist Peter Dugan performs Hexachord Composition by Ziyi Tao, 18, Composer, from Forest Hills, NY

Iris Shepherd, 16, violin, from Henry, Tennessee performs La Gitana By Fritz Kreisler

Allison Park, viola; Audry Kim, Dara Moayer, Jessica Zhang, cello; Mia Safdie, harp; Slater Anton, flute; and co-host and clarinetist, Alex Laing peform Binding Disunity by Joseph “Joey” Karz, 18, Composer, Los Angeles, CA

Solomon Sigmon; 17, clarinet, from Owens Cross Roads, Alabama performs Homage a Manuel de Falla by Béla Kovács

Host Peter Dugan, piano & Co-Host Alex Laing clarinet duo perform Suite for Violin and Piano, 3rd Mvt., “Gamin’” by William Grant Still

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Don Giovanni, Mozart’s masterpiece of cutting humor, gripping drama, and sublime music. The cast stars baritone Peter Mattei in the title role of the predatory Don. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, and Ying Fang are Anna, Elvira, and Zerlina, who all contend with the Don’s advances. Tenor Ben Bliss is the dutiful Don Ottavio and bass-baritone Adam Plachetka is Giovanni’s downtrodden servant Leporello. Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann makes her company debut this season leading Mozart’s powerful score in a new production by Tony Award-winner Ivo van Hove.

16:47 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Adolph Deutsch – From Broadway to Hollywood

George Gershwin: Waltz in C from ‘Pardon My English’—Leonard Pennario, piano

Adolph Deutsch: The Maltese Falcon: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Adolph Deutsch: George Washington Slept Here: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Main title—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch

Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Carriage Ride & Dancing in the Dark—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch

Adolph Deutsch: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: Barn Dance—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch

Adolph Deutsch: High Sierra: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Adolph Deutsch: Northern Pursuit: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Adolph Deutsch: The Mask of Dimitrios: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Americana Musicals - The heartland gets its due in an hour of shows that are saying, in one way or another, that "the land we belong to is grand."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Matthias Pintscher, conductor; Cristina Gomez Godoy, oboe

Alexander Zemlinsky: Sinfonietta Op 23

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 ‘Spring’

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2—London Philharmonic; Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: The McBeeBee Twins…Henry Morgan: Cowboys…Stuart Mclean: The Greatest Hockey Game Ever Played

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 (1816)

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Preghiera from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 (1802)

Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962)

Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)