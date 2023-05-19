WCLV Program Guide 05-20-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
3-D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, I Only Have Eyes for You
Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, My Secret Love
George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Four
Miles Davis, Complete Concert 1964, All of You
Behn Gillece, Between the Bars, Apogee
Ed Cherry, Are We There Yet?, Holy Land
George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Blues for Smalls
Harold Mabern, The Iron Man, T-Bone Steak
Michael Dease, The Other Shoe, Wake-Up Call
Michael Dease, Best Next Thing, With Love
Charles Tolliver, Connect, Emperor March
Michael Wetherwax, Big Band Trax by Wax, Gina’s Groove
Airmen of Note, Out of the Clouds, Wellspring
Louis Hayes, Exactly Right, Exactly Right
George Coleman, Live at Smalls, Meditation
Charles Lloyd, Dream Weaver, Dream Weaver
Nick Finzer, Dreams, Visions, Illusions, Intro/Follow Your Heart
Dan Wilson, Things Eternal, Tell Me a Bedtime Story
Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, A Foggy Day
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
Francisco Mignone Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano
Francisco Mignone Seresta No. 2 for Double Quartet (1956) Cuarteto Latinamericano; La Catrina String Quartet
Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 4 in c, BWV 1017 Itzhak Perlman, violin; Martha Argerich, piano
Federico Mompou Ballet Jordi Maso, piano
Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 (ii. Adagio) Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada
Jules Massenet Le Cid, ballet suite selections Moscow Symphony Orchestra Antonio de Almeida
Alessandro Grandi Dixit Dominus" Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine Leonor Suarez Dulzaides
Ignacio de Jerusalem Quem terra pontus sidera Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings
Xavier Montsalvatge Fantasia Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar
Isaac Albeniz Six Salon Mazurkas, Op. 66 Miguel Baselga, piano
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Claudio Monteverdi: "Zefiro torna, e di soavi accenti," SV 251, from Scherzi Musicali Jeremy Denk, piano
Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to La forza del destino Colorado Music Festival Orchestra; Peter Oundjian, conductor Colorado Music Festival, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, CO
Wang Jie: Flying on the Scaly Backs of Our Mountains Colorado Music Festival Orchestra; Peter Oundjian, conductor Colorado Music Festival, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, CO
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Eli Robbins calling from Peachtree City, GA
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for oboe d'amore in A Major, BWV 1055R Movement 3: Allegro ma non tanto Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe d'amore; Portland Baroque Orchestra; Monica Huggett, artistic director
David Kirkland Garner: MELT Alcides Rodriguez, clarinet; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Brad Ritchie, cello; Susan Welty, horn; Andrew Brady, bassoon; Julie Coucheron, piano Atlanta Chamber Players, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in c minor K. 406 Movement 2: Andante Dover Quartet Michael Tree, viola
Joachim Raff: Cavatina, from Six Morceaux No. 3, Op. 85 Sherniyaz Mussakhan, violin; Swiss Orchestra; Lena-Lisa Wustendorfer, conductor 12 Concerts from Switzerland, Andermatt Concert Hall, Andermatt, Switzerland
Camille Saint-Saens: Morceau de Concert for Horn and Piano, Op. 94 Jeffrey Fair, horn; Paige Roberts Molloy, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arr. Ignaz Lachner: Piano Concerto No 17 in G Major Orli Shaham, piano; Parker Quartet; Luca Lombardi, bass Chamber Music Athens Festival, Bernard Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Henry Mancini: The Pink Panther: Theme (1963)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Scott Joplin: A Treemonisha Sampler (1911)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée (1612)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' (1869)
Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop (1949)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2021 - Co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and clarinetist Alex Laing, this week features two broadcast premiers of original music written by impressively sophisticated teenagers. We’ll also meet an exuberant 13-year-old cellist who performs the music of Shostakovich and a young violinist from rural-most Tennessee who treats us to the music of Fritz Kreisler
Fiona Huang, 13, cello, from Saratoga, CA performs Cello Sonata in D Minor, Op. 40, Mvmt 2 y Dmitri Shostakovich, Allegra Chapman, piano.
Host and pianist Peter Dugan performs Hexachord Composition by Ziyi Tao, 18, Composer, from Forest Hills, NY
Iris Shepherd, 16, violin, from Henry, Tennessee performs La Gitana By Fritz Kreisler
Allison Park, viola; Audry Kim, Dara Moayer, Jessica Zhang, cello; Mia Safdie, harp; Slater Anton, flute; and co-host and clarinetist, Alex Laing peform Binding Disunity by Joseph “Joey” Karz, 18, Composer, Los Angeles, CA
Solomon Sigmon; 17, clarinet, from Owens Cross Roads, Alabama performs Homage a Manuel de Falla by Béla Kovács
Host Peter Dugan, piano & Co-Host Alex Laing clarinet duo perform Suite for Violin and Piano, 3rd Mvt., “Gamin’” by William Grant Still
13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Don Giovanni, Mozart’s masterpiece of cutting humor, gripping drama, and sublime music. The cast stars baritone Peter Mattei in the title role of the predatory Don. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, and Ying Fang are Anna, Elvira, and Zerlina, who all contend with the Don’s advances. Tenor Ben Bliss is the dutiful Don Ottavio and bass-baritone Adam Plachetka is Giovanni’s downtrodden servant Leporello. Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann makes her company debut this season leading Mozart’s powerful score in a new production by Tony Award-winner Ivo van Hove.
16:47 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Adolph Deutsch – From Broadway to Hollywood
George Gershwin: Waltz in C from ‘Pardon My English’—Leonard Pennario, piano
Adolph Deutsch: The Maltese Falcon: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg
Adolph Deutsch: George Washington Slept Here: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg
Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Main title—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch
Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Carriage Ride & Dancing in the Dark—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch
Adolph Deutsch: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: Barn Dance—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch
Adolph Deutsch: High Sierra: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg
Adolph Deutsch: Northern Pursuit: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg
Adolph Deutsch: The Mask of Dimitrios: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Americana Musicals - The heartland gets its due in an hour of shows that are saying, in one way or another, that "the land we belong to is grand."
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello 'Gassenhauer' (1797)
Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Matthias Pintscher, conductor; Cristina Gomez Godoy, oboe
Alexander Zemlinsky: Sinfonietta Op 23
Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 ‘Spring’
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2—London Philharmonic; Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: The McBeeBee Twins…Henry Morgan: Cowboys…Stuart Mclean: The Greatest Hockey Game Ever Played
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 (1816)
John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)
Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Preghiera from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla (1938)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 (1802)
Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962)
Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)