WCLV Program Guide 05-19-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Two Over One

Cece Gable Next year's Song The Last Goodbye

Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Katerina Ballerina

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Trane Whistle Stolen Moments

Dave Bailey Two Feet in the Guitter Comin' Home Baby

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage

Roger Kellaway The Art of Interconnectedness Lazy 'Sippi Steamer

Clayton/Hamilton Orch Heart and Soul 15 Minutes Late

Cyrus Chestnut The Nutman Speaks Blues For Nita

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina This Is New

Ken Foswer Resolution When It's All Over

Roy McGrath Menjune Groove 4

Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Sparkle Lights

Bill Carrothers After Hrs Vol 4 Lost in the Stars

Rene Marie I Want to Be Evil My Heart Belongs To Daddy

Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move Foi a Saudade

Chuck Redd Groove City Renewal

Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two at the Top If You Can't Call Don't Come

Christian Jacob New Jazz Standards Vol 5 Silver Ambience

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Can't Get Out Of This Mood

Stan Getz Pure Getz I Wish I Knew

Jason Marshall New Beginnings Fallen Feathers

Thomas Linger Out In It Linger's Lament

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Late Afternoon

Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone

Steve Davis Images Twain's World

Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls like Vibes Guys and Dolls

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

David Newman Davey Blue Cristo Redentor

Duke Pearson Wahoo ESP (Extrasensory Perception)

Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll

Ray Bryant This Is Ray Bryant Manteca

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Glory

Ed Thigpen #1 Is That So

Brian Lynch Spheres of Influence You Know I Care

Mike Clark Blues on Top Willow Weep For Me

Sara Gazarek/Josh Nelson Dreaming in Blue Blackbird/Bye Bye Blackbird

Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries Sea Changes

Terence Blanchard Simply Stated Detour Ahead

Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love

Derek Gardner Pan Africa Highlife Suite

Catherine Russell Alone Together You're Not The Only Oyster In The Stew

Bob Wilbur/Scott Hamilton Bob Wilbur with the Scott Hamilton Quartet Taking A Chance On Love

Benny Carter 3/4/5 The Small Group Sessions Moon Song

Jesse Davis Live At Small's Jazz Club These Foolish Things [Live]

Lem Winchester Winchester Special How Are Things in Glocca Morra

Sonny Criss Sonny Criss Quartet with special guest Wynton Kelly You Don't Know What Love Is

John Coltrane Transitions Dear Lord

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions But I Did What They Said

George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club Nearness of You

Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Young Moon

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Hand in Glove

Alvin Queen A Tribute to Oscar Peterson Sushi

Thelonious Monk Something in Blue Something In Blue

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G (1778)

Florence Price: Cotton Dance (1945)

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars (1929)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Arie di corte (1931)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture (1872)

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D (1723)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 19 in D (1762)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)

Anton Bruckner: Te Deum (1884)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in A 'Echo' (1740)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943)

John Dowland: Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home (1600)

Federico García Lorca: El café de Chinitas (1931)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Carl Zeller: Der Obersteiger: Sei nicht bös (1894)

Carl Reinecke: Flute Concerto in D (1908)

John Williams: Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme (1977)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: On the Green (1936)

John Williams: Star Wars: Main Title (1977)

Daryl Runswick: Patter Matter (1978)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great (1927)

Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings in B-Flat 'Mannheim No. 3' (1746)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 34 (1780)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)

Alfredo Catalani: Scherzo (1878)

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude (1891)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Hans Gál: Serenade for Strings (1937)

19:30 SPECIAL The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

An Event in the Mandel Opera and Humanities: The American Dream Festival, live from Severance Music Center

Daniel Reith, conductor

Scott Joplin: ‘Treemonisha’ Overture

Julia Perry: Short Piece for Orchestra

William Grant Still: ‘Darker America’

Bernard Herrmann: Suite from ‘Vertigo’

Raven Chacon: ‘Voiceless Mass’

Edgard Varèse (arr Chou Wen-Chung): ‘Amériques’ (1929 version)

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

Viktor Ullmann: Menuett [Totentanz] (1943)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Symphony in F-Sharp (1952)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 (1722)

Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 3 'In the Forest' (1869)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C (1763)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo from Violin Sonata (1943)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)

Arvo Pärt: Variations for the Healing of Arinushka (1977)

William Henry Harris: Holy is the True Light (1948)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata (1918)

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering (2012)