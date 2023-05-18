© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-19-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published May 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Tyshawn Sorey     Mesmerism   Two Over One

      Cece Gable  Next year's Song  The Last Goodbye

      Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     Katerina Ballerina

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Trane Whistle     Stolen Moments

      Dave Bailey Two Feet in the Guitter Comin' Home Baby

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Pilgrimage

      Roger Kellaway    The Art of Interconnectedness Lazy 'Sippi Steamer

      Clayton/Hamilton Orch   Heart and Soul    15 Minutes Late

      Cyrus Chestnut    The Nutman Speaks Blues For Nita

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      This Is New

      Ken Foswer  Resolution  When It's All Over

      Roy McGrath Menjune     Groove 4

      Joe Lovano  Trio Tapestry     Sparkle Lights

      Bill Carrothers   After Hrs Vol 4   Lost in the Stars

      Rene Marie  I Want to Be Evil My Heart Belongs To Daddy

      Gilad Edelman     My Groove, Your Move    Foi a Saudade

      Chuck Redd  Groove City Renewal

      Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two at the Top    If You Can't Call Don't Come

      Christian Jacob   New Jazz Standards Vol 5      Silver Ambience

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Can't Get Out Of This Mood

      Stan Getz   Pure Getz   I Wish I Knew

      Jason Marshall    New Beginnings    Fallen Feathers

      Thomas Linger     Out In It   Linger's Lament

      Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Late Afternoon

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Long Gone

      Steve Davis Images      Twain's World

      Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls like Vibes     Guys and Dolls

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

David Newman      Davey Blue  Cristo Redentor

      Duke Pearson      Wahoo ESP (Extrasensory Perception)

      Shawn Purcell     180   A Long Stroll

      Ray Bryant  This Is Ray Bryant      Manteca

      Michael Dease     Best Next Thing   Glory

      Ed Thigpen  #1    Is That So

      Brian Lynch Spheres of Influence    You Know I Care

      Mike Clark  Blues on Top      Willow Weep For Me

      Sara Gazarek/Josh Nelson      Dreaming in Blue  Blackbird/Bye Bye Blackbird

      Sir Roland Hanna  Tributaries Sea Changes

      Terence Blanchard Simply Stated     Detour Ahead

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Lullaby In D

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5    There Is No Greater Love

      Derek Gardner     Pan Africa   Highlife Suite

      Catherine Russell Alone Together     You're Not The Only Oyster In The Stew

      Bob Wilbur/Scott Hamilton     Bob Wilbur with the Scott Hamilton Quartet       Taking A Chance On Love

      Benny Carter      3/4/5 The Small Group Sessions      Moon Song

      Jesse Davis Live At Small's Jazz Club      These Foolish Things [Live]

      Lem Winchester    Winchester Special      How Are Things in Glocca Morra

      Sonny Criss Sonny Criss Quartet with special guest Wynton Kelly   You Don't Know What Love Is

      John Coltrane     Transitions Dear Lord

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions     But I Did What They Said

      George Coleman    Live At Small's Jazz Club     Nearness of You

      Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Young Moon

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Hand in Glove

      Alvin Queen A Tribute to Oscar Peterson   Sushi

      Thelonious Monk   Something in Blue Something In Blue

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G (1778)

Florence Price: Cotton Dance (1945)

Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars (1929)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Arie di corte (1931)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture (1872)

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D (1723)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 19 in D (1762)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)

Anton Bruckner: Te Deum (1884)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in A 'Echo' (1740)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943)

John Dowland: Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home (1600)

Federico García Lorca: El café de Chinitas (1931)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Carl Zeller: Der Obersteiger: Sei nicht bös (1894)

Carl Reinecke: Flute Concerto in D (1908)

John Williams: Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme (1977)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: On the Green (1936)

John Williams: Star Wars: Main Title (1977)

Daryl Runswick: Patter Matter (1978)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great (1927)

Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings in B-Flat 'Mannheim No. 3' (1746)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 34 (1780)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)

Alfredo Catalani: Scherzo (1878)

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude (1891)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Hans Gál: Serenade for Strings (1937)

19:30 SPECIAL The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

An Event in the Mandel Opera and Humanities: The American Dream Festival, live from Severance Music Center

Daniel Reith, conductor

Scott Joplin: ‘Treemonisha’ Overture

Julia Perry: Short Piece for Orchestra

William Grant Still: ‘Darker America’

Bernard Herrmann: Suite from ‘Vertigo’

Raven Chacon: ‘Voiceless Mass’

Edgard Varèse (arr Chou Wen-Chung): ‘Amériques’ (1929 version)

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

Viktor Ullmann: Menuett [Totentanz] (1943)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Symphony in F-Sharp (1952)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 (1722)

Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 3 'In the Forest' (1869)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C (1763)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo from Violin Sonata (1943)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)

Arvo Pärt: Variations for the Healing of Arinushka (1977)

William Henry Harris: Holy is the True Light (1948)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata (1918)

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering (2012)

