WCLV Program Guide 05-19-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Two Over One
Cece Gable Next year's Song The Last Goodbye
Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Katerina Ballerina
Eddie Lockjaw Davis Trane Whistle Stolen Moments
Dave Bailey Two Feet in the Guitter Comin' Home Baby
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage
Roger Kellaway The Art of Interconnectedness Lazy 'Sippi Steamer
Clayton/Hamilton Orch Heart and Soul 15 Minutes Late
Cyrus Chestnut The Nutman Speaks Blues For Nita
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina This Is New
Ken Foswer Resolution When It's All Over
Roy McGrath Menjune Groove 4
Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Sparkle Lights
Bill Carrothers After Hrs Vol 4 Lost in the Stars
Rene Marie I Want to Be Evil My Heart Belongs To Daddy
Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move Foi a Saudade
Chuck Redd Groove City Renewal
Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two at the Top If You Can't Call Don't Come
Christian Jacob New Jazz Standards Vol 5 Silver Ambience
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Can't Get Out Of This Mood
Stan Getz Pure Getz I Wish I Knew
Jason Marshall New Beginnings Fallen Feathers
Thomas Linger Out In It Linger's Lament
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Late Afternoon
Joshua Redman LongGone Long Gone
Steve Davis Images Twain's World
Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls like Vibes Guys and Dolls
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
David Newman Davey Blue Cristo Redentor
Duke Pearson Wahoo ESP (Extrasensory Perception)
Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll
Ray Bryant This Is Ray Bryant Manteca
Michael Dease Best Next Thing Glory
Ed Thigpen #1 Is That So
Brian Lynch Spheres of Influence You Know I Care
Mike Clark Blues on Top Willow Weep For Me
Sara Gazarek/Josh Nelson Dreaming in Blue Blackbird/Bye Bye Blackbird
Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries Sea Changes
Terence Blanchard Simply Stated Detour Ahead
Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love
Derek Gardner Pan Africa Highlife Suite
Catherine Russell Alone Together You're Not The Only Oyster In The Stew
Bob Wilbur/Scott Hamilton Bob Wilbur with the Scott Hamilton Quartet Taking A Chance On Love
Benny Carter 3/4/5 The Small Group Sessions Moon Song
Jesse Davis Live At Small's Jazz Club These Foolish Things [Live]
Lem Winchester Winchester Special How Are Things in Glocca Morra
Sonny Criss Sonny Criss Quartet with special guest Wynton Kelly You Don't Know What Love Is
John Coltrane Transitions Dear Lord
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions But I Did What They Said
George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club Nearness of You
Connie Han Secrets of Inanna Young Moon
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Hand in Glove
Alvin Queen A Tribute to Oscar Peterson Sushi
Thelonious Monk Something in Blue Something In Blue
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G (1778)
Florence Price: Cotton Dance (1945)
Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars (1929)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Arie di corte (1931)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture (1872)
Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)
Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D (1723)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 19 in D (1762)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)
Anton Bruckner: Te Deum (1884)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in A 'Echo' (1740)
Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943)
John Dowland: Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home (1600)
Federico García Lorca: El café de Chinitas (1931)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)
Carl Zeller: Der Obersteiger: Sei nicht bös (1894)
Carl Reinecke: Flute Concerto in D (1908)
John Williams: Star Wars: Princess Leia's Theme (1977)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: On the Green (1936)
John Williams: Star Wars: Main Title (1977)
Daryl Runswick: Patter Matter (1978)
Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great (1927)
Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)
Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings in B-Flat 'Mannheim No. 3' (1746)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 34 (1780)
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)
Alfredo Catalani: Scherzo (1878)
Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude (1891)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra (1860)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)
Hans Gál: Serenade for Strings (1937)
19:30 SPECIAL The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
An Event in the Mandel Opera and Humanities: The American Dream Festival, live from Severance Music Center
Daniel Reith, conductor
Scott Joplin: ‘Treemonisha’ Overture
Julia Perry: Short Piece for Orchestra
William Grant Still: ‘Darker America’
Bernard Herrmann: Suite from ‘Vertigo’
Raven Chacon: ‘Voiceless Mass’
Edgard Varèse (arr Chou Wen-Chung): ‘Amériques’ (1929 version)
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)
Viktor Ullmann: Menuett [Totentanz] (1943)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Symphony in F-Sharp (1952)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 (1722)
Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 3 'In the Forest' (1869)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C (1763)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo from Violin Sonata (1943)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)
Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)
Arvo Pärt: Variations for the Healing of Arinushka (1977)
William Henry Harris: Holy is the True Light (1948)
Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata (1918)
Einojuhani Rautavaara: Whispering (2012)