5 things to do in NEO: ‘Finding Home’ at Canton Museum of Art, Cleveland Asian Festival and more

‘Finding Home: Four Artists’ Journeys’

The Canton Museum of Art plays host to visual memoirs of the immigrant experience by four acclaimed illustrators, Frances Jetter, David Macaulay, James McMullan and Yuyi Morales. “Finding Home: Four Artists’ Journeys” illuminates each artist’s family journey to America with more than 150 works of art ranging from drawings and paintings to block prints and mixed media. The collection of compelling family narratives is on view through July 23.



Cleveland Asian Festival

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the Cleveland Asian Festival is this Saturday and Sunday in AsiaTown. The festival features traditional Asian dance and song, kung fu demonstrations and an Asian-pop dance competition. The event kicks off with a traditional lion dance team Saturday, May 20, at 11:30 a.m., and continues through Sunday, May 21, in AsiaTown along Payne Avenue between East 27th and East 30th Streets.

‘The Golden Age of Kids’ TV: Cleveland’

The Cleveland Cinematheque at the Cleveland Institute of Art hosts Emmy-award winning writer Dan O’Shannon as he screens his new documentary “The Golden Age of Kids’ TV: Cleveland.” Favorite characters like Barnaby and Superhost get the spotlight in this look back at children’s television programs in Northeast Ohio from the ‘50s to the ‘70s. The film gets its world premiere at the Cinematheque Tuesday, May 23, at 7 p.m.



The American Dream: Superheroes in Poetry

The Cleveland Public Library spotlights the poems of Langston Hughes and Julia De Burgos as part of the Mandel Opera and Humanities Festival. Hosted by the Cleveland Public Library’s new artist-in-residence Raquel M. Ortiz, the event includes Cleveland Metropolitan School District students performing poems accompanied by live music. The American Dream: Superheroes in Poetry takes place Friday, May 19, at 12 p.m., at the CPL main campus Downtown in the Eastman Reading Garden.



Tuesday Musical free concert

The final round of Tuesday Musical’s annual scholarship competition is free and open to the public including the chance for audience members to help pick the winner of the People’s Choice Award. Enjoy final round performances in voice, guitar, piano and more at the Guzzetta Recital Hall at the University of Akron Sunday, May 21, at 2:30 p.m.

