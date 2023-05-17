© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-18-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published May 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Benny Green These Are Soulful Days  Summer Nights

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Lone Waltz

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Moon Dancer

      Bobby Watson      Round Trip  Ceora

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    Native Speaker

      George Coleman    Live At Small's Jazz Club     Four

      Altin Sencalar    Reconnected Chance

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Top Down Tourism

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    I Thought I Took The Road Less Traveled

      Clifford Brown/Max Roach      Study in Brown    Land's End

      Mihaly Borbely    Miracles of the Night   Threeplus Dreams

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      Wayfaring Stranger

      Hampton Hawes     At The Piano      Morning

      Industrial Jazz Group   City of Angles    Void When Detached

      Unhinged Sextet   Don't Blink Low Talk

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   Ruby My Dear

      Duke Pearson      Wahoo Wahoo

      Art Farmer  Ph.D  Ph.D

      Cecilia Smith    The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Body and Soul

      Michael Brecker   Nearness of You   My Ship

      Horace Silver     Blowin' The Blues Away  Peace

      Joe Henderson     State of the Tenor Vol 1      Soulville

      Tommy Flanagan    Sunset and the Mockingbird    With Malice Toward None

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues    Hootie Blues

      Stanley Turrentine      Comin' Your Way   Fine L'il Lass

      Various Artist    The Other side of Ellington   Mount Harrisa

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Dmitry Baevsky    The Composers     Three Wishes

      Bruce Barth Dedication  Golden Glow

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

      George Cables     Maybeck Recital Hall    Bess You is my Woman Now

      Stan Getz   Poetry      A Night in Tunisia

      Charles Ruggerio  Drummer/Composer  The Creeper

      Duke Ellington    Ellington Indigos Tenderly

      Allen Toussaint   The Bright Mississippi  Just A Closer Walk With Thee

      Sonny Rollins     On Impulse  Blue Room

      Paul Bley   Bebop Lady Bird

      Oliver Nelson     Screamin' the Blues     Screamin' the Blues

      Johnny Coles      Little Johnny C   Heavy Legs

      Horace Silver     Horace-Scope      Where You At

      Shirley Horn      You're My Thrill  Why Don't You Do Right

      Grant Green Matador     Bedouin

      Terri Lyne Carrington   New Standards Vol 1     Ima

      Steve Davis Update      Daydream

      Bill Evans  Alone (Again)     The Touch of Your Lips

      George Colligan   King's Dream      Liam's Lament

      Nick Hempton      Odd Man Out Nights And Mornings

      Steve Turre Colors for the Masters  Quietude

      Marcus Roberts    Deep in the Shed  E. Dankworth

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     Rebirth

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Flyover Country

      Donald Byrd Byrd in Hand      Here Am I

      Sarah Vaughn      Sarah Vaughn      It's Crazy

      Mark Masters      Clifford Brown Project  Daahoud

      Dizzy Gillespie   Dizzier and Dizzier     52nd Street Theme

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  Pony Express

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

E. J. Moeran: First Rhapsody (1922)

Silvius Leopold Weiss: Presto (1720)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 1 'Terezinha de Jesús' (1926)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Henry Tucker: Weeping, Sad and Lonely (1863)

Henry Fillmore: March 'Men of Ohio' (1921)

Franz Schubert: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1813)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Act 2 Finale 'Oath Duet' (1886)

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (1910)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Menuetts 1 & 2 (1737)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)

Percy Grainger: Duke of Marlborough Fanfare (1939)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle in a (1857)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card: Raucous Rumpus (2016)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Autumn Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet in F (1896)

Peter Boyer: Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1 (2013)

William Byrd: Earl of Oxford's March (1590)

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 5 (1765)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)

Henry Fillmore: Lassus Trombone (1915)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

E. J. Moeran: Cello Concerto (1945)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat (1817)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Oh, Lady Be Good!' (1973)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 14 for Winds (1777)

Tommaso Traetta: Armida: Overture (1761)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 2 in e 'Missions of California' (1940)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture (1893)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Farewell to America' (1872)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 11 (1834)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882)

Eduard Tubin: Festive Prelude (1940)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4 in E (1737)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture (1812)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Joseph Beal & James Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock (1957)

Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in g (1722)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 61 in D (1795)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 (1914)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 13 (1895)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andante from Guitar Quintet (1950)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ignaz Pleyel: Cello Concerto in C (1795)

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)

Ernesto Lecuona: Danza lucumi (1930)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien (1894)

Karl Goldmark: Violin Concerto in a (1877)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Claude Debussy: Khamma (1912)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)

Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)

Gustav Mahler: Piano Quartet Movement (1876)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7 'Noon' (1761)

Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony (1875)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)

Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude (1907)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Somei Satoh: Bifu (2012)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

