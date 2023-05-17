WCLV Program Guide 05-18-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Benny Green These Are Soulful Days Summer Nights
Dominic Miller Vagabond Lone Waltz
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Moon Dancer
Bobby Watson Round Trip Ceora
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker
George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club Four
Altin Sencalar Reconnected Chance
Jazz Defenders Scheming Top Down Tourism
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions I Thought I Took The Road Less Traveled
Clifford Brown/Max Roach Study in Brown Land's End
Mihaly Borbely Miracles of the Night Threeplus Dreams
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Wayfaring Stranger
Hampton Hawes At The Piano Morning
Industrial Jazz Group City of Angles Void When Detached
Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Low Talk
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Ruby My Dear
Duke Pearson Wahoo Wahoo
Art Farmer Ph.D Ph.D
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Body and Soul
Michael Brecker Nearness of You My Ship
Horace Silver Blowin' The Blues Away Peace
Joe Henderson State of the Tenor Vol 1 Soulville
Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird With Malice Toward None
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers
Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues Hootie Blues
Stanley Turrentine Comin' Your Way Fine L'il Lass
Various Artist The Other side of Ellington Mount Harrisa
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Three Wishes
Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow
Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
George Cables Maybeck Recital Hall Bess You is my Woman Now
Stan Getz Poetry A Night in Tunisia
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper
Duke Ellington Ellington Indigos Tenderly
Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Just A Closer Walk With Thee
Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room
Paul Bley Bebop Lady Bird
Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Screamin' the Blues
Johnny Coles Little Johnny C Heavy Legs
Horace Silver Horace-Scope Where You At
Shirley Horn You're My Thrill Why Don't You Do Right
Grant Green Matador Bedouin
Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima
Steve Davis Update Daydream
Bill Evans Alone (Again) The Touch of Your Lips
George Colligan King's Dream Liam's Lament
Nick Hempton Odd Man Out Nights And Mornings
Steve Turre Colors for the Masters Quietude
Marcus Roberts Deep in the Shed E. Dankworth
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth
Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country
Donald Byrd Byrd in Hand Here Am I
Sarah Vaughn Sarah Vaughn It's Crazy
Mark Masters Clifford Brown Project Daahoud
Dizzy Gillespie Dizzier and Dizzier 52nd Street Theme
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Pony Express
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
E. J. Moeran: First Rhapsody (1922)
Silvius Leopold Weiss: Presto (1720)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 1 'Terezinha de Jesús' (1926)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)
Henry Tucker: Weeping, Sad and Lonely (1863)
Henry Fillmore: March 'Men of Ohio' (1921)
Franz Schubert: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1813)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Act 2 Finale 'Oath Duet' (1886)
Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (1910)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Menuetts 1 & 2 (1737)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)
Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)
Percy Grainger: Duke of Marlborough Fanfare (1939)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle in a (1857)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card: Raucous Rumpus (2016)
Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)
Max Richter: Vivaldi's Autumn Concerto Recomposed (2012)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)
Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet in F (1896)
Peter Boyer: Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1 (2013)
William Byrd: Earl of Oxford's March (1590)
Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 5 (1765)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)
Henry Fillmore: Lassus Trombone (1915)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)
Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)
Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)
E. J. Moeran: Cello Concerto (1945)
Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat (1817)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)
Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Oh, Lady Be Good!' (1973)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 14 for Winds (1777)
Tommaso Traetta: Armida: Overture (1761)
Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)
Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 2 in e 'Missions of California' (1940)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture (1893)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Farewell to America' (1872)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 11 (1834)
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882)
Eduard Tubin: Festive Prelude (1940)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4 in E (1737)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture (1812)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)
Joseph Beal & James Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock (1957)
Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in g (1722)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 61 in D (1795)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 (1914)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 13 (1895)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andante from Guitar Quintet (1950)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ignaz Pleyel: Cello Concerto in C (1795)
Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)
Ernesto Lecuona: Danza lucumi (1930)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien (1894)
Karl Goldmark: Violin Concerto in a (1877)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Claude Debussy: Khamma (1912)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)
Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)
Gustav Mahler: Piano Quartet Movement (1876)
Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7 'Noon' (1761)
Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony (1875)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)
Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)
Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude (1907)
Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)
Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996)
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Somei Satoh: Bifu (2012)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)