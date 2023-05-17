WCLV Program Guide 05-18-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Benny Green These Are Soulful Days Summer Nights

Dominic Miller Vagabond Lone Waltz

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Moon Dancer

Bobby Watson Round Trip Ceora

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club Four

Altin Sencalar Reconnected Chance

Jazz Defenders Scheming Top Down Tourism

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions I Thought I Took The Road Less Traveled

Clifford Brown/Max Roach Study in Brown Land's End

Mihaly Borbely Miracles of the Night Threeplus Dreams

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Wayfaring Stranger

Hampton Hawes At The Piano Morning

Industrial Jazz Group City of Angles Void When Detached

Unhinged Sextet Don't Blink Low Talk

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Ruby My Dear

Duke Pearson Wahoo Wahoo

Art Farmer Ph.D Ph.D

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Body and Soul

Michael Brecker Nearness of You My Ship

Horace Silver Blowin' The Blues Away Peace

Joe Henderson State of the Tenor Vol 1 Soulville

Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird With Malice Toward None

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues Hootie Blues

Stanley Turrentine Comin' Your Way Fine L'il Lass

Various Artist The Other side of Ellington Mount Harrisa

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Three Wishes

Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow

Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

George Cables Maybeck Recital Hall Bess You is my Woman Now

Stan Getz Poetry A Night in Tunisia

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Duke Ellington Ellington Indigos Tenderly

Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Just A Closer Walk With Thee

Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room

Paul Bley Bebop Lady Bird

Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Screamin' the Blues

Johnny Coles Little Johnny C Heavy Legs

Horace Silver Horace-Scope Where You At

Shirley Horn You're My Thrill Why Don't You Do Right

Grant Green Matador Bedouin

Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Ima

Steve Davis Update Daydream

Bill Evans Alone (Again) The Touch of Your Lips

George Colligan King's Dream Liam's Lament

Nick Hempton Odd Man Out Nights And Mornings

Steve Turre Colors for the Masters Quietude

Marcus Roberts Deep in the Shed E. Dankworth

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country

Donald Byrd Byrd in Hand Here Am I

Sarah Vaughn Sarah Vaughn It's Crazy

Mark Masters Clifford Brown Project Daahoud

Dizzy Gillespie Dizzier and Dizzier 52nd Street Theme

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Pony Express

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

E. J. Moeran: First Rhapsody (1922)

Silvius Leopold Weiss: Presto (1720)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 1 'Terezinha de Jesús' (1926)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Henry Tucker: Weeping, Sad and Lonely (1863)

Henry Fillmore: March 'Men of Ohio' (1921)

Franz Schubert: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1813)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Act 2 Finale 'Oath Duet' (1886)

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (1910)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Menuetts 1 & 2 (1737)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)

Percy Grainger: Duke of Marlborough Fanfare (1939)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle in a (1857)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card: Raucous Rumpus (2016)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Autumn Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet in F (1896)

Peter Boyer: Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1 (2013)

William Byrd: Earl of Oxford's March (1590)

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 5 (1765)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)

Henry Fillmore: Lassus Trombone (1915)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

E. J. Moeran: Cello Concerto (1945)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat (1817)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Oh, Lady Be Good!' (1973)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 14 for Winds (1777)

Tommaso Traetta: Armida: Overture (1761)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 2 in e 'Missions of California' (1940)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Overture (1893)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Farewell to America' (1872)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 11 (1834)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882)

Eduard Tubin: Festive Prelude (1940)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4 in E (1737)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture (1812)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Joseph Beal & James Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock (1957)

Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in g (1722)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 61 in D (1795)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 (1914)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 13 (1895)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andante from Guitar Quintet (1950)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ignaz Pleyel: Cello Concerto in C (1795)

Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927)

Ernesto Lecuona: Danza lucumi (1930)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien (1894)

Karl Goldmark: Violin Concerto in a (1877)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Claude Debussy: Khamma (1912)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)

Charles Koechlin: Sonatine (1916)

Gustav Mahler: Piano Quartet Movement (1876)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7 'Noon' (1761)

Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony (1875)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 (1908)

Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude (1907)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene (1996)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Somei Satoh: Bifu (2012)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)