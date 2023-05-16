© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-17-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published May 16, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Con Alma

      Rusty Bryant      Rusty Bryant Return     All Day Long

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Melusine    Petite musique terrienne

      Bobo Stenson      Spheres     Communion psalm

      Charles Lloyd    The Call    Amarma

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Song Of Serenity

      James Moody and the Brass Figures   The Moon Was Yellow

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     The Great Western Loop

      Frank Morgan      Easy Living Three Flowers

      Red Garland       Red Garland Trio + Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      Cheatin'

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  K8 + BYUS

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Ubi Sunt

      Grant Stewart     More Urban Tones  You Go To My Head

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  What's Your Story Morning Glory

      Gregory Groover   The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2  My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Seely Street Song

      James Williams    Meet the Magical Trio   Lazybird

      Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude    Fuga

      Kenny Garrett     Pursuance   Dear Lord

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3  You're My Everything

      Jewels and Binoculars   Ships with Tattooed Sails     JackARoe

      Jimmy Heath       You Or Me   The Quota

      Vincent Gardner   Three-Five  Morgan the Pirate

      Darren Litzie     My Horizon  Blues for Three

      Warren Wolf Warren Wolf How I Feel At This Given Moment

      Pee Wee Russell   New Groove  Chelsea Bridge

      Florian Hoefner   Desert Bloom      Shifting Bassline Syndrome

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Anat Fort   As If Clouds Moving

      Garrison Fewell   Birdland Sessions Sonora

      Conrad Herwig     The Latin Side of Coltrane    Naima

      Diego River Love and Peace    Gracias A La Vida

      Dexter Gordon     Dexter Calling    Modal Mood

      Larry Willis      Blue Fable  Blue Fable

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There Blues to Be There

      Bar Kokhba  50th Birthday Celebration     Kivah

      Ryan Keberle      Music is Emotion  Nowhere to Go Nothing to See

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow Lament     Interiors

      Bobby Hutcherson  Dialogue    Idle While

      Steve Davis Think Ahead Evening Shades of Blue

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Cantus Firmus

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Are We There Yet

      Mariel Bildsten   Backbone    Monaco

      Carmen Lundy      Come Home   Heart Of Gold

      Rick Roe    Lucid Dream Primal Union

      Carla Bley  Life Goes On      Copycat After You

      Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     Blues For Woody

      Metheny/Mehldau   Metheny/Mehldau   Say The Brother's Name

      Ken Foswer  Resolution  When It's All Over

      New York Jazz Quartet   Blues for Sarka   All Blues

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Along Came Betty

      JOI Jazz Orchestra      A Joifull Noise   Smoke In Mirrors

      Steven Bernstein  Popular Culture   Put It Right Here

      Tardo Hammer      Simple Pleasure   Uranus

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

Henri Sauguet: La nuit (1930)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Juan García de Zéspedes: Convidando está la noche (1650)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)

Erik Satie: Je te veux (1897)

Virgil Thomson: Allegretto from Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 in G (1802)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Tango (1989)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)

Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)

Ennio Morricone: The Untouchables: Main Theme (1987)

Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels (1918)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Sonata No. 3 for Solo Violin (1720)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Trio (1782)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Paul Halley: Appalachian Morning (1990)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: The Field of the Dead (1939)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Gigue (1737)

Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 13 (1958)

Francis Poulenc: Pastourelle (1927)

Erik Satie: Parade (1917)

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat (1760)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C (1783)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Yuriy Leonovich: Fantasie on Themes from Dvorák's 'Rusalka' (2008)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in a (1850)

Sir William Walton: Variations on a Theme by Hindemith (1963)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Erik Satie: Poudre d'or (1901)

Erik Satie: Jack in the Box (1899)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Bei Männern, welche liebe fühlen' (1801)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1945)

Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music (1858)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from String Sextet No. 2 (1865)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 1 in A-Flat (1837)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Impromptu (1886)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin (1720)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title (1959)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Don Gillis: Symphony No. 5 1/2 'A Symphony for Fun' (1946)

Henry Mancini: Peter Gunn: Theme (1958)

Karl Jenkins: Exsultate, jubilate (1993)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Oprichnik: Act 4 Dances (1872)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 123 (1849)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 102 (1794)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82 'Bear' (1786)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Gavotte (1737)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 (1853)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)

20:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor Celtic Charisma

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (1915)

Adolphus Hailstork: Piano Sonata No. 1 (1980)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant (1902)

Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)

Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1907)

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)

