WCLV Program Guide 05-17-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma
Rusty Bryant Rusty Bryant Return All Day Long
Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine Petite musique terrienne
Bobo Stenson Spheres Communion psalm
Charles Lloyd The Call Amarma
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity
James Moody and the Brass Figures The Moon Was Yellow
Billy Childs The Winds of Change The Great Western Loop
Frank Morgan Easy Living Three Flowers
Red Garland Red Garland Trio + Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby
Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'
Walter Smith III Return to Casual K8 + BYUS
Ralph Towner At First Light Ubi Sunt
Grant Stewart More Urban Tones You Go To My Head
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory
Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)
Something Blue Personal Preference Seely Street Song
James Williams Meet the Magical Trio Lazybird
Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude Fuga
Kenny Garrett Pursuance Dear Lord
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 You're My Everything
Jewels and Binoculars Ships with Tattooed Sails JackARoe
Jimmy Heath You Or Me The Quota
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate
Darren Litzie My Horizon Blues for Three
Warren Wolf Warren Wolf How I Feel At This Given Moment
Pee Wee Russell New Groove Chelsea Bridge
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shifting Bassline Syndrome
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Anat Fort As If Clouds Moving
Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora
Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Coltrane Naima
Diego River Love and Peace Gracias A La Vida
Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Modal Mood
Larry Willis Blue Fable Blue Fable
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Blues to Be There
Bar Kokhba 50th Birthday Celebration Kivah
Ryan Keberle Music is Emotion Nowhere to Go Nothing to See
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow Lament Interiors
Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Idle While
Steve Davis Think Ahead Evening Shades of Blue
Josh Lawrence And That Too Cantus Firmus
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet
Mariel Bildsten Backbone Monaco
Carmen Lundy Come Home Heart Of Gold
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union
Carla Bley Life Goes On Copycat After You
Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Blues For Woody
Metheny/Mehldau Metheny/Mehldau Say The Brother's Name
Ken Foswer Resolution When It's All Over
New York Jazz Quartet Blues for Sarka All Blues
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Along Came Betty
JOI Jazz Orchestra A Joifull Noise Smoke In Mirrors
Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Put It Right Here
Tardo Hammer Simple Pleasure Uranus
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)
Henri Sauguet: La nuit (1930)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)
Juan García de Zéspedes: Convidando está la noche (1650)
Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)
Erik Satie: Je te veux (1897)
Virgil Thomson: Allegretto from Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 in G (1802)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)
Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Tango (1989)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)
Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)
Ennio Morricone: The Untouchables: Main Theme (1987)
Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels (1918)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Sonata No. 3 for Solo Violin (1720)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Trio (1782)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)
Paul Halley: Appalachian Morning (1990)
Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)
Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: The Field of the Dead (1939)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Gigue (1737)
Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 13 (1958)
Francis Poulenc: Pastourelle (1927)
Erik Satie: Parade (1917)
Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat (1760)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C (1783)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
Yuriy Leonovich: Fantasie on Themes from Dvorák's 'Rusalka' (2008)
Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in a (1850)
Sir William Walton: Variations on a Theme by Hindemith (1963)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Erik Satie: Poudre d'or (1901)
Erik Satie: Jack in the Box (1899)
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Bei Männern, welche liebe fühlen' (1801)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1945)
Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music (1858)
Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from String Sextet No. 2 (1865)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 1 in A-Flat (1837)
Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Impromptu (1886)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin (1720)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)
Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title (1959)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)
Don Gillis: Symphony No. 5 1/2 'A Symphony for Fun' (1946)
Henry Mancini: Peter Gunn: Theme (1958)
Karl Jenkins: Exsultate, jubilate (1993)
Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Oprichnik: Act 4 Dances (1872)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 123 (1849)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 102 (1794)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82 'Bear' (1786)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin (1720)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Gavotte (1737)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 (1853)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)
Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)
20:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor Celtic Charisma
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (1915)
Adolphus Hailstork: Piano Sonata No. 1 (1980)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant (1902)
Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)
Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)
Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)
Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1907)
Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)