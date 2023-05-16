WCLV Program Guide 05-17-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Rusty Bryant Rusty Bryant Return All Day Long

Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine Petite musique terrienne

Bobo Stenson Spheres Communion psalm

Charles Lloyd The Call Amarma

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity

James Moody and the Brass Figures The Moon Was Yellow

Billy Childs The Winds of Change The Great Western Loop

Frank Morgan Easy Living Three Flowers

Red Garland Red Garland Trio + Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby

Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'

Walter Smith III Return to Casual K8 + BYUS

Ralph Towner At First Light Ubi Sunt

Grant Stewart More Urban Tones You Go To My Head

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

Something Blue Personal Preference Seely Street Song

James Williams Meet the Magical Trio Lazybird

Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude Fuga

Kenny Garrett Pursuance Dear Lord

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 You're My Everything

Jewels and Binoculars Ships with Tattooed Sails JackARoe

Jimmy Heath You Or Me The Quota

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate

Darren Litzie My Horizon Blues for Three

Warren Wolf Warren Wolf How I Feel At This Given Moment

Pee Wee Russell New Groove Chelsea Bridge

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shifting Bassline Syndrome

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Anat Fort As If Clouds Moving

Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora

Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Coltrane Naima

Diego River Love and Peace Gracias A La Vida

Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Modal Mood

Larry Willis Blue Fable Blue Fable

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Blues to Be There

Bar Kokhba 50th Birthday Celebration Kivah

Ryan Keberle Music is Emotion Nowhere to Go Nothing to See

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow Lament Interiors

Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Idle While

Steve Davis Think Ahead Evening Shades of Blue

Josh Lawrence And That Too Cantus Firmus

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet

Mariel Bildsten Backbone Monaco

Carmen Lundy Come Home Heart Of Gold

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Carla Bley Life Goes On Copycat After You

Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Blues For Woody

Metheny/Mehldau Metheny/Mehldau Say The Brother's Name

Ken Foswer Resolution When It's All Over

New York Jazz Quartet Blues for Sarka All Blues

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Along Came Betty

JOI Jazz Orchestra A Joifull Noise Smoke In Mirrors

Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Put It Right Here

Tardo Hammer Simple Pleasure Uranus

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

Henri Sauguet: La nuit (1930)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Juan García de Zéspedes: Convidando está la noche (1650)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)

Erik Satie: Je te veux (1897)

Virgil Thomson: Allegretto from Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 20 in G (1802)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Tango (1989)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)

Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)

Ennio Morricone: The Untouchables: Main Theme (1987)

Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels (1918)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Sonata No. 3 for Solo Violin (1720)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Trio (1782)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Paul Halley: Appalachian Morning (1990)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: The Field of the Dead (1939)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Gigue (1737)

Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 13 (1958)

Francis Poulenc: Pastourelle (1927)

Erik Satie: Parade (1917)

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat (1760)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C (1783)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Yuriy Leonovich: Fantasie on Themes from Dvorák's 'Rusalka' (2008)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in a (1850)

Sir William Walton: Variations on a Theme by Hindemith (1963)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Erik Satie: Poudre d'or (1901)

Erik Satie: Jack in the Box (1899)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Bei Männern, welche liebe fühlen' (1801)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1945)

Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music (1858)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from String Sextet No. 2 (1865)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 1 in A-Flat (1837)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Impromptu (1886)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin (1720)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title (1959)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Don Gillis: Symphony No. 5 1/2 'A Symphony for Fun' (1946)

Henry Mancini: Peter Gunn: Theme (1958)

Karl Jenkins: Exsultate, jubilate (1993)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Oprichnik: Act 4 Dances (1872)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 123 (1849)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 102 (1794)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82 'Bear' (1786)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Gavotte (1737)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 (1853)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)

20:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor Celtic Charisma

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (1915)

Adolphus Hailstork: Piano Sonata No. 1 (1980)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant (1902)

Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)

Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1907)

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)

