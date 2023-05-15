WCLV Program Guide 05-16-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Cardenas Blue Has A Range Highline

Ken Fowser Resolution Autumn In New York

George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club When Sunny Gets Blue

Dominic Miller Vagabond Mi Viejo

Jerome Harris Hidden in Plain View 245Les

Hank Jones The Oracle Interface

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red

Fred Hersch Songs Without Words Miyako

Josh Lawrence And that Too Black Keys

The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Tuff At The Top

Saturn Quartet Luz Ben

Lovano/Douglas Scandal Scandal

Stanley Cowell Back to the Beautiful It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

Cannonball Adderley Cannonball Adderley and the Poll Winners Azule Serape

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Goin' To the Meetin' Oh Babee

King Curtis Soul Meeting Lazy Soul

Clark Terry Duke with a Difference Just Squeeze Me

Ed Saindon Key Play My Romance

Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Respected Destroyer

John Scofield Past Present Hangover

Bill Heid Dealin Wid It Cho Soup

Snorre Kirk Beat Exotica

Bruce Barth Dedication That's How It Sometimes Goes

Graham Dechter Right On Time Father

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Al Strong Love Stronger Old Town Diera

Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow

Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues Three Seconds

Various Artists Here It Is Suzanne (Gregory Porter)

Jeff Parker Eastside Romp Wait

Jewels & Binoculars Floater Buckets of Rain

Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Guard Donkeys

Remy LeBouef Architecture of Storms Rumpus

Thomas Linger Out In It Woofin' And Tweetin'

Steve Kuhn Live at Birdland Jitterbug Waltz [Live]

Pat Metheny Side Eye NYC Better Days Ahead

Sarah Vaughn Send in the Clowns When Your Lover Has Gone

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans

Grant Green Solid The Kicker

Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Truckin'

Buck Clayton The Complete Buck Clayton Jam SessionS Cookin Joe C

David Hazeltine Modern Standards For the Love of You

David Larsen The Peplowski Project In A Sentimental Mood

Victor Goines New Adventures Pres' New Clarinet

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Interiors

Dan Wilson Things Eternal For Tomorrow

Altin Sencalar Reconnected Reaching Out For More

Joshua Redman Timeless Tales for Changing Times How Deep Is the Ocean

Ben Webster Soulville Soulville

Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee If I Had You

Randy Johnston Hit and Run The Best Thing for You

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1800)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)

Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Frank H. Losey: March 'Gloria' (1898)

Carl Nielsen: Humoresque-Bagatelles (1897)

Franz Waxman: Carmen Fantasy (1946)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Sarabande (1723)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March (1873)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Toccata (1901)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Lento from Symphony No. 2 (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Vedrai, carino (1787)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula: Prendi, l'anel ti dono (1831)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn (1970)

Paul Gilson: Sailors' Dances (1892)

Hazel Scott: Peace of Mind (1955)

Jacob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum (1607)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces (1887)

Josef Suk: Moderato from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Ricercar a 3 (1747)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)

Richard Wagner: A Faust Overture (1844)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on Bellini's 'Casta diva' (1860)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Concerto in g (1876)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Paul Lincke: Glow Worm Idyll 'Gavotte Pavlova' (1902)

Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Oboe Sonata in G (1750)

Domenico Cimarosa: I nemici generosi: Overture (1796)

Albert Roussel: Symphony No. 3 in g (1930)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings (1795)

Franz Schubert: Fourteen Waltzes (1825)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Cantate Domino (1995)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 1 'Malagueña' (1878)

György Ligeti: Concerto Românesc (1951)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1990)

Antonín Dvorák: Dumka from Piano Quintet No. 2 (1887)

Traditional: She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain

Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1889)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture (1930)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Concerto (1876)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana (1891)

Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90 in C (1788)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 4 (1800)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Camille Saint-Saëns: La Jeunesse d'Hercule (1877)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 2 in D (1846)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance 'The Hurdy-Gurdy Men' (1791)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 in G (1722)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Romance from Violin Concerto (1945)

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme (1942)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Quintet No. 2 in A (1887)

Gustav Holst: Indra (1903)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)

Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' (1908)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Vladimir Odoyevsky: Lullaby (1849)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 (1777)

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Percy Grainger: Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon (1901)