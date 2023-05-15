© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-16-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published May 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Steve Cardenas    Blue Has A Range  Highline

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  Autumn In New York

      George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     When Sunny Gets Blue

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Mi Viejo

      Jerome Harris     Hidden in Plain View    245Les

      Hank Jones  The Oracle  Interface

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Is That So

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Sparkling Red

      Fred Hersch Songs Without Words      Miyako

      Josh Lawrence     And that Too      Black Keys

      The Nightcrawlers Get Ready   Tuff At The Top

      Saturn Quartet    Luz   Ben

      Lovano/Douglas    Scandal     Scandal

      Stanley Cowell    Back to the Beautiful   It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

      Cannonball Adderley     Cannonball Adderley and the Poll Winners  Azule Serape

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Goin' To the Meetin'    Oh Babee

      King Curtis Soul Meeting      Lazy Soul

      Clark Terry Duke with a Difference  Just Squeeze Me

      Ed Saindon  Key Play    My Romance

      Terri Lyne Carrington   New Standards     Respected Destroyer

      John Scofield     Past Present      Hangover

      Bill Heid   Dealin Wid It     Cho Soup

      Snorre Kirk Beat  Exotica

      Bruce Barth Dedication  That's How It Sometimes Goes

      Graham Dechter    Right On Time     Father

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Al Strong   Love Stronger     Old Town Diera

      Bruce Barth Dedication  Golden Glow

      Oliver Nelson     Screamin' the Blues     Three Seconds

      Various Artists   Here It Is  Suzanne (Gregory Porter)

      Jeff Parker Eastside Romp     Wait

      Jewels & Binoculars     Floater     Buckets of Rain

      Birmingham Seven  Just Passing Through    Guard Donkeys

      Remy LeBouef      Architecture of Storms  Rumpus

      Thomas Linger     Out In It   Woofin' And Tweetin'

      Steve Kuhn  Live at Birdland  Jitterbug Waltz [Live]

      Pat Metheny Side Eye NYC      Better Days Ahead

      Sarah Vaughn      Send in the Clowns      When Your Lover Has Gone

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Green Jeans

      Grant Green Solid The Kicker

      Bob Brookmeyer    Traditionalism Revisited      Truckin'

      Buck Clayton      The Complete Buck Clayton Jam SessionS    Cookin Joe C

      David Hazeltine   Modern Standards  For the Love of You

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   In A Sentimental Mood

      Victor Goines     New Adventures    Pres' New Clarinet

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Interiors

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    For Tomorrow

      Altin Sencalar    Reconnected Reaching Out For More

      Joshua Redman     Timeless Tales for Changing Times   How Deep Is the Ocean

      Ben Webster Soulville   Soulville

      Pee Wee Russell   Swingin' With Pee Wee   If I Had You

      Randy Johnston    Hit and Run The Best Thing for You

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1868)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1800)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)

Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Frank H. Losey: March 'Gloria' (1898)

Carl Nielsen: Humoresque-Bagatelles (1897)

Franz Waxman: Carmen Fantasy (1946)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Sarabande (1723)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March (1873)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Toccata (1901)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Lento from Symphony No. 2 (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Vedrai, carino (1787)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula: Prendi, l'anel ti dono (1831)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn (1970)

Paul Gilson: Sailors' Dances (1892)

Hazel Scott: Peace of Mind (1955)

Jacob Praetorius: Veni in hortum meum (1607)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces (1887)

Josef Suk: Moderato from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Ricercar a 3 (1747)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909)

Richard Wagner: A Faust Overture (1844)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on Bellini's 'Casta diva' (1860)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Concerto in g (1876)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Paul Lincke: Glow Worm Idyll 'Gavotte Pavlova' (1902)

Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Oboe Sonata in G (1750)

Domenico Cimarosa: I nemici generosi: Overture (1796)

Albert Roussel: Symphony No. 3 in g (1930)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings (1795)

Franz Schubert: Fourteen Waltzes (1825)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1765)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Cantate Domino (1995)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 1 'Malagueña' (1878)

György Ligeti: Concerto Românesc (1951)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1990)

Antonín Dvorák: Dumka from Piano Quintet No. 2 (1887)

Traditional: She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain

Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1889)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture (1930)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Concerto (1876)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana (1891)

Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90 in C (1788)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 4 (1800)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Camille Saint-Saëns: La Jeunesse d'Hercule (1877)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 2 in D (1846)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: German Dance 'The Hurdy-Gurdy Men' (1791)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 in G (1722)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Romance from Violin Concerto (1945)

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme (1942)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Quintet No. 2 in A (1887)

Gustav Holst: Indra (1903)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)

Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' (1908)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Vladimir Odoyevsky: Lullaby (1849)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 (1777)

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Percy Grainger: Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon (1901)

