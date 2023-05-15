Jason Vieaux's 'Bach Vol. 2'

Bach Vol. 2—Jason Vieaux, guitar (Azica 71347)

It’s been a busy 12 months for WCLV and here’s proof. We’re just now featuring this 2022 release from Cleveland-based Azica Records! Here’s what Terry Robbins of Canada’s The Whole Note (dot) com had to say last May: “After a gap of 13 years the American guitarist Jason Vieaux has finally released Bach Vol.2: Works for Violin, completing his Bach cycle that started with three lute suites on Vol.1: Works for Lute. The works here are the Partita No.3 in E Major BWV1006 (which is also Lute Suite No.4), the Sonata No.3 in C Major BWV1005 and the Sonata No.1 in G Major BWV1001. From the opening bars of the Partita, it’s clear that this is going to be something very special: faultlessly clean technique and a full, rich, warm tone, all beautifully recorded with a resonant clarity. ‘I always try to just play what’s there;’ says Vieaux, ‘the difficult thing with Bach’s music on guitar is that there’s so much ‘there’ there.’ He is fully aware of how interpretation can change and deepen as the years go by, and says ‘I hope you will enjoy this latest snapshot of where I’m at on that particular journey.’ “Enjoy” is an understatement; these are performances that get to the heart of this extraordinary music on an outstanding CD.”