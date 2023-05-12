WCLV Program Guide 05-14-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Mike Melito, Swing is the Thing, A Bee Has Two Brains

Dan Wilson, Things Eternal, Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Christian McBride, Prime, Obsequious

Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, So What

Miles Davis, Kind of Blue, All Blues

Wayne Escofferey. Like Minds, Shuffle

Behn Gillece, Between the Bars, Thinking Cap

Billy Drummond, Valse Sinistre, Changes for Trane and Monk

Spike Wilner, Plays Monk and Ellington, Let’s Cool One

Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Straight Street

Thelonious Monk – John Coltrane, Monk’s Music, Well, You Needn’t

Vince Ector, Live at the Side Door, South Philly Groove

Pat Bianchi, Something to Say, Superstition

Eric Goletz, Standard-ized, Nutville

Art Farmer, To Sweden With Love, Va Da Du? (Was It You?)

Dan Wilson, Things Eternal, Bird Like

Freddie Hubbard, Backlash, Echoes of Blue

Dave Douglas, Songs of Ascent Book 1, Never Let Me Go

Odgeir Berg, While We Wait for a Brand-New Day, Post Mortem

John Cowherd, Pride and Joy, Chickmonk

Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Mack the Knife

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Cut Me Loose, Charlie

Wayne Shorter, T.S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Crepsuscle with Nellie

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's MacTough

Thelonious Monk, Art Blaket, Gene Ramey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses Big Meeting

Emily Remler Retrospective, volume one Afro Blue

Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Beatrice

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth Avila and Tequila

Kevin Mahogany, T. S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Dear Ruby

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen Skyline Candle

Anita O'Day, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

Clifford Brown, Richie Powell, Max Roach, Harold Land, George Morrow Study in Brown George's Dilemma

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Isn't It Romantic

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Dreamsville

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Baby Elephant Walk/Peter Gunn

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Old Folks

Andy Bey, Vito Lesczak, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So Brother, Can You Spare a Dime

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, David Newman, Red Holloway, Mel Brown The Dream Team Fleetwood Stroll

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Here's looking at You

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark Secret Love

Kurt Elling, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Dolores Dream

Wayne Shorter, Brad Mehldau, John Patitucci, Brian Blade, Paul Dunkel, Allen Blustine, Frank Morelli, Stephen Taylor, Charles Curtis Alegria Orbits

Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Martha My Dear

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done She's Leaving Home

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait 'til You See Her

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond song from MASH

Lea Delaria, Gil Godstein, Larry Grenadier Play It Cool With Every Breath I Take

Melvyn Rhyne Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington, Joshua Redman Boss Organ Hattush's Blues

Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Mozambique

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 I'll See You In My Dreams

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Hildegard von Bingen: Ave Maria, O auctrix vite (1150)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Was the Queen of Galilee'

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)

Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Honeysuckle' (1599)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bruckner and the Organ - We explore the thesis that this composer’s symphonies are said to have been inspired by his years as organist

ANTON BRUCKNER (trans. Horn): 2 Orchestra Pieces (Andante con moto in F; Andante in e), WAB 97 and March in d, WAB 96. BRUCKNER (trans. Horn):Allegro, fr Symphony No. 1 in c, WAB 101 Hansjörg Albrecht (2018 Rieger/Bruckner Concert Hall, Linz, Austria)

OSCAR JOCKEL: Bruckner Window No, 2 Hansjörg Albrecht (2018 Rieger/Bruckner Concert Hall, Linz, Austria)

BRUCKNER (trans.Horn): Kaiserliche Festmusik Erwin Horn (1774 Krisman-1996 Kögler/St. Florian Abbey, Austria)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Mothers’ Day - The annual celebration of Mothers’ Day gives us the opportunity to listen to sacred music focusing on human love, as well as honoring Mary, Mother of Jesus. We’ll also include music for the Feast of the Ascension, which occurs on May 18. Join Peter DuBois for this feast of music

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Suite (1739)

Claudio Monteverdi: Beatus vir (1641)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit Dominus (1610)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Moresca (1607)

George Frideric Handel: Gigue from Trio Sonata (1739)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Harry T. Burleigh: Little Mother of Mine (1917)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Carl Reinecke: Serenade for Strings (1896)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 55 in E-Flat 'Schoolmaster' (1774)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 In E major Yefim Bronfman, piano

Michael Dudley: Prayer for Our Times Sphinx Virtuosi Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brent Sverdloff calling from Rhinebeck, NY

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 8 Andras Schiff, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30: Movements 2-3 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade for Winds in C minor K. 388: Movement 3 Menuetto in Canone - Trio in Canone l rovescio Allan Vogel, oboe; Kimaree Gilad, oboe; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Carey Bell, clarinet; Dennis Godburn, bassoon; Frank Morelli, bassoon; Richard Todd, French horn; Brad Warnaar, French horn

Ludwig van Beethoven: Duo for Clarinet and Bassoon No. 1 in C major Alcides Rodriguez, clarinet; Andrew Brady, bassoon Atlanta Chamber Players, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, GA Music: 11:09

Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes for Piano, Four Hands, Op. 52 Ji Na Kim, piano; Gilbert Kalish, piano Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Atherton, CA

Reena Esmail: Saans (Breath) for Piano Trio Yura Lee, violin; Paul Watkins, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Ludovic Morlot, conductor; Timothy Higgins, trombone

Maurice Ravel: Ma Mère l'Oye (Mother Goose suite)

Timothy Higgins: Trombone Concerto (2020)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Igor Stravinsky: Apollo—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Vasily Petrenko, conductor; Behzod Abduraimov, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 12/3/2022.

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne (‘In London Town’) Op 40

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 16

Peter Tchaikovsky: Neapolitan Dance from ‘Swan Lake’ (encore)

Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in B-flat minor

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2023 - We meet an award-winning saxophone quartet from Texas. A teen flutist who is also a talented figure skater performs Faure. An impressive 16-year-old performs a piece by a guitarist/composer who inspires him, and a violinist from Hong Kong studying in Los Angeles tells us about how a letter from a stranger impacted his life

Plexus Quartet, 16-17, Saxophone Quartet, from various locations in TX The Jig (5:41) Clint Bleil

Erica Wang, 17, Flute, from San Diego, CA Fantaisie for Flute and Piano, Op. 79 (5:10) Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)

Brady Davis, 16, Guitar, from Las Vegas, NV (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Le Decameron Noir, I. La Harpe de Guerrier (4:01) Leo Brouwer (b. 1939)

Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 17 "Tempest" Op. 31 no. 2, Mvmt 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Blues Zhang, 18, Violin, from Los Angeles, CA Introduction et Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28 (5:49) Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921)

Heard under interview: Selections from Blue/s Forms for Unaccompanied Violin Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004)

Celine Chen, 19, Piano, from Valencia, CA Fanfare Toccata (4:15) Stephen Hough (b. 1961)

Reprise The Jig by Clint Bleil performed by Plexus Quartet

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons (1899)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella (1920)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frank Wiley: The Magus Matthew Holm, marimba

Stephen Stanziano: Suite for Flute and Guitar Linda White, flute; Robert Gruca, guitar

Sebastian Birch: Suite for Flute Quartet Diane Rechner, Elizabeth Root, flute; Meghan Naxer, alto flute; Carrie Heavrin, bass flute

Jack Gallagher: Intimations of Finzi Nancy Garlick, clarinet; Content Sablinsky, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Senate Bill 83: Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act - Nickie J Antonio, Gerg R Lawson, Deborah C Smith

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Carl Busch: Elegie (1899)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Guy Ropartz: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)