WCLV Program Guide 05-12-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Bob Brookmeyer, The Blues Hot and Cold, Hot and Cold Blues

Clark Terry – Bob Brookmeyer, Complete Studio Sessions, Step Right Up

(Gaetano Letizia interview)

Gaetano Letizia, Chartreuse, Expanding Reality

Gaetano Letizia, Orange Sunset, Expanding Reality

David Larsen, The Peplowski Project, All the Things You Are

Al Cohn – Zoot Sims, Easy as Pie, Blue Hodge

Artemis, In Real Time, Slink

Derrick Gardner, Pan Africa, Blues for the Diaspora

Canadian Jazz Collective, Septology, Terre de Dusable

Shirley Scott, Queen Talks, Witchcraft

George Coleman, The Quartet, East Ninth Street Blues

Jazz Defenders, Scheming, Top-Down Tourism

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Back Home in Kansas City

Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, Get Ready

Louis Hayes, Exactly Right, Ugetsu

Eric Alexander, A New Beginning, Blues for Diane (alt take)

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Love For Sale

Leon Lee Dorsey, Cantaloupe Island, Sister Sadie

Spike Wilner, Plays Monk and Ellington, U. M. M. G

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Chick Corea, Dave Weckl, John Patitucci Akoustic Band Terminal Baggage Claim

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Stairway to the Stars

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman, Makoto Ozone Real Life Hits Ladies in Mercedes

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune in Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's All Blues

Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast Blue in Green

McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads Say It Over and Over Again

Alan Joseph Heavy Water Music The Falls

Clifford Brown, Max Roach, Harold Land, Richie Powell, George Morrow Study in Brown Cherokee

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Lullaby of the Leaves

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Willow Weep For Me

Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Smokin' At the Half Note No Blues

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Misty

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Charles Mingus Large Ensemble The Shoes of teh Fisherman's Wife The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife are Some Jive Ass Slippers

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So Someone to Watch Over Me

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits C'est La Vie

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Windy

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective, volume one Joyspring

Clifford Brown, Harold Land, Max Roach, George Morrow, Richie Powell Study in Brown Take the A Train

Renee Rosnes, John Patitucci, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Duduka Da Fonseca, Steve Turre, Shelley Brown, Chris Potter Life On Earth The Call of triton

The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Where Flamingos Fly

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petruciani Flamingo Flamingo

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra, Branford Marsalis Do the Right Thing Original Score Malcolm and Martin

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Stan Getz, Astrud Gilberto, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go Only Trust Your Heart

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend Wichita Lineman

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Robert Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Robert Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Antonio Soler Fandango John Novacek, piano

Richard Strauss Don Juan, Op. 20 Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel

Carlos Chavez La Hija de Colquide The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 30 in E, Op. 109 Blanca Uribe, piano

Agustin Bardi Nunca Tuvo Novio Libby Blatt, bass; Joan Singer, violin; Phil Hosford, piano; Jennifer Rickard, violin; Kerry Van Laanen, cello QuinTango

Astor Piazzolla Otono Porteno, Las Cuatro Estaciones Portenas Libby Blatt, bass; Joan Singer, violin; Phil Hosford, piano; Jennifer Rickard, violin; Kerry Van Laanen, cello QuinTango

Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G Alicia de Larrocha, piano London Philharmonic Orchestra Lawrence Foster

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Meghann Oglesby Fred Child

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 2 In E major Yefim Bronfman, piano

Michael Dudley: Prayer for Our Times Sphinx Virtuosi Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brent Sverdloff calling from Rhinebeck, NY

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 8 Andras Schiff, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30: Movements 2-3 Yefim Bronfman, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade for Winds in C minor K. 388: Movement 3 Menuetto in Canone - Trio in Canone l rovescio Allan Vogel, oboe; Kimaree Gilad, oboe; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Carey Bell, clarinet; Dennis Godburn, bassoon; Frank Morelli, bassoon; Richard Todd, French horn; Brad Warnaar, French horn

Ludwig van Beethoven: Duo for Clarinet and Bassoon No. 1 in C major Alcides Rodriguez, clarinet; Andrew Brady, bassoon Atlanta Chamber Players, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, GA

Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltzes for Piano, Four Hands, Op. 52 Ji Na Kim, piano; Gilbert Kalish, piano Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Atherton, CA

Reena Esmail: Saans (Breath) for Piano Trio Yura Lee, violin; Paul Watkins, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York (1944)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte (1720)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Cole Porter: DuBarry Was a Lady: Gavotte (1939)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2023 - We meet an award-winning saxophone quartet from Texas. A teen flutist who is also a talented figure skater performs Faure. An impressive 16-year-old performs a piece by a guitarist/composer who inspires him, and a violinist from Hong Kong studying in Los Angeles tells us about how a letter from a stranger impacted his life

Plexus Quartet, 16-17, Saxophone Quartet, from various locations in TX The Jig (5:41) Clint Bleil

Erica Wang, 17, Flute, from San Diego, CA Fantaisie for Flute and Piano, Op. 79 (5:10) Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)

Brady Davis, 16, Guitar, from Las Vegas, NV (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Le Decameron Noir, I. La Harpe de Guerrier (4:01) Leo Brouwer (b. 1939)

Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 17 "Tempest" Op. 31 no. 2, Mvmt 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Blues Zhang, 18, Violin, from Los Angeles, CA Introduction et Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28 (5:49) Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921)

Heard under interview: Selections from Blue/s Forms for Unaccompanied Violin Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004)

Celine Chen, 19, Piano, from Valencia, CA Fanfare Toccata (4:15) Stephen Hough (b. 1961)

Reprise The Jig by Clint Bleil performed by Plexus Quartet

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season continues with Verdi’s Aida, an intimate love story told on an epic scale. Soprano Leah Crocetto stars in the title role of the enslaved Ethiopian princess, and tenor Jorge de León is Radamès, the Egyptian warrior with whom she’s fallen in love. Mezzo-soprano Olesya Petrova is Aida’s implacable rival Amneris, baritone George Gagnidze is the Ethiopian king Amonasro, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn is the high priest Ramfis. Maestro Paolo Carignani conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in Verdi’s famously majestic and moving score.

17:02 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 3

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture [used in ‘People Will Talk’ (1951)]—London Philharmonic/Marin Alsop

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Introduction [used in ‘Moonstruck’ (1987)]—St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: O soave fanciulla [used in ‘Moonstruck’ (1987)]—Carlo Bergonzi, tenor; Renata Tebaldi, soprano; St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria [used in ‘Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)]—Maria João Pires, piano

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Wedding March [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Overture [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Claudio Abbado

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Non più mesta [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna/Riccardo Chailly

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme from Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture [used in ‘Wayne’s World’ (1992)]—Philharmonia Orchestra/Giuseppe Sinopoli

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 16 in C K 545 [used in ‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)]—John O’Conor, piano

Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 104 ‘London’ [used in ‘The Prince of Tides’ (1991)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo {used in ‘The Godfather Part III’ (1990)]—Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi

18:02 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 40th Anniversary Celebration w/guest Robert Conrad

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Sonata in a 'Arpeggione' (1824)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Minnesota Orchestra, Thomas Sondergard, conductor

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose (complete ballet)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3—Osmo Vänskä, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Wally Ballou – Movie premiere…Stiller and Meara…Bob Hope

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Percy Grainger: Dreamery (1942)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Richard Strauss: Morgen! (1894)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)

Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Clouds (1916)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)