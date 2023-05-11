© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-12-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published May 11, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Nick Green  Green on the Scene      A Handful Of Stars

      Lee Morgan  Candy Since I Fell For You

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Treasure Lane

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    She'll Come Round

      Milt Jackson      For Someone I Love      Just waiting

      Sonny Stitt Plays Bird  Hootie Blues

      Sarah Vaughn      After Hours Easy To Love

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Dance Kobina

      Mark Levine Isla  Black

      Elio Villafranca  Standing at the Crossroads    Keep The Eye On The Bull

      Pat Bianchi A Higher Standards      Blue Silver

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      What I Meant To Say Was

      Sonny Rollins     Alfie He's Younger Than You Are

      Buddy Tate  The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate    Yesterdays

      Julian Lage The Layers  Double Southpaw

      Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective  Chapter Two Wishful Thinking

      Dave Holland      Points of View    Bedouin Trail

      Emily Remler      East To Wes East To Wes

      Scott Hamilton    The Red Door      In the Middle of a Kiss

      Paul Desmond      Take Ten    Alone Together

      Fred Hersch/E Spalding  Alive at the Village Vanguard But Not for Me

      Rodney Whitaker   Hidden Kingdom    The Child in the Womb

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   Big Red

      Art Pepper  The Way it Was    The Man I Love

      Phil Woods  Plays the Music of Jim McNeely      Baby Faced

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Modern Jazz Quartet     Elegance    True Blues

      Quincy Davis      Q Vision    The Creeper

      John Scofield     Past Present      Get Proud

      Mike Murley Taking Flight     Phrase 3

      Wynton Marsalis   J Mood      Melodique

      Khan Jamal  Three Tjader

      Darren Litze      My Horizon  Faded Portrait

      Thelonious Monk   Live at Newport 1963    Light Blue

      Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack  Elegy

      Ryan Kisor  One Finger Snap   Tin Tin Deo

      Ellis Marsalis    Ellis Marsalis Trio     Syndrome

      Out to Dinner     Different Flavors Night Glow

      Sean Fyfe   Late Night  To Wes

      Miles Davis Friday Night at the Blackhawk All Of You [Live]

      Ron Carter  Finding the Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

      Josh Lawrence     Call Time    Pumpkin Pi

      Martti Vesala     Landmark    Magenta Drive

      Steve Kuhn  Mostly Coltrane   Like Sonny

      Jessica Williams  Inventions  Nightwatch

      Bill Frisell      Four  Claude Utley

      Marques Carroll   Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

      Andrew Dickeson   The Song Is You   Blues For Riyo

      Manzanita Quintet Osmosis     Devotion

      Modern Jazz Quartet     Modern Jazz Quartet     Vendome

      Duke Ellington    The Pianist Don Juan

      Buck Clayton      Buck Clayton Special    Jive at Five

      Ray Baretto My Summertime     While My Lady Sleeps

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gabriel Fauré: Scherzo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Rondo from Viola Concerto (1790)

Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' (1896)

Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)

Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird' (1910)

Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: The Rains of Castamere (2011)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Esprit de Corps' (1888)

'PDQ Bach': Schleptet in E-Flat

Joaquín Turina: Rapsodia sinfónica (1931)

Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Allegro prestissimo from Sonata for 2 Cellos (c.1740)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux (1841)

Florence Price: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Charterhouse Suite (1923)

George Frideric Handel: Minuet from Concerto Grosso (1739)

Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)

Harold Arlen: Concert Suite from 'Free and Easy' (1959)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound (1743)

Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings (1772)

Jan Vanhal: Symphony in c (1770)

Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Cello Sonata (1949)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

Giles Farnaby: Suite of Six Dances (1610)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

Hans Leo Hassler: Dixit Maria (1600)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio (1914)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725)

Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (1700)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 8 [version with winds] (1822)

Jules Massenet: Airs slovaques from Piano Concerto (1903)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite (1935)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Felix Mendelssohn: Die erste Walpurgisnacht (1832)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jan Václav Vorísek: Impromptu No. 3 (1820)

Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 3 (1790)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Accademico (1925)

John Ireland: The Overlanders: The Brumbies (1946)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Winds (1778)

Gabriel Fauré: Valse-Caprice No. 2 (1884)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 2 (1883)

Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau courante' (1896)

Friedrich Kuhlau: Elisa: Overture (1820)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

Nigel Hess: Ladies In Lavender: Theme (2004)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève (1873)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)

John Rutter: First Movement from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)

Peter Boyer: Radiance (2021)

Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prelude (1867)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)

Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général (1912)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 5 in F-Sharp (1894)

Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1898)

Claude Debussy: La boîte à joujoux (1913)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 1 in E-Flat (1829)

Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes (1940)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Alexander Glazunov: Meditation in D (1891)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem (1888)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 20 in B-Flat (1772)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 3 in d (1780)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Robert Schumann: Schlummerlied (1840)

Toru Takemitsu: Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp (1989)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama (1889)

