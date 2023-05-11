WCLV Program Guide 05-12-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Nick Green Green on the Scene A Handful Of Stars

Lee Morgan Candy Since I Fell For You

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Treasure Lane

Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round

Milt Jackson For Someone I Love Just waiting

Sonny Stitt Plays Bird Hootie Blues

Sarah Vaughn After Hours Easy To Love

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Dance Kobina

Mark Levine Isla Black

Elio Villafranca Standing at the Crossroads Keep The Eye On The Bull

Pat Bianchi A Higher Standards Blue Silver

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was

Sonny Rollins Alfie He's Younger Than You Are

Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays

Julian Lage The Layers Double Southpaw

Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective Chapter Two Wishful Thinking

Dave Holland Points of View Bedouin Trail

Emily Remler East To Wes East To Wes

Scott Hamilton The Red Door In the Middle of a Kiss

Paul Desmond Take Ten Alone Together

Fred Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vanguard But Not for Me

Rodney Whitaker Hidden Kingdom The Child in the Womb

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing Big Red

Art Pepper The Way it Was The Man I Love

Phil Woods Plays the Music of Jim McNeely Baby Faced

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Modern Jazz Quartet Elegance True Blues

Quincy Davis Q Vision The Creeper

John Scofield Past Present Get Proud

Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3

Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique

Khan Jamal Three Tjader

Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait

Thelonious Monk Live at Newport 1963 Light Blue

Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy

Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo

Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Syndrome

Out to Dinner Different Flavors Night Glow

Sean Fyfe Late Night To Wes

Miles Davis Friday Night at the Blackhawk All Of You [Live]

Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

Josh Lawrence Call Time Pumpkin Pi

Martti Vesala Landmark Magenta Drive

Steve Kuhn Mostly Coltrane Like Sonny

Jessica Williams Inventions Nightwatch

Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley

Marques Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Blues For Riyo

Manzanita Quintet Osmosis Devotion

Modern Jazz Quartet Modern Jazz Quartet Vendome

Duke Ellington The Pianist Don Juan

Buck Clayton Buck Clayton Special Jive at Five

Ray Baretto My Summertime While My Lady Sleeps

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gabriel Fauré: Scherzo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Rondo from Viola Concerto (1790)

Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' (1896)

Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 (1811)

Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird' (1910)

Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: The Rains of Castamere (2011)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Esprit de Corps' (1888)

'PDQ Bach': Schleptet in E-Flat

Joaquín Turina: Rapsodia sinfónica (1931)

Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Allegro prestissimo from Sonata for 2 Cellos (c.1740)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux (1841)

Florence Price: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Charterhouse Suite (1923)

George Frideric Handel: Minuet from Concerto Grosso (1739)

Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)

Harold Arlen: Concert Suite from 'Free and Easy' (1959)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound (1743)

Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings (1772)

Jan Vanhal: Symphony in c (1770)

Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Cello Sonata (1949)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

Giles Farnaby: Suite of Six Dances (1610)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

Hans Leo Hassler: Dixit Maria (1600)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Maurice Ravel: Pantoum from Piano Trio (1914)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725)

Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (1700)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 8 [version with winds] (1822)

Jules Massenet: Airs slovaques from Piano Concerto (1903)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite (1935)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Felix Mendelssohn: Die erste Walpurgisnacht (1832)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jan Václav Vorísek: Impromptu No. 3 (1820)

Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 3 (1790)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Accademico (1925)

John Ireland: The Overlanders: The Brumbies (1946)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante for Winds (1778)

Gabriel Fauré: Valse-Caprice No. 2 (1884)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 2 (1883)

Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau courante' (1896)

Friedrich Kuhlau: Elisa: Overture (1820)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

Nigel Hess: Ladies In Lavender: Theme (2004)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphonie brève (1873)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)

John Rutter: First Movement from 'Beatles' Concerto (1977)

Peter Boyer: Radiance (2021)

Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prelude (1867)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)

Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général (1912)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 5 in F-Sharp (1894)

Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1898)

Claude Debussy: La boîte à joujoux (1913)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 1 in E-Flat (1829)

Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes (1940)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Alexander Glazunov: Meditation in D (1891)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem (1888)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 20 in B-Flat (1772)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 3 in d (1780)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

Robert Schumann: Schlummerlied (1840)

Toru Takemitsu: Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp (1989)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama (1889)